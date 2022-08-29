News
Twins bounce back with three-game sweep of Giants
As bounce backs go, this will do for now. There is still work to be done by the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday with an 8-3 victory in front of an announced crowd of 25,285 at Target Field, pushing behind them the season-long, six-game losing streak they rode into this series.
Jake Cave went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and two-run double, and Carlos Correa, Max Kepler, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each hit run-scoring doubles for Minnesota, which begins a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox here on Monday.
Minnesota had 11 hits and went 4 for 10 with runners in scoring position, stranding five, and pulled within 2½ games of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central pending the Guardians’ afternoon game at Seattle.
The Twins broke the game open in the fifth, sending nine batters to the plate; they were a combined 5 for 9 with four RBI doubles. Cave hit a two-run double into right off of left-hander Alex Young to match his career high of four RBIs.
The Twins entered the game on a six-game skid that knocked them four games back in the AL Central, the last three losses were lopsided setbacks in Houston against the AL West-leading Astros.
But the Twins got well against the Giants, who started the series one game under .500 and in the hunt for a National League wild card spot. They outscored San Francisco by a combined 20-5 and on Saturday rallied from a two-run, ninth-inning deficit to win, 3-2, in the 10th.
Making his third start for the Twins this season, and second in the spot of injured right-hander Tyler Mahle (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez was charged with two earned runs on six hits and a walk in 3⅔ innings. He struck out two.
Devin Smeltzer pitched three innings of shutout baseball to earn his first win since June 23, when he started and pitched six innings in a 4-1 victory over Cleveland at Target Field. Smeltzer (5-2) gave up three hits and fanned one.
San Francisco starter Jakob Junis (4-4) was charged with six earned runs on nine hits in 4⅓ innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out two.
The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the third on Lamonte Wade Jr.’s RBI double but the Twins tied it in their half on Correa’s RBI double, which scored Nick Gordon from first. San Francisco took a 2-1 lead when Emilio Pagan, relieving Sanchez with two out and a man on, walked Austin Slater to load the bases, then walked Wilmer Flores to plate Austin Wynns.
Cave’s one-out, two-run home run to right field put the Twins up 3-1 in the bottom of the inning, and the Giants tied it again, 3-3, when Evan Longoria started the fifth with a double off Pagan and scored on Brandon Crawford’s single off Smeltzer.
4 dead, 2 injured after gunman sets residential building on fire
At least four are dead and two are injured after a gunman set fire to a building and waited for residents to come out before opening fire, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a ‘a press conference Sunday morning.
The suspect, a man in his 40s, set fire to a ‘multiple room rental center’ at 8020 Dunlap Street where he had been a long-time resident and waited for others to come out before opening fire, according to Finish.
Police and the Houston Fire Department received multiple gunshots and fire calls around 1:07 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, the suspect began to unload his shotgun, according to Finner.
“I don’t know if he was shooting in their direction, but they had to take cover,” Finner said.
An officer then arrived on the scene and fired the suspect. The officer, a seven-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.
The suspect is one of four killed in the shooting. The other victims are all men who are also believed to be residents of the facility. They are aged 40 and over. There were at least five or six other residents at the facility who were uninjured as a result of the incident, according to Finner.
It is believed at this time that it was a shooting with a single suspect and that an officer discharged his weapon.
While the shooting is still under investigation, Finner said the suspect recently received an eviction notice.
“I don’t like to talk too prematurely, but we are told here at the scene that the suspect was recently notified of an eviction,” he said. “He’s been here for a long time and that may have been a trigger point for him, I don’t know. But it’s part of the investigation.”
Speaking about the incident, Finner asked the community to “come together.”
“It’s just sad what’s happening in our country,” he said. . We don’t even know why at the moment. But we’re just asking for the community to come together.
Yankees Notebook: Zack Britton left rehab start with ‘glute cramp’
OAKLAND — Zack Britton left his rehab start on Saturday with a “glute cramp,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s series finale against the A’s at the Coliseum. He added that the left-handed reliever should not suffer too much of a setback in his rehab from October 2021 elbow surgery.
“It sounds like he cramped up in his glute and that was it,” Boone said. “He was actually texting with me this morning. His arm feels great. It feels good today. So I don’t think it’s going to be anything too significant and he doesn’t seem worried about it at all.”
The 34-year-old Britton is in the last year of his contract with the Yankees. He made just 22 appearances last season before he was shut down to have the surgery, which is Tommy John surgery but where they also place a brace inside the elbow around the ligament.
Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
“He’ll probably do a bullpen in a couple of days and then an outing,” Boone said.
SEVERINO STARTING BACK UP
Luis Severino threw live batting practice on Sunday and will make his first rehab start in the minor leagues on Friday. The right-hander has been on the injured list since July 14 with a lat strain.
“He threw two [simulated innings] and 35 [pitches] this morning. … His next one will be [35 pitches] in a game in five days,” Boone said.
Severino was 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.070 WHIP in 16 starts when he was shut down. The 28-year-old has been adamant that he feels great over the last four weeks and said he was unhappy that the team moved him to the 60-day IL on trade deadline day. The Yankees insisted it was necessary to ramp him back up.
Boone was confident Severino and Nestor Cortes, who went on the IL with a groin strain on Thursday, would be pitching for them down the stretch and into the postseason.
“I think it’s reasonable to think that they’re going to be back in the rotation and key contributors moving forward,” Boone said. “So I don’t think that’s overly ambitious. That’s the expectation. And that’s certainly how I look at things, but I expect those two guys to be a big part of us moving forward.”
Yankees sign lefty Anthony Banda from the Mariners system for pitching depth
OAKLAND — With a bullpen that has taken more than its fair share of hits over the last month and a half, the Yankees added veteran left-hander Anthony Banda Sunday morning. The 29-year-old was in the Mariners’ minor league system, but opted out of his contract and the Yankees signed him and brought him to Oakland for Sunday’s series finale against the A’s at the Coliseum.
“Anthony had an out in his deal with Seattle. So it’s somebody that I know our front office had their eye on here for a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s made some mechanical adjustments that hopefully are good ones for him and hopefully it can serve us well too.”
Banda was 1-1 with a 5.88 ERA in 30 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays this season. In 78 career games, including six starts, over parts of six big league seasons with the Diamondbacks (2017), Rays (2018-20), Mets (2021), Pirates (2021-22) and Blue Jays (2022), Banda has gone 7-6 with one save and a 5.43 ERA. He has 102 strikeouts and 39 walks in 111 innings pitched.
He is here as a depth piece.
“He’ll get in there when there’s a matchup that we like,” Boone said. “He’s kind of dropped his arm angle a little bit which has hopefully added a little bit of deception to what he’s doing and we’ll see what we have.”
For a bullpen that had been such a big part of the Yankees’ first-half success, there has been a lot of change in the second half. Boone sees it as an opportunity for young guys like Ron Marinaccio and even Banda, who has bounced around a bit.
“I go back to a lot of really good things happening with a lot of guys down there. It’s now trying to see guys go grab and earn different roles in different spots and hopefully we get ourselves in a good situation moving forward here,” Boone said. “Hopefully [Banda’s] a guy that can add to some of that depth.”
The Yankees have lost Aroldis Chapman (infection) and Nestor Cortes (groin strain) already on this trip. Clarke Schmidt had to be pulled out of the bullpen to start in Cortes’ spot on Sunday. Chapman went on the IL Saturday with an infection after getting a new tattoo this week.
The Yankees are already without Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) and Michael King (fractured elbow) for the rest of the season. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees transferred Luis Gil, who had Tommy John surgery earlier this year, to the 60-day IL.
Clay Holmes, who has been on the IL for the last two weeks with lower back tightness, is expected to be activated on Monday. They will have to make another move to get him back on the active 26-man roster.
The only good news the Yankees finally got out of their bullpen this week is that Chapman, whose infection in the leg was getting worse after he arrived at the ballpark on Thursday, was responding to medication.
“It actually seemed better last night when we got back [to the hotel]. The trainers report on him and when I talked to him this morning it was better,” Boone said. “He’s gonna come in. He should be here in a little bit. And we’ll see what we have there, but it seems like it is improving actually.”
Manchester United’s handling of Cristiano Ronaldo branded ’embarrassing’ and ‘circus’ as Mark Goldbridge accuses club of trying to ‘smear’ Portuguese name
Manchester United’s handling of Cristiano Ronaldo is embarrassing and the club are trying to smear his name, according to talkSPORT host Mark Goldbridge.
The Wantaway star is running out of time in his bid to leave Old Trafford before the deadline on Thursday and has been limited to cameo appearances from the bench in United’s last two league games.
Ronaldo has been seen engaging in humorous pre-match exchanges with former team-mates over the past week, suggesting he is in good spirits despite his situation at Old Trafford, but Goldbridge is concerned about the management by the club of the fivefold Ballon d’Or winner.
“Cristiano Ronaldo before the Liverpool game, he hugs Gary Neville and snubs Jamie Carragher, then he squirts water at Rio Ferdinand and those are Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral moments,” Goldbridge told talkSPORT.
“I want to see Cristiano Ronaldo score goals. He was our player of the year last year and he scored 18 Premier League goals in the worst United Premier League team I have ever seen.
Goldbridge continued, “It becomes a circus. It’s embarrassing that we don’t use our best player because he’s still our best player and it’s embarrassing that these leaks come out that Ronaldo doesn’t want to do this or that.
“I know how this club is run and they are thinking of selling Ronaldo and they are trying to smear his name. They’re trying to get the fan base to “get rid of him”.
Goldbridge continued his criticism of Manchester United and insisted the club should never have issued a statement saying he was not for sale, instead allowing the Portuguese star to leave the club.
“Actually what we should have done was just sell him. Just sell him, he is a legend of this football club,” Goldbridge added.
“Anyone who watches Manchester United for a long time in the late 2000s, Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to play. He is one of the greatest players to have worn a Manchester United shirt.
“If he wants to go, let’s be mature and sell him in July.”
Hungary warns it will no longer negotiate further Russian energy sanctions — RT in French
Hungary has announced that it will not negotiate new sanctions on Russian energies, seeing no alternative to them in the near future. The start of construction of two nuclear reactors has also been formalized.
“We are not even prepared to negotiate sanctions on energy, be it oil or gas,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto said on August 27 at an economic forum in Tihany in the south. -west of the capital Budapest and posted on Facebook.
“There is no security of energy supply in Europe without the use of Russian sources,” added the head of Hungarian diplomacy, saying that Russian gas could not be replaced in the near future.
Earlier, on August 13, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry announced that negotiations with Russia had resulted in the conclusion of an “agreement” that would allow Gazprom to increase its gas deliveries to the country. via the Turkstream gas pipeline which supplies Hungary via Serbia. This is in line with requests made by Budapest in July in anticipation of winter when the European Commission intends to reduce the EU’s dependence on Russian gas by two thirds this year.
Regarding oil, the position of the Hungarian government also goes against the grain of the policy of sanctions, driven by Brussels. If EU leaders agreed on the evening of May 30 to reduce their imports of Russian oil by some 90% by the end of 2022 (crude oil embargo within six months and refined products within eight months), a temporary exemption has however been provided for oil transported by pipeline, in order to lift the veto from Hungary. The prospect of such a sanction had also strongly reacted to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, believing that it “would be equivalent to a nuclear bomb dropped on the Hungarian economy”.
Green light from Budapest for the construction of two nuclear reactors by the Russian Rosatom
In addition to the hydrocarbon component, Hungary and Russia have taken an important step in cooperation in the nuclear field. On August 26, the Hungarian National Regulatory Authority thus gave the green light to the construction of two reactors on the site of the Paks nuclear power plant. Two units of 1.2 gigawatt hours each, which will be built by the Russian Rosatom.
This contract, signed since December 2014, should enable this Hungarian power plant, which already supplies a third of the electricity consumed in the country, to double its production capacity. A “big step”, an “important step” towards the country’s energy independence, welcomed by Péter Szijjarto.
“In this way, we can ensure the security of Hungary’s energy supply in the long term and protect the Hungarian people from extreme fluctuations in energy prices,” he said in a video posted on his account. Facebook.
A statement that finds a particular echo in the energy news. In France, wholesale electricity prices for 2023 crossed the 1,000 per kilowatt hour mark on the same day… compared to 85 a year earlier. The cost of this project, called Paks II, amounts to 12.5 billion euros. It is 80% financed by a loan from Russia, repayable from 2031.
