Types of Game Servers
A game server or a host is a server that is a good source of events in popular multiplayer video games. Actually, the server sends enough data regarding the internal state in order to let its logged in clients sustain the right version of the game for the players. Aside from this, game servers get and process the input of each player. Let’s know about different types of these servers.
Dedicated server
As the name suggests, dedicated servers tend to trigger game worlds and don’t support direct outputs or inputs. However, they do support the required input and output for required administration. Moreover, the players have to login to the server with different client apps to play the game.
The biggest benefit of dedicated servers is that they are suitable for hosting in high-end data centers. Aside from this, these servers offer lots of performance and reliability benefits. Remote hosting also gets rid of the low-latency benefits the low-latency benefit that would be held by a player that logs into the server through the local network or same machine.
But the problem is that dedicated servers cost a great deal of money to operate. At times, the developers of the game bear the costs. In some cases, the cost is born by clan groups. No matter what the case is, the public depends upon third parties. For this reason, the majority of games that make use of dedicated servers also offer listen server support.
Listen server
The process of listen servers is the same as a game client. In other words, they act like dedicated servers. However, the difference is that they have to “talk to” the remote players through the residential internet of the hosting game player. The problem is that not all residential internet connections are fast enough to support the game’s upload requirements, especially if the game is a very popular one. Normally, the limit is 16 players. Another problem is that the performance also goes down due to too much load on the server, as the server also has to generate an output image.
Peer-to-Peer
In the peer-to-peer model, you have no server. Instead, each “peer” gets the input streams of every player and decides on the results itself. Generally, peer-to-peer is considered outdated for today’s action games. However, peer-to-peer servers is a good choice for real-time strategy games because of its suitability for video games with tons of tokens and fewer players. Rather than sending the positions of thousands of troops, what happens is that the game sends one transmission that a thousand soldiers have been chosen.
The disadvantage of these servers is that you will find it hard to synchronize all peers. With time, small differences between the peers may get worse. Moreover, it is hard to support fresh players during the game.
So, this was a description of different types of game servers. Hopefully, you will be able to connect to the right server now and you will be able to enjoy your favorite games without any problem.
Online Drivers Education – Learn to Drive Online
Learning to drive is something that many people of all ages need to find a way to do. There are a couple of options for this; if you are young, you may need to take drivers education classes. If you are older, you may need to figure out how to drive on your own.
I believe that no one should learn to drive on their own. Online drivers education is available and can help anyone learn to drive online quickly and easily.
The reason why I think that online drivers education is so great is because the resources available are just as good, if not better than formal and more traditional classes with an instructor. Using an online program to learn how to drive is just like doing drivers ed, but at your own pace and time.
Most online drivers education programs will offer a variety of learning tools including videos, a drivers handbook, and tips for passing your test. The videos are what I believe can be the most effective learning tool because you can see exactly what needs to be done to do proper driving maneuvers.
Now, keep in mind that these online drivers education programs are not only for older people. I highly recommend them for teenagers who are looking to get their drivers license. Formal drivers education classes are great but they often do not give enough personal attention to each student.
Online drivers education is a great way to supplement a real drivers ed class and make the new driver even more prepared for their written and road tests.
In closing, if you are looking to learn to drive online and take the biggest step towards getting your drivers license, online drivers education may be a good fit for you.
Timber and Its Use in Commercial Truck Construction
Many types of timber are used in commercial truck bodywork today, and it is used in a variety of different forms ranging from sections for framing, chipboard for partitions, to faced plywood for decorative panels. Manufactured timber panels are also used in conjunction with other materials such as aluminum and plastics to produce panels for special purposes which include heat and sound insulation and to improve resistance to general wear and the weather.
Some timbers are more suitable for vehicle bodywork than others because of their superior strength, resistance to wear, decay and fire, or appearance.
Although timber is used in many forms, it is all obtained from either soft wood trees or temperate or tropical hardwoods.
Softwoods.
There are a large number of softwood trees, which include many varieties of pine, fur, and spruce which make up about 90 per cent of all timbers used generally in the U.S.A and Europe. These trees are normally found in the northern hemisphere; most of them are cone bearing and evergreen, but there are some exceptions. In fact some types of softwoods are harder than hardwoods.
There is a good supply of softwoods and since less time is required to mature and they are easier to work they are generally cheaper than hardwoods. Softwoods are uses for the sides and floors of mineral carrying vehicles, since it is cheaper and easier to replace. It is also used for manufactured panels for other commercial vehicle bodies.
Hardwoods.
These are obtained from broad leaf trees, and there are over 2000 varieties including such well known types as oak, ash, teak and mahogany. All basal wood, which is much softer than softwoods, is in fact a hardwood, since it is the structure that decides the group not the texture.
Because the hardwoods take much longer to mature, are more difficult to obtain and work, and take much longer to season they are considerably more expensive. However, they are generally much stronger, more durable and have far more uses than softwoods.
Hardwoods are divided into two groups:-
1. Tropical. These are from trees found in Central Africa, India and South America and include the many different types of teak, mahogany and ebony.
2. Temperate. The varieties found in this group are oak, walnut, and ash are some of the temperate hardwoods found in U.S.A, Europe, Japan and Australia.
Hardwoods are used for framing and in some forms of veneer on panels for interior finishing. Also hardwoods such as ash are very suitable for curved framing members.
Manufactured Panels.
Plywood, block-board, chipboard, MDF and hardboard panels are often used instead of solid timber panels, and have many advantages. They can be obtained in larger sizes, are often stronger and are more stable, which means labor costs can be reduced when compared with other methods of covering large areas with equivalent tongue and groove jointed timber.
Plywood.
Plywood is made by gluing layers of veneer together at right angles to each other. This prevents splitting and greatly increases the strength of the panel. Curved members can also be produced by laying the veneers on a suitable mold or form before gluing.
Birch, ash, pine and fir are used in the manufacture of plywood but many other varieties are used for the face side of decorative panels. Plywood is obtainable in several thicknesses and sizes from which vehicle body floors can be made in one piece.
Block board.
There are a number of manufactured boards making use of solid timber core stock. One of these is block board and this consists of softwood glued together and faced with veneers of timber such as birch and mahogany. Large panels up to about 2 inches in thickness are produced and used in flooring and partitions.
Chipboard.
Chipboard is made from graded wood chips which are bonded together under pressure with synthetic resins and adhesives to form large strong panels 0.5 inch to 1 inch thick. These can be faced with many different materials to give painted, plastic or veneered surfaces. It has replaced solid timber for many purposes and because of the sizes manufactured it is a useful vehicle building material.
Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF).
MDF is manufactured by bonding wooden fibers together using glue, heat and pressure. It is a very adaptable material, but can only be used for interior bodywork. It must be sealed / painted as it gradually emits urea formaldehyde which is a known carcinogen and eye, throat and lung irritant. Proper safety procedures should always be used when working with this material in any way.
Hardboard.
This is another useful material which, because of its smaller thicknesses is very suitable for interior paneling. It is made from compressed timber fibers and usually has a smooth side with the reverse side having a rough or mesh finish.
Identification of timbers.
Since many types of timber are used in vehicle body work, it is possible to identify the more common ones such as oak and teak. Most types have distinct features and properties, and when samples are carefully examined it is often possible to identify a particular type. The following features should be considered:-
1. The general appearance.
- i) Color – red, brown, yellow, white.
- ii) Grain – close or open, straight or twisted.
- iii) Texture – hard or soft, rough or smooth.
- iv) Figure – shape of grain
2. Weight.
Weighing a sample is not a reliable test since the weight will depend on the moisture content and even the weights of samples may vary.
3. Use a hand lens.
Examination of the surface and end grain may reveal distinctive features.
4. Use a microscope.
The use of a microscope will enable a much closer examination of a thin section.
5. Dissolving a sample.
This will allow a microscopic examination of the shape and size of cells and fibers.
It should be remembered that features and color may be affected by the origin, rate of growth, and treatment since felling and many other factors.
Timber Defects.
One of the main disadvantages with timber is that defects may be present or may develop later. Some of these can be treated satisfactorily but others may require the component to be replaced. Some defects can be avoided completely by careful felling, conversion and seasoning, but a knowledge of the defects will enable you to make the best possible use of the timber that may be somewhat inferior.
Knots.
These are not always a serious defect since in many cases timber is covered with paint, panels or other disguises and in timbers such as knotty pine they are treated so as to improve the appearance. On the other hand knots should not be present in framing timbers, some decorative panels or other situations where strength or appearance may be affected. Knots are nearly always present and timber is often graded by the distribution and number of knots present. Some timbers have more than others, so careful selection is usually worthwhile.
Splits and shakes.
Shakes appear in various forms and are not always apparent until the tree is felled and sawn into logs. Heart and cup shakes may not present much of a problem but other types such as the ring and star shakes can result in valuable timber being unusable. During the drying out or seasoning the moisture leaves the timber more quickly from the ends than the sides. If this is too rapid other splits may occur.
Woodworm.
Many types of timber are affected by various insects, and chemical treatment may be effective. The alternative is to remove and burn the infected part and fit a new piece.
Dry rot.
Timber, which is stored in conditions which are damp or lack ventilation will lose its strength and become soft and spongy. If this happens timbers should be destroyed.
Warping.
This is a common defect and is caused by uneven shrinkage during seasoning. Softwoods are more prone to this, since softwoods contain more moisture than hardwoods. Warping can be reduced by sawing the logs radially instead of tangently. If you examine the end grain of planks it is possible to decide which way they have been cut from the log.
Causes of timber defects.
- i) Storm damage.
- ii) Exposed growing conditions.
- iii) Inexperienced felling.
- iv) Incorrect conversion.
- v) Poor seasoning.
- vi) Bad storage conditions.
- vii) Careless selection and use.
Seasoning timbers.
Living trees may have a moisture content of between 50% and 100% and since this is too high the trees, when felled have to be seasoned or dried until the moisture content is reduced. Timber for vehicle body work should have a moisture content of 12 %- 15%. If the moisture content is too high the timber will dry out further and shrink after use. If it is too low the timber will absorb moisture from the atmosphere and possibly swell. To find the moisture content a sample of timber is weighed in its normal condition and then weighed again after it has been carefully dried out. The moisture content is then calculated as follows:-
The moisture Content of the timber (M.C. %) is calculated by taking the wet weight, subtracting the dry weight, and dividing the answer by the dry weight and multiplying by one hundred.
The method of drying out a piece of timber to obtain its moisture content is unnecessary in practice, because electrical instruments are used to give instant readings There are a number of reasons why timber should be properly treated (seasoned):-
- I) It is much stronger than unseasoned timber.
- II) There is less risk of decay and attack by insects.
- III) Painting, staining and other finishing processes can be carried out successfully on seasoned timber.
We should remember that the cells in a piece of timber are like wooden buckets. Large amounts of water in the cavities and the walls, so it is essential for timber to be properly seasoned. After the trees have been felled, the logs are taken to the saw mill where they are converted or sawn into planks or other sections. Since this exposes a greater surface area to the atmosphere seasoning time is reduced. The method used to saw or convert the logs will also affect the shrinkage, warping or other timber defects discussed previously.
Air Drying.
The sawn timber is piled in stacks with sticks or wooden strips separating each layer. This allows the air to circulate freely around each piece. The top of the stack should be protected from the sun and the rain, and since moisture will dry out more quickly from the ends of the planks, these are sometimes protected to prevent end splits. The air drying method is cheap and often leads to better quality timber, but it is a slow method, taking up to several years. The timber is liable to staining and insect attack and the moisture content is very rarely less than the surrounding area.
Kiln Drying.
This is a much quicker method, which results in timber with a more closely controlled moisture content. The timber is placed on trolleys and put in a kiln where the temperature and humidity are controlled. Air circulation may be by natural draft or forced by electric fans. Artificially seasoned timbers may be more brittle and other defects may occur, but the reduced time required is big advantage. Some timbers are air dried for a period before being kiln dried.
Timber Storage.
Seasoning timber processes may take several years and the timber may be stored for a further period before it is used. In order to keep it in good condition certain precautions must be observed:-
- i) To prevent staining the timber should be protected from chemicals and other foreign matter, e.g. soot.
- ii) Excessive rain and heat should be avoided and if stored indoors sufficient ventilation should be provided.
- iii) It should be stacked in a proper manner to prevent boards becoming twisted or warped. The supporting blocks should be directly under each other otherwise the timber will begin to bend.
Wood preservatives suitable for use prior to painting.
This type of preservative is usually of a low viscosity and can normally be used prior to the application of coach or decorative enamels and their painting process. It can be applied by brush, spray or dipping and is normally allowed overnight to dry before application of the above mentioned paint systems. This promotes good adhesion and helps to reduce the problems of timber disease and rot.
Before using this type of product it is essential to make sure that it does not contain any waxes or silicone additives.
Priming of timbers.
Before the priming of any timber it is important to check that the timber is clean, dry and free from any oil residues. The timber should be thoroughly flatted with a suitable grade of glass paper and degreased with a ‘lint-free’ cloth which has been dampened with white spirits or a suitable solvent.
Priming should then be carried out using a suitable primer. It is essential when priming that all areas are adequately primed. This includes timber ends and tongue and grooves, where areas are to be covered with metal fitments or body sections. The reason for this is to prevent the ingress of moisture which would result in paint flaking.
Timbers containing knots should be treated in the following manner, prior to priming:-
I) The knots should be burnt with a blowtorch to extract surplus resin.
II) The timber should be thoroughly rubbed down and degreased as above.
III) Each knot should be treated with one or two coats of shellac, and allowed sufficient time to dry.
IV) Prime the timber as above.
Wood finishes.
These are non-pigmented finishes. Among those available are wax polishes, sealer coats, long and short oil varnishes, alkyd varnishes, yacht varnishes, single pack polyurethanes and teak oil. All these are suitable for brush application. For spray application only, use the following – cellulose lacquers, two pack polyurethanes, two pack catalyzed lacquers and single and two pack epoxies. The requirements of a wood finish are:-
- i) Color flexibility.
- ii) Build.
- iii) Life expectancies.
- iv) Acid or alkali resistance.
Sealers and wax polishes.
Sealers – These are cellulose based.
Waxes – These are petroleum based. One example is chilled wax which is fairly quick drying, gives little discoloration to the wood, and produces a good average finish.
Waxes – Silicone based. These waxes are very quick drying and produce a hard waterproof finish. The wood needs to be sealed before use, and it tends to give it a cloudy appearance.
Waxes – Beeswax. This is a natural product from honeycomb which has been rendered down with white spirits. It can be applied by brush or rag and produces a good finish that can be re-polished.
Long oil varnishes.
These contain more oil than resin in its formulation. The resin used is usually an alkyd or fossil resin. Long oil varnishes are flexible, due to the amount of oil and have good durability, making it ideal for exterior usage. It also has a fairly clear finish. Polyurethanes are used for wood which is left in exposed conditions, but tends to be rather soft for interior use. The life expectancy is two to two and a half years, and a four coat system is recommended, i.e. apply one very thin (diluted) coat followed by three full coats.
Short oil Varnishes.
These varnishes are quick drying but tend to be rather brittle. They dry to a hard finish and are more suitable for interior use, as they do not have the flexibility for exterior use.
Alkyd varnishes.
These are clear quick drying varnishes which are suitable for indoor and outdoor use. They are popular as a varnish for vehicle bodies, and are also applied as a four-coat system.
Teak oil.
This oil is easy to apply, but liberal coatings are required to restore the natural color of the timber.
French polishing.
This is based on shellac and methylated spirits. It is quick drying and causes the timber to darken. It is applied using a pad, made of a packed piece of wool or gauze, covered by a piece of cotton cloth. It is however, brittle and easily damaged by water and white spirits. It is mainly used in antique furniture.
Nitrocellulose lacquers.
These lacquers come in two types, the pre-catalyzed and the nitro-urethanes. These contain amino and polyurethane resins respectively.
Conclusion.
There is no doubt of the advantages of using timber in commercial truck bodywork today. Certainly other materials have and will come along to try and replace it, but for its versatility and availability it is still unrivalled and will be for a long time to come.
Knowing your timbers and how to look after them will ensure the maximum life expectancy from your truck or commercial vehicle.
Your Guide to Online Marketing Success
In today’s business world, online marketing isn’t just effective; it’s essential
At one time, business essentials were limited to business cards, yellow page ads and brochures. Newspapers, radio and television were used by cutting-edge businesses of yore and still reap huge rewards for big-businesses today. Mass media are generally just not cost-effective for most local businesses. In the 21st Century, it’s clear that the impact of these tools is diminished by the world wide web. We search for products and services online from our desktops, laptops and cell phones. Yet most local business owners don’t take advantage of the affordability and profits available through online marketing.
Like a business plan and a budget, an Internet marketing strategy is essential for modern-day small business success. While a website provides a good starting point, online marketing requires more than a couple of static web pages. Instead, a successful internet approach requires a dynamic and well-rounded web presence that builds relationships in addition to sales, fans in addition to customers.
A comprehensive Internet marketing strategy replaces newspaper ads with banner ads, yellow pages with search engines, snail mail with e-mail, town squares with social networks and sales letters with custom content. The technology is as evolutionary as it is revolutionary, and smart businesses are taking advantage of current environment to trounce their competition.
Tools and technology aside, there are dozens of reasons to engage actively and often in Internet marketing. Here are a few of the most persuasive:
1. When they need information, modern-day consumers go online; your successful internet marketing program will make sure they find you when they are shopping for your product or service.
2. Online marketing has tremendous research potential; if nothing else, companies should engage in online marketing research in order to collect data about their customers, prospects and competitors.
3. By marketing on the internet, companies can reach a highly targeted audience; what’s more, they can reach it quickly, intimately and more cost-effectively online than traditional marketing approaches.
4. Online marketing lends itself to instant conversions. Customers can quickly and easily find what they want and immediately click through to purchase it.
5. Compared with many traditional marketing vehicles, Internet marketing services are both more affordable and more effective.
6. Internet marketing provides marketing power to local business owners; by marketing online, your company can enjoy big-business marketing exposure on a local marketing budget.
Action Steps. Some contacts and resources to help you get started with your online marketing:
Search engine marketing strengthens your online marketing strategy.
Once you have a website, Internet marketing via search engines will help your customers find it. Consider search engine optimization, which will improve your search engine rankings, and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, which markets your company via relevant, targeted search engine queries.
ACTION: Before you build a web site, use Wordtracker’s free keyword suggestion tool to choose keywords; use those keywords in your descriptions and meta-tags, PPC advertising via Google AdWords and Yahoo! Sponsored Search in order to build search engine traffic.
Select appropriate display advertising and leverage online marketing tools
Display advertising, including banner ads, is a basic form of online marketing. Because you’ll pay for impressions – banner ads are usually priced using CPM, or cost per thousand impressions – make sure you place ads only on websites that your target markets visit.
ACTION: Yahoo! Advertising provides Internet marketing services to design, purchase and place your Internet advertisements
Public relations promotes your online marketing image
Marketing on the internet includes more than advertising; it’s also about public relations. Generate publicity online and continually monitor, build and maintain your online reputation.
ACTION: Include Google Alerts in your online marketing strategy. Use them to keep tabs on mentions of your name, your company and your products online; search Technorati for mentions in blogs and social media. And, when you write press releases, distribute them via a newswire service like PRWeb, which allows you to tag your release for exposure on social bookmarking sites like Digg and Del.iciou.us.
Engage e-mail marketing to reach your online market
Promotional e-mails, including targeted messages and periodic e-mail newsletters, are effective, opt-in tools for one-to-one marketing. Send news or send coupons, but whatever you do, don’t spam.
ACTION: VerticalResponse is a popular e-mail marketing vendor that can help you develop and execute a one-on-one marketing strategy; browse its resources page for e-mail marketing research, tips and advice.
Pursue affiliate marketing to leverage online marketing relationships
A collaborative approach to Internet marketing, affiliate marketing consists of advertisements on other people’s websites. When a customer clicks on the ads and visits your website, your affiliate gets a small commission. You can also reverse the process and get profits from promoting other vendors’ products
ACTION: LinkShare and ClickBank are examples of companies that provide affiliate-focused internet marketing services, AffiliateScout.com and AffiliatePrograms.com are directories where you can search for affiliate networks based on location, industry, etc.
Make blogging an integral piece of your internet marketing strategy
Blogs offer business owners an affordable and personable way to connect online with customers. Blogging about your business, your industry and your life positions you as an expert, an advocate and most importantly, a real person.
ACTION: For a low monthly fee, you can publish your own blog via sites like TypePad and Movable Type; Blogger and WordPress, meanwhile, are free. Don’t forget to market your blog via RSS feeds; while most blogging software will create RSS feeds for you, online marketing companies like SimpleFeed can help, too.
Get involved in social networks to broaden your online reach
Social networks are the networking component to your modern-day online marketing strategy; giving your company a presence on popular social networks especially engages younger consumers and turns them into brand evangelists.
ACTION: While MySpace, Friendster and Facebook tend to be the most attractive social networks for companies who are marketing on the Internet, other sites, such as Second Life and Twitter, are becoming major players. Still other sites, like LinkedIn, are proving themselves important stomping grounds for B2B marketers.
Photos and video provide impact to your online marketing
Use pictures of your business, staff and customers everywhere you can. Images touch us emotionally and convey messages quickly. Remember that surfers have short attention-spans.
ACTION: Start taking pictures of your business’ world right now, poast them to your website and social sites, like your Facebook page.
Release viral marketing to spread your online marketing message
Whether you send a viral e-mail, produce a viral video or build a viral website, Internet marketing of the viral variety spreads far and fast, allowing you to start small and finish big.
ACTION: Consider uploading branded media to sites like YouTube, Revver or Flickr. A video or photo that goes viral can attract heaps of new business.
Generate online word of mouth with consumer-driven Internet marketing efforts
Internet marketing is about interactivity. Give your customers a platform for expressing-and sharing-their opinions online in order to build buzz and goodwill.
ACTION: Customer reviews provide credibility for companies that give consumers the power to do their Internet marketing for them; while many shopping cart solutions, such as Zoovy, now include built-in customer review functions, companies like PowerReviews specialize in them.
Tips & Tactics
Helpful advice for making the most of this Online Marketing Guide
o More than advertising for your website, Internet marketing should provide you with an entire online brand. Your Internet marketing strategy should go beyond just making sales and toward building an engaging online web presence.
o Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. When you’re marketing online, reserve a portion of your budget for offline advertising, such as direct mail, which you can use to push traffic to your website.
o Keep in mind that not all online advertising can be bought; a big part of Internet marketing is building relationships and earning reputations.
o Whether off-line or online, marketing requires a clear and comprehensive understanding of your target customers. Find out who your best customers are and where you can find them online, then go after them.
o Internet marketing is about usefulness. It’s not enough to build a pretty website; you must also build one that’s engaging and easy to use. If you focus your Internet marketing strategy on creating a positive user experience, it will eventually be profitable to you.
Are You Thinking About Throwing a Surprise Party for a Relative or Friend?
“Look Jim!” I chuckled. “We don’t have to take you out for your birthday dinner, there’s a barbeque right here.” Jim grabbed a hold of the latch and swung open the large outside door to the Angle Armoury building. At that same moment a chorus of voices shouted out from inside the building. “Happy Anniversary!” Stunned, I instantly glanced over at Jim still holding the door open. Jim glanced back at me. Then a lady yelled from inside. “Gordon and Trish!”
Trish and I were completely taken aback and were completely dumbfounded! We had no idea that our relatives and friends had gathered here to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary! I was in a daze. It took us several minutes to wrap our minds around the fact that we were NOT going out for our son-in-law Jim’s birthday celebration!
How did they pull this event off without Trish and I becoming even the slightest bit suspicious that something was afoot? Well, here are the details as they happened and this may be a template that you can follow that may help with planning your surprise party, whether it is for a milestone birthday, a coming home celebration or a wedding anniversary like ours.
The Idea
Our eldest daughter Amanda had the idea for planning our 30th wedding celebration and approached her twin sisters, Melissa and Kimberly about it. Kimberly, who is in the military, suggested that they use the Angle Armoury in Kelowna for the venue, as she had access to the facility and the bar. When you have an idea for a surprise party share your idea with other family members or colleagues. They may be able to suggest the perfect venue to hold it or help you pull it off seamlessly.
The Distraction
The three of them discussed a distraction or ruse for Trish and me to accept as a plausible event. Amanda’s husband Jim’s birthday was on May 18th and that date was chosen for the celebration. That date would obviate a plan to celebrate his birthday and therefore alleviate any stress on behalf of the planners, because it was the perfect diversion from the actual event. The fact that our 30th wedding anniversary, which is on June 2nd, never even crossed our minds. No suspicions would be triggered and no red flags would go up. Why wouldn’t we be celebrating Jim’s birthday? Viable distractions work well and won’t signal anything out of the unusual. If the planned event is more important than a missed birthday celebration, then the sacrifice will be worth it. Or you can always have a follow up celebration for that missed birthday.
The Plan
As Amanda, Kimberly and Melissa live in the Chilliwack/Vancouver, B.C. area, all the planning for the milestone anniversary event took place in Vancouver. Amanda phoned Uncle Marvin and Uncle Ron (Ron is Gordon’s brother and Marvin is both Trish and Gordon’s brother-in-law) to ask them to give speeches at the event. The venue was secured and a cousin brought a barbeque to the event. The girls phoned the couple’s long time good friends, relatives, etc. A baker (co-worker of Jim’s parents from a bakery where they had worked together) and his wife from the church that Gordon and Trish attend were asked to bake the 30th anniversary cake for the occasion.
It is important to make an exhaustive list of everything that needs to be done for an event like this. It is important, if not paramount, to form a small committee and delegate the tasks that need to be done to accomplish the goal of staging a flawless surprise party. One person, usually the person who had the initial idea, should be in charge of the arrangements. At the first meeting the various jobs should be delegated, such as phoning or E-mailing the guests, arranging for the food, special cake, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) plates (paper or china), utensils (plastic or cutlery), serviettes, condiments, coffee urn, teapot, coffee, tea, sugar or sweetener, etc. Communication between committee members is essential to ensure that all those that have been invited have responded, with either a yes or no. That the food, whether catered or potluck is confirmed, as well as the cake will be ready and delivered on time. The Special Event Committee Chairman should check things off the list as they are completed. Shortly before the event there should be one last committee meeting, either face to face or videoconference to ensure that everything to the last detail has been accomplished.
The Pre-Event Planning
Our three daughters, Jim and Amanda’s two children, Rayn and Phoenix arrived at our home on the Friday before the Saturday event. Amanda arranged that Trish and I would take the children to a popular kid’s movie at the Grand Ten in Kelowna. This diversion allowed Jim and our daughters to scour our photo albums for photographs and got additional pictures from my brother Ron to use for a static display and audio-visual presentation. Decorations for the venue were put up. Locally, another cousin, Lonnie phoned people that were coming to organize the potluck items that each of them would bring for the event. She got a number of people to make salads, others to cook food and some to bring baked goods or desserts. Gary, another cousin was asked to bring his barbeque to the venue and his job was to cook the meat for all the guests.
That evening Trish and I went to our usual work, cleaning the offices at a golf course. Amanda suggested that we take our grand daughter along with us to help. Meanwhile, during that 3-hour period that we were away, Amanda put together the stills and photos from our wedding album, family albums, etc. Uncle Ron helped with the project as well. Amanda casually asked Trish and me some time before the event what the name of the song for our first dance was at our wedding. It was “Fools Rush in” by Elvis Presley. That song was used as the audio for the slide presentation.
The Day of the Event
We awoke on May 18th to have a lovely breakfast of bacon and eggs with toast and hash browns, after all, we were celebrating Jim’s birthday. That was firmly etched on my wife’s and my mind. Later that morning Jim and I traveled a short distance to Summerland, in the southern Okanagan Valley, to play 18 holes of golf. It was my treat to pay for our green fees. It was my birthday present to Jim. Sadly, for me, Jim won the game, but we had fun!
While Jim and I golfed, the venue for the real event, our 30th wedding anniversary celebration, at the Angle Armoury in Kelowna, was taking shape. Decorations were put up, a table with photos and memorabilia was set up, the video/audio equipment for the short video production was hooked up and tested, and the cake bakers delivered the lovely 30th Wedding Anniversary cake. A table with refreshments and finger food was also set up. Lastly, the nephew with the barbeque set up the grill just outside the main entranceway. Our daughter Kimberly directed the Angle Armoury set up. Lastly, all the guests who were arriving were asked to park their vehicles at least a block or two away from the venue to avoid them being detected and identified as vehicles belonging to family members or friends. This is very important!
When Jim and I returned home, we had a quick bite to eat. Of course, we didn’t want to spoil our appetite for Jim’s birthday dinner at a nice restaurant in Kelowna. Trish announced to our daughter Amanda. “Rayn (Jim and Amanda’s daughter) can help me bake a birthday cake for Jim.” Amanda replied. “No, Jim doesn’t want a birthday cake.” Trish replied. “We got to have a birthday cake for Jim!” Amanda relented. “OK, but just a small cake.” Then Trish and Rayn gathered the cake ingredients together and started putting them together. Rayn, who was 8 at the time, mentioned that there were going to be other members of our family joining us to celebrate Jim’s birthday. Well, that revelation almost resulted in the cat getting out of the bag! Amanda hastily countered. “No, Rayn doesn’t know what she is talking about.” Trish replied. “Well, we just have to make a bigger cake!” Amanda acquiesced. “OK Mom, go ahead, but really, we don’t need a bigger cake! So Trish and Rayn made a bigger cake.
Even though this was a very stressful turn of events for Amanda, not realizing that an 8 year old could innocently spill the beans, and spoil the surprise element of the party. She coolly deflected her daughter’s comment in a convincing manner that gave Trish no reason to doubt her. Nevertheless, that was a close call!
At around 4:30 p.m. we all got nicely dressed up, and headed out the door to head to Kelowna for Jim’s birthday dinner. There was one last hook, to avoid any suspicion from Trish or me. Kimberly had made arrangements for our group to stop on the way to dinner for Jim to come in to the Angle Armoury to play a new military war game on their simulator. When we arrived there Trish wanted to stay in the vehicle while the rest of us would go in to watch Jim play the game. Amanda casually coerced her mom to come in. “No Mom, come in and check this out. It’s pretty cool!” Trish relented and thankfully joined us for an amazing celebration that we will never forget!
Summary
Planning a surprise birthday, milestone-wedding anniversary, retirement or special event celebration party, is no easy task. You need a dedicated team with diverse skills. To begin with, a good leader, either yourself or one who is capable and experienced, must be able to plan the event to the last detail, and follow it through to the moment the party yells “Surprise!”
1) Choose a genuine celebration, like a birthday, to plan the event around. That way no one has to lie about the upcoming celebration. The subject or subjects being honoured won’t suspect that something is going on behind their backs. The last thing you want is to create any suspicion from the subject/s.
2) Set up a small committee. Delegating the various tasks that need to get done is a unique and sensitive skill. It is always wise to ask those on the committee what they would like to do for this event.
3) Choose a date and time for the event. Determine the budget for this event, and how the funds will be acquired. Source and book a venue that will suit the type of event you plan. If you require a kitchen to prepare food or utilize a caterer, then you will need a larger venue. If you are having finger food and pastries, then a meeting room will be fine. If you or members of your committee have friends or contacts that can help you source a venue for the event, bake a cake, provide decorations, offer catering services, entertainment, etc., This is the time to get in touch them. You may even get some of these services or items for free, or at a reduced cost.
4) Draw up a guest list and confirm those that will attend the event. Follow up before the food is made, ordered or catered with your guests to again confirm their attendance. This will give you an accurate number of people that will attend the event.
5) If there is going to be entertainment; either live or recorded, that will need to be arranged and booked. Live music groups will need approximately an hour to set up their equipment, tune their instruments and practice. Disc Jockeys will need a half hour to one hour to be able to set up their equipment and test it. Also, if there is going to be a video presentation included in the formal part of the celebration, they will need time to source photos and edit the production, with music, together. They will require from two weeks to a month’s lead time for this task.
6) If other memorabilia, such as photos, books, papers and items, etc., are being displayed on a stand, table, etc., a team member will have to contact those attendees that have these items and organize the display. This too, will take several weeks to gather these items.
7) Food and Drink will need to be decided upon by the group. Once decided, a team member will need to either get quotes from a caterer, ask those that will be coming to the event to bring a cold or hot dish and/or dessert, noting what items everyone will be bringing. The team member responsible for this task may ask a potluck contributor to provide another item if there is duplication of a popular food.
8) Speeches during the formal part of the event should be kept to a five-minute limit in order to keep the event flowing smoothly, and keep the audience captivated.
There will be other details that come up during the planning and implementation process of the event. Some of them will be expected, while other will be unplanned. The leader will need to be prepared to deal with these as they come up.
Lastly, when and how the honoured individual or couple plan to arrive at the party venue needs to be discussed, understood by everyone and organized in detail. Will they arrive in their own vehicle or will they come with someone else. Failure to implement this strategic party arrival plan flawlessly will result in the failure of this event being a surprise. A lookout person outside the venue to alert an inside contact via a cellular phone or walkie-talkie will give ample time to prepare the party participants (when the individual or couple opens the door) to yell in unison… Surprise!
Make Money Online – Internet Marketing Affiliate Programs
If you have enquired about a ‘Make Money Online’ opportunity you may have been bombarded with emails or posts regarding internet marketing offers which show you pictures of people sitting by the beach under palm trees in the sunshine enjoying life with a big house with a swimming pool to go home to and the latest prestigious cars.
You can usually find these in the Business Opportunity sections in newspapers and on the internet.
Lots of cash to be made here, just buy my package and do as I say and you will end up like me. You want that don’t you, so you had better get in fast before the price goes up tomorrow or when I have signed up enough people I will withdraw my offer so get in quick.
Sounds too good to be true doesn’t it? Sorry to disappoint you but from my own personal experience it certainly is too good.
Internet marketing is not easy and if anybody tells you it is then they may not be telling the truth. There is a lot to learn. There is a learning curve which is where most people get very frustrated and give up.
By the time most people acquire the skills to do what is needed they are probably so frustrated that they eventually get so bored and fed up with it that they give up.
There is a ‘techy’ stage most people go through on starting out. Many try and batter their way through it. If you find it frustrating that is something you will have to live with in the beginning.
Sounds like a great idea, then you have the task of getting customers or traffic as they call it.
You find out how difficult it is to do that. Yet more to learn.
Driving customers to your offers can be a major task in itself. You have to learn that most traffic is useless, it is not relevant, most people are just browsing and are not looking to buy anything.
You must find your target market.
Thousands of people may love to view your website and if you are paying to drive them there using advertising you can waste lots of money here. Hundreds of dollars can we spent easily. If you get a bit carried away it can mount up to thousands.
Trust me on this, I have learned the hard way and lost lots of money with paid advertising such as Pay Per Click(PPC). In hindsight, maybe it was good experience.
Lots of people will click on your ads just to pass the time away at your expense unless you target who gets to look at your ads.
Nowadays many people are using social networking sites to get free traffic. Paid adverting here can also be a lot cheaper.
A certain type of person will buy and you have to identify them. More skills to learn here.
Persuading people to buy something – another major task, it can be really frustrating if you get thousands of people to your website and nobody buys even the cheapest item.
If you think the above will be only moderately difficult, think again, for many it could be a nightmare.
There is a certain type of person who will jump into internet marketing and take to it with ease, but for 95% of us it will take a bit more effort, and could be a long slog to acquire the skills necessary to be a success.
But saying all this there are some good internet packages out there. If you dedicate yourself and find the right person for you who you identify with and persevere with it then you can be successful. It need not cost you much more than the start up cost.
You will be on a learning curve so just accept it and keep going.
Go to my website and register for my free weekly newsletter for a goldmine of information on this subject. Lots of information on various forms of internet and affiliate marketing.
Passive Income Ideas – Some Crazy Business Ideas That Made Internet Millionaires!
Business ideas are something that can make you millionaire sitting back at home! Yes, you got it right, these ideas are all about businesses online. You don’t need to pay thousands to set up an office, pay your employees, for maintenance and other costs! Rather, you just need to hire some freelance web designers, some internet marketers to help you develop and grow your business on the World Wide Web. It takes nothing but your effort and enthusiasm to make money. Here, you will discover some of the craziest business ideas on earth that made some inspiring internet millionaires around the world.
Some Crazy Passive Income Ideas That Made A Few Amazing Millionaire-Stories!
There are hundreds of creative business entrepreneurs who came out with a simple but different idea. However they did something out of the box and became successful financially and also as a brand entrepreneur. Some of those ideas were a bit frenzy and unusual, but they still became successful as the entrepreneurs were determined and they knew how to make people interested in stuffs they’re doing. They finally came up with some amazing, unusual passive income ideas and turned into millionaires in a couple of years. Let’s explore some inspiring stories about them:
#1 Doggles (!)
Have you ever thought about getting goggles for your pet? Yes, a creative entrepreneur thought about designing funky glasses for the dogs and guess what, he named it doggles. Pet owners loved the concept and his business turned into a grand success in almost no time. Once he started selling these stuffs, the pet owners started placing orders. In a couple of years, he became a millionaire just selling these innovative stuffs to the pet owners online. Inspiring, isn’t it?
#2 A Unique Dog Poop-Scooping Company
This is another business idea in the same pet niche. The business owner thought about opening a poop scoop company for cats and dogs. With this innovative concept, and outstanding marketing strategies, he was able to create a brand name in no time. Once the concept became popular, the business went fully automated and he became another millionaire offering a service online. That’s another crazy passive business idea!
#3 Selling The Pixels Of A Website
Well, this stands above anything else! A webmaster thought about a unique marketing concept, he bought a domain and started selling every pixel on his website as advertising space. He sold one million pixels each at $1. Even the large companies were interested in purchasing the spaces as it received a viral response. The concept was unique and soon he became a successful millionaire online. Amazing and definitely an out-of-the box passive income idea.
#4 Selling Customized Layouts For Social Profiles
Once a creative female thought something about customizing MySpace profiles. MySpace is one of the leading social platforms with millions of regular users worldwide. She started offering customized profiles and sold templates worth millions and soon she turned out to be an innovative internet millionaire.
