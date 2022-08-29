ISLAMABAD – International aid was arriving in Pakistan on Monday as the army and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate thousands of people stranded by widespread flooding caused by “monsons monsons” that killed more than 1,000 people this summer .
US bonds in focus after Powell signals further interest rate hikes
It comes shortly after the Fed’s Powell gave his annual policy address in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Powell said the US central bank will “use our tools forcefully” to attack inflation which is still near its highest level in over 40 years. He acknowledged that rising interest rates will cause “some pain” for households and businesses.
On the data front, Dallas Fed manufacturing numbers for August are due out at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard is due to deliver a speech on the health of the U.S. economy around 2:15 p.m. ET.
On Monday, the US Treasury will auction $54 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.
Drought-hit areas in China receive rain, bringing flood risk
BEIJING — More than 100,000 people were moved to safer areas on Monday as heavy rains put flooding at risk in a region of southwest China that was devastated by a heat wave and drought during the most of the summer.
Heavy rains were forecast for parts of Sichuan province and Chongqing city through at least Tuesday. Chongqing, a megacity built in a hilly area and also monitoring the surrounding mountains and countryside, issued a flash flood warning for the two days.
The Sichuan Emergency Management Administration said Monday that 119,000 people had been evacuated. A village under the jurisdiction of Guangyuan city recorded 18.8 centimeters (7.4 inches) of rain, state broadcaster CCTV said. The city was one of the two cities in Sichuan most affected by the drought.
A national level IV flood emergency response, the weakest of a four-tier system, is in effect in Sichuan, Chongqing and neighboring provinces of Gansu and Shaanxi to the north. The hard, sun-scorched ground left by the heatwave increases the risk of natural disasters when it rains, the official Xinhua news agency said.
The change in weather brought some relief from the heat and full power was restored to factories in Sichuan after two weeks of restrictions stemming from reduced hydropower generation.
The rain is expected to help farmers whose rice, Sichuan spicy peppers and other crops were withering during a prolonged drought that reduced community reservoirs to mostly cracked earth.
Temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in what meteorologists have called China’s strongest heatwave since records began in 1961.
Electricity in Sichuan for commercial and industrial use “has been fully restored”, CCTV said on its website. Household demand for air conditioning declined as temperatures moderated and rainfall began to replenish hydroelectric reservoirs.
The province’s hydropower generation is up 9.5% from its low point, the state broadcaster reported. Daily household electricity consumption fell 28 percent from a peak of 473 million to 340 million kilowatt hours, according to the report, citing Zhao Hong, marketing director of State Grid’s Sichuan subsidiary.
“The contradiction between electricity supply and demand in Sichuan will be basically resolved in the next three days,” Zhao said.
The slump in hydropower generation has prompted Sichuan’s utilities to step up the use of coal-fired power plants, temporarily delaying efforts to cut carbon and other emissions.
The share of electricity in Sichuan that comes from coal has risen from 10% to 25% with 67 power plants operating at full capacity, according to Caixin, a Chinese business news magazine.
Sichuan is generally considered a clean energy success story in China, getting 80% of its electricity from hydroelectricity.
Daily horoscope for August 29, 2022
Lunar Alert: After 6 a.m. EDT today (3 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Libra.
Happy Birthday Monday, August 29, 2022:
You are charismatic and a natural leader because you have charm, energy and an aura of success. Always optimistic, you are frank and always tell things as they are. This year is a time of reflection, learning and inner exploration, where you will explore more deeply the meaning of life. You could also teach.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
It’s a busy and optimistic day! Enjoy talking to close friends, partners and members of the general public. Conversations will be energized; however, be careful not to bite off more than you can chew. Don’t let your enthusiasm take you away. Tonight: work.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
Your ability to negotiate with colleagues and manage financial matters is excellent today. In particular, you will succeed in the sports business, as well as in business related to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Tonight: play!
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
It’s a fun and playful day! (You don’t have to wait until Friday to party.) Enjoy arts, social outings, sporting events and fun activities with the kids. Accept all invitations to socialize, because with Mars in your sign, you’re ready to have fun! Tonight: Cocoon.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Family discussions are lively today. You have something to say and you are ready to say it. It’s a busy and hectic day. It’s also a good day for tackling home repairs as well as buying nice things for yourself and where you live. Tonight: Socialize.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★★
Today’s energy is busy and optimistic. (Please note that today is a great day to buy wardrobe items for yourself.) You will also enjoy spending time with a friend or any kind of participation in a group or club, especially an organization non-profit. You will like it if you can tell the difference. Tonight: Money and Assets.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★
It’s a fantastic way to start your week! The Sun is in your sign and the fiery Mars is at the top of your chart, sparking your ambition. The financial negotiations will go well. Pay attention to something that seems too good to be true, because it might be. Be circumspect. Tonight: Relax.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★★
Go after what you want today, because the Moon is in your sign (which gives you an advantage), plus it dances well with several other planets. This means you can easily voice your opinions to others, especially on controversial topics. Legal issues will favor you. Tonight: Loneliness.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It’s a popular week! You will enjoy chatting with others, especially because you make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. Today you might feel an undercurrent of excitement or strong energy behind the scenes. It’s a good day to discuss how to divide or share something. Tonight: be friendly.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★★
The Sun is at the top of your chart this week, putting you in a flattering spotlight. For this reason, you can demand the benefit and pursue whatever you want. Discussions with friends and groups will be successful today. You might meet someone who is energetic and compelling. Tonight: Show respect.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★
Today you are high visibility. It’s an energetic and busy day, which means you will accomplish a lot, especially at work. Discussions with bosses and parents will be effective. Nevertheless, for some reason people seem to know personal details about your private life. Tonight: Explore!
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★★
You have plenty of energy to study today, make travel plans, or engage in debates about politics and religion, because your mind is mentally alert. Physical sports and competitive activities will also appeal to you. You can’t wait to do something different and exciting! Tonight: Check your finances.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
Today you have a lot of energy to make home improvements or move furniture. The increased chaos and activity on the home front demanded your attention. Financial talks will be fine today, but be careful not to give the farm away. Tonight: Cooperate.
BORN TODAY
Actress Carla Gugino (1971), actress Rebecca De Mornay (1959), actor Elliott Gould (1938)
Types Of Coffee: 7 Types Of Coffee You Didn’t Know About
You’ve likely heard of some of the different types of coffee out there, but how about all of them? If you’re looking to try something new when it comes to your daily cup of coffee, you may want to consider these seven types that don’t get as much attention as their counterparts but can still bring amazing flavor and quality to your coffee experience. Today, we’re going to go over seven different coffee types you might not know about, and the unique flavor profiles that come with each one. So grab a cup and read on!
Also Read: Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel
List Of Top 7 Coffee Types:
1) Robusta – Types Of Coffee
Coffee Images
First, on the list of coffee types is Robusta coffee. Robust coffee beans are oval-shaped and have a deep green color. They grow in tropical climates at lower altitudes than Arabica beans. Robusta plants are also more resistant to disease and pests, which is why they make up about 30% of the world’s coffee production. The coffee made from Robusta beans is usually cheaper and has more caffeine than Arabica coffee. It’s often used in instant coffees and espresso blends because it has a stronger flavor and less bitterness.
2) Excelsa – Coffee Types
Coffee Images
Excelsa coffee is a type of coffee that is grown in Colombia. The coffee beans are roasted and then ground into a fine powder. This powder is then mixed with hot water to create a delicious cup of coffee. Excelsa is one of those types of coffee that has a rich, bold flavor that is perfect for those who enjoy a strong cup of coffee.
3) Geisha – Types Of Coffee
Coffee Images
One of the most famous and sought-after coffee beans in the world is the Geisha. Hailing from Ethiopia, this coffee is known for its intense floral aroma and delicate flavor profile. Coffee aficionados often describe tasting notes of jasmine, honeysuckle, and citrus. While the Geisha coffee bean is notoriously difficult to grow, the resulting cup of coffee is truly unique and worth seeking out.
4) Blue Mountain – Coffee Types
Coffee Images
Blue Mountain coffee is grown in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica. Coffee beans are known for their rich flavor and aroma. These types of coffee are typically sold as whole beans, so you’ll need a coffee grinder to prepare it at home. Blue Mountain coffee is best brewed using a French press or drip method.
5) Kopi Luwak – Types Of Coffee
Coffee Images
Kopi Luwak is one of the most unique and controversial types of coffee in the world. It’s made from coffee beans that have been eaten by the civet cat, an animal native to Southeast Asia. The civet cat eats the coffee berries and excretes the beans, which are then collected and roasted.
6) Sulawesi Toraja Reserve – Coffee Types
Coffee Images
Sulawesi Toraja Reserve is a coffee grown in the highlands of Sulawesi, an Indonesian island. Coffee is known for its distinctive flavor and strong aroma. The coffee is grown at an altitude of 1,000 to 1,600 meters above sea level. The coffee beans are hand-picked and sun-dried. Sulawesi Toraja Reserve is a Fair Trade Certified coffee.
7) Arabica Coffee – Types Of Coffee
Coffee images are almost always of Arabica coffee. This is because Arabica coffee beans are used in about 70% of all coffees consumed around the world. The coffee is grown in tropical regions and has a milder taste than other types of coffee. Arabica coffee is also less acidic, making it easier on the stomach for those who are sensitive to acidity.
These were some of the most interesting types of coffee you didn’t know about. The next time you are at your favorite coffee shop, be sure to try one of these!
The post Types Of Coffee: 7 Types Of Coffee You Didn’t Know About appeared first on MEWS.
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan
They were among nations that pledged to help Pakistan deal with the crisis after officials appealed for international help.
So far, unusually heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across the country have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly a million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.
Pakistani authorities say the devastation this year is worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the country’s military chief, said on Sunday that his country could take years to recover.
Last week, the United Nations said in a statement that it had allocated $3 million to United Nations aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods and that the money will be used for health, nutrition, food security and water and sanitation services in Pakistan. flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.
According to scientists and Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s climate minister, Pakistan has experienced heavier rains this year, mainly due to climate change, which has also sparked forest fires this year.
However, critics say the Pakistani government has little incentive to build new dams and water reservoirs.
The unprecedented monsoon season affected all four provinces of the country. The floods destroyed more than 150 bridges and many roads were washed away, making rescue operations difficult.
The government has deployed at least 6,500 troops to assist civil authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country. Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif visited various flood-damaged areas in the northwest of the country on Monday.
Sharif said the government would provide housing for anyone who lost their homes.
Netflix ad-supported plan could cost as little as $7 – TechCrunch
Netflix’s next ad-supported plan could cost between $7 and $9 per month according to a Bloomberg report released over the weekend. For comparison, the streaming service offers a basic single-screen plan in the US for $9.99 per month, while its most popular plan, which offers Full HD streaming on two screens, costs $15. $99 per month.
The Bloomberg report noted that Netflix plans to air around four minutes of commercials for every hour of programming, which is on par with or less than its competitors. He also said the company may run ads before and during a show, but won’t show anything after an episode ends.
In April, the streaming giant announced plans to roll out its ad-supported plan next year. But since then, several reports have pointed out that the company could launch this plan by the end of the year. The new report indicates that Netflix could launch its ad-powered tier in at least half a dozen markets in the last quarter of the calendar year.
During its recent earnings call, Netflix confirmed that users subscribing to the ad-supported plan won’t have access to its entire catalog initially – this could be due to its licensing agreement with various studios. Recent reports have also revealed that Netflix may now allow offline viewing in its next plan.
Additionally, a Bloomberg report last week suggested that Netflix may not run ads on children’s content, even on the ad-supported plan. The report noted that the company may initially refrain from running ads on its original movie lineup.
The streaming giant has tried to attract more users by experimenting with cheaper plans, such as mobile plans only available in India, Malaysia, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. However, the ad-supported plan might become available worldwide after its launch. Estimates suggest that advertisements on Netflix will generate $8.5 billion in revenue by 2027. A study published by Digital TV Research in May suggests that the global ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) market will reach $70 billion by 2027 – US generating $31 billion.
Netflix isn’t the only streaming service looking to build on an ad-supported plan to expand its user base. In March, Disney+ confirmed that it plans to introduce a similar tier by the end of the year. Earlier this month, the company confirmed the launch for December with a price of $7.99 per month. During its second quarter 2022 earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery also said it was exploring an ad-fueled plan for the new service – due to launch in 2023 – created by the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+.
Kenyan cyclist dies in accident during gravel race in Vermont: NPR
Joseph Viger/AP
WEST WINDSOR, Vt. – Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in an accident while riding a gravel race in Vermont.
Kangangi was traveling at high speed during the Vermont Overland race on Saturday when he crashed.
“Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son. Gaping holes are left when a giant falls. Sule was a giant,” his team AMANI said on the social networks. “Instead of directing us at the front of the pack, he will now direct us like our guiding North Star as we move forward in achieving his dream.”
Rachel Ruto, the wife of President-elect William Ruto of Kenya, posted on Twitter that she was shocked to hear the sad news of his passing after a tragic accident.
“My sincere condolences to his family and to the entire cycling community, who lost a talented cyclist, mentor and friend,” she wrote. “We will all miss him as an individual. Kenya have lost a champion. Rest in peace Sule.”
According to the race’s website, the Vermont Overland is a 59-mile (95-kilometer) dirt-road bicycle race that features nearly 7,000 feet (2,130 meters) of elevation gain. About 900 cyclists were taking part in the race on Saturday which begins and ends in the community of Brownsville in the town of West Windsor, officials said.
“Vermont Overland is heartbroken by the tragic death of Suleiman ‘Sule’ Kangangi during The Overland yesterday,” Vermont Overland owner Ansel Dickey said in a statement on Sunday. “He was a kind friend and an inspirational and heroic athlete to his teammates and the gravel cycling community as a whole. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, Team Amani and the people of Kenya who mourn his loss today.”
