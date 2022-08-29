Connect with us

Vatican leader hails Italy's abortion law as 'pillar of society'

Vatican Leader Hails Italy'S Abortion Law As 'Pillar Of Society'
ROME, Italy – The president of the Pontifical Academy for Life over the weekend called Italy’s infamous Law 194 legalizing abortion a “pillar of society”, insisting that no one is seeking to overturn it .

Interviewed by Italian public television Rai Tre, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia hailed the 1978 law allowing abortion in Italy, a move that critics called a new “ground zero for morality”.

“I believe that at this point Law 194 is a pillar of our social life,” the Archbishop said. “In my opinion, and I have written as many, I would like more emphasis to be placed on the part that is hardly talked about, namely the right to motherhood, to see our country grow, in the face of the tragedy of a generational imbalance is quite dramatic.

“I would like to urge to look with confidence at a country that wants to live in freedom, development and progress, and I think that the birth rate crisis is a problem that we unfortunately have not thought about and it is already late,” did he declare. .

Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, during the prayer organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere. (Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

At this point, Giorgia Rombolà, the show’s host, summed up the Archbishop’s words by saying, “So Law 194 is not up for debate,” to which he replied, “No, absolutely. not”.

In response to Paglia’s remarks, Jacopo Coghe, spokesman for the pro-life NGO “Pro Vita & Famiglia”, said that even a thoughtful attempt to promote an open and non-denominational debate on abortion and childbirth, by insisting on the importance of motherhood, can deny “the intrinsic evil of law 194”.

“We don’t understand how a law that suppresses defenseless and innocent human lives can be a ‘pillar’ of society,” Coghe added.

Rome, Italy - October 25: A Female Protester From The Feminist Movement Gathers For ''Not One Less'' In Campidoglio, Against The Anti-Abortion Motion, Which Is To Be Voted On By Rome City Council On October 25, 2018 In Rome, Italy . The Motion Presented By The Partito Fratelli D'italia Wants To Proclaim Rome A Pro-Life City And Include This Principle In The Municipal Statute. The Feminist Reiterates That Law 194 On Abortion Is Not Addressed. (Photo By Simona Granati - Corbis/Getty Images)

A protester from the feminist movement gathers for ‘Not one less’ in Campidoglio, against the anti-abortion motion, which is due to be voted on by Rome city council on October 25, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Simona Granati – Corbis/Getty Images)

“It’s as if the president of the Jewish Anti-Defamation League came out in favor of the Holocaust,” writes Tommaso Scandroglio, in an article for La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana.

Since its passage in 1978, Law 194 has authorized the legal killing of more than 6 million children in Italy, a country that is suffering from a steep decline in the birth rate well below replacement levels.

Bishop Paglia’s words were spoken in the context of the June 24 decision of the United States Supreme Court reversing the 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade which made abortion legal for all 50 US states.

In 2016, Pope Francis appointed Paglia president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, founded by Saint John Paul II in 1994 for the express purpose of combating a growing “culture of death” in contemporary society.

Central to the culture of death, according to Jean-Paul, is the promotion of a putative right to abortion, which Italian Law 194 does.

“To claim the right to abortion…”, wrote Jean-Paul, “and to recognize this right in the law, is to attribute to human freedom a perverse and evil meaning: that of absolute power over others and against others. It is the death of true freedom.

Breitbart News

News

NASA's new Artemis moon rocket will debut in space in testing for astronauts

Nasa'S New Artemis Moon Rocket Will Debut In Space In Testing For Astronauts
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — A fuel leak interrupted NASA’s launch countdown for its new moon rocket early Monday, reappearing in the same location that saw seepage during a spring dress rehearsal.

Launch controllers aborted the refueling operation, which was already an hour late due to offshore thunderstorms. They slowly resumed the process to confirm it was indeed a hydrogen leak and not faulty sensors, but alarms forced another temporary pause as precious minutes of the countdown ticked away.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket is the most powerful NASA has ever built, surpassing even the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon half a century ago.

This test flight, if successful, would put a crew capsule into lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.

No astronauts were inside the Orion capsule atop the rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Instead, three test dummies have been strapped down for the lunar orbit mission, which is expected to last six weeks.

Even with no one on board, thousands packed the coast to watch the Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Orlando with her husband, but had yet to make the hour-long drive to Cape Canaveral for the scheduled takeoff.

The next launch attempt would not take place until Friday at the earliest.

MORE: A group of visually impaired veterans will experience the launch of Artemis 1 in a unique way

Hydrogen fuel leaks marred NASA’s countdown test in April, prompting a slew of repairs. The demo was repeated with more success in June, but that too was leaked. Officials said they wouldn’t know for sure if the fixes were good until they attempted to load the rocket’s tanks with nearly 1 million gallons of super cold fuel on Monday.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and his team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.

Engineers raced to figure out an 11-minute delay in communication lines between Launch Control and Orion that occurred Sunday night. Although the issue was resolved Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to launch.

This first flight of NASA’s 21st century lunar exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister, has been anticipated for years. Repeated delays resulted in billions in budget overruns; this demo alone costs $4.1 billion.

Assuming the test goes well, astronauts would board for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025. NASA is aiming for the south pole of the moon.

During Apollo, 12 astronauts landed on the moon from 1969 to 1972, with stays of only a few days. NASA seeks to establish a lunar base during Artemis, with astronauts in and out for weeks at a time. The next stage would be Mars, possibly in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

Here’s a look at the first flight of the Artemis program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

rocket power

The new rocket is shorter and thinner than the Saturn V rockets that launched 24 Apollo astronauts to the moon half a century ago. But it’s more powerful, with a thrust of 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms). It’s called the Space Launch System rocket, SLS for short, but a less clunky name is under discussion, according to Nelson. Unlike the streamlined Saturn V, the new rocket has a pair of strap-on boosters redesigned from NASA’s space shuttles. Boosters will peel off after two minutes, just like shuttle boosters, but will not be fished out of the Atlantic for reuse. The main stage will continue to fire before separating and crashing into the Pacific in pieces. Two hours after liftoff, an upper stage will send the capsule, Orion, hurtling toward the moon.

Lunar ship

NASA’s high-tech automated Orion capsule is named after the constellation, one of the brightest in the night sky. At 11 feet (3 meters) tall, it is more spacious than Apollo’s capsule, accommodating four astronauts instead of three. For this test flight, a life-size dummy in an orange flight suit will occupy the commander’s seat, equipped with vibration and acceleration sensors. Two other mannequins made of materials simulating human tissue – female heads and torsos, but no limbs – will measure cosmic radiation, one of the greatest risks in spaceflight. A torso tests out a protective vest from Israel. Unlike the rocket, Orion has been launched before, making two laps around the Earth in 2014. This time, the European Space Agency’s service module will be attached for propulsion and solar power via four wings.

Flight plan

Orion’s flight is supposed to take six weeks from takeoff in Florida to landing in the Pacific, twice as long as astronauts travel to tax systems. It will take almost a week to reach the moon, 240,000 miles away. After whipping tightly around the moon, the capsule will enter a distant orbit with a distant point of 38,000 miles. This will put Orion 280,000 miles from Earth, further than Apollo. The big test comes at the end of the mission, as Orion slams into the atmosphere at 25,000 mph en route to a splash in the Pacific. The heat shield uses the same material as the Apollo capsules to withstand re-entry temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. But the advanced design anticipates faster, hotter returns from future Mars crews.

hitchhikers

In addition to three test dummies, the flight has a large number of stowaways for deep space research. Ten shoebox-sized satellites will appear once Orion hurtles towards the moon. The problem is that these so-called CubeSats were installed in the rocket a year ago, and the batteries of half of them could not be recharged because the launch kept getting delayed. NASA expects some to fail, given the low-cost, high-risk nature of these mini-satellites. Radiation measurement CubeSats should be OK. Also clear: a demo of a solar sail targeting an asteroid. In a salute to the future, Orion will carry some shards of moon rock collected by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin from Apollo 11 in 1969, and a bolt from one of their rocket engines, recovered from the sea ten years ago. . Aldrin is not attending the launch, according to NASA, but three of his former colleagues will be there: Walter Cunningham of Apollo 7, Tom Stafford of Apollo 10 and Harrison Schmitt of Apollo 17, the penultimate man to have walked on the moon.

Apollo versus Artemis

More than 50 years later, Apollo is still NASA’s greatest achievement. Using technology from the 1960s, NASA took just eight years from the launch of its first astronaut, Alan Shepard, to Armstrong and Aldrin landing on the moon. By contrast, Artemis has already been dragging on for more than a decade, despite the development of the short-lived Constellation lunar exploration program. Twelve Apollo astronauts walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972, staying there no more than three days at a time. For Artemis, NASA will draw from a diverse pool of astronauts currently numbering 42 and is extending the time crews will spend on the moon to at least a week. The goal is to create a long-term lunar presence that will grease the skids to send people to Mars. NASA’s Nelson promises to announce the first Artemis lunar crews once Orion returns to Earth.

And after

There is still a long way to go before astronauts walk on the Moon again. A second test flight will send four astronauts around the moon and back, possibly as early as 2024. About a year later, NASA aims to send four more, two of whom will land at the lunar south pole. Orion doesn’t come with its own lunar lander like the Apollo spacecraft, so NASA contracted Elon Musk’s SpaceX to supply its Starship spacecraft for Artemis’ first moon landing. Two other private companies are developing moonwalking suits. The sci-fi-looking craft would link up with Orion on the moon and take two astronauts to the surface and back to the capsule for the ride home. So far, Starship has only traveled six miles. Musk wants to launch Starship around Earth on SpaceX’s Super Heavy Booster before attempting an uncrewed moon landing. One hitch: Starship will need a refuel at a fuel depot in Earth orbit, before heading to the moon.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

News

How to Watch NASA's Artemis I Launch to the Moon Live

How To Watch Nasa'S Artemis I Launch To The Moon Live
On Monday, NASA’s ambitious, expensive and exhilarating Artemis program is set to begin. Finally, Artemis I could be heading for lunar orbit, fifty years after the agency completed the Apollo missions. You want to follow live – and we’ve got all the details (and a livestream!) here.

To be clear, this liftoff will not have astronauts on board – but its success very much depends on its success, including the prospect of landing people on the moon in the near future. (It is currently planned for 2025).

Artemis I Mandarin-colored 32-stage rocket ordered for the big day will lift off from Earth and propel a sharp, relatively small, white spacecraft named Orion into lunar orbit.

Orion is filled to the brim with things like Amazon Alexa, TV character Shaun the Sheep, mannequins, miniature satellites, and most importantly, tons of navigation and data-gathering gear. These special instruments within Orion will track vital information about the spacecraft’s trajectory, safety, radiation absorption (and more) that will essentially plot the routes for future missions – missions with a human crew like 2025’s Artemis II and Artemis III. In short, Artemis I is a crucial flight test and proof-of-principle mission.

A flawless launch next week could mark the start of NASA’s modern Apollo years. It will be a tense day with a breathless countdown, but shrouded in an air of wonder and excitement. In other words, it’s going to be huge.

Artemis I Rocket And Orion Capsule In The Morning Sun On The Launch Pad In Florida.

The “We Are Going” banner seen near Artemis I on the launch pad is signed by NASA workers involved in the lunar mission.

NASA/Joel Kowsky

How to watch the launch of Artemis I

NASA will host a live stream of the Artemis I event on August 29 – the first in a list of three possible launch windows.

As for the time, the launch window itself opens at 5:33 a.m. PT/8:33 a.m. ET, but it will remain open for two hours. Somewhere in that range, the agency’s mega lunar rocket, which it calls the “most powerful rocket in the world,” will be heading for the stars. You can watch directly on the NASA app, NASA website, or NASA TV.

Here is the window start time worldwide. Prepare your snacks.

  • US: 5:33 a.m. PT / 8:33 a.m. ET
  • Brazil: 9:33 a.m. (federal district)
  • UK: 1:33 p.m.
  • South Africa: 2:33 p.m.
  • Russia: 3:33 p.m. (Moscow)
  • WATER: 4:33 p.m.
  • India: 6:03 p.m.
  • China: 8:33 p.m.
  • Japan: 9:33 p.m.
  • Australia: 10:33 p.m. AEST

You’ll find all the action live on CNET Highlights, our YouTube channel, by simply clicking play right below. It’s so easy.

The launch route of Artemis I

Already, NASA has begun anticipating Artemis I’s journey into space. Briefings will take place daily until launch day on topics such as the role of industry in advancing human exploration, lunar mission management, how Artemis is poised to lead to excursions to Mars and just general comments on the way to takeoff.

A full schedule of these meetings, all of which will be broadcast on NASA TV, can be found here.

Then, on Monday, NASA announced that it would begin broadcasting while loading propellant into the SLS bright and early (dark and early?) at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET.

After launch, approximately 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET — assuming all goes well — the agency intends to cover mission updates with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin and other key officials. ‘Artemis.

To 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ETthe live stream will switch to coverage of Orion’s outbound trajectory, followed hopefully by some stellar views of Earth taken by Orion-based cameras as the craft makes its way towards our planet’s bright companion .

Against A Midnight Blue Sky, A Full Moon Is Visible Towards The Top Left Of The Image And Nasa's Orange Artemis I Rocket And Orion Spacecraft Sit In The Foreground.Against A Midnight Blue Sky, A Full Moon Is Visible Towards The Top Left Of The Image And Nasa's Orange Artemis I Rocket And Orion Spacecraft Sit In The Foreground.

A full moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022.

NASA/Cory Huston

Plus, throughout the day, get ready for celebrity appearances from Jack Black, Chris Evans and Keke Palmer as well as performances of The Star-Spangled Banner from Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock and America the Beautiful from The Philadelphia. Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma, the latter conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. What. A party.

Artemis I Launch Sequence

If you’re into the technicalities, here’s the game plan for Artemis I. In a way, liftoff is the the simplest part. And I’m not exaggerating.

The SLS team is the first.

After the countdown, the SLS will ascend through the Earth’s atmosphere. In two minutes, all of its solid propellant, located in the boosters of the rocket, will be consumed and these boosters will be jettisoned. After 8 minutes, all its liquid fuel, located in the central stage, will be used up and this stage will be jettisoned. Then, for about 18 minutes, Orion and the rocket’s upper stage will circle our planet on its own. Once this is complete, Orion will take about 12 minutes to deploy its solar panels and turn off the battery.

At this point, as Sarafin says, the rocket has done its job. Orion is on his way.

This Diagram Shows The Stages At Which The Sls Rocket Stages Will Jettison And Orion Will Propel Forward During Ascent.This Diagram Shows The Stages At Which The Sls Rocket Stages Will Jettison And Orion Will Propel Forward During Ascent.

A diagram showing what the ascension of Artemis I will look like.

Screenshot by Monisha Ravisetti/NASA

The Orion team takes over.

“We really don’t have time to catch our breath,” Artemis I senior flight director Rick LaBrode said at a news conference Aug. 5. Orion’s trajectory pretty much relies on a multitude of precise maneuvers that will lead him along the intricate path described below.

A Diagram Showing How Orion Will Fly To The Moon, Around The Moon And Back. Several Gravitational Assists Are Present During The Journey And Certain Checkpoints Are Defined Where Translunar Injections And Departures Will Take Place.A Diagram Showing How Orion Will Fly To The Moon, Around The Moon And Back. Several Gravitational Assists Are Present During The Journey And Certain Checkpoints Are Defined Where Translunar Injections And Departures Will Take Place.

Orion’s trajectory around the moon and back is described here. Along the way, 10 CubeSats will be deployed.

Screenshot by Monisha Ravisetti/NASA

Eventually, the craft will approach the lunar surface, getting closer to just 60 miles above the ground, and conduct a bunch of science experiments to test things like lunar gravity, radiation hazard, and maybe- be even snap a few photos like a recreation of 1968’s Earthrise. The satellites inside Orion will unfurl along the way, capturing physical data, and once all is said and done, the brave little spacecraft will return to our planet and crash land off the coast of San Diego.

Pick up Orion, extract the data, and Artemis I is done. The whole thing should last six weeks.

If NASA manages to avoid any problems along the way, it won’t be long before we find ourselves scouring the internet for how to watch the Artemis II launch. And far in the future, we may be reflecting on Monday as we sit back and watch a rocket heading not just for the moon, but for Mars.

OK, I’m moving on.

For now, you can admire the Artemis I SLS rocket topped with Orion chilling on the launch pad. Here’s a constant live stream of it during his final moments on Earth.

CNET

News

After skull surgery, injured little leaguer Easton Oliverson is in pain but preparing to return to Utah this week

After Skull Surgery, Injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson Is In Pain But Preparing To Return To Utah This Week
The account posted a photo on Sunday evening of Easton, 12, smiling and eating nachos, “his favorite food”, in his hospital bed. The post also included a photo of a long line of stitches stretching across her skull.
Injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson Out Of Surgery, Doctors

Easton was seriously injured Aug. 15 after falling from a bunk bed in the Little League World Series dormitories in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Last week, the player underwent surgery to put his skull cap back on.

“He’s spent a lot of his time the past two days resting from his surgery on Friday morning. He’s been in a lot of pain, so his medical team has been doing their best to try to manage this. His face is again swollen from his surgery,” the post read.

Easton “received physical therapy and worked on different skills” in preparation for his move to Utah.

The message continued: “Thank you all for following and supporting Tank through his recovery. Please continue to pray that his pain is manageable and all goes well with the planning and execution of his move to (Salt Lake City) this week. THANK YOU, we love you.”

Little Leaguer's Injured Skullcap Is Due To Be Handed Over On Friday, After Which He Is

The Snow Canyon Little League player has made a remarkable recovery since being airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition nearly two weeks ago. His father previously told CNN he was “fighting for his life”, with doctors saying he was just 30 minutes away from death. He underwent surgery and was placed in an induced coma.

In the days that followed, Easton made significant progress, including having his feeding tube removed and walking the entire floor of his hospital unit without stopping, according to updates posted on the Instagram account. .

News

US bonds in focus after Powell signals further interest rate hikes

Us Bonds In Focus After Powell Signals Further Interest Rate Hikes
It comes shortly after the Fed’s Powell gave his annual policy address in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Powell said the US central bank will “use our tools forcefully” to attack inflation which is still near its highest level in over 40 years. He acknowledged that rising interest rates will cause “some pain” for households and businesses.

On the data front, Dallas Fed manufacturing numbers for August are due out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard is due to deliver a speech on the health of the U.S. economy around 2:15 p.m. ET.

On Monday, the US Treasury will auction $54 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.

News

Drought-hit areas in China receive rain, bringing flood risk

Drought-Hit Areas In China Receive Rain, Bringing Flood Risk
BEIJING — More than 100,000 people were moved to safer areas on Monday as heavy rains put flooding at risk in a region of southwest China that was devastated by a heat wave and drought during the most of the summer.

Heavy rains were forecast for parts of Sichuan province and Chongqing city through at least Tuesday. Chongqing, a megacity built in a hilly area and also monitoring the surrounding mountains and countryside, issued a flash flood warning for the two days.

The Sichuan Emergency Management Administration said Monday that 119,000 people had been evacuated. A village under the jurisdiction of Guangyuan city recorded 18.8 centimeters (7.4 inches) of rain, state broadcaster CCTV said. The city was one of the two cities in Sichuan most affected by the drought.

A national level IV flood emergency response, the weakest of a four-tier system, is in effect in Sichuan, Chongqing and neighboring provinces of Gansu and Shaanxi to the north. The hard, sun-scorched ground left by the heatwave increases the risk of natural disasters when it rains, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The change in weather brought some relief from the heat and full power was restored to factories in Sichuan after two weeks of restrictions stemming from reduced hydropower generation.

The rain is expected to help farmers whose rice, Sichuan spicy peppers and other crops were withering during a prolonged drought that reduced community reservoirs to mostly cracked earth.

Temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in what meteorologists have called China’s strongest heatwave since records began in 1961.

Electricity in Sichuan for commercial and industrial use “has been fully restored”, CCTV said on its website. Household demand for air conditioning declined as temperatures moderated and rainfall began to replenish hydroelectric reservoirs.

The province’s hydropower generation is up 9.5% from its low point, the state broadcaster reported. Daily household electricity consumption fell 28 percent from a peak of 473 million to 340 million kilowatt hours, according to the report, citing Zhao Hong, marketing director of State Grid’s Sichuan subsidiary.

“The contradiction between electricity supply and demand in Sichuan will be basically resolved in the next three days,” Zhao said.

The slump in hydropower generation has prompted Sichuan’s utilities to step up the use of coal-fired power plants, temporarily delaying efforts to cut carbon and other emissions.

The share of electricity in Sichuan that comes from coal has risen from 10% to 25% with 67 power plants operating at full capacity, according to Caixin, a Chinese business news magazine.

Sichuan is generally considered a clean energy success story in China, getting 80% of its electricity from hydroelectricity.

ABC News

News

Daily horoscope for August 29, 2022

Daily Horoscope For August 22, 2022
Lunar Alert: After 6 a.m. EDT today (3 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Libra.

Happy Birthday Monday, August 29, 2022:

You are charismatic and a natural leader because you have charm, energy and an aura of success. Always optimistic, you are frank and always tell things as they are. This year is a time of reflection, learning and inner exploration, where you will explore more deeply the meaning of life. You could also teach.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
It’s a busy and optimistic day! Enjoy talking to close friends, partners and members of the general public. Conversations will be energized; however, be careful not to bite off more than you can chew. Don’t let your enthusiasm take you away. Tonight: work.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)
★★★★
Your ability to negotiate with colleagues and manage financial matters is excellent today. In particular, you will succeed in the sports business, as well as in business related to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Tonight: play!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
It’s a fun and playful day! (You don’t have to wait until Friday to party.) Enjoy arts, social outings, sporting events and fun activities with the kids. Accept all invitations to socialize, because with Mars in your sign, you’re ready to have fun! Tonight: Cocoon.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Family discussions are lively today. You have something to say and you are ready to say it. It’s a busy and hectic day. It’s also a good day for tackling home repairs as well as buying nice things for yourself and where you live. Tonight: Socialize.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)
★★★★★
Today’s energy is busy and optimistic. (Please note that today is a great day to buy wardrobe items for yourself.) You will also enjoy spending time with a friend or any kind of participation in a group or club, especially an organization non-profit. You will like it if you can tell the difference. Tonight: Money and Assets.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)
★★★★
It’s a fantastic way to start your week! The Sun is in your sign and the fiery Mars is at the top of your chart, sparking your ambition. The financial negotiations will go well. Pay attention to something that seems too good to be true, because it might be. Be circumspect. Tonight: Relax.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★★
Go after what you want today, because the Moon is in your sign (which gives you an advantage), plus it dances well with several other planets. This means you can easily voice your opinions to others, especially on controversial topics. Legal issues will favor you. Tonight: Loneliness.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It’s a popular week! You will enjoy chatting with others, especially because you make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. Today you might feel an undercurrent of excitement or strong energy behind the scenes. It’s a good day to discuss how to divide or share something. Tonight: be friendly.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★★
The Sun is at the top of your chart this week, putting you in a flattering spotlight. For this reason, you can demand the benefit and pursue whatever you want. Discussions with friends and groups will be successful today. You might meet someone who is energetic and compelling. Tonight: Show respect.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★
Today you are high visibility. It’s an energetic and busy day, which means you will accomplish a lot, especially at work. Discussions with bosses and parents will be effective. Nevertheless, for some reason people seem to know personal details about your private life. Tonight: Explore!

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★★
You have plenty of energy to study today, make travel plans, or engage in debates about politics and religion, because your mind is mentally alert. Physical sports and competitive activities will also appeal to you. You can’t wait to do something different and exciting! Tonight: Check your finances.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
Today you have a lot of energy to make home improvements or move furniture. The increased chaos and activity on the home front demanded your attention. Financial talks will be fine today, but be careful not to give the farm away. Tonight: Cooperate.

denverpost

