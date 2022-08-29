Vatican leader hails Italy’s abortion law as ‘pillar of society’

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — A fuel leak interrupted NASA’s launch countdown for its new moon rocket early Monday, reappearing in the same location that saw seepage during a spring dress rehearsal.

Launch controllers aborted the refueling operation, which was already an hour late due to offshore thunderstorms. They slowly resumed the process to confirm it was indeed a hydrogen leak and not faulty sensors, but alarms forced another temporary pause as precious minutes of the countdown ticked away.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket is the most powerful NASA has ever built, surpassing even the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon half a century ago.

This test flight, if successful, would put a crew capsule into lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.

No astronauts were inside the Orion capsule atop the rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Instead, three test dummies have been strapped down for the lunar orbit mission, which is expected to last six weeks.

Even with no one on board, thousands packed the coast to watch the Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Orlando with her husband, but had yet to make the hour-long drive to Cape Canaveral for the scheduled takeoff.

The next launch attempt would not take place until Friday at the earliest.

Hydrogen fuel leaks marred NASA’s countdown test in April, prompting a slew of repairs. The demo was repeated with more success in June, but that too was leaked. Officials said they wouldn’t know for sure if the fixes were good until they attempted to load the rocket’s tanks with nearly 1 million gallons of super cold fuel on Monday.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and his team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.

Engineers raced to figure out an 11-minute delay in communication lines between Launch Control and Orion that occurred Sunday night. Although the issue was resolved Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to launch.

This first flight of NASA’s 21st century lunar exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister, has been anticipated for years. Repeated delays resulted in billions in budget overruns; this demo alone costs $4.1 billion.

Assuming the test goes well, astronauts would board for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025. NASA is aiming for the south pole of the moon.

During Apollo, 12 astronauts landed on the moon from 1969 to 1972, with stays of only a few days. NASA seeks to establish a lunar base during Artemis, with astronauts in and out for weeks at a time. The next stage would be Mars, possibly in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

Here’s a look at the first flight of the Artemis program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

rocket power

The new rocket is shorter and thinner than the Saturn V rockets that launched 24 Apollo astronauts to the moon half a century ago. But it’s more powerful, with a thrust of 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms). It’s called the Space Launch System rocket, SLS for short, but a less clunky name is under discussion, according to Nelson. Unlike the streamlined Saturn V, the new rocket has a pair of strap-on boosters redesigned from NASA’s space shuttles. Boosters will peel off after two minutes, just like shuttle boosters, but will not be fished out of the Atlantic for reuse. The main stage will continue to fire before separating and crashing into the Pacific in pieces. Two hours after liftoff, an upper stage will send the capsule, Orion, hurtling toward the moon.

Lunar ship

NASA’s high-tech automated Orion capsule is named after the constellation, one of the brightest in the night sky. At 11 feet (3 meters) tall, it is more spacious than Apollo’s capsule, accommodating four astronauts instead of three. For this test flight, a life-size dummy in an orange flight suit will occupy the commander’s seat, equipped with vibration and acceleration sensors. Two other mannequins made of materials simulating human tissue – female heads and torsos, but no limbs – will measure cosmic radiation, one of the greatest risks in spaceflight. A torso tests out a protective vest from Israel. Unlike the rocket, Orion has been launched before, making two laps around the Earth in 2014. This time, the European Space Agency’s service module will be attached for propulsion and solar power via four wings.

Flight plan

Orion’s flight is supposed to take six weeks from takeoff in Florida to landing in the Pacific, twice as long as astronauts travel to tax systems. It will take almost a week to reach the moon, 240,000 miles away. After whipping tightly around the moon, the capsule will enter a distant orbit with a distant point of 38,000 miles. This will put Orion 280,000 miles from Earth, further than Apollo. The big test comes at the end of the mission, as Orion slams into the atmosphere at 25,000 mph en route to a splash in the Pacific. The heat shield uses the same material as the Apollo capsules to withstand re-entry temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. But the advanced design anticipates faster, hotter returns from future Mars crews.

hitchhikers

In addition to three test dummies, the flight has a large number of stowaways for deep space research. Ten shoebox-sized satellites will appear once Orion hurtles towards the moon. The problem is that these so-called CubeSats were installed in the rocket a year ago, and the batteries of half of them could not be recharged because the launch kept getting delayed. NASA expects some to fail, given the low-cost, high-risk nature of these mini-satellites. Radiation measurement CubeSats should be OK. Also clear: a demo of a solar sail targeting an asteroid. In a salute to the future, Orion will carry some shards of moon rock collected by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin from Apollo 11 in 1969, and a bolt from one of their rocket engines, recovered from the sea ten years ago. . Aldrin is not attending the launch, according to NASA, but three of his former colleagues will be there: Walter Cunningham of Apollo 7, Tom Stafford of Apollo 10 and Harrison Schmitt of Apollo 17, the penultimate man to have walked on the moon.

Apollo versus Artemis

More than 50 years later, Apollo is still NASA’s greatest achievement. Using technology from the 1960s, NASA took just eight years from the launch of its first astronaut, Alan Shepard, to Armstrong and Aldrin landing on the moon. By contrast, Artemis has already been dragging on for more than a decade, despite the development of the short-lived Constellation lunar exploration program. Twelve Apollo astronauts walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972, staying there no more than three days at a time. For Artemis, NASA will draw from a diverse pool of astronauts currently numbering 42 and is extending the time crews will spend on the moon to at least a week. The goal is to create a long-term lunar presence that will grease the skids to send people to Mars. NASA’s Nelson promises to announce the first Artemis lunar crews once Orion returns to Earth.

And after

There is still a long way to go before astronauts walk on the Moon again. A second test flight will send four astronauts around the moon and back, possibly as early as 2024. About a year later, NASA aims to send four more, two of whom will land at the lunar south pole. Orion doesn’t come with its own lunar lander like the Apollo spacecraft, so NASA contracted Elon Musk’s SpaceX to supply its Starship spacecraft for Artemis’ first moon landing. Two other private companies are developing moonwalking suits. The sci-fi-looking craft would link up with Orion on the moon and take two astronauts to the surface and back to the capsule for the ride home. So far, Starship has only traveled six miles. Musk wants to launch Starship around Earth on SpaceX’s Super Heavy Booster before attempting an uncrewed moon landing. One hitch: Starship will need a refuel at a fuel depot in Earth orbit, before heading to the moon.

