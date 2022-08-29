What is NASA’s Artemis program and why is it important? – NBC Chicago

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy told a packed Rice University stadium that the United States would lead the charge to land a man on the moon by the end of the decade, arguing that no plans space was “no longer important for long-range exploration of space.”

The Apollo program, which ended in 1972 with Apollo 17 when astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to set foot on the lunar surface, provided countless scientific insights that continue to provide today. valuable information about our planet and the cosmos.

More than half a century later, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is about to launch the world’s most powerful rocket for an even more impressive new space venture.

The Artemis missions will not only put the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface, but will pave the way for a sustained presence on the moon and, eventually, human exploration to Mars and beyond.

The first Artemis mission is an uncrewed test flight aiming to lift off Monday morning. However, fuel leak issues and a possible crack discovered during final preparations threaten to postpone the launch window, which opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT and lasts until 10:33 a.m. EDT. If Monday’s launch cannot take place, the next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Artemis program, lunar missions and what’s next for NASA:

WHAT IS THE ARTEMIS PROGRAM?

Artemis is NASA’s program to bring astronauts back to the surface of the moon.

The lunar exploration campaign will begin with the Artemis I uncrewed mission and its plan to take an Orion capsule on a four to six week trip to the moon and back. Artemis II will do the same with astronauts on board, then Artemis III will put two astronauts on the surface of the moon after 2024.

“And by Artemis IV, hope is higher,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during an Aug. 3 news conference about the upcoming Artemis I mission.

The “Moon to Mars” plan is to establish a new space station in lunar orbit and, eventually, a habitable base camp of Artemis on the surface of the moon’s south pole. These structures will help support more discoveries and explorations of the solar system, according to NASA.

While the Artemis space missions are primarily focused on lunar exploration, NASA’s long-term goals are even more ambitious. Using the technology and research developed during the Artemis spaceflights, NASA intends to take the next giant leap for humanity: sending astronauts on missions to Mars.

NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission is set to lift off on Monday with new mega-rocket technology and galactic ambitions. The goal is to start creating a sustainable waystation on the moon that will allow us to explore Mars and go further into space.

WHY ARE WE RETURNING TO THE MOON?

NASA hasn’t launched a rocket designed for deep space since NASA’s Apollo lunar launches more than half a century ago. Returning to the Moon, the agency will be able to test the strength and endurance of its latest technologies, including its next-generation spacesuits, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion capsule, for later visits.

Exploration of the lunar surface will help NASA learn more about the sun, our planet and the solar system, and how humans can survive and thrive in a partial gravity environment – information that will then be used to develop equipment for a sustained presence on and around the moon. This includes life support and communications systems to deploy astronauts to the Moon for extended stays.

This infrastructure will eventually be used as an outpost to resupply and refuel deep space exploration to the Red Planet and beyond.

WHY IS THE NASA PROGRAM CALLED ARTEMIS?

Artemis is the mythological Greek moon goddess and twin sister of Apollo. Apollo is also the namesake of the space agency’s third lunar program, which ran from 1968 to 1972, and landed the first humans on the moon five decades ago.

NASA Exploration Systems Development Associate James Free spoke on Friday about the long-term goals of the Artemis moonshot program. “We want to stay on the lunar surface and learn about the lunar surface so we can get the most out of science. [to] know how we are going to get to Mars.

HOW WILL ARTEMIS 1 TAKE US TO THE MOON? PURE ROCKET POWER

Artemis I is the first mission of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Standing 322 feet tall, it promises to be the world’s tallest and most powerful rocket, using a center stage and two strap-on boosters loaded with nearly 1 million gallons of liquid hydrogen and oxygen. super cold to help launch the Orion capsule further than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown, according to NASA.

The thrusters, rated at 8.8 million pounds of thrust, will lift off after two minutes as the center stage continues to fire before separating and crashing into the Pacific Ocean. Two hours after liftoff, an upper stage will send Orion’s crew capsule to the moon.

No one will be inside Orion – named after the constellation, among the brightest in the night sky – atop the rocket for the lunar test flight, just three life-size mannequins teeming with sensors to measure radiation and cosmic vibrations.

The capsule will use the moon’s gravitational pull to fly around its lunar orbit for a few weeks, before being thrown on a return trajectory to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Re-entry will be the biggest test for the mission as Orion tears through Earth’s atmosphere at 25,000 mph and aims to withstand temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The entire flight is expected to last six weeks.

The flight will test our abilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth safely. If the trip goes well, astronauts could board in 2023 for a lunar loop and land by 2025.

“We will stress it and test it. We’re going to have him do things that we would never do with a crew in order to try to make him as safe as possible,” Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.

WHEN WILL ARTEMIS 1 LAUNCH?

NASA is targeting an August 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Currently, T-0 is set at 8:33 a.m. ET. Pad 39B will be the host. Get all the details on how to watch the launch here.

