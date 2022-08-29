News
What is NASA’s Artemis program and why is it important? – NBC Chicago
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy told a packed Rice University stadium that the United States would lead the charge to land a man on the moon by the end of the decade, arguing that no plans space was “no longer important for long-range exploration of space.”
The Apollo program, which ended in 1972 with Apollo 17 when astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to set foot on the lunar surface, provided countless scientific insights that continue to provide today. valuable information about our planet and the cosmos.
More than half a century later, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is about to launch the world’s most powerful rocket for an even more impressive new space venture.
The Artemis missions will not only put the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface, but will pave the way for a sustained presence on the moon and, eventually, human exploration to Mars and beyond.
The first Artemis mission is an uncrewed test flight aiming to lift off Monday morning. However, fuel leak issues and a possible crack discovered during final preparations threaten to postpone the launch window, which opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT and lasts until 10:33 a.m. EDT. If Monday’s launch cannot take place, the next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Artemis program, lunar missions and what’s next for NASA:
WHAT IS THE ARTEMIS PROGRAM?
Artemis is NASA’s program to bring astronauts back to the surface of the moon.
The lunar exploration campaign will begin with the Artemis I uncrewed mission and its plan to take an Orion capsule on a four to six week trip to the moon and back. Artemis II will do the same with astronauts on board, then Artemis III will put two astronauts on the surface of the moon after 2024.
“And by Artemis IV, hope is higher,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during an Aug. 3 news conference about the upcoming Artemis I mission.
The “Moon to Mars” plan is to establish a new space station in lunar orbit and, eventually, a habitable base camp of Artemis on the surface of the moon’s south pole. These structures will help support more discoveries and explorations of the solar system, according to NASA.
While the Artemis space missions are primarily focused on lunar exploration, NASA’s long-term goals are even more ambitious. Using the technology and research developed during the Artemis spaceflights, NASA intends to take the next giant leap for humanity: sending astronauts on missions to Mars.
NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission is set to lift off on Monday with new mega-rocket technology and galactic ambitions. The goal is to start creating a sustainable waystation on the moon that will allow us to explore Mars and go further into space.
WHY ARE WE RETURNING TO THE MOON?
NASA hasn’t launched a rocket designed for deep space since NASA’s Apollo lunar launches more than half a century ago. Returning to the Moon, the agency will be able to test the strength and endurance of its latest technologies, including its next-generation spacesuits, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion capsule, for later visits.
Exploration of the lunar surface will help NASA learn more about the sun, our planet and the solar system, and how humans can survive and thrive in a partial gravity environment – information that will then be used to develop equipment for a sustained presence on and around the moon. This includes life support and communications systems to deploy astronauts to the Moon for extended stays.
This infrastructure will eventually be used as an outpost to resupply and refuel deep space exploration to the Red Planet and beyond.
WHY IS THE NASA PROGRAM CALLED ARTEMIS?
Artemis is the mythological Greek moon goddess and twin sister of Apollo. Apollo is also the namesake of the space agency’s third lunar program, which ran from 1968 to 1972, and landed the first humans on the moon five decades ago.
NASA Exploration Systems Development Associate James Free spoke on Friday about the long-term goals of the Artemis moonshot program. “We want to stay on the lunar surface and learn about the lunar surface so we can get the most out of science. [to] know how we are going to get to Mars.
HOW WILL ARTEMIS 1 TAKE US TO THE MOON? PURE ROCKET POWER
Artemis I is the first mission of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Standing 322 feet tall, it promises to be the world’s tallest and most powerful rocket, using a center stage and two strap-on boosters loaded with nearly 1 million gallons of liquid hydrogen and oxygen. super cold to help launch the Orion capsule further than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown, according to NASA.
The thrusters, rated at 8.8 million pounds of thrust, will lift off after two minutes as the center stage continues to fire before separating and crashing into the Pacific Ocean. Two hours after liftoff, an upper stage will send Orion’s crew capsule to the moon.
No one will be inside Orion – named after the constellation, among the brightest in the night sky – atop the rocket for the lunar test flight, just three life-size mannequins teeming with sensors to measure radiation and cosmic vibrations.
The capsule will use the moon’s gravitational pull to fly around its lunar orbit for a few weeks, before being thrown on a return trajectory to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Re-entry will be the biggest test for the mission as Orion tears through Earth’s atmosphere at 25,000 mph and aims to withstand temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
The entire flight is expected to last six weeks.
The flight will test our abilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth safely. If the trip goes well, astronauts could board in 2023 for a lunar loop and land by 2025.
“We will stress it and test it. We’re going to have him do things that we would never do with a crew in order to try to make him as safe as possible,” Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
WHEN WILL ARTEMIS 1 LAUNCH?
NASA is targeting an August 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Currently, T-0 is set at 8:33 a.m. ET. Pad 39B will be the host. Get all the details on how to watch the launch here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Dolphins look to turn offseason momentum into long-awaited playoff return
The Miami Dolphins won the offseason.
Now, it’s time for the massive haul of talent over the past several months — and a new coach — to translate into winning in the regular season and, ultimately, a postseason berth.
The Dolphins haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2016 season and haven’t won a playoff game since 2000. Two decades’ worth of misfortune could be on the verge of a turnaround if first-time head coach Mike McDaniel’s vision comes together with a revamped offense that made the major acquisitions of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead.
If they’re going to break through that postseason barrier that has kept them out despite back-to-back winning seasons, it’ll have to come in a highly competitive AFC where a number of other teams made improvements. Behind the AFC East favorite Bills, Miami will compete with the Patriots for the next spot in the division. For wild-card contention in the playoffs, the entire AFC West and North can be in that mix, along with the Titans or Colts in the South.
The new Dolphins playmakers, plus McDaniel’s offense that features the wide-zone run scheme and elements of the West Coast offense, can be the perfect combination for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into a pivotal third season for him.
Tagovailoa has an improved offensive line in front of him, upgraded playmakers to throw to and in the backfield, and the support of his new coach. He has every reason to be successful, and virtually every previous excuse over his first two seasons has been eliminated.
Hill will form what is likely the NFL’s fastest receiver duo with second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle. The offense also added slot receiver Cedrick Wilson and returns tight end Mike Gesicki, playing on the franchise tag.
Armstead’s biggest contributions could come in the run game, where he could play the role of the 49ers’ Trent Williams when McDaniel had him at his previous stop in San Francisco. The offensive line also brought in Connor Williams, a guard for four years, to likely play center. Their presence can help bring along young blockers Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg, as well as the already-steady Robert Hunt.
Miami’s backfield should work as a committee led by the trio of free-agent signings Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel — and reincorporating the fullback, Alec Ingold.
While almost completely restructuring the offense, the Dolphins brought back nearly every major defensive contributor from 2021 where the team was elite on that side of the ball during its second-half run. The defense also added edge rusher Melvin Ingram and inside linebacker Channing Tindall, a third-round draft pick this April and Dolphins’ top rookie selection.
Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, though, will have to prove he can run his unit without the assistance of former coach Brian Flores.
Keys to success
Get playmakers the ball in space
The Dolphins picked up the electric Hill this offseason with the purpose of utilizing his speed, agility and playmaking ability. McDaniel and Tagovailoa will want to get the ball in his hands as much as possible in whatever way possible. The same goes for Waddle heading into his second season after setting a rookie receptions record. The short passing game while giving Hill and Waddle opportunities for yards after catch plays to Tagovailoa’s strengths, and McDaniel may even choose to get creative with rushing opportunities for the wideouts. He will also surely look to give the dynamic Edmonds and speedster Mostert room to operate.
Let the run game set up the play-action
Edmonds, Mostert and Michel should all get their fair share of touches in what still figures to be a run-first offense centered around the wide-zone blocking scheme. If the additions of Armstead and Williams, plus improvements from young linemen, pay dividends in the blocking up front, the run game can be productive enough to get opposing defenses to cheat against it, moving closer to the line of scrimmage. This could create the opportunities for Tagovailoa to throw the occasional deep ball to Hill and Waddle, but also get them that space in the short to intermediate range.
Bring that same aggressive, blitzing defense
Defensively, the Dolphins just need to keep doing what they did the second half of 2021, and their offseason approach lends to exactly that. In keeping the defense intact, cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham can man up against their receivers while Miami brings extra pass rushers, at times including safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland. That helps with the more traditional pressure defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel can apply.
Key games
Week 17 at New England, Jan. 1
If the Bills are primed to win the AFC East, the Dolphins could be in line for a New Year’s Day showdown in Foxborough against coach Bill Belichick with major wild-card implications. It could be a frigid affair, which doesn’t bode well for the Dolphins and is also the reason why winning the opener against the Patriots in the South Florida heat and humidity is pivotal. The Dolphins can put themselves in a good spot to qualify for the postseason if all they need in Week 18 at home is a win against the Jets.
Week 14 at Los Angeles, Dec. 11
The Dolphins should look to rack up early wins because, once December rolls around, the schedule gets tough: The West Coast swing of the 49ers on Dec. 4 followed by the Chargers, then at Buffalo on Dec. 17 or 18, at home against the Packers on Christmas Day and at the Patriots on Jan. 1. The Chargers could be in that crowded mix of teams vying for a wild-card spot down the stretch with the Dolphins, and it will be an opportunity to see Tagovailoa go against Justin Herbert.
Week 3 vs. Buffalo, Sept. 25
The first four weeks also present a challenge: Patriots, Ravens, Bills and Bengals. The Dolphins could throw a wrench into the way the AFC East is supposed to pan out if they can snap their seven-game losing streak to the new kings of the division and at least earn a split against Buffalo in 2022. The better opportunity is to take care of business in a sweltering home game in September.
26 Booked in Dulehpur village in Moradabad from UP “On neighbor’s complaint”
Luck now:
For a “mass gathering to offer namaz” in a house “without prior permission”, a police case has been filed against 26 Muslims in Dulhepur village, Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh.
The village does not have a mosque and some residents objected to namaz gatherings, even inside houses. Police cited “neighbours’ objections” and convicted the Namazis under Section 505-2 of the Indian Penal Code – technically speaking, for malicious statements at a gathering practicing religious worship.
“By reading namaz in a gathering, these people are spreading hatred and enmity among people,” the FIR recorded on a complaint from local resident Chandra Pal Singh said on August 24. Sixteen of the people have been named, while 10 others remain unidentified. , all marked as premises.
Images of people praying “in large numbers” on the grounds of the house have gone viral.
There are angry reactions on social media, alleging prejudice and a lack of logic. “I’m sure if one of the neighbors had a hawan with 26 friends and relatives, that would be perfectly fine. It’s not the ‘mass gathering’ that’s the problem, it’s the namaz offer” tweeted Omar Abdullah, former chief minister. of Jammu and Kashmir.
But the police are now seeking to arrest the accused. “Searching is ongoing to trace those who attended the rally,” district police chief Sandeep Kumar Meena said.
People who oppose namaz have made headlines in different places over the past few months. A few months ago in Gurgaon, a few months ago, there were angry demonstrations by the local people, led by right-wing groups, against the namaz organized by groups of workers in the region. The namaz took place in open spaces designated by the local administration, but this was stopped, citing traffic obstructions and law and order. Hindu prayers were then held at some sites as a counter.
Recently, the namaz of staff at a mall in Bhopal led some Bajrang Dal men to protest while reading Hanuman Chalisa. A similar incident at a mall in Lucknow took place a few weeks ago. Both malls subsequently banned all religious activities.
Brazilian Amazon: “The man in the hole”, the last member of an indigenous tribe, has died
Sao Paulo
CNN
—
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil’s indigenous protection agency Funai said on Saturday.
Known as ‘the man in the hole’, he had lived in complete isolation for the past 26 years on indigenous Tanaru land, deep in the Brazilian Amazon in the state of Rondonia, according to the nonprofit. lucrative Survival International.
He was given his nickname for his habit of digging deep holes to trap animals and hide, the group said.
The man had resisted all attempts to be contacted, although authorities continued to monitor him from afar, sometimes leaving him with supplies.
Survival International said the rest of his tribe had been wiped out by several attacks since the 1970s, mostly by cattle ranchers and land grabbers.
“No outsider knew this man’s name, or even much about his tribe – and with his death, the genocide of his people is complete,” said Fiona Watson, the group’s director of research and advocacy. .
“For it was indeed genocide – the deliberate annihilation of an entire people by cattle herders hungry for land and wealth.”
The man’s body was found lying in a hammock in a hut by Funai officials on August 23. There were no signs of struggle, violence or the presence of other people in the area.
He died of natural causes and his body will be submitted for forensic examination by federal police, according to Funai.
The last known video of the “man in the hole” was posted by Funai in 2018, which appeared to show him hacking into a tree with an axe-like tool.
Survival International said his abandoned campsites left clues to his way of life – he planted crops including corn and papaya, and built houses of straw and thatch.
Dutch soldier dies after being shot outside Indianapolis hotel
A Dutch special forces soldier who was among three commandos gunned down outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend has died of his injuries, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.
The serviceman, who has not yet been identified, was “surrounded by his family and colleagues” when he died on Sunday evening, the ministry said in a statement.
The soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
The Dutch Ministry of Defense said the other two injured soldiers were conscious and able to speak.
The shooting erupted around 3:30 a.m. in the Indianapolis entertainment district, according to Indianapolis police. Responding officers found three men with gunshot wounds, they said, and all three were later taken to area hospitals.
Police previously said they believe an altercation between the three victims and another person or people took place before the shooting.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting early Monday morning.
The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers trained at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
The Guard said the center was used for training by the Ministry of Defense “as well as other allies”.
Orioles reset: Astros series shows narrowing gap between GM Mike Elias’ rebuilds
As much as this weekend marked a reunion for Trey Mancini, the same applied for Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. The former top assistant in the Houston Astros’ front office caught up with several familiar faces and former coworkers throughout the series at Minute Maid Park.
It also offered an opportunity to compare where the Orioles’ rebuilding process stands relative to the one Elias was a part of in Houston. Since being hired and promising to build an “elite talent pipeline” after the 2018 season, Elias has pointed to the Astros’ successes as a framework for the Orioles’ project.
Houston, of course, won the World Series in 2017 to spark five straight runs to the American League Championship Series, holding the AL’s best record this season. The Orioles, seeking their first playoff appearance and winning season since 2016, are 1 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.
The budding similarities between what occurred in Houston and what might in Baltimore showed themselves this weekend, when Elias’ former team took on his current one with the latter in contention for the first time. The Orioles took two of three from them, with each of Baltimore’s starters working into the seventh inning. Steps remain before the Orioles’ rebuild is declared a success in the same manner as Houston’s, but the organization’s upward trend can’t be denied.
“We’re not there yet,” Elias acknowledged before the series. “Obviously, the Astros franchise has gone very deep in the playoffs, won a championship, probably have a few more ahead of them, and we’re nowhere near those heights yet.
“But I expect the Orioles to be a playoff team, hopefully this year, and then in contention every year going forward.”
After trading Mancini, the Orioles’ longest-tenured player, to Houston earlier this month, Elias justified the move by noting that Baltimore had “a shot at a wild card right now. But it is not a probability that we’re going to win a wild card.” He has since repeatedly stated he believes in the Orioles’ chances of reaching the postseason. They have gone 16-9 since the deal on Aug. 1, having also moved All-Star closer Jorge López a day later while making no significant additions at the deadline.
The next day, Elias declared it was ”liftoff from here” for the franchise, a phrasing that perhaps gives a nod to his time in Houston. The Astros similarly enjoyed a breakout season as their rebuild began to pay off; as Elias, who oversaw their amateur drafts, prepared to make a pair of top-five draft picks in 2015, the team was marching toward its first playoff berth of his tenure. Both of those draft picks, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, have become All-Stars, with each contributing to Houston’s victory in Sunday’s series finale.
That 2015 team received a boost from a player drafted first overall three years earlier in shortstop Carlos Correa, mirroring the impact catcher Adley Rutschman has had in Baltimore after going No. 1 in 2019. The Astros have continued to have success this year after losing Correa in free agency this offseason.
This past week, the Seattle Mariners locked up outfielder Julio Rodríguez — Rutschman’s top competitor for AL Rookie of the Year — for the next several seasons. Houston has signed extensions with a handful of its core player, including Bregman, Yordan Álvarez and Jose Altuve. Elias has said Baltimore’s payroll will increase this winter, and it would be logical for that to include at least an effort to come to agreements with current players. Their star catcher should be atop the list should the Orioles go that route.
That Rutschman is the only of Elias’ prized prospects who have fully established themselves in the majors this year speaks to what could come. Kyle Bradish, acquired in a December 2019 trade, pitched eight shutout innings Friday in Houston, a day after Kyle Stowers, taken later in the 2019 draft, hit a game-tying home run with two strikes and two outs in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox. Four of Baltimore’s top six prospects are in Triple-A, and some are candidates to help in the season’s final stretch.
Elias laid out the rebuilds’ similarities as “the commitment to bringing young talent into the organization, to doing things smartly, to coaching them up, to pulling in players from all angles.” This weekend showed that the Astros and Orioles might soon share major league success.
“This is a team that now going forward, starting with this offseason, we’re going to be in the mode of trying to put together a playoff team every single year,” Elias said.
What’s to come?
The Orioles’ road trip continues Tuesday with a series against the Cleveland Guardians, who lead the AL Central but would otherwise be right around in the wild-card standings. The Guardians took two of three games in their June visit to Baltimore. The Orioles are 44-27 since.
They then host the AL-worst Oakland Athletics in their first full series of September, beginning a 10-game homestand that also includes the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.
What was good?
The Orioles’ pitching success this season has largely been built around their starters working deep enough and keeping the game close enough for manager Brandon Hyde to get the top arms in his bullpen and let them handle the load. That dynamic shifted slightly, with Baltimore’s rotation having its best run of deep outings in years.
No Orioles starter went shorter than 5 2/3 innings this week. In five of six games, a starter worked at least six frames and three times someone went seven. In the first two games of the Houston series, Bradish and Dean Kremer became the first Orioles 26 years old or younger with back-to-back outings of at least 7 2/3 innings since Daniel Cabrera and Erik Bedard in 2005.
“It’s like one guy goes out, and then it’s a competition for the next guy to continue to keep the line moving and prove that they can do just as good or better,” said Austin Voth, who allowed one hit over six innings Sunday. “For the starters right now, I feel like we’re all in a good position. We’re all pitching well, and it’s just fun to watch.”
What wasn’t?
The Orioles went 4-2 this week, doing so with little offensive production from their infield.
Ryan Mountcastle, Ramón Urías, Rougned Odor, Jorge Mateo and Terrin Vavra collectively slashed .133/.191/.229 — a .420 OPS — with Mountcastle’s .512 OPS the highest of any of them. The group struck out in 32 of its 89 plate appearances (36%) while walking six times. Mountcastle and Mateo had 19 strikeouts with one walk between them.
On the farm
Elias used each of his second picks in his first three Orioles drafts on an infielder. The first of those was Gunnar Henderson, who has developed into the top prospect in baseball. Jordan Westburg was taken in 2020, arriving at Triple-A with Henderson as one of Baltimore’s top prospects.
Given the breakout he’s enjoying at Double-A Bowie, 2021 second-rounder Connor Norby is well on his way to keeping the trend going. With a week in which he hit three home runs and slugged .792, the 22-year-old second baseman raised his OPS in Double-A to .916, nearly 200 points above his mark with High-A Aberdeen earlier this season.
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Reliance Retail is ready to launch a fast-paced consumer goods business
mini
Addressing shareholders, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Retail is now among the top 10 retailers in Asia. Reliance Retail achieved record revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore.
To buy to sell Addiction to share
“The goal of this company is to develop and provide high quality, affordable products that meet the daily needs of every Indian. As part of our commitment to India’s rich culture and heritage, we will soon begin to market quality products produced by tribes and other marginalized communities across India,” said Isha Ambnani at the 45th RIL AGM on Monday.
She said this would not only provide these communities with remunerative employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, but would also help to preserve the incredibly rich talents, skills and knowledge base of our traditional Indian artisans, especially women.
Addressing shareholders, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Retail is now among the top 10 retailers in Asia. Reliance Retail achieved record revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore.
This year, Reliance Retail served over 200 million registered customers, equivalent to the collective population of the UK, France and Italy, across physical stores and Reliance Retail digital platforms.
“Our digital commerce platforms continued to grow with nearly 600,000 orders delivered daily, a 2.5x increase over last year,” Isha said.
She mentioned that JioMart, which delivers to over 260 cities, has been ranked India’s number one trusted brand for online groceries. JioMart operates on a hyperlocal delivery model and is the largest deployment of omnichannel capabilities in India.
“We opened over 2,500 stores during the year to bring our store count to over 15,000, covering an operational area of 42 million square feet. We continue to expand our reach to more customers through the addition of a network of stores and merchant partners,” said Isha.
Reliance Retail aims to serve more than 7,500 cities and 300,000 villages over the next five years.
Commenting on the grocery business, Isha said it is India’s largest commerce, serving the daily needs of our customers through a network of nearly 2,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, JioMart and Milkbasket.
Reliance Retail also launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, in 2021 and rolled out 7-Eleven for on-the-go customers.
She further demonstrated how the WhatsApp-JioMart partnership, which launched in 2021, works to improve the shopping experience for customers.
On the WhatsAPP-JIOMart partnership, Mark Zuckerberg, President and CEO de Meta said chat-based experiences like this will be the preferred way for people and businesses to communicate for years to come.
“Our digital commerce platforms of dependencedigital.in and JioMart provide a comprehensive omnichannel network, enabling us to deliver 93% of online store orders within six hours,” she said.
Reliance Retail also rolled out the JioMart Digital (JMD) initiative during the year. The platform enables small electronics merchants to sell Reliance Retail’s entire product portfolio on an assisted selling model, helping them deliver a superior customer experience and increase revenue.
Commenting on the growth of Reliance Retail as a whole, Isha said: “We have strengthened our own brand business with the launch of 600 new SKUs during the year in the categories of televisions, home appliances and electrical appliances. Our Fashion and Lifestyle business has the broadest physical reach with nearly 4,000 stores in over 1,000 cities.
As Reliance Retial plans to venture into the FMCG trading stocks of Britannia, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC and Nestle India, major FMGC companies will be the focus tomorrow.
(Edited by : Nishta Pandey)
First post: August 29, 2022, 3:20 PM STI
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
