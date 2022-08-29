Finance
What is the Cheapest Way to Pay For Voice Broadcasting?
There are 3 basic ways to pay for a voice broadcasting campaign, and one of the most frequently asked questions is “which way is cheapest for me”. As you may suspect, there is no one-size-fits-all answer, so let’s discuss the different methods used to charge for broadcasting, and highlight the benefits and potential pitfalls of each.
Pay Per Live Transfer
With the pay per transfer method, a set fee ($x.xx) is charged for each call that is transferred to you as a result of the listener pressing “1” in response to your recorded message. The fee should not vary depending on the length of the transferred call, costing the same whether you’re on the phone for less than a minute, or for hours. This method is the easiest to understand, and has the most predictable costs of any of the 3 methods.
However, one pitfall of this method is since it cannot be used if to deliver messages to answer machines (obviously, a message on an answer machine cannot “press 1” and turn into a live transfer…), it is limited to broadcasters who are delivering their message to live answered phone numbers only.
And despite the exact cost predictability associated with pay per transfer, it is not always the least expensive method. If your message and/or calling list results in an above average response rate (with more than about 1% of the live deliveries resulting in a “press 1” transfer), it is possible that paying on a per minute basis might be less costly in that instance.
And a final pitfall is not with the pay per transfer method itself, but with some voice broadcaster’s ads and websites claiming extremely low (we’ve seen as low as $2.00 per transfer advertised). In every case of this that we’ve seen, the voice broadcaster is actually charging per minute, but claiming that you “might” obtain an effective cost per transfer that low. So, when speaking with any voice broadcasting company who advertises a pay per transfer cost, make sure that is exactly how they really charge you.
Pay Per Delivery
With pay per delivery charging, a set fee ($0.xxx) is charged for each delivered message. This method can be used for live answered as well as answer machine delivered broadcasts, so if you’re delivering to answer machines this is one to consider.
Again, this method is very predictable in terms of cost, but in some instances you may pay less using pay per minute.
Some other pitfalls include broadcasting companies who are charging you “per dial” or “per connect” (be careful of the word “connect” – some companies use this word in a misleading way, to simply mean a “dial”). You don’t want to be paying for calls made that don’t result in an actual delivered message, to either a live answered phone or voicemail. Often, calling lists will have 30-40% of their numbers that don’t result in delivered messages.
Another pitfall is that some companies may charge you extra per minute for transferred calls. For cost predictability and transparency, it’s best to keep it simple, and pay only for each delivered message.
Pay Per Minute
This method is the least predictable in terms of total cost to you, and also contains the most possible pitfalls, yet in some circumstances can be the least costly.
The problems in predicting cost with this pricing method include;
– Call timing – what increments (whole minute, six second, one second) are used to time (and bill) each call.
– Number of decimal digits used – the number of digits used to compute the billed cost of each call. (If only two digits are used, every call will cost an average of 1/2 cent more that you predicted.)
– Rounding – for each call cost calculation, is the result rounded to the nearest digit, given the number of digits used, or is it rounded up to the next highest digit. “Rounding up” can also cost as much as 1/2 cent per call more that you expected.
– Connected or System Time – the call timing may include dialing and ringing time (system time) or just the time connected to the dialed phone number. Using system time can add 18 – 30 seconds to the billed duration of each call.
The mathematical complexities of these variables are compounded by the fact that the representative of the broadcasting company you are considering may honestly not know exactly how they do this billing, or worse, may mislead you about their methods. The results of various combinations can be extremely surprising. These variables can have such a great effect that, for example, it would be easy to set up a 1.5 cents/minute plan that actually costs more than a 4 cents/minute plan.
Given the difficulty of predicting costs with this pricing method, here are some general guidelines about the types of broadcast campaigns that often can use per minute pricing cost-effectively:
– campaigns delivering a message to both live answered and voicemail numbers
– campaigns with a shorter than average (30 sec. or less) recorded message
– campaigns with a higher than average live answered response rate
Least Cost Solution
Unfortunately due to the billing complexities noted above, coupled with the different variables that are specific to your particular campaign and market, it is exceedingly difficult to accurately predict costs without actually running a test campaign. Once you do that, probably the best way to protect yourself is to use a broadcaster that has simple reporting so that you can easily calculate costs for the alternative scenarios, based on your actual broadcast, and to also make sure up-front that your broadcaster will allow you to change your pricing scenario, without penalty, once you have done some testing.
Platonic-Fullerene Chemistry and the August 2011 Riots in Britain
A young Malaysian student nursing a broken jaw, inflicted upon him during the August 2011 riots across Britain, expressed sorrow for those who robbed him during their pretext of coming to his aid. His compassion toward their actions made headlines around the world. The Prime Minister of Britain made it clear that he had no such thoughts of compassion toward the crimes committed by the rioters. His angry political reaction also made world headlines. The question arises as to why this violent rioting with its various degrees of compassion had occurred in the first place? A scientific answer can be considered to exist related to a newly emerging medical chemistry.
The mathematical association between evolving human emotion and an infinite reality can only be scientifically investigated through the use of fractal geometrical logic. During the First Kingdom of Egypt, pictures were made depicting such geometrical logic being used to link compassion to an imaginary infinite hereafter. Egyptian hieroglyphs record that in the Second Kingdom, following the collapse of the First Kingdom through a prolonged drought, the concepts of compassion, mercy and justice were fused into political law. Philosophers from ancient Greece, including Pythagoras, travelled to Egypt to study this geometry of political ethics. That knowledge formed the basis of the science developed by the Platonic tradition of Greek philosophy, which was called the Science for Ethical Ends.
When a Roman Christain mob burned the Great Library of Alexandria in the 5th Century and murdered its custodian, the mathematician Hypatia, St Augustine proclaimed her use of Platonic fractal logic to be a pagan heresy and the mathematics was condemmend as the work of the Devil. Western science became so contaminated with this nonsense that 20th Century science became based upon the Einsteinian world-view, in which an incorrect understanding of the second law of thermodynamics became the premier law governing all of the sciences. This meant that it became impossible to associate human evolution to infinite fractal logic, although scientists agreed that such logic did indeed extend to infinity.
The 21st Century development of Platonic-Fullerene chemistry has demonstrated that the living process is indeed a fractal logic phenomenon, which challenges the now obsolete understanding of the second law of thermodynamics. Global economic rationalism, based upon the second law mentality, contains no sustainable ethics at all, no matter how much it is praised by entropic aestheticism. The current global economic turmoil, acting against naturally evolving compassion, is now definable within the functioning of the Molecule of Emotion discovered by Dr Candace Pert in 1972. It is simply the acceleration of the ugly unethical universal chaos as is precisely defined by the outdated understanding of the second law of thermodynamics.
The solution to this social scientific insanity is about knowledge of how the workings of entropic chemistry are balanced by the functioning of Platonic-Fullerene chemistry. Entropic quantum mechanics co-exists with the fractal logic of quantum biology. Obviously, this will need assistance from people with economic genius who are interested in helping to create the wealth belonging to the technologies associated with a sustainable human compassionate reality. As the unnatural global debt crisis continues to damage both the material and Platonic spiritual (holographic) environments, so the entropic nightmare that we live in, will increase in creating further needless chaos and destruction. That is simply the stated prime directive of the unbalanced entropic world-view ethos.
Aristotle concieved of an ethical medical science to guide ennobling government so that civilisation would not become extinct. As Platonic-Fullerene chemisty is developed as a medical science, the ennobling wisdom innate within the ancient Atomistic science for ethical ends, can beharnessed as a more sustainable guideline for a new ethical global economic rationalism.
© Professor Robert Pope.
How Retirees Shaped My Attitude About Retirement
The last pharmacy I worked in was the best job I ever had because I was older than many retired customers and what I learned from them forever changed how I felt about retirement.
They told me everything about themselves and the world they lived in. I listened intently, asked questions, and observed. It was a priceless education. I soaked it up like a sponge.
I heard many comments and ideas with which I disagreed, but I said nothing. After all, I knew I was getting an education about a world and lifestyle I knew nothing about, but I wanted to learn.
One of many things that surprised me was this comment from an older woman: “I’ve done for others all of my life, and now it’s time for others to do for me.”
To me, that was a shocker. By all means, do for others who need help, but if you don’t do it out of the goodness of your heart, then don’t do it. When you do something kind, please don’t expect anything in return. Family members and others may or may not want to be caregivers, nor should they be if you can take care of yourself. When you can help yourself, you will stay physically strong longer, and your brain will be sharper longer, which is a blessing.
Other than the loss of cognition and physical health, possibly the worst thing older people should fear is dependence. When you become dependent, either by choice or necessity, you lose a part of yourself.
Another thing I learned about retirees is that many did not have enough income, which opens the door to dependence. More than a few had only Social Security income to carry them through the rest of their lives. It’s common for many to retire thinking they won’t need as much money anymore, but they soon find that inflation makes that idea a gross miscalculation. You find yourself thinking you worked hard all of your adult life in anticipation of enjoying a carefree retirement, and when the time comes — it’s a rude awakening that what you did to prepare (or even if you prepared at all) — was not enough.
But there is good news here for those willing to deal with reality. I am a staunch advocate of work. I recall listening to Pastor Rick Warren, author of the very successful book, A Purpose Driven Life, discussing political issues with John McCain, who ran for president against Barak Obama. I remember Pastor Warren emphatically stated, “We are made for work.” Not everyone agrees with that sentiment, but it made perfect sense to me. It gave legitimacy to the phrase, “use it or lose it.” If you don’t challenge your brain and body consistently, it deteriorates.
I bring up the work issue because I saw many cash-poor retirees capable of holding a job of one kind or another, yet they didn’t want to work. I recall one customer, a retired engineer, would clip food coupons out of the newspaper while waiting for his prescription to be filled. He always complained about the cost of his medication, determined not by the pharmacy but by his insurance plan. But, unfortunately, he never seemed or wanted to understand that.
One day, in what I thought was a casual and pleasant conversation with him about his work experience, I asked if he had ever considered getting a part-time job that would allow him to use and share his considerable skills. You would have thought I had insulted his mother. He became angry and reminded me he had earned his retirement, and there was no way he was going to work again. Ever. For me, it was a lesson learned: be careful what or how you ask a question.
On other occasions, women would tell me they would like to have a job but didn’t think they were qualified to do anything because they had been out of the labor market (or had never been in it) for a long time. They could have found work suitable for their talents, but truth be told, they really didn’t want to work. They were settled in their comfortable leisure-oriented lifestyle and were unwilling to disturb it or give it up. That’s easy to understand.
But then there was Margie. She had an attitude that said she could chew you up and spit you out. In particular, she said she was tired of the everyday get-togethers at 4 PM at the local burger place with residents of her retirement complex. All they did, she said, was complain about aches and pains and tell how much they loved (or hated) their doctor, and reminisce about the past and tell and retell demeaning old people jokes. “I’m tired of it,” she whined.
One day Margie began wearing makeup and colored her hair “old age orange” and started to wear what was considered business clothes. She had gotten a job as a clerk at a local auto body shop. Did she look like a million bucks? Absolutely. Soon after, she was showing off a lovely engagement ring. At 78, she had gotten engaged to the 67-year-old owner of the body shop. Was it a miracle? More likely, it was just that Margie took the bull by the horns and took charge of her life.
I understand why people are eager to start retirement. After 40 years of work, you are tired. Retirement provides the opportunity to take a deep breath and finally call life your own. Even with difficulties, the lifestyle becomes a warm and loving friend.
But here’s the thing. After a year or two of enjoying the freedom of retirement, that initial “honeymoon” phase starts to get boring, or the need for more money kicks in. That’s your opportunity to be decisive about what you want to do with the rest of your life. Before you get too tired and your brain and body get too “mushy” to do anything of value, take control of your future. It belongs to you.
The lifespan has increased enormously. More people take better care of themselves, and it’s not uncommon for some to reach 100 or more. So if you retire at age 65 (or before), you may live another 30 years.
Please don’t allow awareness of your chronological age to rule or ruin your life! Indeed, age is “just a number.” We agree that’s true, but we often act as if we don’t believe it when making life decisions. What should concern you is your biological age — the health and vitality of your cells. As I’ve mentioned before, I’m 92, and frankly, I don’t give a rat’s behind what my birth date is. I recently had an extensive test done to determine my biological age, and it’s 74. Trust me; it changes your outlook on life. It gives you the freedom to dare to act upon all the possibilities open to you.
You can have a fulfilling, purpose-driven second life after retirement. You can and should experience the magic of accomplishment in your older years. Remember Harlan Sanders, founder of the KFC chicken franchise? He wasn’t a kid when he decided to start his business. Remember Grandma Moses? If you don’t know who she was, Google her for some inspiration. Or perhaps you are familiar with Gert Boyle, CEO of Columbia Sportswear. She went to the office every day until she passed at 94. Advanced age is not a death sentence. Be confident; what others have done, you CAN do, too, and maybe, a whole lot more!
New Updates Has Launched by Sony Ericssonson in Mobile Technology
The Beginning and Progress
Sony and Ericsson established its joint venture operation in the first year of the Millennium and have their corporate duties office situated in London. This joint venture company has employee strength of over seven thousand dedicated staff around the world including research and development offices in Europe, China, America and Japan. Now five years in the communications technological world, Sony Ericsson continues to enjoy mass patronage for their multifaceted mobile products.
Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone Features and Accessories
Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones have digitally powered walkmans for personal use and polyphonic ring tones, various musical tones, major bass, Media Player and the ever-popular Radio. Stereo headsets and armband attachments for working out easily; Speed and distance is clocked as well as Calorie counter and the all-day step to watch your weight; digital camera for video recording of those timeless moments on Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone; instant email service for all mails and up-to-the-minute news; access material from select websites and blogs and develop own blog and to interact with your friends and relatives; trace a particular song and Bluetooth technology for synchronization of devices and file-sharing and multitasking features and services.
New Technology break-through with Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones
o There are the Flash Lite tutoring series with wallpaper animation with the W610 and W850 Phone cum walkman.
o The latest in the UIQ 3 series (the 6th part) is here in the mobile market for those hi-fi salesmen who can make their presentations along with the various sales channels available such as the network operations of Sony Ericsson, stores found online and software all on your business Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone.
o The latest Sony Ericsson K850, W910 and Z750 of the platform eight series presents 3 more soft key layouts to aid Java ME software and games.
o The K530 finds compatibility with Sony Ericsson’s latest GPS enabling accessory that changes the phone into a navigable satellite system that is personal. Complete range of entertainment that a mobile can provide as well as business use that include two megapixel camera, video telephony, memory micro stick, storage space that can be removed, streaming of video, browsing with HTML, feed support by RSS and awesome music and video players.
How to Get Rid of Lime Stains
Hard water increases films and stains from soaps, minerals and other substances. Bathroom fixtures, sinks, dishes and other surfaces need more frequent cleaning. Calcium and magnesium in water leave hard deposits called lime scales on fixtures and equipment.
These minerals make cleaning products less effective. To clean away lime scale, you need a cleaning product with “sequestrants” Sequestrants capture and deactivate minerals in water (Calgon is one example of a product with sequestrants). The deactivated minerals then cannot react with other materials to form scum, film or lime scale.
Also, think acid. Anything with acidity can help clear away hard water stains on any surface. The general types of cleaners discussed below will help you to remove stains on household surfaces. It’s best to clean stains away regularly. If they are allowed to penetrate the surface, they become more difficult to remove.
Be sure to follow label instructions for safe use of cleaners. You may need to open a window or use a fan to get proper ventilation. Store cleaners in a safe place and properly dispose of empty containers.
Basic Lime Stain Removal
* Scrub area with warm tap water to remove dirt and soap scum first. Wipe dry with towel or cloth afterwards. It’s much harder to remove the lime stain itself with the dirt and soap scum intact, so you must first deal with the problem layer by layer, or else risk making the stain become worse and harder to get rid of.
* Vinegar or lemon juice may be rubbed over the stain to dissolve it. Many people use vinegar to clean coffee makers, dishwashers and garbage disposals. Go get yourself some Heinz white vinegar or even the generic stuff; it doesn’t matter which. Soak a brush with the vinegar and start scratching the stain.
Lemon juice is suggested as well because it functions on the same principle as the white vinegar solution. You can just use the juice or scrub with the lemon itself; that is, cut a lemon in half and rub it directly on the stain.
The acetic acid of either method should cut through the soap scum and help dissolve the organic compounds left in the grime of your bathroom. Rinse thoroughly. After the stains dissipate, follow up often with white vinegar/lemon scrubbings to keep the stains from coming back
* Use a bronze brush and some bleach. Bleach is a chemical that removes color or whitens, often via oxidation. Common chemical bleaches include household “chlorine bleach”, a solution of approximately 3-6% sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl), and “oxygen bleach”, which contains hydrogen peroxide or a peroxide-releasing compound such as sodium perborate or sodium percarbonate.
Sodium hypochlorite is used in endodontics during root canal treatments, disinfecting the canal and dissolving any remaining pulp tissue; the same process is used in dissolving hard water buildup in bathrooms, sinks, pots and pans.
* Boil some rhubarb in an affected, lime-stained pot. Rubarb is a genus of perennial plants that grow from thick short rhizomes. The plants have large leaves that are somewhat triangular shaped with long fleshy petioles, and the latter are readily available in most grocery stores.
Rhubarb is particularly effective in lime stain removal because it soaks up most marks through the abundant amount of absorbic acid in it. When you’re done, throw away the plant waste and then clean as usual.
* Ammonia may also do the trick, but it should never be mixed or used together with bleach because they can form toxic fumes.
* If all else fails, consider using stronger acids to finish the job. For example, oxalic acid is effective as a rust remover; phosphoric acid is often found in cleaning products that remove hard water deposits; and hydrochloric and sulfuric acids are sometimes used in diluted concentrations in toilet bowl cleaners.
Commercial Lime Stain Removers
Shop around if vinegars and lemons just aren’t cutting it; you may need a more potent approach. Check out hardware stores and grocery aisles for more stringent chemical cleaners. Commercial products designed to remove white, hard lime deposit may be used if the label says they are safe for the surface.
* Lime-A-Way is a product found in most stores; if you have hard water, it is a must. You can use it for so many applications. To clean the sink and bathtub, spray it in the places with stains, and leave in on there for up to 15 minutes, depending on how dirty they are, and then wipe it and rinse off.
Once you wipe the sink/bathtub, use that same sponge to quickly go over the faucets: it makes them so shiny and clean, you’ll think they’re brand new.
* Bar Keepers Friend is a powder cleaner that works wonders on pots and pans. Do not use it on non -stick surfaces, though. Wet the surface of the pot and sprinkle a liberal amount of BKF onto the pot. Use a sponge to scrub in a circular pattern. Scrub away and rinse. Your pots will shine.
* Calgon is a product consisting of powdered sodium hexametaphosphate (amorphous sodium polyphospate), which in water would complex with ambient calcium ion and certain other cations, preventing formation of unwanted salts and interference by those cations with the actions of soap or other detergents.
Online Slot Games – Tips For Playing Online Slots
Tips for playing online slot games or strategies for winning a jackpot? We would like to consider them tips because there are no sure fire ways to win a jackpot. If there were, everyone would be winning all the time. These are a few tips that all online gamblers should consider before depositing their hard earned money into an online casino. It definitely will ensure not breaking your bank account and possibly ensuring longer game play and more cashouts.
Let’s start with the most important tip of all. Do not gamble more than you can afford. There is nothing more that will bring your gaming experience down than spending money you don’t have. Set an amount in your mind that you can afford to lose. Yes, lose. You can not sit down at slot games and expect to win all the time so setting the expectation that you will lose will make the winnings all the more rewarding. Do not spend your bill money, your vacation money or your rainy day money.
Secondly, set yourself an alloted amount of time to play online slots. If you reach that time allotment, stop. Even if you have not played through all the money you could afford for that session. Sitting in front of your computer, in the comfort of your home may make you want to play for hours and hours. This could lead to the possibility of you depositing more money than you wanted to. Think of it as being at a land based casino where you have to go home at some point in time, right?
Next, should you consider taking a bonus? This will depend on your situation. Are you a new player at the online casino where you are able to claim a nice welcome bonus? Or are you a seasoned online gambler that knows the ropes or has a bank account that can afford not taking a bonus? Using a bonus on top of your deposit will add money into your gaming account that will give you more game play and better chances of hitting some nice payouts. Nice payouts because you would have the option of setting your bet amounts higher, if you choose. Always read and understand the terms and conditions of all bonuses you consider claiming. There are playthrough requirements and maximum cashout requirements that most online casinos attach to their bonuses. Be prepared to play through their required playthrough amount before thinking about cashing out. Also, make sure you know what games are allowed to be played with that bonus. Some games are disallowed and if they are played, you may not be awarded your cashout.
Speaking of cashouts, make sure you find that all important cashout button. This is the tip for playing online slot games that seems to be missed by some gamblers. The objective in online gambling is winning money and bringing it home. Once you reach an amount of money that you are happy with, hit the cashout button.. You can choose the amount that you want to cash out from your total. You do not have to cash it all out, in most cases. Also, most casinos will hold your money for a 24 hour period in hopes you will reverse your cashout. Once you cash out, some casinos will allow you to request to flush your account. This means they will not hold your money for the 24 hour period. It will be gone from your account and you will not be tempted to reverse the cash back into your gaming account to keep on playing. Contact the casino by phone or by live chat as soon as you cash out and request the flushing of your account.
Finding free cash to play online slots with is always a good idea. There are many no deposit bonuses that that casino will offer you, as a new player. Be sure to check the terms and conditions before accepting the no deposit bonus. Free slot tournaments are a great way to play with the casinos free money also. At times, online casinos will run mega slot tournaments that might be worth your while to check out.
Last, but not least, don’t ever think a slot game is going to hit. Meaning, don’t pour all your money into one slot game because you think it’s going to pay off. That is not always the case. You will have to judge the game you are playing as far as how many bonus rounds did you receive so far? Or free spins? If you have not received any in a fair amount of time, it may be time to move to a different game. You may get lucky at the next game. There is nothing more disappointing than spinning all your money away on one game rather than experiencing the thrill of other games.
There are so many other tips for playing online slot games that one could offer an online gambler but we feel that these are the most important! One last tip we can offer is to have fun. That’s the name of the game!
Atma Bodha Verses 1-10
Vivekachutamani says… It is rare to be born as a human. Its rarer to want to reach God. That spiritual thought does not come to all. Its rarer still to get a guru.These three are possible only by the grace of God. Extremely rare to get these, so do not waste this grand opportunity. Atma Bodha has 65 verses and we go through ten verses at a time.
Atma Bodha ~ Verses 1-10
The beauty of this text is that every verse is explained with a pertinent example for easy understanding.
Verse 1
‘I’m going to explain Atman bodha’, says Adi Sankara… Self knowledge. Introduction of the subject is presented so only those interested students can choose to study this. Not everyone is interested in scriptural studies. Only the qualified students are drawn to it just like those who are interested in biomed or Chemistry, don’t apply to engineering college.
Spiritual studies is open to all but not pursued by all. The prime requirement to grasp would be a pure mind by tapas, (without negative emotions), shatanam, (quiet mind without agitation), Control the thoughts, (observing the flow of thoughts in the mind).
When I’m attracted to something, my mind is constantly thinking of it. When I’m afraid of someone, my mind is constantly thinking of that person. We’re full of likes and dislikes..whether it is food or objects or possessions or relationships,our mind is fully focused on those. So also, ‘Mumukshunam’, means ‘focused on that One divine presence’, which is in all appearing beings.
Those who do not have attachment, who are are objective, with a burning desire to want to attain the supreme Truth, alone qualifies to get this Self knowledge. But this statement does not prohibit or prevent anyone else to pursue this path. It simply means, the path is not easy, one must have a strong desire to learn the scriptures and humble enough to trust the teacher, along with a deep conviction to pursue this path. The seeker must be disciplined, committed and consistent in sadanas.
Verse 2
In the previous verse having discussed so much about the need for the practice of austerity and self control, one could misunderstand that discipline may lead one to divine goal. Not so! Knowledge alone can remove misunderstanding and lead to direct means for liberation.
For example, to cook food, all necessary items are contributory causes, by themselves they cannot constitute food. Fire alone accomplish cooking. Fire is the direct cause! Similarly performing of rituals, offering of gifts, practice of austerities, controlling mind, study of scriptures, the use of discriminative intellect are all helpful factors towards spiritual growth but ‘knowledge of who am I’ alone can bring about liberation.
Verse 3
‘Bodha’ means knowledge. Knowledge here is ‘Self Knowledge’, rediscovery of the Self which exists in trikale, three stages of existence waking, dream and deep sleep.
Only upon waking up, you can end the fearful dream. As long as you’re asleep the dream would continue to scare you.
Scriptures teach us that inner presence, Atman is all pervasive, ever present and complete. There’s no need to strive to obtain, attain, go or do as it is already with us, the Atman.
Divine actions like prayers, offering, chanting, yajnas, yogas, tapas, doing daily duties, actions are all important to purify one’s mind, only help us to clean the inner equipment as a clean mirror, to be able to see our own Self. No amount of actions can destroy ignorance except knowledge of the Self.Karma/ actions can only produce, procure and purify.
Actions cannot remove ignorance. Example referred here is darkness & light. No amount of dusting, sweeping, spray washing would remove darkness except for the light! The knowledge is compared to the brightness of the Sun, that removes darkness. So also the enveloping ignorance can only be removed by Self knowledge.
The seeker has a doubt to clarifies and presents it acharya. ‘When I experience that there are many people and beings around me, the diversity in existence, how can we say there’s only one atma? Ekathatvam? Oneness? leads to the next verse.
Verse 4
We see the various forms and names because the inner Self is veiled by our ignorance, which is an attachment to this body.
Identification with the body, mind & intellect limits us from knowing the true Self, which is all pervading, beyond time and space.
These bodies are transportation vehicles but we think I’m the Lexus, BMW, Toyota & Camry! Those are nothing but names and forms. When in fact the driver alone exists! Without the driver nothing can happen by themselves. The body, a bundle of flesh is nothing but an inert equipment to purge vasanas. Once you remove all the paraphernalia of this body, the supreme Self reveals itself.
Thus due to the ignorance of this Self, we see the differences. When ignorance is destroyed the atma is self illuminating.
Verse 5
Due to ignorance people’s thoughts are impure. What’s impurity? ‘Ahankaram, mamakaram’ – ‘I and mine’, ‘I’m the doer, I’m the enjoyer’. If that jivan needs to purify the mind, the Self knowledge (jnanam) that’s understood intellectually must be practiced consistently. Spiritual ignorance causes agitation in the mind. Such a mind becomes nirmalam. Without malam, dirt, the mind attains ekathava jnanam, also referred to as ‘jivatma, paramatma eikya jnanam’ called akandakaram. Aham Brahmasmi! Self realization!
What’s Knowledge, ‘jnanam’? Once I see an object, an image is formed in the mind and next time when I see the same object, the mind recognizes that object to be a chair or tree. This is called Vritthi jnanam, leads to the question below.
To know anything or to gain knowledge of anything, the Knower, the known object, and the experience of Knowing, the three aspects are required even in the transactional life. Together these three are called ‘Triputi’.
When these three are there, the question posed here is, how can you say there’s only one?
Whatever jiva, being is here, is there, whatever is there is here, meaning all beings are the same. That ‘eikya jnanam’ should be practiced again and again, meaning all is One. The presence in me in the same in all beings. This is more challenging concept to grasp for the majority of humans.
Even if the akanda jynam(Aham Brahmasmi) is attained, this eiikya jnanam (Brahman alone IS) cannot happen… Without that, how is liberation (moksham) possible?
The response to this question is given by an example.
‘Bhedam’, not differences but diversity. In the universe there appears to be three distinct diversity.
‘Vijata bhedam’ where the distinct difference is between humans & animals (species),
‘Sajatiya bhedam’ where the difference is within humans (gender, height, weight, color, position, status)
‘Svagata bhedam’ difference is within one body (body parts), hands differ from legs, ears differ from nose.
Ajnana kalusham… Kataka renuvat (kataka-nut, Alum)
To realize the Self, all these appearing differences need to dissolve. The example given for this verse is Alum, the kataka nut, camphor, candle… They dissolve completely so also the Jivan, the individuality, upon realization of the Self has to completely dissolve in the supreme without any bhedam, differences. This logical explanation removes the ignorance and imparts Self Knowledge.
Verse 6
Samsaram, the world is like a dream because the entire life is due to samskaram, impressions, vasanai, just like in a dream where all the memories arise from the subconscious mind, so also our life from birth to death of the body.
A dream cannot appear without a base, some incident, situation faced, experienced that’s buried in the subconscious mind, manifests in a dream. They could even be from previous lives. Without that original existence in the mind, it just cannot come out.
Here the guru explains, Vivartha vadham… ‘One alone IS’. The world appears to be! Universe was not born out of Brahman..Not a parinama vadam meaning modification like a curd from milk.
The entire universe appears to be true as long as we’re in this realm, once the wisdom dawns, everything withers away, just like the waker is no longer connected with the dream, once awake. Unfulfilled desires, passions and emotions which we carry in our mind, projects in our dream. The agitations like fear, anger, worry, pride, likes and dislikes cause dreams.
A balanced mind who has brought the mind under control is not tossed by these emotions, wander away in dreams created by the feeble mind. Just like that dream state, the waking state is but a prolonged dream but we’re not prepared to accept it due to ignorance. We have not qualified ourselves to realize the ephemeral, temporary existence of everything around us including relationships, objects, body, mind.
The dream is quite real as long as the dreamer is there. Once he’s awake, the dream no longer exists. Similarly once we understand the all pervading Self, the pluralistic existence rolls off!
Verse 7
The world appears as long as we have not realized the substratum. The ‘world’ here refers to ‘total experiences in waking, dream and deep sleep states.’
Once, you get up from the dream, you don’t mourn for something that you lost in the dream. Waking up dissolves the dream state, so too the spiritual awakening removes the plurality, differences merge into One supreme substratum. Then we don’t mistake the world to be different from THAT One Supreme.
The example given here is when you see a snake at dusk, instantly the fear emotion creeps up and the seer looks for ways to eliminate the snake. Once the seer realizes it’s a rope, appears to be a snake, not only the fear but also the apparent snake also dissolves. Another example specified is when we see ghost on a pole, upon realization of the pole the ghost disappears, which also brought fear in you.
Verse 8 & verse 9 (repetition for emphasis)
Nothing new is ever created. Reconversion alone is creation. Scientifically later Einstein proved that matter can neither be created not destroyed only be converted, which is mentioned in scriptures eons ago.
In any creation, we need Efficient cause, Instrumental cause and Material cause like a potter, wheel and the mud! In infinite creation they all are one! There’s no actual creation..It’s only an appearance as a reflection in a clear mirror. When you see a reflection, you know there are no two of you!
Example presented for this verse is like bubbles in the water, everything evolves from the substratum sustains in IT and dissolves in IT. The word ‘Vibhuhu’, ‘Vishnu’ refers to ‘vyapaka sheelaha’, ‘all pervading’.
Verse 9
In any creation the fundamental cause are three separate materials.
The Material cause, is the raw material, the Instrumental cause is the equipment that’s used to create the object and the Efficient cause, is the intelligence, that works on the material to create an object. (Upadana karana is clay, nimitta karana, pot maker, sahakari karana, is equipment, the wheel used to create). The efficient (or intelligence) cannot be inert..
In the case of the creation of the world, the objects created are not separate from the creator. The word creation is used when it really refers to the manifestation as different objects and not created. Creation involves two, which defeats the concept of Advaita, non duality.
For example: Waves cannot claim separate existence,
Similarly the outer world and our physical, mental intellectual spheres, rise from, exist in and dissolve into that One supreme consciousness.
Just like our shadow cannot claim a separate existence, it’s not created but it appears to be! That’s why it is neither real not unreal, scriptures call it Mithya.
If you know the metal as iron or gold, which is the basis, then you can recognize everything that is made of iron or gold! Similarly know the substratum of this universe.
Everything is made of five elementals, (Pancha bhootam), Space, Air, Fire, Water & Earth and veils us from realizing brahmam.
Differences are but diversity..They all appear different but the foundation, the substratum is brahman, One Supreme. ‘Appearance’ itself means not real!
Everything that has name and form, don’t have separate existence, they lean on the substratum like the mud pots, they’re dependent on the clay. Clay exists before the clay pots are made, during the existence of clay pot and even after the clay pot is broken. Clay alone exists, pot is leaning on the clay. So too, the entire universe is dependent on One Supreme Brahman.
Verse 10
The student asks, when I see so many people, bodies, beings, diversity, how do you say only one exists?
The teacher answers with pertinent example. When four blindfolded individuals are asked to touch different parts of an elephant, each one describes based on their perception. One who touched the belly from underneath said it a ceiling, another touching the leg said, it’s a soft pillar, third one touched the trunk said its a huge rope, another one who touched the elephant’s said, its a grain winnowing tray. Just like all these parts and perceptions are put together and explained to each of them, that whatever each one saw is but one elephant, here acharya brings in a variety of examples to point out that everything is Brahman alone.
The Atma, by IT’s mere presence activates the senses, mind and intellect It’s like a mere presence of the boss in the office, everything else happens, everyone works. His presence alone activates all performances. So also, the entire universe is operating because of that One Supreme presence, that we can name as we please, God, Consciousness, Brahman, Atman, inner presence.
That parabrahman (Supreme Brahman) reflects in all conditionings. For ex: in temples you can see many mirrors present multiple reflection of the deity, so also that parabrahman reflects in various conditionings (like many mirrors) One appears as many.
Another example is the Sun reflects in all types of water – lake, pond, pots, mirror, concave, convex, showing different shape, size, height, weight, even though the source is one bright Sun, the diversity appears in multiplicity from One Brahman. It appears as though there’s multiplicity.
Conditionings (body, mind and intellect) is the cause for multiple appearance. When these conditionings dissolve, the jivatma (Atman in individual being) and paramatma (Brahman, the substratum of the universe) are one and the same. ‘Tan nashe sathi’, ‘the ego dissolves’ and the realization of atman is Brahman, sparks.
Acharya adds to clarify that One, without a second, alone exists. The space is all rooms are the same, the space is divided by the walls, when the walls are demolished there’s only One space.
This verse also suggests the seeker go deeper inside the five kosas, five layers. ‘I’, is not the body, breath, mind, intellect. IT’s everywhere! All pervading like space.
~ to be continued..
