What to do Monday at the Minnesota State Fair

What To Do Monday At The Minnesota State Fair
Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!

Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts galore both at the Grandstand and at free stages around the Fair, more than 3,300 included-with-admission events, and plenty of exciting merchants and people-watching moments to pack into your day.

Here are some highlights for today:

MONDAY, Aug. 29

Daily deal: It’s Seniors Day, so folks over 65 get in for $12, plus specials for fairgoers of all ages at the Mighty Midway and Kidway

FOUR FOR FREE

STRETCH: Start your day off right with dog yoga with Northstar Therapy Dogs. 9:45 a.m. @ Dan Patch Park Stage

WATCH: Kenny Ahern brings physical comedy, juggling, balancing acts, and other high-energy antics. 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. @ Family Fair Stage

DON’T FALL: The Timberworks Lumberjack Show is a forest-sports decathlon featuring buck saw, logroll, ax throwing, speed climbing, and more. 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. @ North Woods Stage, across from Little Farm Hands (available every day of the Fair. 12 p.m. show every day is ASL-interpreted)

FREE SHOW OF THE DAY: The band Dawson Hollow blends their Ozark Mountain folk roots with the raw sound of rock ‘n’ roll. Oh, and all five members are siblings. 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (plus same times Tuesday, Aug. 30) @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Grandstand

The Beach Boys and the Temptations with Tower of Power: The Beach Boys spent the early ’60s ruling the charts with a string of such hits as “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “California Girls.” But the group’s primary songwriter Brian Wilson had greater ambitions and retired from touring with the band to focus on recording what would become the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, 1966’s “Pet Sounds.” In the decades since, the group has largely survived as an oldies act led by founding member Mike Love and Wilson’s replacement, Bruce Johnston. The Temptations and Tower of Power open. $50-$37.

Attendance

Attendance at the Fair on Saturday was 157,878.

The attendance record for the Fair on the first Saturday is 222,194, set in 2018. Attendance in 2021 was 129,984.

Trending