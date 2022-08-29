News
What to expect from the conglomerate’s Oil-to-Chemical and New Energy units
To buy to sell Addiction to share
The annual event comes at a time when the company has already made acquisitions and investments worth Rs 5,500 crore to build capacity in its new energy value chain. He set up several subsidiaries for the new energy unit – his latest venture.
Here’s what to expect at Reliance Industries’ 45th Annual General Meeting
:
Analysts will be closely watching details such as potential timelines for its various projects and any clarity on its investments in the new energy unit. They will also monitor its strategy for the year ending March 2023.
In its annual report this year, Reliance Industries focused largely on its green power plants. He said that India will have the most affordable green energy in the world in this very decade.
Within the next 12 months, Reliance’s green energy investments will begin to come into operation and new energy will eclipse existing growth engines in just the next 5-7 years, according to the annual report.
Reliance’s oil-chemicals business weathered high volatility in the energy market in the year ending March 2022, according to the report.
RIL’s petroleum-chemicals unit accounted for nearly 57% of its total revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2022.
Reliance Industries’ consolidated revenue came in at Rs 2.19 lakh crore for the three months ending June, compared to Rs 2.07 lakh crore for the previous quarter.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Austin Voth spins six one-hit innings but Orioles bats go quiet in 3-1 loss to close series with Astros
Pulled in with the rest of the Orioles’ infielders, Rougned Odor dove to his left, Yuli Gurriel’s sharp grounder just out his reach. The same was of the Rafael Montero changeup the Orioles’ second baseman saw while representing the go-ahead run in the ninth inning.
Gurriel’s two-run single in Sunday’s seventh inning provided the Houston Astros with their first lead over the Orioles in more than five game’s worth of innings, and it proved enough to deny Baltimore a second straight sweep at Minute Maid Park with a 3-1 victory, with Montero striking out Odor with two runners on for the final out.
The Astros had gone 47 innings without a lead against the Orioles dating to last season, with Baltimore claiming the first two games of the series behind dominant pitching performances from young starters Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer. Sunday, Austin Voth matched them exactly by holding the American League’s best team to one hit through six innings before allowing the leadoff man to reach in the seventh.
The walk to Alex Bregman chased Voth after what had been six scoreless innings, giving Baltimore (67-60) a full turn through its rotation with all five starters working that deep. Even as the Orioles’ rotation has averaged more than six innings per start over the past dozen games, manager Brandon Hyde has still relied heavily on his primary bullpen trio of Dillon Tate, Cionel Pérez and Félix Bautista. Instead, he deployed right-hander Bryan Baker behind Voth.
A double from Kyle Tucker put two in scoring position for longtime Oriole Trey Mancini, who struck out for the fifth time in 10 at-bats in his first series against his former team. But Gurriel’s single through the right side past a diving Odor at second base ignited the 31,559 announced in attendance. The hit drove in more runs than Houston scored in the series’ first two games, with one of those scores on Voth’s line to leave Baltimore’s rotation ERA at 2.19 over the past 12 games. It marked the third time in four outings Baker allowed a run.
Joey Krehbiel managed to leave the bases loaded behind Baker but allowed a home run to Bregman in the eighth. An Orioles offense that also had its struggles in the series was shut out until the ninth.
A break but no breakthrough
The Orioles were always going to have a challenge in front of them Sunday, facing AL Cy Young Award frontrunner Justin Verlander.
Their first two batters singled off him, but Verlander recovered to strike out the next three Orioles in a 28-pitch first. They got two men on against him in the third, but Robinson Chirinos initially broke for third before holding at second on a flyout to center while Cedric Mullins tagged up from first, leading to an unnecessary out on the bases to end the inning.
It also ended Verlander’s outing, exiting after 60 pitches with what the Astros announced as right calf discomfort. Houston starters averaged 19.4 pitches per inning in the series, but the Orioles rarely capitalized on that, getting two hits in their first 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position in the series.
Houston’s bullpen, which entered play leading baseball in relief ERA, did not give them another at-bat in those situations over the next five innings. Their best chance was erased when Jorge Mateo was tagged out at third trying to extend a double in the fifth.
It marked Baltimore’s only hit off a Houston reliever until Anthony Santander’s one-out double in the ninth. He eventually scored on a single from Austin Hays before pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers singled off Gurriel’s glove at first. Odor worked the count full before striking out, leaving Baltimore 3-for-22 with a runner at second or third base in the series.
Around the horn
>> Hyde said right-hander Tyler Wells (left oblique strain) was due for a simulated game either Sunday or Monday. The Orioles are still determining whether he returns as a starter or reliever, with Hyde noting the building up for the former will cause Wells to take longer to return.
>> Outfielder Colton Cowser, the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft and the Orioles’ No. 5 prospect according to Baseball America, hit a walk-off home run Sunday for Double-A Bowie, where he’s hitting .341 with a 1.037 OPS in 49 games.
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Two journalists killed on the highway, an investigation is launched: the Colombian police
Bogotá:
Two journalists were shot dead by unidentified men on motorbikes who attacked them while driving on a highway in northern Colombia, police said on Sunday.
Leiner Montero, director of an online radio, and Dilia Contreras, director of an online news site, were killed near the municipality of Fundacion in the department of Magdalena as they were returning from patronal feasts in a neighboring village.
Magdalena Police Commander Andres Serna said that according to preliminary investigations, a fight took place involving Montero and several others.
“After this act of intolerance, the journalist decided to drive off in his car alongside Dilia and another man, and on the way they were killed,” the officer told reporters.
“We pledge to the citizens of Magdalena to resolve this sad case involving two journalists who are highly valued by their union, their families and their acquaintances as soon as possible,” he added.
Although authorities said it was still unclear whether the murders were linked to the profession of journalists, the Press Freedom Foundation called for the case to be promptly investigated and taken into account. of their work during the investigation.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Twins bounce back with three-game sweep of Giants
As bounce backs go, this will do for now. There is still work to be done by the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday with an 8-3 victory in front of an announced crowd of 25,285 at Target Field, pushing behind them the season-long, six-game losing streak they rode into this series.
Jake Cave went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and two-run double, and Carlos Correa, Max Kepler, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each hit run-scoring doubles for Minnesota, which begins a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox here on Monday.
Minnesota had 11 hits and went 4 for 10 with runners in scoring position, stranding five, and pulled within 2½ games of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central pending the Guardians’ afternoon game at Seattle.
The Twins broke the game open in the fifth, sending nine batters to the plate; they were a combined 5 for 9 with four RBI doubles. Cave hit a two-run double into right off of left-hander Alex Young to match his career high of four RBIs.
The Twins entered the game on a six-game skid that knocked them four games back in the AL Central, the last three losses were lopsided setbacks in Houston against the AL West-leading Astros.
But the Twins got well against the Giants, who started the series one game under .500 and in the hunt for a National League wild card spot. They outscored San Francisco by a combined 20-5 and on Saturday rallied from a two-run, ninth-inning deficit to win, 3-2, in the 10th.
Making his third start for the Twins this season, and second in the spot of injured right-hander Tyler Mahle (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez was charged with two earned runs on six hits and a walk in 3⅔ innings. He struck out two.
Devin Smeltzer pitched three innings of shutout baseball to earn his first win since June 23, when he started and pitched six innings in a 4-1 victory over Cleveland at Target Field. Smeltzer (5-2) gave up three hits and fanned one.
San Francisco starter Jakob Junis (4-4) was charged with six earned runs on nine hits in 4⅓ innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out two.
The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the third on Lamonte Wade Jr.’s RBI double but the Twins tied it in their half on Correa’s RBI double, which scored Nick Gordon from first. San Francisco took a 2-1 lead when Emilio Pagan, relieving Sanchez with two out and a man on, walked Austin Slater to load the bases, then walked Wilmer Flores to plate Austin Wynns.
Cave’s one-out, two-run home run to right field put the Twins up 3-1 in the bottom of the inning, and the Giants tied it again, 3-3, when Evan Longoria started the fifth with a double off Pagan and scored on Brandon Crawford’s single off Smeltzer.
News
4 dead, 2 injured after gunman sets residential building on fire
At least four are dead and two are injured after a gunman set fire to a building and waited for residents to come out before opening fire, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a ‘a press conference Sunday morning.
The suspect, a man in his 40s, set fire to a ‘multiple room rental center’ at 8020 Dunlap Street where he had been a long-time resident and waited for others to come out before opening fire, according to Finish.
Police and the Houston Fire Department received multiple gunshots and fire calls around 1:07 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, the suspect began to unload his shotgun, according to Finner.
“I don’t know if he was shooting in their direction, but they had to take cover,” Finner said.
An officer then arrived on the scene and fired the suspect. The officer, a seven-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.
The suspect is one of four killed in the shooting. The other victims are all men who are also believed to be residents of the facility. They are aged 40 and over. There were at least five or six other residents at the facility who were uninjured as a result of the incident, according to Finner.
It is believed at this time that it was a shooting with a single suspect and that an officer discharged his weapon.
While the shooting is still under investigation, Finner said the suspect recently received an eviction notice.
“I don’t like to talk too prematurely, but we are told here at the scene that the suspect was recently notified of an eviction,” he said. “He’s been here for a long time and that may have been a trigger point for him, I don’t know. But it’s part of the investigation.”
Speaking about the incident, Finner asked the community to “come together.”
“It’s just sad what’s happening in our country,” he said. . We don’t even know why at the moment. But we’re just asking for the community to come together.
nbcnews
News
Yankees Notebook: Zack Britton left rehab start with ‘glute cramp’
OAKLAND — Zack Britton left his rehab start on Saturday with a “glute cramp,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s series finale against the A’s at the Coliseum. He added that the left-handed reliever should not suffer too much of a setback in his rehab from October 2021 elbow surgery.
“It sounds like he cramped up in his glute and that was it,” Boone said. “He was actually texting with me this morning. His arm feels great. It feels good today. So I don’t think it’s going to be anything too significant and he doesn’t seem worried about it at all.”
The 34-year-old Britton is in the last year of his contract with the Yankees. He made just 22 appearances last season before he was shut down to have the surgery, which is Tommy John surgery but where they also place a brace inside the elbow around the ligament.
Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
“He’ll probably do a bullpen in a couple of days and then an outing,” Boone said.
SEVERINO STARTING BACK UP
Luis Severino threw live batting practice on Sunday and will make his first rehab start in the minor leagues on Friday. The right-hander has been on the injured list since July 14 with a lat strain.
“He threw two [simulated innings] and 35 [pitches] this morning. … His next one will be [35 pitches] in a game in five days,” Boone said.
Severino was 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.070 WHIP in 16 starts when he was shut down. The 28-year-old has been adamant that he feels great over the last four weeks and said he was unhappy that the team moved him to the 60-day IL on trade deadline day. The Yankees insisted it was necessary to ramp him back up.
Boone was confident Severino and Nestor Cortes, who went on the IL with a groin strain on Thursday, would be pitching for them down the stretch and into the postseason.
“I think it’s reasonable to think that they’re going to be back in the rotation and key contributors moving forward,” Boone said. “So I don’t think that’s overly ambitious. That’s the expectation. And that’s certainly how I look at things, but I expect those two guys to be a big part of us moving forward.”
()
News
Zack Britton left rehab with a ‘glute cramp’ – The Denver Post
OAKLAND — Zack Britton left rehab early Saturday with a “glute cramp,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the A’s at the Coliseum. He added that the left-handed reliever shouldn’t suffer too many setbacks in his rehabilitation after an October 2021 elbow surgery.
“He looks like he’s got cramps in his butt and that’s it,” Boone said. “He actually texted me this morning. His arm feels good. It feels good today. So I don’t think it’s going to be anything too big and he doesn’t seem worried about it at all.
The 34-year-old Briton is in the final year of his contract with the Yankees. He only made 22 appearances last season before being stopped to have the operation, which is Tommy John’s surgery, but where they also place a splint inside the elbow around the ligament.
Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
“He’ll probably do a bullpen in a few days and then an outing,” Boone said.
SEVERINO START SAVE
Luis Severino kicked off live batting practice on Sunday and will make his first rehab start in the minor leagues on Friday. The right-hander has been on the injured list since July 14 with a side strain.
“He threw two [simulated innings] and 35 [pitches] this morning. … His next will be [35 pitches] in a game in five days,” Boone said.
Severino was 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 1.070 WHIP in 16 starts when he was stopped. The 28-year-old claimed he’s been feeling good for the past four weeks and said he’s unhappy the team traded him to the 60-day IL on trade deadline day . The Yankees insisted it was necessary to revive him.
Boone was confident that Severino and Nestor Cortes, who went to the IL with a groin strain on Thursday, would launch them down the stretch and into the playoffs.
“I think it’s reasonable to think they’re going to be back in the rotation and the major contributors moving forward,” Boone said. “So I don’t think it’s too ambitious. It’s the wait. And that’s certainly how I see it, but I expect those two guys to be a big part of us moving forward.
()
denverpost
What to expect from the conglomerate’s Oil-to-Chemical and New Energy units
Austin Voth spins six one-hit innings but Orioles bats go quiet in 3-1 loss to close series with Astros
Kabbalistic Chanukah: The Downloading of Primordial Light
Two journalists killed on the highway, an investigation is launched: the Colombian police
Twins bounce back with three-game sweep of Giants
4 dead, 2 injured after gunman sets residential building on fire
Types of Game Servers
Yankees Notebook: Zack Britton left rehab start with ‘glute cramp’
Zack Britton left rehab with a ‘glute cramp’ – The Denver Post
Online Drivers Education – Learn to Drive Online
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People