Why Ethereum Will Continue to Outperform Bitcoin During September

The crypto market is yet to recover from a spike in selling pressure over the weekend, with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies almost reaching double-digit losses. Bitcoin has been one of the worst performers these past few days and might weaken during September.
In the coming weeks, market participants will have their attention set on the Ethereum “Merge”, the event that will complete this network’s migration to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The narrative surrounding this event has allowed ETH’s price to lead the market in the past week.
As a consequence, Bitcoin has been moving sideways with heavy price action. Data shared by Joshua Lim, Head of Derivatives at Genesis Trading, looked at the metric called BTC Dominance, the percentage of the crypto market cap comprised of Bitcoin, and the ETHBTC ratio.
On the latter, Lim claims the metric stands at multi-year highs, despite the downside price action experience by the largest cryptocurrencies since December 2021. The ETHBTC ratio is 0.0733 and its all-time high stands at 0.0880.
The last time the metric was close to its current levels was at the beginning of the downtrend, last December. Will “The Merge” finally allow ETH to enter uncharted territory in this metric? Lim said while sharing the chart below:
(…) the “flippening” when ETH mkt cap = BTC mkt cap occurs at ETH/BTC ratio of 0.0159. sizable positioning in ETH calls reflects mkt consensus of continued ETH outperformance charts below show ETH put/call ratio is only 0.24, substantially lower than BTC’s at 0.53.
Market participants seem to be betting on Ethereum approaching the $3,000 and $3,800 area. The Call Open Interest, the number of option contracts betting on ETH’s price increase, stands at 3,4 million while the Put Open Interest, the number of contracts betting on the opposite, stands at 808,396.
Institutions Favor Ethereum While They Go Short Bitcoin?
The Bitcoin Dominance metric is also at historical lows of 40%. The downside trend in the crypto market has been labeled a “Bear Market”, during these periods the Bitcoin dominance often trends to the upside, but this is yet to happen as the metric moves into support.
A significant portion of BTC’s price current price action, Lim argued, is due to institutions getting exposure to the asset. When the macro-economic landscape turns bearish, institution sells their Bitcoin. The expert explained:
BTC is already a sizable % of the crypto allocation for most tradfi investors – this not only means it’s the asset that gets de-risked when the market turns, but also the asset that gets shorted as a beta hedge
The number one crypto by market cap is also seeing hurdles in its narratives as institution bet on the ETH as a “sound money narrative”, Lim said. In contrast, the BTC as a store of value and hedge against the inflation narrative has been weakening and might keep on this track as “The Merge” approaches.
Multi-chain launchpads are gaining more and more popularity among crypto entrepreneurs and investors, and all because they open up the possibility of conducting simultaneous token sales for coins created in different networks. While Ethereum and BSC remain the most popular networks, SeedLaunch, the new multi-chain launchpad created by Binance Hackathon winners, has decided to add the TON network as well. This decision was supported not only by the partners, but also by the project investors. How the fundraising platform will work and what unique features it will provide to its customers, we will consider below.
The resurgence of crypto investing
In 2021, crypto startups attracted a record amount of investments in the amount of $25.2 billion. This is more than in the last 7 years as a whole.
And already in the first quarter of 2022, crypto startups managed to raise $9.2 billion, which is an all-time high, which exceeded the previous record (Q4 2021) by about $400 million. Since the beginning of the year, 461 deals have been made with cryptocurrency startups, which is 60 deals more than in the fourth quarter of 2021!
Investments in crypto startups are divided as follows:
Investments in startups in billions of dollars in the first quarter of 2022 | Source: CBInsights
In other words, investments in crypto startups are divided systematically, and no matter what industry you work in, there is definitely money there. They just need to be received.
Most startups try to attract investments directly from investment funds or banks, but this is quite problematic given the competition in the market. An alternative, but no less effective, is crowdfunding and crowdinvesting. It is these forms of investment that offer modern launchpads.
Despite the fact that the crowdfunding market is developing rapidly, most popular launchpads still support up to 5 blockchains, which limits the possibilities for fundraising, both for investors and startups. A possible solution could be SeedLaunch, which has not only implemented a record number of networks, but also offers support for international brokers.
About SeedLaunch
SeedLaunch is the first multi-chain launchpad with support for international brokers, part of an ecosystem that includes a crowdfunding platform, a range of services for investors and startups, its own NFT marketplace and a collection of NFT tokens, as well as an SLT token. In addition, SeedLaunch is the first and so far the only launchpad with support for international brokers.
What exactly is the nature of this partnership? Together with a team of brokerage companies, unique investment services will be implemented, such as a token futures platform, a rating of professional crypto managers who will help build a competent portfolio of traditional tokens and new projects emerging on IDO, as well as integration with other broker services.
In addition to working together to create services, the top management of brokerage companies acts as project advisors and will help establish the international development of SeedLaunch.
“Supporting professional licensed brokers will take crowdfunding to the next level and create new investment solutions for their clients, which will increase the flow of investments in startups. Our broker partners will be able to provide early access for their investors to coin and NFT token sales,” explains Andrey Pertsev, co-founder of Seedlaunch.
Already today, ICE Markets, which is officially registered in Malaysia (Labuan) and operates in accordance with international law, acts as a partner-broker. This will create reliable collaborative services.
SeedLaunch plans to increase the number of broker partners in order to provide access to all registered investors to participate in token and NFT token sales.
SeedLaunch will provide a range of services for startups and investors. Here are just a few of them.
SeedLaunch Foundation. Part of all site revenues are directed to a specially created investment fund, from which promising projects will be financed. The money can be directed to the incubation of the project or to other services necessary for the development of a startup and its entry into the market.
Futures platform. Here, the resale of rights to tokens of İDO projects will be carried out. This means that token holders can assign their right to assets to other users or companies.
NFT marketplace. A platform for selling both the project’s own NFT tokens and non-fungible tokens of other projects. The same platform can be used to organize airdrops.
Services for community development. SeedLaunch will offer several startup tools to help grow the community, including airdrop platforms, giveaways, and more.
Services for finding a team. A specialized platform where professionals can leave information about themselves, and startups and blockchain companies can find the right staff or performer for a specific task. Here you can find performers for any type of work: from the development of a smart contract to a marketing specialist and a community manager.
According to the project team, SeedLaunch aims not only to attract funding to startups, but also to help at all stages of the company’s development.
SeedLaunch will support TON
To date, the SeedLaunch launchpad integrates blockchains such as BSC, Ethereum, Polygon, Cardano, Solana, and in the near future will pay special attention to the TON blockchain. This will expand the reach of startups that can use the services of the platform, as well as launch new crowdfunding opportunities for projects with the help of TON.
“Our team is confident that TON has great prospects. The TON blockchain unites more than 1 million users from all over the world, and the project community already exceeds 2.5 million people,” said Petr Brekhov.
NFT and STL token
The SeedLaunch ecosystem includes several types of tokens. The native launchpad token is the SLT launched on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Having a token gives holders the following benefits:
Early access to the purchase of NFTs and tokens of projects that conduct IDO, as well as increased allocation;
Participation in SLT token staking will allow you to receive not only bonuses in SLT tokens, but also increase the rarity of NFT Seedlaunch, which will increase their value.
The constant burning of tokens during transactions will create a deficit of the asset, and therefore have a positive effect on the growth of the price of the token.
The SLT token will be implemented in all Seedlaunch services and added by partners to expand the ecosystem.
DAO principles will allow token holders to vote for the listing of other projects on the site.
Everyone will be able to purchase tokens during the public token sale. At the moment, only private and institutional investors can become token holders.
“We are open to our users and promptly report on all company news. At the moment, we are negotiating with several launchpads, where we will hold a token sale. Now I can say one thing – we will sell SLT tokens on ZamPad, as well as on launchpads at centralized exchanges. Stay tuned for our news,” said Petr Brekhov, CEO of the project.
The SeedLaunch ecosystem will also include an NFT marketplace and a unique NFT SplitFire collection featuring racing cars. The collection was created by renowned artist Alexei Rico (resident of Bang! Bang! Studio) who has worked with Epic Games, PlayStation, Esquire, Reebok and other major international companies.
NFTs are created on the basis of the TON blockchain, which has become widespread among users. The Seedlaunch collection will be available for purchase to all Telegram users.
“According to the roadmap of our project, we plan to expand support for blockchain networks (BSC, Ethereum) using cross-chain technologies. This will increase the popularity of the NFT collection, as well as provide an opportunity to store NFTs in a user-friendly network,” said Petr Brekhov.
The tokens will differ in the level of pumping and epicness, as well as provide their holders with a different set of services: from staking to early access to the purchase of startup tokens.
Conclusions
SeedLaunch has every chance to become a leader in the launchpad market, as it has strong support from partners and brokers, and also offers unique services for the development of promising startups. The company will soon hold its own NFT and SLT token sale. You can follow SeedLaunch news on the website.
Calo Metaverse has revealed that its second project will be Calo Indoor, the first application in the world to utilize the Burn-to-Earn (B2E) reward mechanism. The Calo Indoor app also combines AR (Augmented Reality) technology with GameFi elements that are synonymous with web3.
Burn-to-Earn is a progression of the Move-to-Earn (M2E) trend which dominated web3 in early 2022. If M2E encourages users to join outdoor physical activities, then B2E does the same for indoor exercise. Calo Indoor encourages users to exercise at home through the Augmented Reality games installed on the smartphone or tablet app. To start practicing, players need to equip a virtual NFT sneaker suitable for each type of exercise. Players can earn valuable rewards for exercising that can be converted into cash such as IFIT tokens, Calo tokens or other items in-game.
The Calo Indoor app taps into growing demand for home workouts that don’t require specialist equipment. As more people work from home and spend less time commuting, the home fitness market has expanded rapidly. Calo Indoor is particularly beneficial to residents of urban areas to whom indoor exercise is often preferable and more convenient than outdoor alternatives such as running.
Calo Indoor follows Calo Run in being released by the CaloVerse ecosystem. It’s focused on building a system of indoor exercise activities that can be enhanced by AR technology. The two apps that have been released under the Calo brand to date are part of the trend for incentivized fitness apps. The incorporation of AR technology makes for a more immersive and gamified user experience, with rewards mapping closely to the activity performed.
About Calo Metaverse
Calo Metaverse applies blockchain and metaverse (virtual universe) components into health and entertainment products that support wellbeing. CaloVerse is the ecosystem of the Calo Metaverse and is dedicated to sports and lifestyle. Calo Run and Calo Indoor are two projects within CaloVerse. Calo Indoor encourages users to exercise at home through gameplay that combines GameFi and AR.
Henceforth, AAG Ventures will be referred to as AAG.
AAG will release its wallet in Q4 of 2022.
The web3 infrastructure company AAG Ventures is boosting its betting on the Metaverse, after a productive year of assisting underprivileged people who used AAG to take advantage of the Play2Earn (P2E) revolution. AAG Ventures will now be recognized as simply AAG as part of the well-built strategic approach.
Following the guild’s success, AAG discovered that the web3 ecosystem for mainstream customers had some essential gaps, so it set out to create more user-friendly products to support Play2Earn games, guilds, and services to assist learning – as a preliminary step.
To reach this aim, Shima Capital, Tribe Capital, and Tess Ventures sponsored a $12.5 million private fundraising round for the play-to-earn game firm AAG Ventures in December 2021.
In order for web3 to reach mainstream adoption, the industry has to reach a certain level of maturity as a whole. Until now, the focus has been mainly on developers and early adopters. We are here to change that. We need to provide a much better user experience while protecting the overall ideas of web3, which means openness, access, and decentralization.
AAG’s Upcoming Initiatives
In Q4 of 2022, AAG will release its wallet, its name has been revealed as part of the revamp MetaOne Wallet. The user-friendly wallet will be a one-stop shop for the customers’ blockchain and metaverse identities. A redesigned website, more GameFi options, and more exchange listings are all scheduled to launch in Q3 2022.
The 2022 MTV VMAs had a performance from hip-hop sensations in the metaverse.
The combo is collaborating after over 12 years and is very huge in the field.
The trend of getting absorbed into the metaverse is reaching its peak among celebrities in the music and arts industry. As announced prior, the hip-hop sensations Eminem and Snoop Dogg made a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022(VMAs). They staged their collaborative single “From the D 2 the LBC”.
The performance was much talked about due to the portrayal of Eminem and Snoop Dogg as the Bored Ape avatars purchased by them at the end of last year or the start of the current year. The NFT owned by rappers that were showcased is Bored Ape #9055 and #6723, which currently has an offer price of 74.5678 ETH and 84.0369 ETH respectively at the Opensea marketplace.
Delineating the Visuals
The video featured the atmosphere of Otherside, which is a metaverse gaming site originating from Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club. The Display of metaverse or NFT in a ceremony is the first ever happening in the world.
MTV stated in a press release
“This is the first metaverse inspired performance to ever grace an award show…….Eminem and Snoop Dogg are up for ‘Best Hip Hop’ with ‘From The D 2 The LBC’, the first collaboration between hip hop megastars in over 20 years.”
Other striking elements in the performance were the setup of a virtual stage over the MTV logo and the end visual of the skylines of Detroit, bearing the 313 area code and an ‘8 Mile’ sign, and of Los Angeles, bearing the 213 area code.
Low-cap crypto assets should never be regarded as a serious investment as per Belfort.
He is particularly thinking about making long-term investments in Ether and Bitcoin.
The Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, a former stockbroker, has compared low market cap crypto assets to penny stocks. Highly speculative shares from tiny, unheard-of enterprises are referred to as penny stocks. Typically, they either provide enormous returns for investors or severely fail.
Brokering agreements for these stocks contributed to Belfort’s rise to fame in the 1990s and a subsequent run-in with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In an interview on August 27, Belfort said that these kinds of investments follow the same predictable cycle, which has the potential to yield enormous returns but also the potential to ruin investors who don’t cash out at the correct time.
Belfort Stated :
With those ultra-low cap deals, wow you get a hold of one of those things at the right time you can make just massive, massive money. But on the flip side of that you’re playing in someone’s playground, you know you’re not the house, they’re the house.
In addition, Belfort noted that low-cap crypto assets should never be considered a serious investment and that consumers should only engage in them if they are ready to risk a tiny portion of their wealth. However, he also stated that because of their solid foundations, he is primarily considering long-term investments in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). He claimed that as the market reaches a more developed stage in the future, BTC can serve as a store of wealth and an inflation hedge.
Belfort’s False Prediction
Belfort claimed in the previous month that, Investing in Bitcoin would be shocking if it didn’t pay off within the following three to five years. The commodity was the perfect storm for manipulation at the time, according to Belfort, who predicted the price of BTC would eventually fall to zero in February 2018. At that time, the market was extremely thin. Belfort then said that life is about constantly changing and learning and that he was wrong about BTC dropping to zero.
From its autumn high of roughly $110, Luna’s value plummeted to nothing.
A resumption of the strong downturn is possible if the RSI breaks beyond 60.
During recent times, Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has been roaring. The token saw a 23.4% increase in anticipation of the upgrade on Aug 26, placing it among the best performers. The formerly known LUNA token has been rebranded as Luna Classic. According to statistics provided by CMC, the increase of $137.7 million in capital inflow within 24 hours contributed to the jump in LUNC’s price.
After the depeg of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin in May, the value of the LUNA token plummeted by 100 percent. According to the LUNC chart, the token’s buying and selling activity are neutral. According to the RSI, LUNC is continuing trading at its support levels of 40-50. A resumption of the strong downturn is possible if the RSI breaks beyond 60, which would indicate that LUNC has entered a resistance zone.
Investors Optimistic Despite May’s Crash
Meanwhile, LUNC is trading at a premium since the MACD indicator has just crossed above the zero line, indicating a bullish market. However, failure of the upswing is possible if sellers seize control of the market owing to doubts about the market’s overall performance.
Before Terra Luna’s May crash, LUNC (which formerly traded under the symbol LUNA) was among the top ten biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap. From its autumn high of roughly $110, Luna’s value plummeted to nothing once the UST algorithmic stablecoin was depegged.
The failure of the Terra Luna blockchain has prompted investors to examine their projects more closely for potential flaws in their architecture and road plan that might lead to significant losses. According to CMC, the Terra Classic price today is $0.000129 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $142,998,428 USD. Terra Classic is up 1.34% in the last 24 hours.
