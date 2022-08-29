Finance
Why You Shouldn’t Buy Into Old Age Stereotypes
The woods are full of them. Old age stereotypes of every form and size dot the landscape of the mind. And, they have a negative affect on the way we age. I’m in my 70’s and have been subjected to them just like everybody else who is over 60. Fortunately, I’ve been able to counter most of them. You can too!
What are we talking about? Here are some common examples. I often hear people say, “Oops, I’m having a senior moment” which is another way of saying because I am aging I automatically forget things. But the person who is saying this is often under 50. However, the bait is out there and has been swallowed: when you get old you lose your memory, period. This, of course, is grossly untrue.
I also hear a different version of being a senior on the golf course. When someone hits a short drive that hits a concrete sidewalk, and they get a big rebound for an extra 20 or 30 yards, they are said to have gotten a “senior bounce.” Then look at all of the birthday and greeting cards with jokes about getting old, and not being able to do much anymore. And, we certainly can’t forget how the younger set uses elderspeak on us. You know, that loud sweetie pie voice with the condescending tone.
What is the danger of all of this if you are a member of the older set and believe it? Many accept the aging stereotypes without realizing it, and consequently reduce their activities, become couch potatoes, narrow their outlook on life, expect less of themselves, and affect their health negatively. Here is what you can do to resist the reinforcement that aging is stark decline and loss of your wits.
1. The research is clear. What you think affects the aging process. Every thought you have has a physical effect at the cellular level. When you think negatively, focus on fear, or get angry look what it does to you physically. On the other hand, a positive view of aging can affect the quality of your life, including memory, and the way you age.
2. Therefore, stop thinking old. Ignore the stereotypes and focus on what you can give to your community and family. Love is the most important coping mechanism for dealing with life. Tell the people you love that you love them. Be a part of a nurturing community and you will find it incredibly difficult to grow old. Believe that you are not old until you stop having fun.
3. Any form of energy expenditure can be useful to maintaining health. And the research backs this up. A study of 302 people between the ages of 70-82 in the Journal of the American medical Association showed that any level of physical activity can prolong life. Keep moving on a regular basis is the key. Check with your Doctor first to see if he/she has any restrictions for you. Then crank the activity into your daily routines.
4. Use light weights every other day. As we get older we tend to lose muscle mass. You can counter this natural loss with light weight training. Start with 2-5 pound weights and 8 repetitions for the arms and 12 for the legs. Gradually increase to 20-25 for the arms and 40 for the legs.
5. Never stop learning. “Anyone who stops learning is old,” said Henry Ford, “whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” Education about diet, exercise, interpersonal relationships, as well as successful aging, can make a difference in your health status and the way your mind stays sharp. Your choices are critically important in the quality of life you maintain. You can choose peace of mind and nurture tranquility each day or allow yourself to drift into conflict over everything you don’t agree with.
6. Remember that interpersonal relationships with extended family and other friends are crucial factors in happiness and longevity. Surround yourself with people you love, who are cheerful, and you will reduce the stress hormones swirling around inside. Keep in touch, and don’t be shy about developing new friends regardless of your age. Social connections are as important as your diet.
7. Be your own best friend and don’t pull yourself down because you make a mistake. As Buckminster Fuller said, “The only reason I know so much is because of all the failures I’ve had.” Minimize the negative emotions (anger, worry, guilt, and depression) that you allow to live in your head, and you will strengthen your immune system and add to your longevity. There are many studies that support this approach and will show you how to pull it off.
So get in touch with and strengthen your beliefs in a power greater than yourself that will give you the wisdom to choose and the direction to turn your thoughts for the greater good. Learn what you can and cannot control and give yourself the benefit of the doubt.
In summary, how you age is essentially up to you. George Vaillant, Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard University and co-author of Successful Aging, put it this way “An active and happy old age, dear Brutus, may not lie so much in our stars and genes as in ourselves.” He should know, having conducted one of the largest studies on why some people age with fewer problems than others. So be proactive as you grow older, and let the stereotypes remain unfounded, as they have always been.
Finance
Using SEO With WordPress
The old saying “Build it, and they will come” does not apply to websites. You may have made the most wonderful website, but without proper marketing or SEO, nobody will come. Perhaps you have some idea of what SEO is and you know it will make you appear in search engine result. But how does it do that?
If you are starting out and you want to make a free website, the best platform would be WordPress. There is WordPress.com that you need to pay for and there is WordPress.org that is free. The makers of WordPress suggest that you start with their free blog platform. Then, when you master the basics in posting articles, HTML, CSS and using meta tags and key words you can move on to the paid service. It takes a lot of invested time to learn to use WordPress, so go slow.
Aside from being free, the really great thing about WordPress is that Google loves it. The content of your WordPress website is crawled by Google. The free version of WordPress allows only limited tweaking of your website. You can only use template themes. When you go premium, you can upload your own theme designs and have a website name that does not have “WordPress.org” in the address. But that is still a long way off if you are still learning. Once you have managed to make the general form of your website with WordPress, learn to use SEO techniques.
It is never too early to practice SEO techniques. In fact, it is great that you use SEO techniques in the very beginning of your website creation. Websites that have been around before SEO have had to rewrite years of backlogged pages to update their content for search engine optimization. Starting a website with SEO technique already in practice will save you a lot of time editing and re-editing your web pages. You will also develop the habit of using keywords and meta tags every time you make a new post. This way the work will not accumulate. If you had to do it all at once, it can be a very tedious task.
Here are tips for SEO techniques for WordPress.
1. Key word research. Key words are words or phrases that internet users type into search engines like Google. Do some research using the Google key word research tool. It is free. Find the key words that will best describe the content of your website.
2. Open up your WordPress blog to Google. WordPress is a blog platform, but it is complex enough to look like a website and can function as a website and not just a blog. But since it is still a blog platform, Google needs permission to crawl though your website content. Go to Dashboard > Settings > Permalinks. Once you are there you can customize your WordPress to be searchable by Google.
3. Keep writing. Keep content fresh. This is how you make your website relevant for people to return to. Search engines are also more likely to find websites with more activity rather than those that are idle.
4. Make links. You want other WordPress blogs and other websites to link back to you. This increases your chances of being ranked by search engines and it also increases your traffic naturally. People who visit websites will often click on a link to other sites if it promises interest. If the link is recommended by outside websites, then that means more chances for visitors for your own website.
Now that you have the basic SEO principles, you need to adopt it to your WordPress blog. Make it a habit to consciously insert keywords into your content. This should be done in the very begging of the writing process. Your title should use the key word. You article content will use the key words in every paragraph. And your tags will use the key words. Keep it consistent. This is the proper way to make use of key words. But also remember not to over do it, because you might annoy your reader if the quality of your content fails from over used key words.
Learn to make links. Inserting links and sending links to other websites is a painful and boring task that will need a lot of patience. Be interested in other blogs and comment on their posts, they might like you and comment back. Commenting is a way to say to other websites that you exist! Every time you make a comment, you will always leave a link back to your own website. This is how you promote your own website in the blogs of other people. WordPress is really great for this because it automatically leaves your website address for you every time you comment on another blog.
Another way to increase links is by making friends with other website owners. You may be competitors but you can also be friends. That way you advertise their link on your website and they agree to do the same for you.
Finance
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
Until a few days ago, if you had asked me to tell you about Sierra Leone, I would have had to think long and hard to tell you much about this West African country. I could probably have explained roughly where the country is located. I may have mentioned something about the slave trade being connected to Sierra Leone. I could certainly have told you that they had experienced a brutal civil war. I might even have admitted that I wasn’t entirely sure whether the war was 100% over. And that’s about it.
Slavery and war. A pretty negative view of what is in fact an exceptionally positive country. Today, I see Sierra Leone from an entirely different perspective.
It is difficult to ignore Sierra Leone’s history and focus purely on the present. Once a fertile area inhabited by dozens of tribes, it was settled by the Portuguese in the 1400’s who built a fort as a trading post for gold, spices, ivory and slaves. A British protectorate in later years, Sierra Leone had the dubious honour of becoming home to more than 40,000 freed slaves who gave Freetown its name. As a protectorate, Sierra Leone was exploited for its mineral and diamond wealth in the 1900’s and Sierra Leonean’s fought against the Germans in Cameroon in the First World War, and alongside the British in the Second World War. In 1961, Sierra Leone achieved independence from Britain and governed itself peacefully for 30 years. The peace was not to last and was followed by a decade of brutal civil war that destroyed the economy, brutalised the people and left a country that is rich in resources as one of the poorest in the world.
The conflict was officially declared over in January 2002, and President Kabbah reelected in May 2002. Since then, the people of Sierra Leone have been pulling together to repair, renew and regenerate.
Whilst doing research for a new website looking at travel and tourism in Sierra Leone, I came into contact with Sierra Leoneans from all manner of backgrounds living in both Sierra Leone and elsewhere. Their passion for the country was infectious: they clearly wanted to get the message across that Sierra Leone has far more to offer than a sad recent history and that reconstruction is moving ahead at a rapid pace. And indeed, proof of reconstruction is everywhere – new roads are being built, mines are being re-opened, dam projects started before the war are once again underway, markets are once again thriving and humming with life. There is also a great deal of confidence in Sierra Leone’s potential as a tourist destination: a Chinese company has recently invested a reputed US$270 million in the hotel infrastructure; enterprising companies like Kevin McPhillips Travel (based in the UK, USA and the Netherlands) offer exclusive twice weekly flights to Sierra Leone; African Tour specialists are researching viable package holidays in the region. The exciting thing about investment in Sierra Leone is that more is set to follow!
They have a right to be confident. The beaches along Sierra Leone’s golden peninsula are said to be one of the world’s best kept secrets. Secluded, clean and stretching for miles on end, beach tourism is one of the top items on the government’s tourism promotion agenda. Beaches with very British names like Kent, Lumley, Sussex and York mix with more African names like Bureh Town, Tokey and Mammah beach, and
Although many of the forests and much of the wildlife has been disturbed and in some cases, destroyed, by the war, eco-tourism is an important focus of Sierra Leoneans and natural treasures like Outamba-Kilimi National Park, populated by game animals such as elephants, chimpanzees and pigmy hippos, and Mount Bintimani, the highest point in West Africa, are just two of the worthwhile wildlife attractions on offer. Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary rescues orphaned and captured chimps and has been described as one of the most successful Sierra Leonean wildlife endeavours, whilst Tiwai Island is home to over 3000 chimps as well as other game.
Lakes, rivers and dams are perfect for picnics and relaxing. The marshlands hide a myriad of colourful birds – indeed, the bird life has been less affected by the war than the animals, and everywhere you go, the air is filled with birdsong. Sierra Leone is a bird-watchers dream! Tiwai Island for one boasts over 135 different bird species!
For culture vultures and those with historical interests, the remnants of the slave trade make interesting and though-provoking expeditions. Bunce Island, a slave trading fortress, is a brief boat trip up the river; Freetown is itself a monument to freed slaves and its Cotton Tree, which stands in the heart of what is thought to be an old slave market, is now an impressive national symbol. Graves, monuments and forts are all that remain of British and Portuguese power in Sierra Leone: each has a tale to tell. There are over 16 different ethnic groups in the country, including the Krio, descendents of freed slaves who speak an English-based Creole called Krio, and visiting villages and chatting to people in markets and in the streets is rewarding for all parties!
Freetown is probably the most developed of the cities, offering a level of safety that is difficult to match even in Western countries. Hotels, restaurants and nightspots are sprouting like mushrooms, and eating out in Sierra Leone promises a range of traditional and international treats, and seafood that is beyond belief!
One has to wonder what attraction will tip the scales in making Sierra Leone the popular destination that it once was before the civil war. Based on my experiences with Sierra Leoneans in recent weeks, I feel that it will be the people who make the difference. Without exception, every Sierra Leonean that I have met or worked with has been proud of their country, proud of its progress and excited about the future. They are unfailingly welcoming, greeting aid-workers and travellers alike with smiles that you can only find in Africa, with an optimism – no, positivity – that other countries would do well to emulate.
For travellers in search of a “diamond in the rough”, Sierra Leone offers a holiday like no other – my only advice to you is to visit sooner rather than later, to avoid what is sure to be a stampede once holiday-makes and tour operators latch on to this gem of a destination.
Finance
Five Benefits of Having an Intercom System Installed in Your Home
The humble intercom system has come a long way in recent years and is no longer limited to the simple front door unit and control panel. More and more features are being added as the technology becomes available and as a result the convenience and security that they offer the home owner has increased enormously. Once confined to business and apartment use intercoms are now becoming commonplace in residential homes as they become more affordable and with a wireless system, easily installed into an existing dwelling. Read on to find out about benefits that you may not have thought possible with a modern intercom system.
1. Home and Personal Security – the number one on the list for good reason. It goes without saying that the world can be a nasty place and protecting your home and loved ones has never been more important. With the use of a Video Intercom system you can view who is at your door before deciding to let them in. If the visitor is not someone you know you can find out the reason for their visit before opening the door. A video intercom can also be used for surveillance recording which is handy if you are going to be away from your home for a period of time and many units can support multiple cameras for all round protection.
2. Automated Entry – add an automatic gate opener to your intercom system and protect your home at the frontline. Gate openers are available to suit all types of gates, from single to double and swing or sliding gates. Open your front gate with the push of a button and with a self locking unit be assured that once your visitor is inside the gate will not be able to be manually opened by anyone else. The control of these units can be integrated into your intercom system and you have the choice of wired or wireless operation. Another feature that is available on some gate openers is solar powered operation, saving electricity and reducing the installation costs. With some top-end systems the gate can even be operated by your mobile phone!
3. Room Monitoring – With a central control panel and room stations set-up around the house you can use your intercom to monitor what is going on in those rooms. Keep tabs on the kids playing in the back room or use it to listen for when your sleeping baby awakes. With these units you can also communicate with the occupants of the room, so the kids will have no excuse for not hearing you ever again!
4. Have Your Favorite Music Piped Through Your Home – Several control units have the feature of inputs for a radio or a cd player and some units come with these already built in. Tune-in to your favorite radio station or put on your favorite cd and have the music piped to each room that has a station installed in it. Outdoor units are available for patios and entertaining areas, perfect for barbeques or having friends over.
5. More Home Security Options – the modern intercom system control unit can be configured to operate video monitoring and recording, motion detectors, window and door sensors and glass breakage sensors. They can also offer back to base monitoring for a complete home alarm and intercom system in one. Why settle for a simple home alarm when you can have the convenience of both systems in one?
Finance
Home Candle Making In Simple Steps
When it comes to the subject of home candle making many people talk about it as though it is something that they would do if they only had the time and the money. It seems that making candles is something that people want to do but make excuses as to why they do not. First of all, candle making is not expensive and it is not time consuming, it is a process that can be done in just an hour and cost you less than $10! So how do you do this, how do you make candles at home in little time with only a little money?
Well when it comes to home candle making the first thing that you need to do is simply be creative. Here are the supplies that you are going to need to make candles at home: crayons, boiling bags, a boiling pot, wicks, a muffin pan, wick tabs, olive oil or vegetable oil. That is all that you need, ready to get started?
Well the first thing that you are going to need to do when it comes to this particular process of home candle making is remove all the paper wrappings from the crayons, they need to be naked of all wrapping. When this is done simply place them in to the boiling bags, if you want you can put like colors together and use multiple boiling bags. Now fill the boiling pot with water about half way up and place it on the stove top. Put the boiling bags in to the water and bring the water to a boil, at this point you have about ten minutes to wait before the crayons have turned in to wax and are ready to use.
While you are waiting for the wax to melt, the next step in home candle making is to get the candle mold ready. For this project we are using the muffin pan as the mold and this is not only going to create small candles that are perfect for decoration, they can also be used as floating candles. So the first thing you do is wipe the inside of each cup with olive oil as this will help the candles come out easier when they are dry. Now string the wicks through the wick tabs and place the wick tabs in the bottom center of the mold.
When the wax is ready simply pour it in to the cups in the muffin pan, feel free to be creative and mix and match colors. Now let the candles sit and dry for around 24 hours, when the time is up remove the candles from the mold, trim the wicks and you are all done with home candle making!
Finance
Free Blackjack Games on Online Casinos
Many people, who are into gambling as form of entertainment, prefer online casinos. Many of them are just hooked in playing blackjack games, but not all are satisfied due to poor resolution, slow accessibility, repeatable card shuffles and high risk of loss. Why consider free blackjack games to have fun with no cost at all?
Online blackjack has been popular card games for years and it as been one of the favorite games online. Without having to go to brick and mortar casino, with sometimes smoky environment, and waiting for your turn, you can take advantage of online casinos so that anytime, anywhere you can access to your favorite blackjack games. It is more likely to win a game, you just need to have a total value or 21 cards or higher than the dealer. Players have the higher chance to win because online blackjack games offer lower house edge. Players can access to blackjack games offered for free and have the benefit of all these advantages.
This is most especially true for newbies, who have no exceptional skills, as they can study how it goes and develop their gaming abilities. This has no money involved but you can earn prize. Playing without a single cost is also a good way to start. Practice, identify mistakes and improve blackjack skills as a preparation and stepping stone for competitions that have greater chances of winning and earning rewards.
How to play blackjack games in a way that you can get rewards? This is one of the concerns of gamers. After the initial step of familiarizing with the basics, they need to discover a technique that will help them to manage their bankrolls and blackjack strategies. From free blackjack games, players are now ready to step higher. But of course, there’s money involved and risk of losing. That’s why it’s called gambling. Knowing your skills and positioning your skills to right competition will make you win, then gradually level ups in much difficult category.
You can enjoy blackjack without suffering the quality of the game and risking your bid. There were lots of online casinos offering games for free, but it is important to choose the right and dependable one. Make sure that the one you will choose not only gives you free blackjack games, but this must be something that will give you excitement, fun and real bonus. Take consideration of lower house edge offered by casinos. Also, it is more satisfactory to play an online casino powered by a software provider that gives good resolution and fast access.
The main purpose of the game is to beat the dealer. Make a little research about reputable online casinos that exist and compare. Choosing casino having the best deal to offer is not enough in making a decision, check if they are being audited, and legal, group of gamblers and standards or house rules.
Finance
SAP Software Measurement Reports in 10 Easy Steps
It’s quite understandable that you had a hard time making decision to procure the SAP software considering cost and business renovation according to the system. Then, after many months of planning and implementation go through, you finally GoLive and try to find some room to relax. But, in no time you almost spend a calendar year, so here comes annual SAP official license audit. You will start receiving mails from SAP audit team members to complete the reports by given date. Actually you are not ready for all these measurement parameters to count so early. But as you have already signed the agreement with SAP, you should perform these steps in due time. So, you will soon start working with some new terms like USMM, SLAW etc.
So what is USMM?
USMM is the Tcode for the measurement program. By using this tool, you can determine all users license classification as per your procured SAP application and also the number of engines powered in each system. Then you can transfer the report online, directly to SAP.
Now, what is LAW?
LAW stands for License Administration Workbench, sounds bit tough though. Tcode for running this tool is SLAW. You can consolidate each system measurement reports by this program and send directly to SAP.
So are you ready to prepare your first measurement reports? Surely you are. Before proceeding to USMM, you must consider the following points –
– Check on SAP Service Market Place that you have all valid System Installations. Delete any unused or invalid installation without proper license.
– Check at, SAP Market Place -> Data Administration -> System Data
– Make sure you are the authorized person to do this, duly assigned by your company.
– Check your authorization profile on each system, that you have proper authorization to run USMM.
– Measurements should be done for Production, Development & Test Systems, that means you have to exclude IDES (Training) systems and any Backup systems.
– Prepare your measurement plan according to you Contract number, Installation/Customer number and System identification.
– Consult with your regional SAP LAW Team for all kind of assistance. Yes, they are available and very helpful in the matter no doubt.
SAP System measurement procedure on Development Systems:
1. Run the transaction code USMM.
2. Select ABAP DEV Client ON Clients tab.
3. Go to Price lists tab and select the applicable price list as per your contract.
4. Select User types. SAP Application Developer (CA) and Test (91).
5. On the Addresses tab, enter senders name & recipient name.
6. Now the most important part, User Classification. Run the query by clicking on ‘User classification’ (Shift+F6). Enter ABAPer client and execute (F8). This will show a list of all users according to license. Select SAP Application Developer(s) /ABAPer(s) as per your number of ABAP Developer license(s) and assign all other users as ‘Test’ user type. Be sure that ‘Checked user Type’ completely matched with ‘Manual User Type’. If any mismatch found, re-classify by selecting all mismatched users and click on ‘Classify Selected Users’ (Shift+F1). Select Contractual User Type from drop down menu and click on Save icon (Ctrl+S). Then run the query again to check all user classification is accurate. Now back to main USMM screen (F3).
7. As it seems like you have configured the parameters correctly, now it’s time to execute the main query, the ‘System Measurement’, click or just press F8. It will take around 5 to 15 minutes to complete all background job processes, depending your system and number of users. So, just sit back and have a cup of coffee in the meantime.
8. Check the ‘Measurement Statistics’ that all data is as per your configuration.
9. Click on ‘Comments’, if you want to send a Memo to SAP along with the measurements.
10. Finally, send your measurement results online to SAP by clicking on ‘Send to SAP’ or just press F10.
Now be sure that your SAP Router is active to complete the online transfer of reports. You can check the online transfer process by using the tcode SDCC or, SDCCN, will be discussed later. In case of LAW consolidation, export the measurement report. Go to top horizontal menu, System Measurement -> Export to LAW File (Ctrl+F10). Then from Data Transfer Selection, select ‘By Download to file’ and click execute (F8). Save the txt file in your computer for later import in LAW consolidation. You can also transfer by choosing RFC to LAW Center or By Email, but in reality downloading as a txt file is the easiest way to proceed.
Now that you have completed the hard work, wait for your SAP License Auditor to response over email. They will come up with specific suggestions whether you need any correction on selection or re-classification of users. If required, submit any system measurement report through the same previous way as many times as the License Auditor asks for. Don’t keep any pending report, otherwise your audit will not be closed for that year. On the next response from SAP, you will get an email on ‘Verification of Measurement Reports’. You just need to verify the accuracy of measurement results and thus confirm in reply to get final audit certification.
Details of SAP Software License Audit & System Measurement activities on a Live Production system is available on http://www.saphome.com
Why You Shouldn’t Buy Into Old Age Stereotypes
Serena Williams prepares to retire as US Open ends Slam year
Stocks remain under pressure after Friday’s rout
McIlroy storms back 6 to win FedEx Cup and $18 million
Using SEO With WordPress
Strong underwater earthquake causes panic in western Indonesia
How secure is the US electrical grid?
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
‘What does this man have to do to go to jail?’
Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on Watsonville beach after engine failure
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs