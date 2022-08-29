News
Yankees offensive struggles continue as Bombers drop second straight game against AL’s worst A’s in Oakland – The Denver Post
OAKLAND — After sweeping the Mets and the first two games here, the Yankees were ready to put their month and a half of struggle behind them. Offensive problems, however, followed them out west as the A’s beat them 4-1 at the Coliseum on Sunday to split the four-game series.
It was the Yankees’ second straight loss (78-50) at the hands of the A’s (48-81), who have the worst record in the American League. The Bombers lost ground in their hunt to the Astros for the American League’s best record and with a victory over the Red Sox on Sunday, the Rays cut the Bombers’ lead in the division to 7.5.
Clarke Schmidt got off to a strange start with a career-high allowed (eight) and a career-high tying earned runs allowed (four) and also a career-high seven strikeouts. That should have been enough for a team like the Yankees, which is designed to overwhelm teams with their punching power.
Instead, the Yankees are in a drought – again.
After opening this series with a 13-run, 20-hit win over the A’s, they scored all their runs Friday on a single swing from Aaron Judge. Saturday night they had a hit and scored on A’s errors. Sunday the offense was down to a net.
Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts on Sunday and 2 for 13 in the series. Anthony Rizzo was 3-for-12 and DJ LeMahieu was 1-for-12. Even Oswaldo Cabrera, who entered the game 8-for-16, went 0-for-3 with a walk on Sunday.
In the 14 games leading up to Sunday’s series finale, the Yankees offense struggled. They were second to last in the major OPS leagues, only better than the Marlins. They were 27th in runs scored (43) and 25th in hits scored (95) even after a 13-run, 20-hit night on Friday. They were 22nd in batting average (.210).
Hicks, whose offensive struggles cost him his job as a starter in the outfield, made his first start in a week on Sunday, playing center field and finishing eighth. He got the Yankees’ first hit on Sunday and only the team’s second since Friday night. Hicks hit an 18-inning streak for the Yankees with a solid line single in the bottom of the fifth. He scored on Kyle Higashioka’s single.
The Yankees had another chance in the sixth when Giancarlo Stanton, back in the lineup for the third time in four games, hit a one-out single and Rizzo followed with a single. DJ LeMahieu got into a double play when second baseman Sheldon Neuse tagged Rizzo and got the ball first in time to beat LeMahieu.
Schmidt has been used as both a reliever and a starter in the big leagues this season. He’s trying to start, but Schmidt hasn’t made much of a case for staying in the rotation long-term.
“I think this year has been huge for Clarke. He’s healthy. So I think he’s gotten a ton of experience. He’s been able to log a few innings to kind of build that little volume. He’s got it. did as a starter, he did it in a bunch of different roles with us as a reliever,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
The A’s got it early on Sunday. Seth Brown hit a two-out single in the first and Stephen Vogt, whose 10th-inning home run on Saturday gave the A’s the chance to come back and win, doubled it. Vogt scored on Dermis Garcia’s single.
He worked around an opening single in the second, but in the third, A’s No. 9 hitter Nick Allen led off with a double and scored on Tony Kemp’s single. Garcia burned Schmidt again with another RBI single.
denverpost
News
Column: August was the month the Chicago White Sox were waiting for. Instead it might have killed their playoff dreams.
Every year August flies by and we wonder where it went.
It feels like the shortest month because it comes at the end of summer, and let’s face it, summer is all we have in this climate-cursed town, so we treasure it while it lasts.
August also was supposed to be the month the Chicago White Sox got their mojo back. It began with high hopes and the widespread belief things finally would get back to normal with the team mostly healthy and the schedule easing up.
Playing in the game’s worst division helped. Everyone was quite sure the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians wouldn’t run away, leaving the Sox with a chance to sneak by. Starting the month with 14 games against the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers surely would give them momentum — and perhaps the division lead — heading into the final stretch.
Instead, August turned out to be the month the Sox revealed themselves as accidental contenders.
They’re two games under .500 after Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks and five games behind the Guardians, slowly falling out of contention like a death by 1,000 paper cuts.
They’re 12-15 in August with two games remaining against the Royals. Frustrating?
“No,” manager Tony La Russa said after the Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep. “I just get angry. I don’t like frustration, discouragement. That’s loser crap. Just seeps energy out of your body. I just get angry and want to do something about it.”
Some angry Sox fans tried to do something Saturday night, carrying a sign around Guaranteed Rate Field that read, “SELL THE TEAM.” The sign lacked specifics, so it wasn’t clear whether they want Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf to sell the Sox or the Bulls or perhaps both.
It’s unlikely Reinsdorf would sell either team, of course, and can you blame him? He doesn’t need the money, and at age 86, what else does Reinsdorf have to do? He’s not the kind of guy who would spend retirement gambling or playing golf or shuffleboard. And owning the Sox means he can do what he loves best: watching a ballgame in his private suite with underlings who tell him what he wants to hear.
Reinsdorf also can enjoy a fine cigar at the ballpark, unlike Sox fans who are asked to go outside to a designated smoking area to feed their bad habits.
And unlike most baseball owners, Reinsdorf hires his own manager instead of bothering the person he hired to hire a manager. Ownership has its privileges, a slogan no one takes to heart more than Reinsdorf. Expecting him to give all that up just because the Sox are an underachieving mess is wishful thinking.
But at least the message was sent. Kudos to the fans who wanted to let the Sox know they are fed up, as surely they spoke for the silent majority.
In most seasons in which the Sox played poorly, the biggest criticism levied at Reinsdorf was his relative lack of spending in comparison with other big-market owners. But this season the Sox are third in American League payroll and seventh overall, so it’s difficult to fault him for being cheap.
If the money he gave the front office to win has been misspent, that’s on executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. Both executives have been spared the brunt of the blame for the Sox malaise because everyone knows hiring La Russa was Reinsdorf’s call.
But taking La Russa out of the picture for a second, the Sox remained in good position in the American League Central at the start of August and had a chance to add on at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Their only move was acquiring left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox for backup catcher Reese McGuire, a minor deal to strengthen the bullpen.
That bullpen entered Sunday with a 4.61 ERA in August, 25th in the majors, so it hasn’t gotten any better. Diekman is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 12 games for the White Sox. McGuire entered Sunday hitting .415 with a .906 OPS in 14 games for the Red Sox. So the one trade only added to the misery. With Yasmani Grandal injured again, the Sox have had to rely on Seby Zevala and Carlos Perez behind the plate, making the absence of the defensive-minded McGuire even more glaring.
A lack of power also has been a sore spot with the Sox all season, yet Williams and Hahn failed to address it at the deadline. The Sox entered Sunday ranked 27th in home runs in August with 18, continuing a trend in spite of warm weather and 13 games at hitter-friendly Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sox players are so eager to end that trend that Eloy Jiménez thought he homered Saturday on a fly caught at the wall in right. Had it bounced off the wall, Jimenez still would’ve been on first unless he turned on the gas and started running.
What’s more bothersome than the lack of hustle was La Russa remaining oblivious to it, a recurring theme in 2022 whenever his players haven’t run hard. Remember when the concern was La Russa couldn’t relate to this generation of players instead of worrying he would overlook their mistakes?
José Abreu told reporters Saturday the players still believe in the “old guy,” no matter what fans think of La Russa. That’s fine, but if they don’t go 100% during a pennant race, they should understand why the “old guy” gets criticized for letting them off the hook.
August is almost over. The cicadas will stop chirping soon and the most aggravating White Sox season in recent memory will become a sad refrain of what might have been.
Where did the time go?
News
Can Forest get their revenge on Spurs after suffering back-to-back defeats in the 1998-99 campaign?
Nottingham Forest and Tottenham meet again in the Premier League after 23 years when Steffen Iversen scored the only goal as Spurs won both fixtures in the 1998-99 season.
Fresh off their promotion from the Championship, Forest have returned to the league fights.
Despite losing their opener to Newcastle, Steve Cooper’s side are unbeaten in their last two games, a 1-0 win over West Ham and a draw against Everton.
However, after escaping Chelsea with a 2-2 draw and snatching three points at home to Wolves, Tottenham have shown great strength this season as they are in the top four.
And Antonio Conte’s record against promoted sides could end Forest’s short invincibility.
The Italian has lost just one of his 17 Premier League games against promoted sides (W13 D3), losing 3-0 at Newcastle in their league game with Chelsea in May 2018, winning four of his five games with Spurs, without conceding one. single purpose.
Will Spurs leave the City Ground with another win of the season or can Forest show they must stay in the Premier League?
talkSPORT EDGE look at all the important stats…
- Nottingham Forest have won six of their last nine Premier League games against Spurs (D1 L2), although they lost both encounters when the sides last met in 1998-99.
- Tottenham have won four of their last five meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D1), this first match of its kind since September 2014 (3-1 in the League Cup)
- Nottingham Forest have won each of their last eight league games at home, their longest league winning streak at the City Ground since a run of 12 between November 2009 and March 2010
- Having conceded in each of their first four league games at home under Steve Cooper (conceding seven goals), Nottingham Forest have conceded just seven in their last 16 league games at the City Ground, keeping 10 clean sheets.
- After starting unbeaten in the Premier League so far, Tottenham are looking to avoid defeat in their first four league games for only the second time in the last 13 seasons, also in 2016-17 under Mauricio Pochettino (first 12 games ), will finish 2nd this season
- Harry Kane’s winner against Wolves last time out saw him overtake Sergio Agüero’s 184 goals for Manchester City as the Premier League’s top scorer for a single club (185 for Tottenham). Kane is now just two goals behind Andy Cole in third place (187) on the Premier League top scorers list (Alan Shearer 260, Wayne Rooney 208)
- A goal against Tottenham here would see Brennan Johnson become the youngest player to score in consecutive appearances in the competition for the Tricky Trees, a record currently held by Roy Keane (21 years 124 days in December 1992)
- Nottingham Forest are set to be the 32nd different opponent Tottenham’s Harry Kane has faced in the Premier League. Kane has scored against 30 of the previous 31 (97%), failing only against Brentford (two apps, zero goals)
Larry Hogan flirts with 2024 race, warns against GOP nominating ‘ineligible’ candidates
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Governor Larry Hogan, R-Md., appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, where he hinted at presidential ambitions and issued a stern warning to the GOP.
Host Maj. Garrett observed that the limited-time governor recently visited Iowa and New Hampshire and asked, “When are you announcing your 2024 candidacy?”
Hogan joked, “Maybe this morning,” before hesitating, “I’m just going to finish my term as governor.” The governor suggested he had simply traveled to New Hampshire to “help the House Republican caucus there.”
When asked if he was “very seriously” considering a presidential race, Hogan replied: “I think that’s probably an exaggeration”, later acknowledging that he was taking a “lukewarm maybe, lukewarm approach. to consider its prospects.
NEW HAMPSHIRE’S HOGAN SAYS TRUMP’S GOP SWAY ‘DIMINISHING’
On the subject of the election, the host asked Hogan how alarmed he was when his “favorite Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kelly Schulz,” lost the Republican primary for governor of Maryland to the Trump-endorsed nominee. , State Delegate Dan Cox. The race was seen by some as a proxy battle between the former president and Hogan himself.
“It was really sad, and that’s what I’ve been talking about for two years,” Hogan replied.
“It should be a really huge year for Republicans just because of the failures of Democrats who control everything and Biden’s low approval ratings. But we could blow it up by nominating unelected people and that’s exactly what is happening across the country and why the wave will be more of a ripple than a tidal wave,” Hogan warned.
Garrett called on Hogan to respond to past comments, asking, “You called the winner of this Republican gubernatorial primary, Dan Cox, a Qanon job and a crackpot. I take it you approve of the Democratic nominee, Wes Moore? “
TRUMP, HOGAN, COMMERCIAL FIRE IN MARYLAND’S GUBERNATORIAL GOP PRIMARY
“No, I’m not nominating anyone in the race,” Hogan said. “I’ve made it very clear that this guy shouldn’t be the nominee and he shouldn’t be governor. But I don’t get involved in endorsing the race.”
He lamented the rise of controversial Republican candidates, “Not just in Maryland, it’s happening all over the country.” He suggested the phenomenon is “why Mitch McConnell says we may not win the Senate. That’s why we were hoping to win seats in gubernatorial races, and now we’re not.”
He warned that when it comes to controversies such as the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, the Republican Party must look forward rather than backward.
“I think if Republicans want to get back in power, we have to start talking about the issues that people care about and not question what happened in 2020 or deny facts,” he said.
At a campaign rally on Thursday, President Biden said, “There aren’t many real Republicans left,” before presenting Hogan as a Democratic Republican “can handle.”
“We disagree…but at least he’s part of the Republican Party mainstream,” Biden added of Hogan. “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect those MAGA Republicans.”
Woman calls Jimmy Fallon and Lorne Michaels ‘enablers’ of SNL star she accused of sexual assault
A woman has added Hollywood stars Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan and Lorne Michaels to a lawsuit accusing them of being ‘enablers’ of alumni Saturday Night Live actor Horatio Sanz at the time she allegedly sexually assaulted her, then 17.
The anonymous woman from Pennsylvania claims the stars created a predatory environment, as teenage girls typically attended ‘after-parties’ and ‘after-parties’ in New York City as members of the Saturday Night Live cast celebrated after the shows, according to Deadline.
In her lawsuit, the woman also claims that SNL and NBC officials knowingly allowed alcohol to be served to these teenage girls at the parties. The file also indicates that Fallon and Morgan attended these parties and that in 2002, she was sexually assaulted by Sanz in front of witnesses. She says she has suffered mental trauma since.
In the original complaint filed in 2021, the woman claimed she was invited to the SNL set up by Sanz and Fallon after launching a fan website for the series.
She further alleged that Sanz continued to correspond with her and “prepare” her for new contacts.
“Sanz and his enablers lured Jane into their celebrity world and made her feel like a cool kid to drink and party with a bunch of famous adults,” attorney Susan Crumiller said. “Instead, they destroyed his life. Jane has spent the past two decades struggling with the repercussions of what they did to her. now it’s their turn. We look forward to holding NBC, Sanz and everyone else who allowed this disgusting behavior accountable when the GMVA lookback window opens in March.
Sanz’s attorney called the allegations “categorically false” and alleged that the woman tried to convince Sanz to pay her $7.5 million to remain silent about the alleged assault. NBC also asked the courts to dismiss the case.
The SNL Jane Doe’s lawsuit is far from the only such lawsuit alleging sexual assault in the entertainment industry. To name a few, CAA talent agent Cade Hudson was charged with sexually assaulting clients in 2017, actor James Franco paid $2.2 million to settle a murder case. sexual misconduct in 2021. Beyond legal action, this year director Paul Haggis and Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg were both arrested for assault.
And in the biggest sexual assault case of all, convicted attacker Harvey Weinstein is still struggling with legal issues when in June UK authorities agreed to allow new charges to be brought against the disgraced producer. .
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Storm pummels metro with lightning, hail and flooding
The metro was pummeled by a severe storm Saturday night that swept through the cities with 60 mph winds, fierce lightning and ferocious rain that knocked out power for thousands, felled trees, and flooded the state fair.
The National Weather Service Twin Cities tweeted Sunday that there was evidence of tornado damage in southern Ramsey County. It said that additional brief tornadoes occurred in Dakota County in Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eagan and West St. Paul.
NWS said Sunday afternoon it was still trying to determine if there was any tornado damage from the storm in the southeastern portion of the Metro.
Some areas also received hail, the weather service reported.
It’s no surprise that David Terry was at the fair Saturday night when the storm hit.
Terry, a cross country coach for North High School in St. Paul, looks forward to the fair every year and goes every day it’s open. He calls it the “Twelve days of Christmas.”
On Saturday night, he was drinking his honey lemonade, he said, when word spread that there was a possible tornado heading their way. Up until that point there had been a few sprinkles of rain drops, but nothing significant, he said.
However, when word spread of the severe weather threat, he began to head for the exit.
But so did everybody else.
It was crowded and he quickly realized they were not going to escape the weather. By the time he got to the area near the buses, the storm hit.
“I saw it coming … I knew right away ‘We’re not going to outrun that,’ ” he said Sunday. “It came in a wave. The rain hit you sideways.”
He was close enough to jump on a bus when he saw that a dozen people were huddled under a canopy that looked as if it was about to collapse.
“You wonder in certain situations how you would react,” he said.
As a coach, he said, he is always trying to teach the kids he coaches the importance of having character. Because of that, he knows he can’t just talk the talk, but has to walk the walk.
His reaction was to run straight for the canopy and grab one of the metal bars supporting it. He was clinging to it with everything he had and the wind was trying to win the battle when another man, whom Terry described as larger and taller and stronger, came and grabbed the other metal bar supporting the canopy.
The two men stood in the rain, getting soaked, battling to keep the canopy from blowing away or collapsing, he said. They also didn’t know if the storm was going to get worse, so he knew the other people needed to stay under shelter.
“We were getting the full onslaught,” he said. “You couldn’t let go.”
The wind was fierce, but the two men managed to keep the canopy upright until the worst of the storm passed, which was about 15 minutes.
The canopy had survived. And he did too, he said, joking, “I didn’t fly off with it.”
A KSTP meteorologist and self-described “tornado spotter” thought he saw a possible tornado, according to a tweet.
Someone else tweeted he saw “a tree or two down” near that area.
Flooding created a small river at the Fairgrounds after lightning flashed nonstop overhead in what one person tweeted was the Great Minnesota Wet Together.
According to Xcel Energy, the storm caused numerous outages. The company was working to restore power to thousands of customers Sunday morning.
As of noon Sunday, 339 outages in the metro were still affecting 4,829 customers.
Adrian Sampson – 1 of 2 Chicago Cubs who can’t travel to Toronto due to vaccine requirements – is pulled early in the 9-7 loss
Adrian Sampson handed the ball to Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, visibly unhappy with his withdrawal.
Sampson had retired the Milwaukee Brewers leadoff batter in the fourth and mostly held them in check. He allowed a run in the third when three consecutive batters in the Brewers’ core lineup reached two outs.
Otherwise, Sampson tended towards what has become a typical start for the Cubs: keeping his team in the game and giving them a chance to win.
But Ross opted to bring in left-hander Sean Newcomb, who allowed six runs and an inning Sunday in the Cubs’ 9-7 loss.
Ross cited the Brewers’ hard-hit balls off Sampson and base traffic as his motivation for bringing in Newcomb. Sampson admitted to being surprised by the first hook, then added, “I always try to reiterate the same message. I want to stay there as long as possible, so you have to trust what happens and prepare five days later.
Sampson’s short outing ends up benefiting the Cubs in their next series. He and left-hander Justin Steele will not travel with the team to Toronto as they do not meet Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country. The same requirements are in place for returning to the United States.
The Cubs will place Steele and Sampson on the shortlist before the start of the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Center.
After speaking with his family and friends, Steele said he decided he didn’t need to get vaccinated. He said he didn’t believe he would have made his start Wednesday anyway due to a strain in his back, which continues to improve.
Steele anticipates he will start no earlier than Friday in St. Louis. Ross had previously indicated the Cubs would change the rotation after a day off Thursday, and he did not commit to Steele’s next pitch.
The Cubs will be allowed to bring in a fully vaccinated replacement player for Steele. This player does not need to be on the 40-player roster; anyone recalled as a replacement player due to roster issues related to COVID-19 may be released without being optioned or designated for an assignment.
Left-hander Brendon Little and right-hander Jeremiah Estrada were in the visitors’ clubhouse after Sunday’s loss as the Cubs prepared to leave for Toronto. The three-game series gives the Cubs a chance to watch Little and Estrada in the big leagues as decisions on the 40-man roster loom. Both players should be added to the 40-man roster if the organization wants to shield them from the Rule 5 draft in December.
Estrada struck out 40.4 percent while posting a 1.30 ERA between High-A South Bend and Triple-A Iowa this year. Little, the Cubs’ 2017 first-round pick, has a 4.15 ERA in 29 appearances for Iowa.
Heading into Sunday’s game, the Cubs weren’t expected to replace Sampson on the active roster because he wasn’t scheduled to start in Toronto. Under MLB’s COVID-19 rules, starting pitchers who aren’t fully immunized and aren’t lined up to start in their team’s series in Toronto can’t be replaced on the 26-man roster.
However, the Cubs are in a position to replace Sampson because he didn’t pitch four straight innings in Sunday’s start.
“I have no idea what the roster rules are,” Sampson said. “I’m not making the trip, it’s a shame, but when I started the day before, I wouldn’t have started anyway. But I want the ball back. I want to stay out as long as you can. So it’s my whole state of mind that comes into play today.
Steele and Sampson will return to Chicago and join the team in St. Louis for the weekend series against the Cardinals. Sampson said her decision not to get vaccinated was for personal reasons.
“I’m waiting to see more information come out and then the season comes around and it’s like the last thing you want to think about,” Sampson said. “The timing worked out because I pitch (Sunday). If I was lined up to pitch in Toronto, it would have made things worse for the guys. Somebody has to bear the load a bit.
“I think people should choose what you want to do and hopefully get some appreciation from each other and not look down on someone because of the decisions they’ve made. But everyone accepted the decisions of the people here very well. It’s good. You don’t feel like they’re trying to single you out or anything.
Last year, the Cubs were among a handful of teams that failed to meet the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel to ease some restrictions related to the COVID-19.
“Time gives everyone a chance to make decisions,” Ross said of the team’s improved vaccination rate. “Information keeps coming out to help guys make the right decision.
“So, yeah, just two guys. You wish it was nobody, but at the end of the day, we trusted everyone to make the best decision for them and it gives other guys an opportunity as well.
