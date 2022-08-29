Yankees offensive struggles continue as Bombers drop second straight game against AL’s worst A’s in Oakland – The Denver Post

Adrian Sampson handed the ball to Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, visibly unhappy with his withdrawal.

Sampson had retired the Milwaukee Brewers leadoff batter in the fourth and mostly held them in check. He allowed a run in the third when three consecutive batters in the Brewers’ core lineup reached two outs.

Otherwise, Sampson tended towards what has become a typical start for the Cubs: keeping his team in the game and giving them a chance to win.

But Ross opted to bring in left-hander Sean Newcomb, who allowed six runs and an inning Sunday in the Cubs’ 9-7 loss.

Ross cited the Brewers’ hard-hit balls off Sampson and base traffic as his motivation for bringing in Newcomb. Sampson admitted to being surprised by the first hook, then added, “I always try to reiterate the same message. I want to stay there as long as possible, so you have to trust what happens and prepare five days later.

Sampson’s short outing ends up benefiting the Cubs in their next series. He and left-hander Justin Steele will not travel with the team to Toronto as they do not meet Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country. The same requirements are in place for returning to the United States.

The Cubs will place Steele and Sampson on the shortlist before the start of the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Center.

After speaking with his family and friends, Steele said he decided he didn’t need to get vaccinated. He said he didn’t believe he would have made his start Wednesday anyway due to a strain in his back, which continues to improve.

Steele anticipates he will start no earlier than Friday in St. Louis. Ross had previously indicated the Cubs would change the rotation after a day off Thursday, and he did not commit to Steele’s next pitch.

The Cubs will be allowed to bring in a fully vaccinated replacement player for Steele. This player does not need to be on the 40-player roster; anyone recalled as a replacement player due to roster issues related to COVID-19 may be released without being optioned or designated for an assignment.

Left-hander Brendon Little and right-hander Jeremiah Estrada were in the visitors’ clubhouse after Sunday’s loss as the Cubs prepared to leave for Toronto. The three-game series gives the Cubs a chance to watch Little and Estrada in the big leagues as decisions on the 40-man roster loom. Both players should be added to the 40-man roster if the organization wants to shield them from the Rule 5 draft in December.

Estrada struck out 40.4 percent while posting a 1.30 ERA between High-A South Bend and Triple-A Iowa this year. Little, the Cubs’ 2017 first-round pick, has a 4.15 ERA in 29 appearances for Iowa.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Cubs weren’t expected to replace Sampson on the active roster because he wasn’t scheduled to start in Toronto. Under MLB’s COVID-19 rules, starting pitchers who aren’t fully immunized and aren’t lined up to start in their team’s series in Toronto can’t be replaced on the 26-man roster.

However, the Cubs are in a position to replace Sampson because he didn’t pitch four straight innings in Sunday’s start.

“I have no idea what the roster rules are,” Sampson said. “I’m not making the trip, it’s a shame, but when I started the day before, I wouldn’t have started anyway. But I want the ball back. I want to stay out as long as you can. So it’s my whole state of mind that comes into play today.

Steele and Sampson will return to Chicago and join the team in St. Louis for the weekend series against the Cardinals. Sampson said her decision not to get vaccinated was for personal reasons.

“I’m waiting to see more information come out and then the season comes around and it’s like the last thing you want to think about,” Sampson said. “The timing worked out because I pitch (Sunday). If I was lined up to pitch in Toronto, it would have made things worse for the guys. Somebody has to bear the load a bit.

“I think people should choose what you want to do and hopefully get some appreciation from each other and not look down on someone because of the decisions they’ve made. But everyone accepted the decisions of the people here very well. It’s good. You don’t feel like they’re trying to single you out or anything.

Last year, the Cubs were among a handful of teams that failed to meet the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel to ease some restrictions related to the COVID-19.

“Time gives everyone a chance to make decisions,” Ross said of the team’s improved vaccination rate. “Information keeps coming out to help guys make the right decision.

“So, yeah, just two guys. You wish it was nobody, but at the end of the day, we trusted everyone to make the best decision for them and it gives other guys an opportunity as well.

