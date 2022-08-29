Zack Britton left rehab with a ‘glute cramp’ – The Denver Post

The Jets and Giants took two different approaches to Sunday’s preseason finale.

Gang Green used Sunday’s game as a dress rehearsal after many starters didn’t play in the first two preseason games. The Giants rested many of their veterans, including quarterback Daniel Jones.

After winning the Snoopy Bowl last season, the Jets extended their winning streak against the Giants with a 31-27 victory at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets were looking for some momentum with the start of the regular season in two weeks. It was a mixed bag offensively for Joe Flacco and the Jets’ first-team offense.

Flacco completed 7 of 12 passes for 76 yards and an interception. After not playing the first two preseason games, Flacco and the Jets offense were able to move the ball but could not find the end zone. Mike White replaced Flacco in the second quarter and completed 13 of 17 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Things weren’t much better for Tyrod Taylor, who started for Jones. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 29 yards before leaving the game with a back injury after a hit by Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons. Taylor was then carried to the Giants locker room and did not return.

Davis Webb, who replaced Taylor, completed 14 of 19 passes for 88 yards, mostly against the Jets’ second and third team players.

The story of the day was the performance of disgruntled Jets receiver Denzel Mims, who requested a trade earlier in the week. He recorded six catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

The Jets’ defense was impressive in the first half as they limited the Giants’ offense to just three points. They also allowed just 98 offensive yards from scrimmage.

On the first possession of the game, Flacco and the attack moved the ball well. However, in enemy territory, Gang Green running back Michael Carter fumbled on the Giants 29-yard line as Micah McFadden’s recovery ended the practice.

Big Blue’s offense also struggled in its second practice as Taylor threw an interception to Michael Carter II. The Jets converted that turnover into a 49-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein, which gave them a 3-0 lead.

With Webb under center, the Giants finally got on the board early in the second quarter on a 36-yard field goal from Ryan Santoso that tied the game.

With the lack of productivity on the scoreboard, the Jets kept their starters in the game early in the second quarter. But the team failed to produce a touchdown again as Flacco came out of the pocket and threw a 6 pick to Austin Calitro, giving the Giants a 10-3 lead.

On the Jets’ next possession, with Mike White and the team’s second downfield offense, they ran for 75 yards in eight plays, culminating in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Berrios that helped the game to tie at 10-10.

White extended Gang Green’s lead on a five-play, 65-yard drive that ended with his TD pass to Jeff Smith, giving Robert Saleh’s side a 17-10 halftime lead .

After the halftime break, the Giants again tied the game at 17-17 on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Jashaun Corbin touchdown.

To start the fourth quarter with the game still tied, Webb delivered a strike to tight end Austin Allen that gave the Giants a 24-17 lead. In the fourth quarter, on Chris Streveler’s first drive of the game in the fourth quarter, he completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Mims that tied the game 24-24.

With 2:02 left in the game, Santoso threw a 49-yard field goal that gave the Giants a 27-24 lead. But the Jets responded as Streveler led the team on the field in 10 games as he completed a game-winning touchdown pass to Calvin Jackson.

Next

The Jets will host the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium to begin the season on September 11.

The Giants will travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on September 11.

()