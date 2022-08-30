Finance
4 Great Tips for Storing Inflatable Kayaks
Before you attempt to put your new vessel away after a long day out on the water, you should be aware of a few important tips for storing inflatable kayaks or canoes. Maintenance and proper storage are extremely important if you plan on using your device for many seasons to come so get in the habit of paying close attention to the condition of your inflatable kayak and how you put it away every single time that you are done using it.
Make Sure Your Kayak is Clean
You probably wouldn’t put your coffee mug away after drinking out of it all day without cleaning it nor should you overlook washing your inflatable kayak or canoe prior to storage. Be sure to pay special attention to flushing grit and sand away from foot braces, tracks and out of the skeg boxes. You may be surprised at the things you can pick up in the water that could do damage if the kayak was folded up and put away without them being removed.
Storing Inflated
If you have the room to store your inflatable kayak without deflating it, this is ultimately your best option, unless of course you’re putting it away for the season and won’t need it for a few months. An inflated one must be stored in a dry, cool location. This is extremely important! A kayak that is stored out in the open, exposed to the harsh elements will become less functional and aesthetically pleasing. Direct sunlight will fade your inflatable kayak and it can ultimately warp it.
When storing inflated, the canoe or kayak must never be laid in any position other than how it would naturally be found in the water. Laying it on its side can cause warping just as easily as the sun. Also, never pile anything on top of it because extended weight can do damage.
Folded Storage
One of the greatest benefits associated with inflatable kayaks is the fact that they can be folded up and stored in the original bag they came in. If you’ve ever tried rolling up a tent and squeezing it back in its original bag with the poles, you know this can get a little challenging. However, as long as your kayak is properly prepared for storage, you should have no problem.
The first step to making sure it is ready to be folded up is to make sure that it is completely dry, inside and out. Even if you think it’s dry, if you take a clean towel to the tracks and crevices, you will probably still find moisture. If folded this way, your kayak will be infested with mildew and mold next time you use it if it isn’t ruined before then. Fold it up tightly and store it in a dry bag.
Location
Whether you are storing your kayak away inflated of deflated, put some thought into the storage location. If you are putting it in your garage that houses a few rodents, chances are, your kayak will be ruined. It also needs to be kept away from cats and dogs as well!
Tips for Effective Web Development and Web Design
You might be wondering if there is a difference between web development and web design. Well, they both concern a site or page on the Internet, but web design is just part of web development. Web development from the word itself is the process of developing a website and it includes web design, web content, web server, network security, e-commerce development and many more.
A website represents a company or a person. For this reason, the website should garner many views or visits as much as possible to make sales or to have a better ranking in the search engine results. Also, better views mean the site is being marketed effectively. This is the goal of the websites and to do this, they have to come up with effective web development and web design.
To have an effective web development, the website should foremost have a purpose. What does it want to attain or achieve? Does the website want more sales through the Internet or it just wants many people to know about it? The purpose is just like a mission or vision for institutions. It is where the goals and objectives will be based. If the purpose of a website is to educate people, then the web content should contain useful information that will benefit the Internet users.
Web design, on the other hand, is the looks and manner of presentation of the websites. An effective web design is something unique yet simple. The design of the website shouldn’t be too extravagant nor has too many colors. Aside from being expensive, the Internet users may also find the site over decorated. The design should be simple and it should emphasize the contents because those are what users look after. The site should also load fast and can be viewed with all types of resolution. Computer resolutions range from 480 by 640 to 768 by 1024. The site should work out to any type of this by designing the site in percentage and not based on pixels.
An effective web design has clear and understandable navigation. Once an Internet user visits the site, he should be able to go through the site with ease and not with confusion. The site should contain and show the important links or information. The menus should be presented clearly and should be placed to a noticeable area.
Lastly, a web design should fit with any type of browser whether in the Internet Explorer or Mozilla Firefox. It should also possess inviting and readable font to effectively communicate its points to the reader or user. When there is proper web development, the website is surely using all its resources and money to its advantage.
Finding Medical Sales Jobs on Free Job Boards to Maximize Your Gorilla Job Search!
Welcome to our Gorilla Job Search Tactics for a scary market! This is our TRICK AND TREAT Halloween special! Our Gorilla Series will help give you guidance, resources and insider perspective to aggressively begin Job Search utilizing FREE resources, yes FREE resources to find your job in this crushed marketplace.
There is a Trick to finding and utilizing FREE resources to find a medical sales job and we want to Treat you to our Tricks. Let’s get started with what most Job Seekers do when they decided (or their company decides for them) that they need to get a job:
· They blow off the dust on their old resume and lament they have not kept it updated and begin figuring out how to revise it.
· Others have a resume in a pretty good condition, click in a few updates and their engines are ready to go to find a job.
· All Job Seekers run to their computers and start their engines and begin Google Search for Jobs (now that is a time eater!)
· Others try to remember that recruiters’ name they never called back from the past or Google for medical sales recruiters to call (an article forthcoming on that subject alone!).
We are about to reveal the first secret in this Gorilla series right now to help you get to the meat of finding a new medical sales job with FREE Medical Sales Job Boards; the first one is MedRepCareers.com , here is the rest of the Free list and tips on how to use
Remember, this is your Treat, only FREE stuff mentioned this Halloween Eve!
Back to the Job Boards; there are two types of Job Boards:
Jobs Boards that ARE REAL job sites defined as hiring companies and recruiters actually posting their jobs directly to the job board (not a job feed from another board) and you can register and apply to those jobs FOR FREE as a Job Seeker: Here they are.
medrepcareers.com
hotjobs.com
monster.com
careerbuilder.com
biospace.com
devicespace.com
craigslist.org
Now the tricks:
· Most of the above boards have JOB AGENTS, once you sign up go ahead and have them send you e-mails on new jobs that you determine you want to see as they are posted by employers (medical sales, City, State and etc.).
· Post your Resume with caution IF YOU are currently employed on ANY of the big JOB BOARDS like Hot Jobs, Monster or Career Builder….YOUR EMPLOYER could find your resume…not a good trick! If you are unemployed…go for it. MedRepCareers is touting a Recruiter Only access to their resume data base, use your good judgment on that one and your given situation.
Now for the less known FREE SEARCH ENGINE type Job Boards. Very few people know how these work, even many recruiters or employers! YOU CAN use them as a Job Board for FREE, but they are really constructed for REAL JOB BOARDS to help them search engine their jobs. Confusing, yes a bit, you just need to know that the following our “aggregate boards” that crawl over huge numbers of REAL JOB BOARDS & Employer Boards and consolidate them into one spot (hence “aggregate all jobs” and we do mean “all jobs” in one spot). So here are the FREE SEARCH ENGINE job boards:
indeed.com
simplyhired.com
juju.com
Now the tricks:
· You must know how to use key word search to slice through all the jobs on these aggregate boards. For example, if you want a medical device sales jobs; put in “medical device sales” in the search area provided on each site and see all the jobs pop up!
· You will see absolutely tons of jobs posted from everywhere, even Job sites that you often have to pay to get on their job board! This is truly a melting pot of all the jobs across the USA from almost everywhere!
· The medical sales jobs that come to the top are the aggregate Job Board customers that are willing to pay extra to be on the top…..so keep going down the list to lesser posted ones….they are all good jobs!
· The last trick, remember, all of these jobs were originally posted on what we are calling on a REAL JOB Board and web spidered to these type of Aggregate boards, it does take 2 to 3 days for them to eventually spider over, but when they do; YOU SEE THE AGE OF THE JOB POSTING to better measure its “job freshness”.
Uganda Casinos
Uganda is a country in East Africa. It has one city called Kampala which is situated on Nakasero Hill. Kampala is a newly developed city with a friendly community. Once it was known as a looted ghost town with decaying buildings and now it is a colorful, modern city center. The top half of Nakasero Hill houses Kampala’s exquisite parks, quiet avenues of large houses, international aid organizations, upscale hotels, and government offices. These all benefit from the stunning view of Lake Victoria. The bottom half of the hill is the complete opposite and provides an African street atmosphere. It is filled with shops, roadside traders, budget hotels, markets, and cheap restaurants. There are also lottery ticket sellers lining the streets, as the lottery is a very big commodity in Kampala.
Casinos are the only legalized gambling available, and there is only one Uganda casino which is based in the city center of Kampala. The Kampala Casino is open daily from noon to 6 am. This Uganda casino holds sixteen slot machines and four video poker terminals. It also has twelve gaming tables which include American Roulette, blackjack, Caribbean Stud Poker, Let It Ride, and Pontoon. The Kampala Casino offers its gamers valet parking, a casual dress code, and credit for qualified players. The casino is English speaking and boasts a credit card and cash advance service. Entertainment is also available including live bands, fashion shows, and lotteries.
The casino also has a spectacular restaurant called Fortunes, which has an extensive menu. As well as the salads and starters available, their specialty dish is called Chicken Shaslik, which are strips of chicken grilled in barbecue sauce. There are also meat dishes on the menu and it includes a wide range of desserts. There is also a bar at this Uganda casino offering beer and many wines and cocktails. The local cocktail is called the Kampala Casino Iced Tea. It is a mixture of vodka, tequila, Malibu, Bacardi, Triple Sec, and Coca Cola. It is said that you need to be strong to be able to handle this poignant cocktail.
Though this Uganda casino doesn’t offer sleeping facilities, there are a lot of popular hotels nearby including the Sheraton Hotel. The Sheraton Hotel offers many amenities including a wide range of children’s activities, a gym, golf, a pool, tennis, squash, and a sauna within its health club.
So whether you want a family holiday, a gambling holiday, or if you’re just passing through on a Gorilla Safari, the Kampala Casino is an excellent place to visit.
Cranial Sacral Therapy, Past Life Trauma and Healing
I received my first cranial sacral therapy treatment a week ago, and I have to admit that in some ways, I prefer it to massage. I also believe the benefits of this treatment (in terms of healing) will far outweigh what I could ever expect from a typical massage. In this article I describe my experience with cranial sacral therapy.
I went into my treatment knowing a little about cranial sacral therapy, mainly that the therapist works with your head and spine to gently ease blockages in your body caused by stress and trauma. I went in with the intention of clearing any such blockages, and to see if anything could be done to reduce the “Viking syndrome” (also known as Viking’s disease, or Dupuytren’s contracture) I have in my left hand, around the left ring finger. The medical profession does not know much about Viking syndrome, except that the connective tissue is affected, that there’s often trauma associated with the condition, and there is no treatment except for surgery (which is risky and does not heal the condition).
I can’t praise enough the gentle pressure my therapist applied on my head, neck and spine. It was incredibly relaxing, and I felt sparks of energy going all the way down to my feet, as if my nerves were being invigorated and channels were being opened up.
After working on my head, neck and spine, the therapist started to work on my left hand, again with gentle pressure. I noticed that’s when she started to take some deep breaths, and I knew something was up with that.
When the cranial sacral treatment was over, she asked whether it would be okay to share what she “saw” in her mind’s eye when she worked on my left hand. She explained that she saw a large black woman who lived on a plantation, whose job was to cook for the plantation owners. One day the son of this black woman escaped the plantation, and it was common in those days to punish slaves for any wrongdoings by cutting off part of their feet or hands or toes. This slowed them down and scared the rest. Because her son had escaped, the woman had the middle and ring finger of her left hand cut off as punishment. In her mind’s eye, the therapist saw the woman pleading with her owners: “But massa, if you cut mah fingers off how will I bake yo pies?” she begged.
The therapist further explained, “The energy in your fingers was not connected to the energy in your hand; something was blocking the flow. But it’s connected now… I’m not sure this has to do with a past life or with your ancestors.” (My therapist is not sure about the idea of reincarnation and past lives.) But I totally get that I’ve had past lives and that this incident had to do with my soul’s “ancestry,” not my blood ancestry. Besides, my ancestors are Polish, have lived in Poland for many generations past. (And, by the way, I have not had any trauma occur to either hand in this present lifetime.)
After the treatment I drove down the street to Gayle’s Bakery in Capitola and found myself gazing at the delicious-looking cherry pies, but I did not indulge. I am on a no dairy, no wheat regimen at present, so I just got some treats for my kids.
Anyway, it will be interesting to see what happens with my Viking’s disease. The syndrome had taken years to build up and it has been only a week since the cranial sacral therapy, but I am hoping for a relatively quick healing. In any case, I think about this black woman from time to time and I feel appreciation for her. My heart opens up further because of her, and I also know that deep down I have the experience and the resourcefulness of a black woman who lived on a plantation inside me, and that I can draw upon those inner resources whenever I need them.
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Both Charles Darwin and Mark Twain referred to Mauritius as a heaven on earth upon arriving on its shores. Both great men visited the island in the 19th century, yet they’re quoted again and again by the tourism industry over a hundred years later. I don’t believe there’s such a thing as paradise on earth, and setting the bar that high will invariably leave you disappointed. If your destination answers your basic whims, you have to accept gracefully the imperfections you’re sure to encounter.
My laundry list of things I require for a country as a place to live: nice beaches, a warm climate, a respectable amount of modern infrastructure, and a residency permit that’s fairly easy to obtain. Mauritius seemed to pass the litmus test for all my main criteria, although in retrospect the information I could gather off the Internet painted a far too rosy picture of my future home. For all I know, I might be the first person to deviate from the formula!
Just to situate ourselves, Mauritius is an independent African democratic nation in the Indian Ocean comprised of a large main island named Mauritius, several uninhabited islets and Rodrigues, a medium-sized island 350 miles (560 km) to the east. The nearest country is Madagascar, which lies 500 miles (805km) to the west of the main island. To the south lies La Réunion, a French island territory. Mauritius is a popular destination for Europeans, with many flights out of London and Paris in particular. It’s not so well known in the rest of the world, and your travel path will be quite a bit longer, typically connecting through a major European airport, Johannesburg, Dubai, or Kuala Lumpur. This is a rather overpopulated little country, with about 1.3 million people, almost all crammed on the main island. Port Louis, the capital and biggest city, is a dirty town, with crumbling old buildings rubbing shoulders with the gleaming bank towers (Mauritius is an offshore banking haven). The best beaches are found on the western coast, north of the capital. The island is a mix of plains and mountains, with a central plateau. The greatest number of people are concentrated on this plateau, where the climate is several degrees cooler and a lot wetter, in a series of town stretching along the main highway that leads from Port Louis to the only airport on the eastern side of the isle.
I came to Mauritius under the Board of Investment (BOI) program that grants three year residence permits to professionals, the self-employed and investors. There’s a fair bit of paperwork and you need to undergo a full medical inspection as well as put up a 50,000 rupee (one US dollar is worth about 33.8 rupees today) guarantee at a local bank (plus 10,000 per dependent). The application itself costs 10,000 rupees and isn’t refundable, but if you follow all the steps to the letter, there shouldn’t be any problem getting your resident status quickly, as your income while you live in Mauritius is more important to them than your prior history. You’ll have to meet the minimum income and/or investment requirements for your class of permit in the first year or your resident status will be rescinded. The goals they set aren’t lofty, fortunately.
Mauritius has a rather sad history. It was uninhabited until the Dutch installed themselves in the 17th century. They abandoned the colony in 1710, but not before exterminating the poor dodos, the flightless birds that appear in effigy everywhere in present day Mauritius. It was only five years later that the French claimed the territory, bringing with them a large number of African slaves to cultivate sugar cane. In the early 19th century, Mauritius become an important pirate base used for harassing British ships in the Indian Ocean. The English put an end to the corsairs, slavery and French rule by invading Mauritius in 1810. It was the English who brought in large numbers of indentured workers from the Indian colonies and whose descendants now form the bulk of the Mauritian population and dominate local politics. French and English are both official languages today, but Creole, a French patois, is what everybody speaks. Many Indo-Mauritians also chatter away in Bhojpuri, a dialect from their ancestral country. The Indian culture is omnipresent in Mauritius, manifesting itself in the saris commonly worn by women, the numerous Hindu temples, and the Mauritian food. Afro-Mauritians represent about 35 percent of the population and are concentrated in the southern part of the main island and are the dominant race on Rodrigues. Blacks contributed many key cultural icons, such as the Creole language, cuisine and the emblematic Sega music and dance. However, blacks don’t share equally in the country’s wealth, which has the highest per capita income in Africa. Mauritius is still a poor country although extreme poverty by no means as extensive as it is in every other African country.
Wanting to live near the best beaches, I rented a furnished townhouse in Mon Choisy, an area of the Pamplemousses district adjacent to Trou aux biches in the northwest corner of the island. The beaches here are mostly of white sand and shaded by the slender filao trees. The warm sea is shallow all the way to the barrier reef that surrounds most of the island and breaks-up the big ocean swells. Sadly, almost all the coral reef is bleached, a desolate underwater spectacle which ironically gives the ocean that turquoise color that tourists so covet. Despite this, there’s still plenty of sea life in the remaining small patches of coral and in the sea grasses. I snorkeled almost daily on one of the more quiet parts of the beach at Trou aux Biches, coming across everything from a large sea turtle to an octopus. I also had close encounters with the many commercial water skiing and hang gliding boats that speed close to shore, oblivious of the many tourists bobbing in the water. Complaining to the Mauritian coast guard won’t do you any good, as they deny there’s any problem.
While Mon Choisy looks idyllic thanks to the large number of gaily painted new buildings, it turns into a darkened cemetery at night, as there’s almost no street lighting and virtually no people outside of the peak period which coincides with winter in Europe. It wasn’t long before my wife and I had our first encounter with the modern pirates of Mauritius. Thieves slipped through a window into our home at night after we’d retired to our bedroom. I was alerted by a noise and made my way halfway down the steps before I came to my senses and retreated to the second floor. Apparently that was enough to scare the thieves, who slipped away into the night with my wife’s laptop computer which she had left on the dining room table. It was in the days that followed that I discovered that virtually all foreigners residing in the area had their homes violated by robbers, often four or five times, despite resorting to guard dogs, flood lights and alarm systems. Soon afterward I found myself part of a neighborhood watch, patrolling in complete darkness with a Mauritian neighbor, sometimes at two or three in the morning! It wasn’t just paranoia however, as one night someone had jumped onto our balcony, and was forced to flee when we came running, alerted by my wife’s phone call. “Stealing is also a job” commented Subash, a Mauritian cafe owner in the neighborhood, making crime sound like an institution.
Sugar cane still drives the island’s economy, and pyromania. On any given day, there’s huge columns of smoke rising from cane fields being prepared for harvest by flash burning. Ash was continuously blowing into our home, and I’ll never forget the day when Grand Baie, a touristic town, was completely obscured by dense smoke. Mauritians don’t just burn sugar cane, but also use fire to clear plots of land of trees and debris. Garbage is also a bit of a problem, as it is in many poor countries. Any given Sunday, ordinary Mauritians descend in hordes from the Port Louis or the plateau cities and camp out on the beaches, especially that of Mon Choisy. Sadly, when Monday rolls around, copious amounts of trash sully the beach and the ocean. Ordinary people aren’t the only polluters, as construction companies, some of them with European partners, do their fare share of ecological damage on this fair isle. I waged a little war with one such consortium that was constructing luxury condominiums on the Mon Choisy waterfront. Several times a day, tractors would dump heaps of refuse from the site onto a large empty lot surrounded by expensive homes and apartments, just around the corner from our own abode. It soon became a mountain chain of refuse. When I asked one of their foreman why they weren’t carting away their debris to a more appropriate location, namely a legal dump, he casually responded that they had the lot owner’s permission to store it there. I placed a few calls and eventually connected with the environmental police, who promised to intervene. They soon came around and ordered the miscreants to move their trash. They complied, but the victory was short lived, as they just piled it up along the coastal road in front of the project.
Mauritius does have a lot of good things, mind you. Of course, the sea, the world famous five star hotels, and the tropical weather are a big part of the attraction, but inland there’s a few things you’re not likely to encounter elsewhere. Despite the excessively large population, there’s a sizable area of forest populated with monkeys (non-native) on the central plateau, interspersed with the water reservoirs that quench the island’s thirst. The obligatory itinerary includes a vista of the Black River Gorge which appears too immense to be found on a mere island, the Alexandra river falls and Chamarel waterfall. The latter is a picture perfect cascade that drops into a deep rounded crater. What most impressed me, however, was the Lac Sacré (Sacred Lake) which local Hindus believe contains water from the Ganges. The lake is surrounded by colorful temples and statues of the Gods and swarms of worshipers. Just over a hill is a towering golden statue of Shiva. The Hindu faith prizes visual aesthetics, and there’s many temples spread-out across the island, all worth visiting for an appreciation of the intricate detail and vivid colors of the reliefs found inside and out. There’s no problem for tourists to enter Hindu temples and snap pictures, but be more discreet if you decide to visit any Muslim places of worship, including the large green and white Jummah Mosque in Port Louis. The rocky southern tip of the island has a few attractions of its own, including the breathtaking view driving along the coastal road until you get to Le Gris gris, a high cliff where you can look down at 40 foot waves crashing against the rocks. Another interesting stop is the beach at Le Morne Brabant, an ominous rocky mount sitting in the middle of a point of land shaped like a hammerhead shark head. Fugitive slaves once hid atop that rock and leapt to their deaths to escape capture by posses.
Even filthy Port Louis has a few worthy attractions. One of them is the intact French citadel overlooking the city. Another is the Caudan, a waterfront revitalization project that includes a shopping concourse, casino, and a luxury hotel. Just across the road from the Caudan is the Place d’Armes, with its rows of high palm trees and monuments, ending at the statue of Queen Victoria and a grand old civic building. Then there’s the previously mentioned Jummah Mosque and a variety of Hindu temples. If you decide to visit the bustling market, also near the Caudan, mind the pickpockets. Also, anywhere on the island, be weary of two lads on a motorcycle, as the fellow at the back may very well be the one that grabs your shoulder bag as they speed by. As Subash pointed-out, larceny is a living!
Taxis tend to be expensive in Mauritius, so many travelers and expatriates opt for the grimy but cheap buses that crisscross the island. Word to the wise: wait till the bus comes to a full stop before getting up from your seat, because Mauritian transit drivers like to slam on the brakes and send you sprawling! There’s also a wide variety of tour companies offering day long excursions by mini van, many of which leave from Grand Baie. The rates seem like a bargain, but know that the operators are paid by local businesses to bring them captive customers. One tour we took dragged us to a half dozen shops in the plateau towns before arriving just before closing time at Casela, a zoo and the main attraction. The list of stops was quite creative, calling a high priced jewelry store a “precious gem museum”. The visit to the miniature boat factory and shop in Floreal, however, was very interesting. Mauritius has a lot of spectacular sites to offer, yet the tourism industry insists on pushing some of the lamest so-called attractions. For example, a mandatory stop is the small volcano crater Trou aux Cerfs in Curepipe, which looks nothing like a volcano crater thanks to the heavy vegetation growing in it. Another is the Colored Earths, a half of a football field sized mound of volcanic sand in different shades of red and purple surrounded by a wooden walkway. Then there’s the heavily touted Ile aux Cerfs, a small island that offers a golf course, a few water sports, and a small tourist trap market. It’s nice, but the beaches and the activities at your hotel are likely better and probably cheaper or even free. One highlight of the typical Ile aux Cerfs tour is a lunch and Sega show on an isolated beach only be reached by boat. It was actually fun, however guests are expected to use the wild mangroves at the back of the dining area as toilets. Not exactly sanitary nor ecological! If you want the deserted beaches, you should head to Rodrigues, which so far has escaped the ravages of mass tourism that took its toll on the main Mauritian island.
Hotels tend to be of the all-inclusive five star kind, some of which, such as La Plantation, are world famous. Economic lodging is hard to find, unless it’s in a hostel or a hovel. One notable exception is Villa Jorico, a big beautiful bed and breakfast in Pointe Aux Sables, just south of Port Louis, where you can get a huge room with private bath for under 45 US dollars a night. There’s nothing to do in Pointe Aux Sables and the beaches are bad, so this is a location that might only serve your purposes if you have business to do in Port Louis. Buses run along the coastal road right in front of the inn. Note that if you just stayed at a luxury hotel rather than trying to live here, you might indeed come away with the impression that it’s paradise. The real Mauritius, however, isn’t a luxury hotel with beaches that are manicured to postcard perfection.
What finally killed our residency in Mauritius wasn’t the insecurity we felt after the invasion of our home. It was the water, or rather the lack of. I now realize how stupid it was before signing a lease to not have observed that all the private homes had immense water tanks (and bars on all the windows). Then again the prestigious South African real estate agency that represented the owner and charged me over 700 USD in commissions didn’t tell me that water was a rare commodity, flowing for only one hour a day during the dry season in order to provide the numerous hotels with an adequate supply. At first we suspected the reckless young pair of Australian doctors in the townhouse attached to ours were sucking the shared well dry. When the well went completely dry for two consecutive weeks and I was resorting to drawing filthy water from the pool just to flush the toilets, and we were using damp cloths to bathe ourselves, we decided this experiment could go no further. I had already invested quite a bit of money into this adventure in exotic living, and I wasn’t confident that things would get better if we stuck it out. We returned the keys to the agency, who agreed this was an exceptional situation (and kept their fees), sold the few things we had acquired, packed our bags, and left paradise!
Mauritius may be paradise, depending on which Mauritius you find yourself in!
Most Popular Plumbing Services
Although there are minor plumbing issues such as a clogged drain that people can repair themselves, there are certain problems that can only be repaired by a professional plumber. Plumbers are equipped with the knowledge, experience, and tools to get the repair job done efficiently.
Below is a list of the problems which are the most popular plumbing services:
1. Repairing problems causing an unpleasant odour coming from the toilet is a common problem requiring the services of a plumber. It is most likely a strong sewage odour. This can be due to a burst sewer pipe, malfunctioning wax ring, or there is not enough water in the toilet bowl. There can also be strong unpleasant odours coming from the bathtub’s drain. This can be due to a broken pipe, broken or leaky trap, or a dry trap.
2. You can also have a blocked drain that you are unable to clear which causes the water to stop draining. This could be the result of the accumulation of hair, soap, fats, and grease that has hardened. The plumber will have the tools to remove a hardened clog.
3. A plumbing system can also develop low water pressure or fluctuations in the water temperature. You will notice this problem when you run your taps and a low volume of water is coming out. This problem can be due to defective parts, rotting pipes, an improper sink installation. You will need a professional to fix this problem.
4. A noisy water heater is another common problem that will require repair. This problem can be the result of defective parts, improper installation of the water heater, accumulation of sediment in the water tank, and the temperature is set too high.
5. Noisy pipes that vibrate and rattle are a common plumbing problem. The noise is referred to as water hammer. Causes can include water pump failure, sudden valve closure, and the accumulation of dirt and sediment. The services of a plumber are required because water hammer can eventually damage your pipes.
6. Burst pipes are always an emergency. A burst pipe is often due to excessive cold temperatures. The pipes will freeze, expand, and then burst. It is a serious matter that will require the services of a plumber because of the risk of flooding. There a number of other reasons why a water pipe might get damaged. Soil and water can cause corrosion on the exterior of the pipe. Old water pipes or poor quality pipes will become brittle and can crack more easily. As well, physical damage can occur such as if someone accidentally hit a pipe when doing home renovation work. Too much pressure within a pipe can cause it to burst. Improperly installed water pipes can also result in pipe breakage.
Professional plumbers are educated, trained, and experienced to fix a variety of plumbing problems. They are also equipped with the tools and supplies, and trained and licensed to perform extensive repairs, replacements, and installations. A plumbing system is very fragile and any unintentional damage can cause more problems and more expense. There are 24/7 emergency plumbers available to help you with your plumbing needs.
