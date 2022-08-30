6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check

Pin 0 Shares

Living with a roommate can be great…or it can be the worst experience of your life. If you’re unlucky enough to have an irresponsible roommate, then this blog post is for you!

We will discuss six ways that you can keep them in check and make sure they don’t destroy your home or drive you crazy. Follow these tips and hopefully things will start running more smoothly for you!

Establish rules and expectations early on

Ah, the joys of living with a roommate! Sharing living space with someone can be a great way to make new friends and save money on rent. However, it can also be a recipe for disaster if your roommate is irresponsible.

An irresponsible roommate may not clean up after themselves, play their music too loud, or have friends over all the time. If you’re stuck living with an irresponsible roommate, it’s important to establish rules and expectations early on and enforce them consistently.

This way, your roommate will know what is expected of them and they will be less likely to engage in disruptive or destructive behavior. It’s important to keep in mind though —the higher your expectations, the greater your disappointment may end up being. So make sure to keep your expectations low, and enjoy a nice surprise if they are exceeded!

Discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget

Another important thing to do when living with an irresponsible roommate is to discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget. This way, you will both be on the same page when it comes to expenses and you can avoid arguments about money later on.

Sit down with your roommate and figure out who is responsible for what bills and how much rent each of you will be paying. Once you have a budget in place, it will be easier to keep track of expenses and make sure that everyone is contributing their fair share.

Keep your living space clean and tidy

An irresponsible roommate may not care about keeping the living space clean and tidy, but this doesn’t mean that you should have to live in a pigsty. If you want to keep your living space clean and tidy, it’s important to take matters into your own hands and do some cleaning yourself.

This way, even if your roommate doesn’t pitch in, at least the place won’t be a total mess. You may even find some old cannabis under the couch. Learn more about whether or not it’s still good to smoke, before lighting up though!

Plus, it’s always nice to come home to a clean and tidy apartment or house.

Set boundaries if necessary

If your roommate is being disruptive or destructive, it’s important to set boundaries in order to keep them in check. For example, if they are constantly having friends over and the noise is keeping you up at night, tell them that they need to limit the number of guests they have over.

If they are not cleaning up after themselves, set a rule that they must clean up any messes they make within 24 hours. If your roommate is not respecting your boundaries, you may need to have a serious talk with them about their behavior, and whether or not living together is feasible for you any longer.

Create a chore chart to follow and check in daily

If you want to keep your living space clean but your roommate doesn’t seem to care, one solution is to create a chore chart. Assign specific tasks to each person and make sure that they are completed on a daily basis.

You can even create a check-in system where you check in with each other every day to make sure that the chores are being done. This can help to hold your roommate accountable and ensure that the living space is being kept clean.

Be respectful of your roommate’s privacy and personal space

It’s important to remember that even though you are living with someone, they still deserve to have their privacy and personal space respected. This means that you should not go through their things without their permission, and you should knock before entering their room.

If your roommate feels like you are invading their privacy, it can make living together very difficult. So, it’s important to be respectful of their personal space and give them the privacy they deserve.

Conclusion

If you have an irresponsible roommate, it’s important to establish rules and expectations early on. You should also discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget. Additionally, you may need to set boundaries if your roommate is being disruptive or destructive. Finally, be respectful of your roommate’s privacy and personal space. By following these tips, you can keep an irresponsible roommate in check and make living together more pleasant for everyone.