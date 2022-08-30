Relationship
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Living with a roommate can be great…or it can be the worst experience of your life. If you’re unlucky enough to have an irresponsible roommate, then this blog post is for you!
We will discuss six ways that you can keep them in check and make sure they don’t destroy your home or drive you crazy. Follow these tips and hopefully things will start running more smoothly for you!
- Establish rules and expectations early on
Ah, the joys of living with a roommate! Sharing living space with someone can be a great way to make new friends and save money on rent. However, it can also be a recipe for disaster if your roommate is irresponsible.
An irresponsible roommate may not clean up after themselves, play their music too loud, or have friends over all the time. If you’re stuck living with an irresponsible roommate, it’s important to establish rules and expectations early on and enforce them consistently.
This way, your roommate will know what is expected of them and they will be less likely to engage in disruptive or destructive behavior. It’s important to keep in mind though —the higher your expectations, the greater your disappointment may end up being. So make sure to keep your expectations low, and enjoy a nice surprise if they are exceeded!
- Discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget
Another important thing to do when living with an irresponsible roommate is to discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget. This way, you will both be on the same page when it comes to expenses and you can avoid arguments about money later on.
Sit down with your roommate and figure out who is responsible for what bills and how much rent each of you will be paying. Once you have a budget in place, it will be easier to keep track of expenses and make sure that everyone is contributing their fair share.
- Keep your living space clean and tidy
An irresponsible roommate may not care about keeping the living space clean and tidy, but this doesn’t mean that you should have to live in a pigsty. If you want to keep your living space clean and tidy, it’s important to take matters into your own hands and do some cleaning yourself.
This way, even if your roommate doesn’t pitch in, at least the place won’t be a total mess. You may even find some old cannabis under the couch. Learn more about whether or not it’s still good to smoke, before lighting up though!
Plus, it’s always nice to come home to a clean and tidy apartment or house.
- Set boundaries if necessary
If your roommate is being disruptive or destructive, it’s important to set boundaries in order to keep them in check. For example, if they are constantly having friends over and the noise is keeping you up at night, tell them that they need to limit the number of guests they have over.
If they are not cleaning up after themselves, set a rule that they must clean up any messes they make within 24 hours. If your roommate is not respecting your boundaries, you may need to have a serious talk with them about their behavior, and whether or not living together is feasible for you any longer.
- Create a chore chart to follow and check in daily
If you want to keep your living space clean but your roommate doesn’t seem to care, one solution is to create a chore chart. Assign specific tasks to each person and make sure that they are completed on a daily basis.
You can even create a check-in system where you check in with each other every day to make sure that the chores are being done. This can help to hold your roommate accountable and ensure that the living space is being kept clean.
- Be respectful of your roommate’s privacy and personal space
It’s important to remember that even though you are living with someone, they still deserve to have their privacy and personal space respected. This means that you should not go through their things without their permission, and you should knock before entering their room.
If your roommate feels like you are invading their privacy, it can make living together very difficult. So, it’s important to be respectful of their personal space and give them the privacy they deserve.
Conclusion
If you have an irresponsible roommate, it’s important to establish rules and expectations early on. You should also discuss financial responsibilities and create a budget. Additionally, you may need to set boundaries if your roommate is being disruptive or destructive. Finally, be respectful of your roommate’s privacy and personal space. By following these tips, you can keep an irresponsible roommate in check and make living together more pleasant for everyone.
Relationship
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are typically acquired by sexual contact. They are all viruses, bacteria, or parasites that cause detrimental health implications, although some STDs have no outward symptoms until the advanced stages. STDs pass from person to person in blood, semen, vaginal, or other bodily fluids.
Occasionally, these infections can transmit non-sexually, such as during pregnancy, childbirth, blood transfusions, or sharing needles. Although medical professionals can treat all STDs, only a few diseases are cured completely, with some lasting a lifetime.
Preventing the Spread of STDs
There are several ways to reduce or avoid your risk of STDs. These include in following methods:
Abstain
Arguably one of the most effective ways to avoid all STDs is not having sexual contact with anyone else.
Stay with one partner (as long as they’re uninfected).
If you’re in a long-term relationship with someone that isn’t infected with an STI, it’s a reliable way to avoid catching anything new.
Wait and test.
Avoid all vaginal and anal intercourse with any new partner until you’ve both been tested for STIs. Oral sex is considerably less risky, but always use latex barriers to prevent skin-to-skin contact.
Regularly use barrier methods.
Always use a new latex condom or dental dam for sexual activity, whether vaginal, anal, or oral. Never use oil-based products. Condoms made from natural membranes aren’t effective at preventing STIs. While condoms will lower the risk of exposure, they don’t protect against STIs involving sores (including HPV or herpes.)
Avoid excessive drug or alcohol use.
You’re more likely to engage in a risky activity if you’re under the influence.
Communicate clearly.
Always talk to your partner about safer sex. Make sure you agree on what activities are okay and not okay before having intimate relations.
Consider male circumcision.
There’s evidence to suggest that circumcision will reduce the risk of acquiring HIV from a woman with HIV by approximately 60%. Male circumcision can also prevent the transmission of herpes or HPV.
Consider using pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
Currently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved using two combination drugs to reduce the risk of HIV infection. People looking for PrEP in Ontario will need a prescription. You will also need an HIV test before taking this medicine. You must complete an HIV test every three months if you’re taking the medication.
Get Vaccinated.
The most common STD can be prevented by a vaccine, helping you avoid health issues like some cancers and genital warts. The HPV vaccine is available to anyone aged 9-45. Talk to your doctor if you haven’t received your HPV vaccine.
Always get checked.
Many STIs don’t have symptoms, meaning you can spread the infection even if you don’t know it. Make sure you get screened regularly, especially if you have a new partner.
Getting an STD isn’t the end of the world.
All STDs are treatable, and some are entirely curable. If you or your partner has an STD that doctors can cure, starting treatment immediately is essential to avoid reinfection. Although no one likes telling potential partners of STDs, it’s a critical part of sexual health. Always be straightforward and transparent about your history, especially if you have a life-long condition.
Discuss your sexual health before in the heat of the moment, explaining any risks or potential exposures. If you take medication for your condition, explain what the pharmaceuticals do, and the last time you had an active outbreak. Informed consent is crucial to intimacy. While it might seem embarrassing, letting someone know exactly what you bring to the bedroom is integral in limiting the spread of STIs.
Relationship
Ways Technology Changed the Dating Game
The dating scene is slowly evolving into a more free-flowing environment. New technologies such as dating and mobile apps have changed how we meet and find our perfect love match. Today, nearly half of Americans have a dating app on their phone, and many of them are swiping right. In many cases, technology can make or break your relationship. The good thing is that the online dating world is embracing new technologies to provide users with the finest dating experience.
All Kinds of Encounters at Your Fingertips
Can I find a serious dating partner? Is there a girl interested in a lesbian hookup? Can I meet a gay man from a certain tribe? Is it possible to find a one-night stand near me with hot girls? Is mature dating possible? No matter what type of dating you are looking for, know that you will find it the moment you join a reputable dating site.
The biggest benefit of online dating is how it caters to everyone’s needs. And that has become possible because of new technologies being used in determining the matchmaking algorithm that these sites employ. They utilize Artificial Intelligence and consider how you interact with their platform. What you have mentioned in your profile, as well as how you interact with other members’ profiles, is considered by AI to fetch you the most relevant matches.
You simply need to write whether you are looking for an open relationship, want a one-night stand, or are interested in sugar dating. You will get a list of members that fit the bill perfectly. And all has become possible because dating sites have been quick to utilize available technologies for better matchmaking.
Being Attentive and Caring Is Easier than Ever
Imagine a world where you could order flowers or gifts for your significant other without them even having to call, send a text, or email. You can now do that and still have something waiting for them. Just like you would receive a present, today, we can send a message, flower, or gift through an online dating site. The possibilities are endless, and if you want to be creative with your virtual gift-giving options, there are tons of gift ideas available.
Interestingly enough, dating sites have joined forces with other popular platforms to make it easier to arrange your first date with a partner you have met online. It is now easier than ever to book tables and hotels through the internet, and similar services are also available on some reputable dating sites. Besides sending virtual gifts and flowers through dating sites, you can find flower delivery services that let you pick a subscription and send flowers to your partner every month.
Real-Time Communication at Any Distance
In the past, long-distance communication was supported by expensive phone calls. The only option was to chat with the other person, which was quicker but never a suitable method to communicate sentiments. That is something that has improved because of technological advancements.
For long-distance communication, the rise of social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime has made it simpler. People may see and hear one other through video, talk for as long as they want, send photographs in real-time, and video chat anytime they want with these tools at their fingertips.
A great reason to use dating sites for hookups and serious relationships is that you can find partners anywhere in the world. Geo-location filters are so accurate that you can set filters and find someone as close as your local area or as far as another continent. Video chat features have further simplified dating for those in long-distance relationships. These sites save you from using your personal phone to interact through WhatsApp and other messaging services, making things even easier.
Date Night Entertainment without Leaving Your House
The internet, in general, has made it easier to have fun with your romantic partner. Imagine you have found a hookup partner for a one-night stand. You do not have to worry about planning your date because you can order everything from food to beverages to movies online. You can subscribe to streaming services and watch some romantic flicks with your partner. Those who love video games can order them and enjoy them together for date night entertainment.
Interestingly, dating sites have also made it possible for those in long-distance relationships to enjoy a date night together. And that has become possible due to Virtual Reality (VR) technology. VR is now being used in a plethora of consumer electronics devices. Using a VR headset and a dating website, you might, for example, go on virtual dates with your lover from the comfort of your home.
Conclusion
Technology has transformed the way we communicate and find love. In the past, it was very difficult to meet someone with whom you shared similar interests, hobbies, and experiences. But it is now easier with hookup sites. So do not be shy to take advantage of all those technologies to improve your dating experience.
Relationship
Best Gifts For the Coffee Lover in Your Life
Anyone who truly loves coffee knows that it can be so much more than a mindless part of your everyday morning routine. Coffee can be a little moment of joy that you give yourself in the morning (or any time of day) to start your day on a positive, thoughtful note. And there’s a reason “grabbing a cup of coffee” is such a popular meeting, hangout or first date option – it’s such a simple, enjoyable way to slow down and really get to know someone.
Many coffee lovers have a favorite bean, brewing process and local coffee shop, but part of the fun of being a coffee connoisseur is trying new things and adding new flavors and routines to your daily cup (or cups).
Next time you want to send a gift to the coffee-lover in your life, try to think beyond their typical bag of beans and ask yourself how you can help them expand their palette, explore new flavor profiles or simply have a more enjoyable coffee-sipping experience on an everyday basis. Here are a few fun gift ideas for your loved one (and here’s hoping they invite you to join in!):
Subscription to a coffee bean box
It really does seem like there’s a subscription box for anything nowadays! If you’re stuck trying to figure out what type of coffee to get your friend, let the pros take the guesswork out of the process. A coffee bean subscription box will send personalized mini bags of beans to your friend every month based on their current tastes and interests.
This is the perfect gift for a friend who loves to mix things up and doesn’t always have time to sample a bunch of different coffees on their own. Subscription boxes also have the added bonus of continuing to bring joy and value beyond the initial moment of gifting – who wouldn’t love a beautiful box of new coffee beans delivered right to their door every month?
A collection of gift cards to local shops
Does your friend love finding cute new coffee shops and supporting local businesses? Make it easy for them to do so by creating a mini gift basket filled with $5-10 gift cards to a few adorable local coffee shops! If you want to go above and beyond to make the experience even more inviting, grab a little knick-knack from each shop, like a mug, sticker, or fresh-baked pastry.
This is an especially fun gift for a friend who has just moved to a new city and is still trying to find their go-to spot. It can also be a fun gift to give to loved ones who love trying new places, but don’t necessarily know where to start.
Travel-sized coffee makers
Ever meet a person who is so immersed in their coffee obsession that they refuse to drink plain coffee from hotels or offices? A portable coffee maker may be the perfect solution for them.
A mini espresso machine, single-cup pour over kit or a mini cold brew kit makes the perfect gift for a coffee connoisseur on-the-go who wants the best of the best at all times. Even if they aren’t traveling, they can keep it at their desk at work to give them the perfect pick-me-up (much needed, especially on a Monday).
Before you send a gift like this, it may be a good idea to figure out what method of brewing your friend prefers in general. Do they love iced coffee, even in the winter? Opt for a cold brew maker. Do they swoon over a full-bodied cup of black coffee? A pour over is always a good option.
All the accessories their coffee-loving heart could ever want
Someone who loves coffee as much as your loved one does is unlikely to turn down the gift of a cute new mug. A high-quality home or travel mug is always a welcome gift – or, if you want to go above and beyond, paint a mug for them yourself!
A mug is far from the only coffee accessory you can give to your friend. Help them jazz up their typical morning cup with a frother or a selection of unique flavors of creamer.
If your friend is exceptionally adventurous, another amazing idea is to introduce them to different types of coffee from around the world. For example, Turkish coffee and Cuban coffee are often prepared very differently than your standard American latte – why not introduce them to a new way of enjoying coffee by giving them a book about coffees around the world or even a beautiful new Turkish coffee set?
At the end of the day, coffee lovers will always appreciate any opportunity to explore new flavors and add some excitement into their everyday cup. Whether you’re sending a gift to a friend far away or sending your loved one on a scavenger hunt through local coffee shops, your friend is sure to be excited.
Relationship
The 5 Best Gifts for Military Lovers
If you are a veteran, enjoy war history, or have a relative in the military, you probably know the importance of military dog tags. While they still serve an official purpose and function, military dog tags may be one of the best gifts you can give someone who loves the military. Here we talk about the five best gift ideas for military lovers.
Dog Tags
The U.S. Department of Defense explains that the use of military dog tags started at the end of 1899 during the Spanish-American War. They were a suggestion made by Charles C. Pierce, an Army Chaplain in charge of the Army Morgue, to identify who was severely injured or killed in action. Although there are multiple theories, these circular disks were named dog tags because they resembled the tags on dog collars.
Anyone who loves the military would be thrilled to receive a customized pair of dog tags for their collection, especially authentic ones! What makes these such a special gift for any military lover is they can be easily worn and put on display versus being part of a private collection that isn’t viewed as often.
Military dog tags are available from any branch and can be customized with any information, (name, address, medical warnings, emergency contact), making them a winning and versatile gift. You also don’t have to worry about quality, military dog tags live up to the standard of military grade.
Uniforms
Military lovers usually enjoy maintaining whatever uniform they or their loved one served in. Even non-veterans collect, wear, and display uniforms. Sometimes it can be very difficult to find pieces to complete a set. That is why anyone who loves the military would truly appreciate uniform items that they may be missing.
Hats and belts are popular combat and dress uniform accessories that would also make a great gift. Any part of the uniform from a particular branch can be found if you know where to look. USAMM is an example of an armed forces superstore, and you can find most, if not all of these items available for purchase.
Gear
Now we are getting to the fun stuff – tactical gear. No military lover’s collection can be complete without the corresponding gear. The real advantage to giving these types of items for gifts is that they are actually useful in daily life.
Emergency and survival gear are an excellent and practical gift for any military (or survivalist) enthusiast. A compass can be a meaningful gift for milestone birthdays or major life achievements – not to mention it is a great thing to have on hand! First aid kits, and MREs (meals ready to eat), should be part of everyone’s secret survival stash, but military lovers will be giddy over these items as gifts.
Every household should have flashlights, firestarter kits, and solar chargers kept in stock – and military lovers will love adding these items to their existing stash. After all, the military is prepared for anything, and we can all benefit from that philosophy.
Awards & Decorations
In addition to dog tags and uniform, awards and decorations tell the story of the veteran and their service. That is what makes them ideal gifts for those who served, especially when needed to complete any missing items that may have been lost in combat. These also make excellent gifts for any military lover.
Military medals and ribbons are an essential piece of an official uniform. These items are significant as they show rank and achievement in each designated military branch. These make great gifts for any veteran trying to finish a uniform ensemble, or any die-hard collector who enjoys displaying them.
Lapel pins are also very common and make a distinguished gift choice. While they can complete a uniform, they can also be worn with more modern clothing as a way to honor one’s service, relative or branch of the military.
A military medal can also be a great choice, especially if gifting to a veteran as you can find a specific assignment or campaign.
Badges
As with all military accessories, badges tell a detailed story. There are several badge types that would make special gifts for military lovers.
Skill and occupation badges show exactly that – what that soldier’s job was in the military, from every branch. This also included positions of management. Branch insignia badges represent a service member’s specific field of service.
Combat Service Identification Badges, or CSIBs, are worn only by a service member who has fought in a declared combat zone. For any military lover looking to complete a uniform or collection, this may be one of the most valuable gifts.
These top five gift ideas will resonate with collectors who truly understand and appreciate the authentic dog tags and other military memorabilia.
Relationship
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITH A CAM GIRL
With the advent of many interactive technology platforms and a global health crisis that fuelled their use, virtual dating is fast becoming a normal phenomenon in the dating scene. Virtual dating is the act of having an actual date within a digital space, that is, having a date and not being in the physical presence of each other. The romantic interaction between an individual and a girl on a live cam is a type of virtual date.
HOW TO BEHAVE ON A VIRTUAL DATE
When it comes to certain things, no one is a Sherlock, and everyone needs help from people who are experts in the field. Just because a date is virtual does not mean people can’t get offended when approached wrongly. Just like a regular date, virtual dating also has rules. Here are some useful tips on how to behave during a virtual date.
Be Cordial And Respectful
Everyone loves to be respected; hence, as an individual, it is always best to remember that “respect is reciprocal.” If you are big on being respected, you should only do the same. Even though it is a virtual date, being polite when talking to your partner would foster having an amazing time during the date. Do not talk down to your partner and respect them. People who are especially interested in going on a date with a cam girl or a trans cam girl should know there is no superiority between the parties. While the date is virtual, human emotion is personal; avoid being offensive with your partner.
Ask Questions And Communicate What You Look Forward To
Asking questions is the best way to get to know more about people, whether they are physically present or not. Be polite and phrase your questions as well as you can. Talk about things you would love to experience and things you have done and look forward to doing during your virtual date. Asking questions and communicating would help your cam girl understand you better. Professional cam girl providers are concerned with you having a good time and appreciate when you communicate with them and ask questions about things you would love to understand better.
Respect The Limit And Boundaries
A virtual date is once again not an avenue to be disrespectful toward people or exert authority. A healthy virtual date experience for both the client and the cam girl makes for a successful date. Having limits as an individual and setting boundaries for each other ensures that no one gets offended. Boundaries naturally help you to know when to stop or when you are going too far. As a good client, you should respect your escort’s limits, as she would respect yours. These important key-points birth nothing but bliss during your virtual date. Don’t try to be oppressive or controlling.
How then are you expected to behave with a live cam girl?~
Accord Her With Respect
The first and most important thing that defines how your virtual date ends is how you treat her. It would help if you remembered that you get the best out of people when you respect and appreciate them. Enthusiasm or eagerness comes from respect. Know that she would be at her best when she is respected.
Be Conversational
Trying to hold a conversation during a virtual date is like foreplay before sex. Do not skip from appetizer to dessert; it would be bad for your stomach. Enjoy and take your time as you talk about things that interest you.
Keep An Open Mind
No one likes a know-it-all. Be open to suggestions, and you might just get the upgraded version of whatever you already know. Remember that some service providers like Skyprivate provide professional cam girls with experience and knowledge on how things work. Keeping an open mind during your virtual date is an important tip on how to behave when having a virtual date.
Relationship
Dating, Sex and VR Porn in the Digital Age
It’s obvious to anyone with even a minor interest in technology: virtual reality is picking up speed. From Facebook going Meta in order to better sell the idea of a metaverse to the world’s first human trial of an augmented reality contact lens, VR and related fields are a hotbed of innovation that continue to make huge advancements in media, information, and social spheres. One realm that will undoubtedly be changed by new VR/AR tech deals with how we socialize and, perhaps more importantly, how we make intimate, loving connections with others.
The Future of Dating is Already Here
Adults were already using dating apps and social media to find consenting partners to sexual relationships but the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic in the waning days of 2019 led still unknown masses of people online in search of love and intimacy. With a strong technological base to support this shift, many of these people found greater satisfaction in a social sphere with fewer of the more anxiety inducing elements that often left them feeling deflated or, worse, defeated. Entertainment and socializing went almost fully online during the pandemic and now, even with a push to return to “normalcy” continue to flourish there in a way many naysayers once thought dehumanizing.
Anyone seeking sex via the digital world can now quite easily find it. And, defying the expectations of many, it’s often just as satisfying as the “real” thing. VR porn comes far closer to an intimate experience than traditional porn ever did, largely because the viewer is almost always given the vantage point of one of the performers. In this way, VR porn can feel remarkably like a real sexual encounter. Some VR porn users even report instinctively reaching out to touch a virtual partner, turning their head to hear directional audio of this partner’s voice, and even smelling something they attribute to this other person. As realistic as virtual reality sex can be, though, it still requires manual self-stimulation. At least, it does unless a user is willing to equip themselves with a teledildonic device.
Equipping Yourself for Love
Using “smart scripts” and bluetooth connectivity, teledildonics enable users to be physically pleasured without having to do it themselves. As online social interactions head even further into the virtual, especially now that major players like Meta and Microsoft are striving to bring users into their largely user-built metaverse communities, it’s expected that adult-use VR will expand to include person-to-person interactivity in a way VR porn doesn’t yet achieve. When it does, it likely won’t be regarded as VR “porn” at all.
Where does this take virtual and augmented dating for those more interested in interacting with another human in real time, not a prerecorded virtual avatar? In the not too distant future we will be able to meet in online group areas, find someone appealing, propose a private virtual meeting, and soon find ourselves standing, as cartoonish avatars or perfectly rendered 3D models of ourselves, next to that person. Communicating won’t be a hazy audio feed with mismatched facial movements but a perfect delivery of our actual spoken communication, complete with fluid, expressive facial movements.
The pandemic era may be ending but the uncertainty about life after COVID remains. As augmented and mixed reality tech (and the hype surrounding it) ramps up, and with major VR/AR/MR hardware releases from Meta and Apple looming on the horizon, there’s every reason to expect another major shift in how humans interact romantically. Much like the advent of the smart phone and apps like Grindr, Tinder, and Bumble changed the way people dated, VR and AR have the potential to radically alter our romantic social lives forever.
