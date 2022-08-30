8 Black Coffee Benefits – Start Drinking Black Coffee Today!

Any discussion of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa these days feels more like heated political debate than traditional sports analysis and commentary.

Opinions on him are so far apart, and those on opposite ends of that spectrum could never find common ground with their opponents.

On one side you have national media pundits, many of whom have already deemed Tagovailoa’s career doomed after two uneven seasons. There are like-minded fan factions, even some Dolphins fans who don’t think he’s got what it takes and want to quickly move on to the next caller.

Then you have a group of Dolphins fans who have given Tagovailoa a cult following called TuAnon, playing on the far-right conspiracy theory movement, QAnon. Yet perhaps even more willing to fight for Tagovailoa than his steadfast fans was Miami’s new star receiver Tyreek Hill, promoting Tagovailoa on his new podcast this summer as a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL today. .

Of course, the national media then had week-long segments regurgitating the same takes on how Hill lost his mind for even daring to compare.

Tagovailoa’s impact has been polarizing, a reputation bestowed on him as he simply tried to be himself and strove to improve in light of everything from staunch support to harsh criticism. , makes him one of the most intriguing players in the NFL entering his third season. .

Tagovailoa, throughout the offseason and training camp, always answered questions about his detractors as if he paid them no attention.

“I’m taking all that out,” he said during training camp. “Don’t hear it. Do not see it. I go home, I go to my family, I study, I wake up the next day, I come back and I enjoy football.

But even then, Tagovailoa still throws occasional jabs at his skeptics, the “Twitter warriors,” as he once called them.

Nick Hicks, the Tagovailoa coach who sees a more real version of him when the cameras are off, agrees it’s true that the left-handed quarterback largely ignores the noise. But there’s also an understanding of why it’s there, and that feeds into it.

“The criticism he got last year, there’s a part of him that was like, ‘OK, you know what? They had every reason to think that way because I wasn’t performing very well. . I didn’t play to my abilities. I didn’t do what I was supposed to do. We didn’t win any games. We didn’t make the playoffs,” Hicks said in a statement. interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“I think Tua takes everything with a grain of salt, but he also understands the expectations of him and he knows there will be haters and doubters, especially since we haven’t achieved the goals we set out to achieve. we were set last year.”

But to counter the criticism that Tagovailoa finds, a movement has sprung up in his favor. Part of the Dolphins’ fan base during the 2021 season has come to be known as TuAnon, devoting their efforts to defending Tagovailoa, even as criticism reaches new heights.

The unofficial leader of this fan division has become someone in a dolphin mask using a voice modifier from his garage in California to film spooky, static videos to post under the Twitter handle @TheGalumati, which combines the name of Tua’s father, Galu, and that of the Illuminati, a secret society born out of conspiracy theories. TuAnon’s Mission: To debunk “fake news” stories surrounding Tagovailoa.

“The fanbase didn’t give it enough of a chance to prove itself for two years, and that’s why I created the account,” account owner TuAnon told the Sun Sentinel, speaking under cover. anonymity for the good of society. media character. “My mission is to spread the good word of Tua Tagovailoa and stop haters from endlessly slandering Tua as he heads towards an MVP season this season.”

How many other players with a 50-to-1 MVP rating have fans with that much confidence?

One of the reasons Tagovailoa has his doubts is because he believes he doesn’t have the arm strength to make all the throws required of an NFL quarterback. In-game examples of him hitting deep shots on the court are rare.

But it was a point of attention in the offseason, to add to Tagovailoa’s already known skill set, throwing with precision, anticipation and making quick decisions against pressure.

With the serious hip injury that cut short Tagovailoa’s college career in November 2019 now nearly three years ago, Hicks called it a “non-factor” at this point. Beginning to work with him in the 2021 offseason, Hicks said this year is all about making him stronger while this offseason is about taking it to the next level with long throws, off-platform throws, plyometrics and medicine ball workouts among the many metrics. taken.

“He’s got so much more muscle mass,” said Hicks, who also credits what the Dolphins strength staff accomplished and Tua’s dad, Galu, for footwork recommendations and other quarterback drills- back. “He has a stronger base. His feet move faster. He snatches the ball. He has more confidence in his body.

Tagovailoa now looks easier to generate throwing power by generating it from his lower half and slamming his hip for a full body effort.

Between early March and May, according to Hicks, Tagovailoa’s best square shoulder throw with stationary feet increased from 40 yards to 57. His superior stationary spin throw, with shoulders out and spinning in line with his body , went from 35 meters to 52 meters. And his rhythm throw went from 50 yards to 71.

The results were evident in training camp, when Tagovailoa connected on numerous deep shots to his pass catchers, including a 65-yard touchdown down Hill’s midfield that went 60 effortless aerial yards, hitting Hill perfectly in the stride with a tight spiral rotation.

Although it’s new for fans to see Tagovailoa make this kind of pass, the Dolphins coaching staff weren’t surprised.

“It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last they’ve connected like this,” said new coach Mike McDaniel.

Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell said: “From what I’ve seen so far, there won’t be any issues with the throws he’s been asked to make, and I think that was just kind of proof of that.”

In his first two seasons, Tagovailoa is 13-8 in 21 starts. He completed 66.2% of passes, threw for 27 touchdowns on 15 interceptions and averaged 194.2 yards per game.

Those aren’t exhilarating numbers, and Tagovailoa’s winning record is largely attributed to the Dolphins’ defense over the past two seasons. But Tagovailoa had valid excuses: an incompetent offensive line, pass catchers who can’t stay healthy, his own availability, the lack of a running game and a former coach he didn’t feel comfortable with. supported. All of those issues were ironed out this offseason and Tagovailoa was given everything he needed to succeed.

It may be a necessity for his career. A revamped offense and powerful defense that remained intact in the offseason created one of the best rosters in recent memory. If Tagovailoa proves to be a weak point, Miami may have to move away from him and find another solution to compete with this talented roster.

Through it all, Tagovailoa reviewers are sure to downplay the pros while highlighting the negative. In the meantime, supporters like TuAnon provide the positive angle in all of this, though some find the faction irrational with its unwavering praise.

“People can say whatever they want. People can think whatever they want,” the TuAnon leader said. “I won’t be rational when Tua lives up to those expectations.”

More Season Preview Content

Dolphins look to turn offseason momentum into long-awaited playoff return

Tyreek Hill’s work ethic, commitment to maximizing his talents leaves impression on Dolphins

Breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule

()