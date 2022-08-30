Donald Surrett Jr. may have gotten away on Sunday when a man armed with an AR rifle began shooting inside the Bend, Oregon grocery store where Surrett worked. He could have hidden.
8 Black Coffee Benefits – Start Drinking Black Coffee Today!
Many people are wary of drinking black coffee because they think it will make them jittery or give them the shakes, but that’s because they don’t know about the incredible health benefits it has to offer! Black coffee offers a powerful punch of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are great for your overall health, including your heart and even your skin. If you’re ready to start drinking black coffee, here are four of the most popular black coffee benefits you need to know about!
How Consuming Black Coffee Can Be Beneficial For You:
1) Reduces The Risk Of Diabetes – Black Coffee Benefits
We all know that black coffee is full of antioxidants and can help to boost our metabolism. But did you know that it can also help to reduce the risk of diabetes? Researchers found that people who drink at least four cups of black coffee a day had an 18% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The benefits don’t stop there: Black coffee can also improve cognitive function, protect against Parkinson’s disease, and even prevent liver cancer!
2) Promotes Liver Health
Your liver is one of the hardest working organs in your body. It’s responsible for filtering out toxins and waste products from your blood. Drinking black coffee can help promote liver health by helping to prevent oxidative stress and damage. Coffee also contains caffeine, which has been shown to increase the production of enzymes that help detoxify the liver. So if you’re looking for a way to give your liver a little boost, start by swapping out your morning cup of joe for a cup of black coffee.
3) Helps In Losing Weight – Black Coffee Benefits
When it comes to weight loss, black coffee’s benefits are pretty impressive. Drinking black coffee can help boost your metabolism and burn more calories. Plus, the caffeine in black coffee can help suppress your appetite so you eat less throughout the day. If you’re looking to lose weight, black coffee is a great addition to your diet.
4) Boosts Mental Health
There are numerous benefits to black coffee, including the fact that it can help boost your mental health. For one, black coffee can improve your focus and concentration. It also helps to fight fatigue and increases your alertness. Black coffee can also help to improve your mood and reduce stress levels. Finally, black coffee is a great way to get an energy boost when you need it most.
5) Prevents Tooth Decay – Black Coffee Benefits
Drinking black coffee can actually help prevent tooth decay. The caffeine in coffee helps kill bacteria in your mouth that can lead to cavities and other oral health problems. In addition, coffee is a natural source of antioxidants, which can help protect your teeth from damage caused by free radicals. So if you’re looking for a way to improve your oral health, black coffee may be the answer.
6) Improves Blood Circulation
If you’re looking for a morning pick-me-up that does more than just provide an energy boost, black coffee is a great choice. Caffeine has been shown to improve blood circulation by relaxing the blood vessels and making it easier for blood to flow through them. This can help to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. In addition, black coffee can also help to improve cognitive function and protect against cognitive decline.
7) Keeps Heart Healthy – Black Coffee Benefits
Did you know that black coffee can actually help keep your heart healthy? It’s true! Drinking black coffee on a regular basis can help lower your risk of heart disease and stroke. This is because coffee contains antioxidants that help to protect your heart. So if you’re looking for a way to improve your heart health, black coffee is a great place to start!
8) Protects From Certain Cancers
We all know that coffee is packed with antioxidants. But did you know that those same antioxidants can help protect your body from certain cancers? Studies have shown that black coffee drinkers have a lower risk of developing skin cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. So if you’re looking for another reason to switch to black coffee, this is it!
Though there are some potential downsides to black coffee, but the black coffee benefits definitely outweigh them. So if you’re looking for a healthy way to get an energy boost, try switching out your sugary lattes for a cup of black coffee. You may be surprised at how much better you feel!
The post 8 Black Coffee Benefits – Start Drinking Black Coffee Today! appeared first on MEWS.
Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal
Elon Musk and Twitter lobbed salvos at each other Tuesday in the latest round of legal filings over the billionaire Tesla CEO’s efforts to rescind his offer to buy the social media platform.
Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter, this time based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security. Twitter fired back by saying his attempt to back out of the deal is “invalid and wrongful.”
In an SEC filing, Musk said his legal team notified Twitter of “additional bases” for ending the deal on top of the ones given in the original termination notice issued in July.
In a letter to Twitter Inc., which was included in the filing, Musk’s advisors cited the whistleblower report by former executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge.”
Zatko, who served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year, alleged in his complaint to U.S. officials that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation
The letter, addressed to Twitter’s Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, said Zatko’s allegations provide extra reasons to end the deal if the July termination notice “is determined to be invalid for any reason.”
Billionaire Musk has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts, which means he doesn’t have to go through with the $44 billion deal. Musk’s decision to back out of the transaction sets the stage for a high-stakes legal battle in October.
In a separate SEC filing, Twitter responded to what it called Musk’s latest “purported termination,” saying it’s “based solely on statements made by a third party that, as Twitter has previously stated, are riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lack important context.”
The company vowed to go through with the sale at the price agreed with Musk.
Between harsh critics and cult supporters, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa enters key season as a polarizing figure – The Denver Post
Any discussion of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa these days feels more like heated political debate than traditional sports analysis and commentary.
Opinions on him are so far apart, and those on opposite ends of that spectrum could never find common ground with their opponents.
On one side you have national media pundits, many of whom have already deemed Tagovailoa’s career doomed after two uneven seasons. There are like-minded fan factions, even some Dolphins fans who don’t think he’s got what it takes and want to quickly move on to the next caller.
Then you have a group of Dolphins fans who have given Tagovailoa a cult following called TuAnon, playing on the far-right conspiracy theory movement, QAnon. Yet perhaps even more willing to fight for Tagovailoa than his steadfast fans was Miami’s new star receiver Tyreek Hill, promoting Tagovailoa on his new podcast this summer as a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL today. .
Of course, the national media then had week-long segments regurgitating the same takes on how Hill lost his mind for even daring to compare.
Tagovailoa’s impact has been polarizing, a reputation bestowed on him as he simply tried to be himself and strove to improve in light of everything from staunch support to harsh criticism. , makes him one of the most intriguing players in the NFL entering his third season. .
Tagovailoa, throughout the offseason and training camp, always answered questions about his detractors as if he paid them no attention.
“I’m taking all that out,” he said during training camp. “Don’t hear it. Do not see it. I go home, I go to my family, I study, I wake up the next day, I come back and I enjoy football.
But even then, Tagovailoa still throws occasional jabs at his skeptics, the “Twitter warriors,” as he once called them.
Nick Hicks, the Tagovailoa coach who sees a more real version of him when the cameras are off, agrees it’s true that the left-handed quarterback largely ignores the noise. But there’s also an understanding of why it’s there, and that feeds into it.
“The criticism he got last year, there’s a part of him that was like, ‘OK, you know what? They had every reason to think that way because I wasn’t performing very well. . I didn’t play to my abilities. I didn’t do what I was supposed to do. We didn’t win any games. We didn’t make the playoffs,” Hicks said in a statement. interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
“I think Tua takes everything with a grain of salt, but he also understands the expectations of him and he knows there will be haters and doubters, especially since we haven’t achieved the goals we set out to achieve. we were set last year.”
But to counter the criticism that Tagovailoa finds, a movement has sprung up in his favor. Part of the Dolphins’ fan base during the 2021 season has come to be known as TuAnon, devoting their efforts to defending Tagovailoa, even as criticism reaches new heights.
The unofficial leader of this fan division has become someone in a dolphin mask using a voice modifier from his garage in California to film spooky, static videos to post under the Twitter handle @TheGalumati, which combines the name of Tua’s father, Galu, and that of the Illuminati, a secret society born out of conspiracy theories. TuAnon’s Mission: To debunk “fake news” stories surrounding Tagovailoa.
“The fanbase didn’t give it enough of a chance to prove itself for two years, and that’s why I created the account,” account owner TuAnon told the Sun Sentinel, speaking under cover. anonymity for the good of society. media character. “My mission is to spread the good word of Tua Tagovailoa and stop haters from endlessly slandering Tua as he heads towards an MVP season this season.”
How many other players with a 50-to-1 MVP rating have fans with that much confidence?
One of the reasons Tagovailoa has his doubts is because he believes he doesn’t have the arm strength to make all the throws required of an NFL quarterback. In-game examples of him hitting deep shots on the court are rare.
But it was a point of attention in the offseason, to add to Tagovailoa’s already known skill set, throwing with precision, anticipation and making quick decisions against pressure.
With the serious hip injury that cut short Tagovailoa’s college career in November 2019 now nearly three years ago, Hicks called it a “non-factor” at this point. Beginning to work with him in the 2021 offseason, Hicks said this year is all about making him stronger while this offseason is about taking it to the next level with long throws, off-platform throws, plyometrics and medicine ball workouts among the many metrics. taken.
“He’s got so much more muscle mass,” said Hicks, who also credits what the Dolphins strength staff accomplished and Tua’s dad, Galu, for footwork recommendations and other quarterback drills- back. “He has a stronger base. His feet move faster. He snatches the ball. He has more confidence in his body.
Tagovailoa now looks easier to generate throwing power by generating it from his lower half and slamming his hip for a full body effort.
Between early March and May, according to Hicks, Tagovailoa’s best square shoulder throw with stationary feet increased from 40 yards to 57. His superior stationary spin throw, with shoulders out and spinning in line with his body , went from 35 meters to 52 meters. And his rhythm throw went from 50 yards to 71.
The results were evident in training camp, when Tagovailoa connected on numerous deep shots to his pass catchers, including a 65-yard touchdown down Hill’s midfield that went 60 effortless aerial yards, hitting Hill perfectly in the stride with a tight spiral rotation.
Although it’s new for fans to see Tagovailoa make this kind of pass, the Dolphins coaching staff weren’t surprised.
“It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last they’ve connected like this,” said new coach Mike McDaniel.
Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell said: “From what I’ve seen so far, there won’t be any issues with the throws he’s been asked to make, and I think that was just kind of proof of that.”
In his first two seasons, Tagovailoa is 13-8 in 21 starts. He completed 66.2% of passes, threw for 27 touchdowns on 15 interceptions and averaged 194.2 yards per game.
Those aren’t exhilarating numbers, and Tagovailoa’s winning record is largely attributed to the Dolphins’ defense over the past two seasons. But Tagovailoa had valid excuses: an incompetent offensive line, pass catchers who can’t stay healthy, his own availability, the lack of a running game and a former coach he didn’t feel comfortable with. supported. All of those issues were ironed out this offseason and Tagovailoa was given everything he needed to succeed.
It may be a necessity for his career. A revamped offense and powerful defense that remained intact in the offseason created one of the best rosters in recent memory. If Tagovailoa proves to be a weak point, Miami may have to move away from him and find another solution to compete with this talented roster.
Through it all, Tagovailoa reviewers are sure to downplay the pros while highlighting the negative. In the meantime, supporters like TuAnon provide the positive angle in all of this, though some find the faction irrational with its unwavering praise.
“People can say whatever they want. People can think whatever they want,” the TuAnon leader said. “I won’t be rational when Tua lives up to those expectations.”
Knicks’ move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell
A largely dormant offseason for the Miami Heat received a jolt Tuesday that could have an ancillary impact on two of the more intriguing elements of the team’s potential personnel permutations:
– The possibility (or lack thereof) of a trade for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
– The timing and scope of an extension off the rookie scale for reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro.
Like the Heat, the New York Knicks found themselves dealing with similar linked agendas this offseason, also linked to a possible trade for Mitchell and with an extension due on a 2019 first-round draft choice.
Against that backdrop, the Knicks, according to ESPN, issued a Monday deadline to the Jazz regarding Mitchell trade parameters and then moved toward finalizing a four-year, $120 million extension with guard RJ Barrett.
The deliberations with Barrett are similar to ones the Heat have had to weigh with Herro. Once a player is signed to such an extension with a significant raise, it adds a “poison pill” element to trade permutations, making it far more difficult to deal such a player until the following offseason.
The Heat this offseason have been linked to potential trades for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, as well as Mitchell, who has spent significant time this offseason training and playing in South Florida.
Durant seemingly was removed from the trade market last week when Nets General Manager Sean Marks, the former Heat center, said an agreement had been reached with Durant to remain with the team this season, after the All-Star forward previously had pushed for a trade.
As with Mitchell trade discussion, Herro had been linked to the trade talk for Durant. Once Durant no longer was in play, it increased the chances of a swifter resolution with Herro regarding an extension. The Knicks then sought immediate closure with the Jazz regarding Michell, with the decision to move forward with the Barrett extension.
The Heat last month put out word that the team was comfortable moving forward with the roster in place, having lost only power forward P.J. Tucker from a roster that last season finished within one victory of the NBA Finals.
The deadline the Knicks set with the Jazz regarding Barrett was largely an artificial one, with the deadline for extensions with 2019 first-round picks not until the eve of the Oct. 18 start of the regular season.
The Heat typically have waited until closer to the start of seasons before issuing such extensions to first-round picks. Bam Adebayo’s maximum-scale extension from his 2017 rookie-scale contract did not come until less than a month from the start of pandemic-delayed start of the 2020-21 season. The rookie-scale extension for 2015 first-round pick Justise Winslow did not come until days before the start of the 2018-19 season. The Heat dealt first-round picks Michael Beasley and Precious Achiuwa before their extension windows opened.
While Herro is eligible for an extension up to five years at $188 million, he more likely is expected to fall into a similar range as the deal signed by Barrett. Barrett was the No. 3 selection in 2019, with Herro taken at No. 13.
Herro is due $5.7 million this season, a figure that would not change with an extension. However, with a new contract allowed to start at as much as $32.5 million in 2023-24, the disparity between those two salaries is the element that would preclude him, if signed to an extension, from being included in trades that require matching salaries.
So far this offseason, extensions at the top of the 2019 draft class have gone to No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, with the New Orleans Pelicans extending the forward for $193 million over five seasons; No. 2 pick Ja Morant, with the Memphis Grizzlies guard extending for the same amount as Williamson, with the chance of his deal rising to $231 million; and No. 5 pick Darius Garland, with the Cleveland Cavaliers guard also receiving $193 million over five seasons. In addition,
Keldon Johnson, the San Antonio Spurs guard selected at No. 29 in 2019, received a four-year, $80 million extension.
()
Safeway employee saved lives by confronting Oregon shooter, police say
Surrett was one of two people killed Sunday night in a shootout that broke out at the end of the weekend and people tried to go shopping before the start of the work week. The “heinous attack” disrupted life in Bend, a small town in central Oregon known for the Deschutes River, outdoor recreation and craft breweries. On Monday, Pro-Tem Mayor Anthony Broadman said he refused to get used to such shootings.
“We have to guard against the cynicism of thinking of these attacks…as regular, inevitable things,” Broadman said. “I will not accept this. I know the Bend community will not accept this. We must be united. We will do it.”
Grocery store shootings are happening more often, turning a mundane errand into an unforgettable nightmare. Guns Down America, a nonprofit promoting gun control, counted 448 such incidents in which 137 people were killed in the 16.5 months between January 1, 2020 and May 14, the day a gunman massacred 10 people in a grocery store in Buffle. Included in the data: 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. Three months later, a person was killed in a supermarket in Decatur, Georgia. Three months later, someone was shot and killed at a Kroger Market in the Memphis area.
“It’s one thing to hear about a shooting, but hearing about it in a place like where you work makes it all the more real,” said Trish Gross, a cake decorator at a grocery store in Long Beach, California, at the Washington Post. Last year. “Now I think about it every day I’m at work: what I would do, where I could hide. It’s something that’s constantly stuck in my head.”
Sunday’s attack at Bend’s Safeway began around 7 p.m. when Ethan Blair Miller left his apartment armed with an AR rifle and a shotgun and almost immediately began shooting, the chief said Monday. Bend Police Department Mike Krantz at the press conference. Miller then drove south to the Forum Mall where he continued shooting while in the parking lot of Costco and Big Lots, according to a department news release.
Miller, 20, entered the Safeway using the store’s west entrance, where he shot and killed 84-year-old Bend resident Glenn Edward Bennett, police said in the statement. He continued to shoot as he roamed the store, until Surrett confronted him and attempted to disarm him in the produce section, police said.
Surrett was fatally shot.
Meanwhile, Bend police were responding to multiple 911 calls they received beginning at 7:04 p.m., police said. “When our officers arrived, they could hear gunshots in the Safeway, and they entered the store to confront the shooter while shots were still being fired,” Sheila Miller said.
Officers raided the store from the back and front approximately three minutes after the initial 911 call and, at 7:08 p.m., found Miller with a self-inflicted gunshot wound next to a rifle and a shotgun, according to the statement.
Police said that given the weapons Miller had and the time of day, Surrett may have saved lives by confronting the shooter. “There were a lot of people coming out of the store,” Krantz said. “It’s a busy area…with a lot of commercial areas there, a lot of stores. It was a busy parking lot back then.
Bend resident Josh Caba and his family were there; they had passed through the Safeway to run errands, KTVZ reported. Not feeling well, Caba’s wife stayed in the car as he and their four children got inside.
About 10 minutes into the shopping, Caba was walking to the front of the store when he heard six or seven gunshots. “I just turned to my children – I understood straight away what it was – I just said, ‘Children, run! “, he told KTVZ. “It was absolutely terrifying, more terrifying than you think. As a father, you always play these scenarios out in your head.
Caba and three of his children fled through the back of the store. After hearing the shots, his wife had driven their car and was waiting for them to get out, shouting at them, “Get in the car!” Get in the car!” As they did, Caba rushed to save their fourth child, who had fallen behind.
As the Cabas came out, police came in, he added.
“When I walked out of that store and the kids were rounded up, they rushed into the store. They are wonderful people. They deserve all the praise and credit in the world. It’s absolutely more terrifying than you can imagine to have someone shoot your kids,” Caba told the station.
Police said investigators are trying to uncover the motive for the shooting, establish any connections Miller may have had to the Safeway, and connect him to online postings, including a manifesto that may explain his thinking.
“We are aware that the shooter may have posted information regarding his plan online. We are investigating this,” Sheila Miller said. “We have no evidence of any prior threats or prior knowledge of the shooter. We received information about the shooter’s writings after the incident. And the shooter has no prior criminal history in the area.
On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) highlighted Surrett’s “heroism.”
“As we are still gathering the facts about last night’s shooting, it is clear that many more people could have been killed had it not been for the heroism of Donald Ray Surrett, Jr., who stepped in to help stop the shooter, and the officers who entered while shots were still being fired,” Brown wrote in a Facebook post.
“In the face of senseless violence, they acted with selfless bravery,” the governor added. “Their courage saved lives.”
Surrett’s ex-wife Debora told The Oregonian she wasn’t surprised he confronted the shooter, given his background. For more than 20 years, Surrett served in the United States Army as a combat engineer.
“He was trained to do this stuff, because that’s what a combat engineer does,” she said. “They are the first to go to war.
washingtonpost
Aaron Judge’s 50th homer not enough to slow Yankees west coast slide
ANAHEIM ― After he had already been intentionally walked twice, to the growing frustration of the crowd here Monday night hoping to see history, Aaron Judge finally got a pitch to hit. The Yankees slugger did not miss it. Judge hammered it deep into center field, off the rocks at Angels Stadium and for his historic 50th home run of the season.
That was not enough, however, to stop the Yankees’ slide. The Angels hit three home runs, including Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer to beat the Bombers 4-3.
The 434-foot home run came off of Angels’ reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning. With 33 games to go, Judge is only 11 home runs away from the American League and Yankee record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.
It is just the 47th 50-home run season in major league history and Judge became just the 10th man in baseball history to hit 50 home runs in two seasons of his career. He hit 52 in his rookie year of 2017. He joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa who each did it four times, Alex Rodriguez (three times) and Jimmy Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays who each had two 50-homer seasons.
But with the Yankees (78-51) having dropped three straight games to losing teams, going 9-17 in the month of August and 14-23 since the All-Star break, Judge wasn’t in a celebratory mood Monday night.
“I’ll be thinking about a 4-3 loss that we had in Anaheim,” Judge said on what this night will mean to him. “I’ll be thinking about how I wish it could have been a little sweeter with a victory but you gotta give me some time once the season’s over and we’ll ask me that question again.”
Judge’s exciting run is not sparking the Yankees offense.
Monday night was the fourth straight game in which the Bombers scored fewer than four runs. It was the 16th time in the last 23 games they were held under four runs. The top five hitters in the Yankees lineup went 2-for-17 Monday night with one RBI. DJ LeMahieu brought in a run on a safety squeeze in the third inning.
And as his home run total climbs into the historic area, Judge is getting fewer and fewer pitches to hit. The two intentional walks Monday night matched a career high for him, only the second time it’s happened in his career. He’s been walked intentionally 11 times this season.
But Judge takes that as a challenge.
“It’s easier because I know I gotta lock it in from the very first pitch I see because that might be the best pitch I see. It’s fun,” Judge said. “You like having that, I wouldn’t say pressure, but that expectation. That’s all about trying to lead your team and help them when they could be on the first pitch or it could be a third pitch you see in the seventh or eighth inning, you never know.”
Anthony Rizzo, who was dropped into the No.6 spot for the first time since 2013, hammered his first home run since Aug. 17 in the fourth inning. The 411-foot, solo shot to right field was an encouraging sign for the first baseman who was hitting .200/.273/.300 with a .573 OPS and a home run after missing five games with lower back tightness.
Frankie Montas allowed four earned runs on eight hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter over 6.1 innings. Montas gave up a career-high-tying three homers, including a go-ahead, two-run shot to Ohtani.
The right-hander dropped to 0-2 in five starts with the Yankees with a 6.92 ERA.
Montas gave up a leadoff homer to Luis Rengifo in the second inning and after Rizzo briefly gave him the lead he gave up a game-tying home run to former Yankee Mike Ford. It was Ford’s first home run since May 22, 2021, when he was still with the Yankees.
In the fifth, Montas threw four straight splitters to Ohtani, who came into the game hitting 9-21 with three home runs against him.
“I should have thrown him something hard,” Montas admitted.
Ohtani hammered the fourth splitter for the go-ahead, game-winning homer.
And that spoiled what ended up being a historic night for Judge.
()
Tomato truck crashes near Vacaville, submerges Interstate 80: NPR
California Highway Patrol via AP
Some California drivers were in for a sassy surprise on their Monday morning commute after a truck hit the center divider of Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif., blanketing several lanes in quickly crushed tomatoes.
Sacramento news outlet KTVU reported the crash, which happened around 5 a.m. near Vacaville, caused heavy traffic but no injuries. It took state Department of Transportation employees several hours to clear and reopen all lanes of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.
The mess has created some food humor, at least for those not caught up in tomato traffic jams. “Grab the chips, oh wait you’re already there,” wrote one internet commenter, referring to the CHP officers’ nickname.
