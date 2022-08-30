A vegan mother is sentenced to life for the murder of an 18-month-old son who weighed 17 pounds when he died of a strict diet

A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Sheila O’Leary, 39, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was found guilty in June of six counts – first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect – in the death of Ezra O’Leary.

His sentencing in Lee County, Florida had already been postponed four times. She showed no emotion as the sentence was read and told the judge she did not wish to make a statement.

Her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, remains in jail awaiting trial on the same charges.

Investigators said the couple, who lived in Cape Coral, told them the family ate only raw fruits and vegetables, although the toddler was also fed breast milk.

The 18-month-old boy weighed 17 pounds and was the size of a seven-month-old baby when he died in September 2019, according to a police report.

The couple had two other children, ages 3 and 5, who were also malnourished, investigators said.

Amira Fox, the state’s attorney, said the two suffered “extreme neglect”.

A fourth child had been returned to his biological father in a previous malnutrition case in Virginia, according to court records.

Doctors discovered that Ezra had not been fed for a week at the time of his death.

Sheila and Ryan, who has also been charged with murder and is awaiting trial, called 911 after Ezra stopped breathing.

Sheila and her 30-year-old husband Ryan have both been charged with murder after the 18-month-old died. They admitted to police they should have called 911 when Ezra started having trouble breathing in 2019, but fell asleep instead.

Paramedics pronounced the toddler dead at the scene. They also examined the couple’s three oldest children.

The couple were charged in December 2019 after Ezra’s cause of death was revealed.

No photographs have ever been released showing what condition the child was in at the time of his death.

But prosecutors in Sheila’s trial described an emaciated child who cried constantly.

“She chose to ignore his cries. She didn’t need a scale to see her bones.

“She didn’t need a scale to hear her cry,” said Sara Miller, assistant state’s attorney.

The family home in Cape Coral, Florida, where the three children lived with their parents. The other children have been placed in the care of child services.

The court heard that Sheila primarily fed the children mangoes, bananas and avocados. Ezra was also fed breast milk. We see her being arrested on December 23, 2019

Their skin was yellow and one of them suffered from such poor dental hygiene that her teeth were black.

Sheila also has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and her health was considerably better than the other children, as she spent time with her father in Virginia and followed a proper diet.

The three children were fed by their mother with a diet consisting mainly of mangoes, bananas, avocados and rambutans.

It is not known whether they have ever seen a doctor.

Ezra was born at home and has never been to a doctor.

According to police, on the day of his death, the toddler was breastfeeding when he began having difficulty breathing.

Instead of calling for help, her parents say they fell asleep.

By the time they woke up, he had completely stopped breathing.