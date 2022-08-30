News
Aaron Judge hits 50th home run as Yankees lose to Angels, 4-3
ANAHEIM — When he got a chance, Aaron Judge delivered. The Yankee slugger barreled up an 81-mile-an-hour curveball to dead center field for his 50th home run of the season on Monday night at Angel Stadium. The shot cut into the Angels lead, but could not save the Yankees, who lost 4-3.
The 434-foot home run came off of Angels’ reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning. With 33 games to go, Judge is only 11 home runs away from the American League and Yankee record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.
It is just the 47th 50-home run season in major league history and Judge became just the 10th man in baseball history to hit 50 home runs in two seasons of his career. He hit 52 in his rookie year of 2017. He joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, who each did it four times, Alex Rodriguez (three times) and Jimmy Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays who each had two 50-homer seasons.
It was the 10th 50-home run season for the Yankees with Ruth’s four, Mantle’s two, Maris’s record-setting 1961, and Alex Rodriguez one. Now Judge has done it twice.
“It’s been remarkable,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I was a young player in 1998 and played in the National League Central when Sammy and McGuire were doing their thing down the stretch and we were playing them with the Reds all the time. So I probably saw 59, 60 all those homers coming against us, too. So, I got to see that and kind of the circus of the excitement that went with that. And how big that was at the time for baseball.
“I think what Aaron’s doing this year is certainly in line with that,” Boone said. “And then I think when you add in the fact that you know how good of an all around player Aaron is too. He plays center centerfield for us, tremendous outfielder, robbing bases. He’s got a big hit after a big hit for us. It’s been remarkable.”
But Judge’s exciting run could not breathe life into this offense.
The Yankees (78-51) lost their third straight game, their third against a team with a losing record to boot. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, 9-17 in the month of August and 14-23 since the All-Star break.
Judge was walked intentionally twice Monday night for only the second time in his career. The first time it happened was June 10 this season against the Cubs. As he gets closer to the record, Judge is getting fewer and fewer opportunities and with the Yankees heavy hitters struggling there is no reason for opponents to pitch to him. Aside from Judge’s homer, the Yankees top five hitters had one other hit. They were a combined 2-for-17 on the night.
Anthony Rizzo, starting in the No.6 hole for the first time since 2013, hammered his first home run since Aug. 17 in the fourth inning, a 411-foot, solo shot to right field.
After missing five games with lower back tightness, Rizzo was hitting .200/.273/.300 with a .573 OPS and a home run.
Rizzo’s second home run since coming back from the back issue gave the Yankees a brief 2-1 lead. With two on and one out in the third, DJ LeMahieu had brought in a run on a safety squeeze.
Frankie Montas allowed four earned runs on eight hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter over six innings. Montas gave up a career high-tying three homers, including a go-ahead, two-run shot to Shohei Ohtani.
The right-hander dropped to 0-2 in five starts with the Yankees with a 7.01 ERA.
Montas gave up a lead off homer to Luis Rengifo in the second inning and after Rizzo briefly gave him the lead he gave up a game-tying home run to former Yankee Mike Ford. It was Ford’s first home run since May 22, 2021, when he was still with the Yankees.
()
Crews battle wildfires in Oregon as heat and wind threaten disaster
Fire officials are hoping a wave of hands on the perimeter of Oregon’s largest August wildfire can stop it before a heat wave and potential wind gusts multiply its size.
The 10,709-acre Rum Creek Fire had already doubled in size over the weekend, claiming the life of a firefighter and torching a home, they said.
Fear of predicted 100-degree days and potential gusty winds is inspiring a rush to clear and secure fire lines along the south rear of the blaze, where thousands of homes could have a view fireside if it reverses with the wind, officials said.
Additional fire crews specializing in structural protection arrived on Sunday, according to the latest federal update. The number of state-led structural protection firefighters at the scene was 135, the update said.
“They are installing sprinkler kits, using hand tools to remove vegetation and other measures to better protect homes and outbuildings,” the update, published under the direction of the US Bureau of Land Management, said.
The wildfire 240 miles south of Portland is in an area that includes the Rogue National Wild and Scenic River and the Rand Recreation Area, both managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
The blaze is one of 42 active wildfires in the Southwest, California, Pacific Northwest, Idaho and Montana, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 300,000 acres have been consumed, he said in a daily report Monday.
The center warned of “significant potential for wildfires” this week. For southwestern Oregon, structures south of the Rum Creek Fire are of concern.
“The concern for the next few days – there are triple-digit temperatures in the forecast, and we are going to see the potential for gusty winds that will push it south-southeast, in a very populated area,” said Kyle Reed, a spokesperson for the federal and state response.
National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Nieuwenhuis said the change that would cause winds to shift from north to south would likely occur Tuesday evening. Gusts could reach 20 mph.
“It seems quite likely,” he said. “It’s not a strong wind, but it’s a complete change of direction. It would blow straight into populated areas.”
In the path of fire, if he turns around, is the seaside resort of Galicia, named after the Frenchman Louis Galice, who is said to have discovered gold in the area dominated by the Rogue River. The population of the unincorporated community has not been tracked by the US Census Bureau.
Residents of nearby Merlin were told to wait for possible evacuation orders, and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office suspended boating on the Rogue River in the area of the fire.
Mandatory evacuations were in effect for areas along the perimeter of the fire.
State fire officials said 824 homes threatened by the Rum Creek Fire were under defense efforts. More than 900 firefighters, managers and support personnel, including four helicopter crews, were assigned to the blaze.
On Saturday, Governor Kate Brown cited the threat to nearby Galicia and Rand by giving the state fire marshal command of the blaze and directing local departments to contribute firefighters to the effort as part of mutual aid.
She declared a state of emergency on Monday to ensure Oregon is prepared for the worst amid a fire weather forecast, including drier than normal conditions.
The worst includes what happened in 2020, when five fires spread beyond 100,000 acres and several other smaller wildfires raged through September, killing nine people and burning thousands of structures, according to a state after-action review and Portland’s NBC affiliate KGW.
The result was successful legislation last year that will provide more than $220 million for fire preparedness and modernization of firefighting tools and organizations.
Karl Koenig, president of the Oregon State Fire Council, a union that represents more than 3,500 state firefighters, emergency medical service workers and other first responders, said the ashes of 2020 weigh heavily in Oregon.
That year, firefighters across the state were dangerously scattered as they battled 1 million acres of wildfire. The disaster inspired soul-searching and a review of how fires are handled in the state.
The review after the fires helped create a spirit of prevention and rapid attacks based on the latest mapping and forecast modeling, which can be seen in the fight against the current threat, Koenig said.
“We’re pouring into this Rum Creek Fire,” he said. “If it’s going south, we’re talking thousands of households. But it’s still at a manageable level. We’re able to focus resources and put them where they’ll be most effective.”
The blaze began on August 17 with a lightning strike and the next day claimed the life of firefighter Logan Taylor, 25, operator of a private state-contracted firefighting company, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management. .
Authorities said he was hit by a tree.
Taylor was the second firefighter to die after being struck by a falling tree in Oregon this month. Collin Hagan, 27, died Aug. 10 while battling the Big Swamp Fire in Douglas County, federal officials said.
Public institutions in Oregon were under orders from the governor Monday to fly flags at half-mast in memory of Taylor. “My heart breaks for the family, friends and crew of Logan Taylor,” Brown, the governor, said in a statement Friday.
The heat wave, fueled by a high-pressure system over California and Nevada that was moving north, was expected to hit southwestern Oregon the hardest on Tuesday and keep high temperatures above the normal in the area of the fire for most of the week.
High temperatures above the 100 degree mark are expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Relief is possible on Friday, when a minor cold front off the Pacific could move in and reduce temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees in the area of the Rum Creek Fire, the weather service’s Nieuwenhuis said.
The change in weather would be welcome, Nieuwenhuis said, if it didn’t include the strong Pacific winds.
“That would be a concern,” he said.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 50 home run against Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. — With more than a month left in the season, Aaron Judge hit the 50 home run milestone for the second time in his career.
With his stunt in the top of the eighth against the Angels at Angel Stadium, Judge became just the 10th player in MLB history to have multiple seasons with at least 50 homers.
He also hit the milestone in 2017, when Judge turned 52 as a rookie.
The judge’s next challenge — in addition to battling Angels Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP — will be a run for Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record of 61 home runs, set 61 years ago in 1961.
Judge’s home run was met with cheers from the announced sold-out crowd on Monday night, which was packed with Yankee fans – who booed loudly when Judge was intentionally stepped on twice earlier in the game.
Bachelorette 2022 recap: Nate responds to internet rumors about ‘The Men Tell All’
This week’s episode of “The Bachelorette” picks up where we left off with the final hometown date in Salem, MA with Aven and Rachel.
Aven’s hometown date with Rachel
Rachel expresses to Aven that she is very nervous to meet her parents because they didn’t approve of his last two girlfriends he brought home. He reassures her that she has nothing to fear.
Before meeting Aven’s family, the couple first visit a witchcraft shop (or should I say, “shawp” as the local owner calls it) and meet Lorelei, the self-proclaimed “Love Witch”. She performs a love spell and tells Rachel and Aven to follow their hearts (well, actually, their “haht”).
After some scary spells, Rachel meets Aven’s mother, Dawn, and father, Arthur and tells them how she and Aven had an instant connection. Arthur is skeptical and asks how this kind of relationship on a TV show could fit into the real world.
Although initially dubious, Rachel convinces both of Aven’s parents. Her dad says she’s a “catch” and welcome to the family. After meeting the parents, Aven tells Rachel that he is falling in love with her. She is thrilled, and although she doesn’t tell him, she tells the audience that she thinks she’s falling in love with him too.
“Men say it all” begins
Jesse opens up the “Men Tell It All” section of the episode by telling us that while they won’t be airing the rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel have gifted roses to all of their remaining men. So that means Jason, Johnny, and Erich will move on to Fantasy Suite week with Gabby, and Zach, Tino, and Aven will move forward with Rachel.
Next, we introduce the men sitting on the stage including Roby (remember? the magician?) who now has platinum blonde hair. We see a highlight of all the drama from the season, like Chris taking the boot early and Hayden telling Gabby she was “rough around the edges.” Chris and Hayden weren’t there to defend themselves, so we have to wonder what their side of the story might have been.
Logan takes the hot seat
At least one controversial contestant has made an appearance: Logan. Taking the hot seat on stage, he defends his decision to move from Team Rachel to Team Gabby. He says he constantly struggled between not wanting to make the two women’s journey difficult but at the same time needing to follow his heart. As you can imagine, the other men had a few select words to say about it.
Nate responds to rumors circulating on social media
Then, Nate takes the stage and the hot seat. He becomes emotional watching his highlight reel and his breakup with Gabby saying it was one of the hardest goodbyes he’s ever had to say.
He responds to internet rumors about his past relationships. Rumor has it that he kept his daughter a secret while dating someone for a while. He says he didn’t involve his daughter in order to protect her since he didn’t want to bring anything into her life that could cause instability.
Gabby and Rachel take on the men
The ladies are next to face all the men they rejected. Mario in particular felt like Gabby “hurt him” by sending him home while allowing Logan to stay.
Rachel addresses the shock where she sent Jordan V. home on their very first one-on-one date. She says she didn’t want anyone to feel like they were chained down and eventually followed her heart.
After a very serious discussion between the ladies and the men, we are given a little levity with everyone’s favorite part: the blooper! The shenanigans continue and Meatball pours gravy all over his body…again.
We’ve got a look at the rest of the season, which is sure to be the most dramatic finale in Bachelorette history. Don’t miss it all as the drama continues next Monday on ABC.
Popular YouTuber flees Thailand after allegedly scamming over 6,000 victims out of $55 million
A popular Thai YouTuber who claimed to be a successful forex trader has reportedly left the country after discovering she defrauded more than 6,000 victims out of two billion baht (about $55 million).
Natthamon Khongchak, known as Nutty’s Diary on YouTube with a channel with over 800,000 subscribers, reportedly fled abroad to Malaysia. Claiming to be a successful forex trader, Natthamon used his platform to trick victims into investing money with the promise of high returns in a short time.
The YouTuber would invite investors to deposit money into her account with the promise of a return of 25% for three-month contracts and 30% for six-month contracts. For 12-month contracts, Nathhamon promised a 35% return and agreed to pay monthly.
Investors start complaining in April after not receiving promised returns. On May 25, Natthamon said in an Instagram post that she made a mistake in trading and lost all the money but would refund her investors.
More from NextShark: CNN highlights Chinese real-time censorship of their live coverage of Peng Shuai’s disappearance
She then announced on June 24 that she was being sued in two cases and that she would not be able to reimburse investors if she were to be imprisoned.
Phaisal Ruangrit, a lawyer who assists victims of fraud, said a single victim deposited around 18 million baht ($495,228).
More NextShark: Stanford professors don’t remember former Rishi Sunak who could become UK’s next PM: report
Popular Thai Drama-addict Facebook page claimed on Sunday that the YouTuber fled to Malaysia and one of her victims offered a reward of 1 million baht (about $27,513) to anyone who could provide information. leading to his arrest.
Image selected via instagram
More from NextShark: Vietnamese American volunteer in Ukrainian army allegedly captured by Russian forces
Grandstand review: Beach Boys endure, Temptations refresh and Tower of Power impress
If it’s the last Monday in August, it must be Senior Day at the Minnesota State Fair. And that means that the Grandstand show will feature an act that inspires boomers to recall their younger days. But, on Monday night, the fair folks summoned up the sixties in triplicate.
If it weren’t enough to have sun-soaked, squeaky-clean vintage rock and rollers the Beach Boys as headliners, the evening also featured a slick set of Motown soul by the current incarnation of the Temptations, including one of its founding members, Otis Williams. And it all started with a tough act to follow, the skin-tight horn-filled funk of Tower of Power.
Did the combination work? Well, it certainly was a full evening of entertainment, stretching to four hours of music before the fireworks flew. But the crowd of 9,250 was smaller and less enthusiastic than the sellout throng the Beach Boys played for four years ago. The difference may have been the lateness of the hour, as the group didn’t hit the stage until 9:45, long after the sun that seems to soak their songs had set. So perhaps it’s unsurprising that the more soulful side of the evening made the stronger impression.
That said, the Beach Boys certainly kept those summer anthems of yore coming fast and furious. The nine-piece band’s energy accelerated noticeably during a trio of propulsive car anthems early in the set: “Little Deuce Coupe,” “409” and “Shut Down.”
Still led by the band’s original lead singer, Mike Love, and featuring the same keyboardist as back in the day, Bruce Johnston, they did a fine job of not trying too hard to achieve the kind of sonic layers principal songwriter and arranger Brian Wilson created in the studio on the masterful “Pet Sounds” album, although “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows” were still beautiful in their stripped down state on Monday, the latter sung splendidly by Love’s son Christian.
A high bar for musicianship was set early in the evening by Tower of Power, the horn-laden Oakland funk band that may have been founded in the same decade as the Temptations and Beach Boys, but feels not at all like an oldies act. It remains an extraordinarily tight and high-energy outfit, a 10-piece group deeply devoted to the spirit of sizzling soul from the James Brown school. Three original members remain — including songwriting sax players Emilio Castillo and Stephen Kupka — but the group also has its best lead singer in years in the showy Mike Jerel.
While Tower of Power felt like the funky bar band of your dreams, the Temptations’ set was far closer to a slick Las Vegas classic R&B revue. With a 15-piece band backing the five dapperly dressed singers, 17 classic Temps tunes were squeezed into the 65-minute set. While the choreography wasn’t as demanding as what you’ll see the group offering on old “Soul Train” tapes — after all, Williams is 80 — there was some pretty good harmonizing.
For that, one can largely thank the booming bass voice of Jawan M. Jackson, who recently joined the group after performing in a production of its stage biography, “Ain’t Too Proud.” Although three of the five members had a chance to sing lead, another younger member, Anthony Grant, was the standout as a frontman, particularly on “I Wish It Would Rain” and a song introduced as “the Temptations National Anthem, ‘My Girl.’ ”
Jackson, Mississippi, without reliable running water
The city of Jackson, Mississippi was without a reliable water supply Monday after rain and flooding pushed the Pearl River to dangerous levels, officials said.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared an emergency for the water supply system on Monday night due to complications from the flooding of the Pearl River. He said problems at the OB Curtis water plant had resulted in low or no water pressure for many residents.
“The water shortage is expected to last for the next two days,” the city said in a statement.
Jackson, the state’s capital and largest city, had water issues even before rain raised fears of Pearl River flooding.
The city has been under a boil water advisory since last month as tests revealed a cloudy quality of city-supplied water that could hamper the disinfection process and lead to illness.
Governor Tate Reeves told a press conference Monday night that the city’s water system was unable to produce enough water.
“Until it’s fixed, that means we don’t have reliable running water on a large scale,” Reeves said. “That means the city can’t produce enough water to fight fires, flush toilets reliably and meet other critical needs.”
Flooding in Jackson, a city of about 153,000, was less severe than feared after the state recorded record rainfall, officials said.
The Pearl River is expected to remain at just over 35 feet but begin a slow decline Monday evening, the National Weather Service said.
“The good news is that the water levels are lower than expected,” Lumumba said during a briefing earlier on Monday, adding that at the time it was thought water had only come in one house.
But river water entering what he said was an “already very fragile water treatment facility” meant it had to be treated differently and resulted in less water leaving the system, did he declare.
“This is a city-wide challenge that they are striving to rise to,” Lumumba said.
Reeves said there would be declarations of states of emergency in addition to those from the city.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency would distribute water to residents, and the state would also lead an effort to begin emergency repairs and maintenance to get the water running again, said said Reeves.
State Health Officer Daniel Edney told a press conference: “The water is not safe to drink. I would even say it is not safe to brush your teeth – because we are not seeing adequate chlorination and an inability to consistently disinfect the water.”
Residents should bring water to a full boil for at least three minutes, he said.
Reeves said the city’s main water treatment facility had “operated without redundancies,” or backup systems, and its main pumps had recently been damaged.
Jackson Public Schools said all classes will switch to virtual learning and there will be no in-person instruction starting Tuesday due to water shortages.
The Associated Press contributed.
