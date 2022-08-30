News
Aaron Judge’s 50th homer not enough to slow Yankees west coast slide
ANAHEIM ― After he had already been intentionally walked twice, to the growing frustration of the crowd here Monday night hoping to see history, Aaron Judge finally got a pitch to hit. The Yankees slugger did not miss it. Judge hammered it deep into center field, off the rocks at Angels Stadium and for his historic 50th home run of the season.
That was not enough, however, to stop the Yankees’ slide. The Angels hit three home runs, including Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer to beat the Bombers 4-3.
The 434-foot home run came off of Angels’ reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning. With 33 games to go, Judge is only 11 home runs away from the American League and Yankee record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.
It is just the 47th 50-home run season in major league history and Judge became just the 10th man in baseball history to hit 50 home runs in two seasons of his career. He hit 52 in his rookie year of 2017. He joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa who each did it four times, Alex Rodriguez (three times) and Jimmy Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Ralph Kiner, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays who each had two 50-homer seasons.
But with the Yankees (78-51) having dropped three straight games to losing teams, going 9-17 in the month of August and 14-23 since the All-Star break, Judge wasn’t in a celebratory mood Monday night.
“I’ll be thinking about a 4-3 loss that we had in Anaheim,” Judge said on what this night will mean to him. “I’ll be thinking about how I wish it could have been a little sweeter with a victory but you gotta give me some time once the season’s over and we’ll ask me that question again.”
Judge’s exciting run is not sparking the Yankees offense.
Monday night was the fourth straight game in which the Bombers scored fewer than four runs. It was the 16th time in the last 23 games they were held under four runs. The top five hitters in the Yankees lineup went 2-for-17 Monday night with one RBI. DJ LeMahieu brought in a run on a safety squeeze in the third inning.
And as his home run total climbs into the historic area, Judge is getting fewer and fewer pitches to hit. The two intentional walks Monday night matched a career high for him, only the second time it’s happened in his career. He’s been walked intentionally 11 times this season.
But Judge takes that as a challenge.
“It’s easier because I know I gotta lock it in from the very first pitch I see because that might be the best pitch I see. It’s fun,” Judge said. “You like having that, I wouldn’t say pressure, but that expectation. That’s all about trying to lead your team and help them when they could be on the first pitch or it could be a third pitch you see in the seventh or eighth inning, you never know.”
Anthony Rizzo, who was dropped into the No.6 spot for the first time since 2013, hammered his first home run since Aug. 17 in the fourth inning. The 411-foot, solo shot to right field was an encouraging sign for the first baseman who was hitting .200/.273/.300 with a .573 OPS and a home run after missing five games with lower back tightness.
Frankie Montas allowed four earned runs on eight hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter over 6.1 innings. Montas gave up a career-high-tying three homers, including a go-ahead, two-run shot to Ohtani.
The right-hander dropped to 0-2 in five starts with the Yankees with a 6.92 ERA.
Montas gave up a leadoff homer to Luis Rengifo in the second inning and after Rizzo briefly gave him the lead he gave up a game-tying home run to former Yankee Mike Ford. It was Ford’s first home run since May 22, 2021, when he was still with the Yankees.
In the fifth, Montas threw four straight splitters to Ohtani, who came into the game hitting 9-21 with three home runs against him.
“I should have thrown him something hard,” Montas admitted.
Ohtani hammered the fourth splitter for the go-ahead, game-winning homer.
And that spoiled what ended up being a historic night for Judge.
()
News
Tomato truck crashes near Vacaville, submerges Interstate 80: NPR
California Highway Patrol via AP
Some California drivers were in for a sassy surprise on their Monday morning commute after a truck hit the center divider of Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif., blanketing several lanes in quickly crushed tomatoes.
Sacramento news outlet KTVU reported the crash, which happened around 5 a.m. near Vacaville, caused heavy traffic but no injuries. It took state Department of Transportation employees several hours to clear and reopen all lanes of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.
The mess has created some food humor, at least for those not caught up in tomato traffic jams. “Grab the chips, oh wait you’re already there,” wrote one internet commenter, referring to the CHP officers’ nickname.
NPR News
News
101 southbound lanes in Sausalito closed due to fatal car-pedestrian crash, CHP says
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) — A traffic alert was issued in Sausalito Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was killed on Southbound 101, the California Highway Patrol said.
Initially, all lanes were closed, after a car or cars hit a pedestrian. The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. just before Spencer Ave.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
The coroner is on his way to the scene.
At 5:25 a.m., the CHP indicates that one of the four lanes has reopened. Three lanes remain closed.
Drivers are requested to find alternative routes.
Commuters should expect delays, especially heading south to the Golden Gate Bridge, as the CHP investigates.
There is no estimated time for the reopening of all lanes.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Diana’s death stunned the world – and changed the royal family – The Denver Post
By DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) – Above all, there was a shock. It’s the word people use over and over when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a car crash in Paris 25 years ago this week.
The woman the world saw go from a shy teenage kindergarten teacher to a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for landmine clearance couldn’t have died at the age of 36, could she? it not?
“I think we have to remember that she was probably the most well-known woman in the English-speaking world, other than perhaps Queen Elizabeth II herself,” said historian Ed Owens.
“And, given this huge celebrity personality that she had developed, having it turned off overnight, for her to die in such tragic circumstances, at such a young age, I think that really been a huge shock to a lot of people.”
It was this disbelief that cemented Diana’s legacy as a woman who brought lasting change to Britain’s royal family, helping to bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new multicultural nation in an age of Internet.
First, there was the outpouring of grief from the public who flocked to the Princess’s home at Kensington Palace to mourn the loss of a woman most had never met. This alone forced the Royal Family to recognize that Diana’s Common Touch had connected with people in a way that had yet to happen to the House of Windsor.
Those lessons have since inspired other senior royals, including Diana’s sons Princes William and Harry, to be more informal and approachable. For proof, look no further than the glitzy concert that was a centerpiece of June’s Platinum Jubilee celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
There were rock bands and opera singers, dancers and lasers painting pictures of corgis in the sky. But the biggest applause was for Elizabeth herself, who appeared in a short film to share a teapot with Britain’s national treasure Paddington Bear. She then solved a long-standing mystery and revealed what was in her famous black purse: a marmalade sandwich, just for emergencies.
It wasn’t obvious that Diana would be a royal rebel when she married Prince Charles.
A member of the aristocratic Spencer family, Diana was known for her ruffled bows, sensible skirts and boyish blond bob when she started dating the future king. After leaving school at 16, she spent time at a graduation school in the Swiss Alps and worked as a nanny and pre-school teacher while living in London.
But she blossomed, becoming an international style icon the moment she walked down the lace-wrapped aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral and followed by a 25-foot train on July 29, 1981.
From then on, reporters and photographers followed Diana wherever she went. While Diana hated intrusion, she quickly realized that the media was also a tool she could use to bring attention to a cause and change public perceptions.
This impact was most famous when the Princess opened the UK’s first specialist ward for AIDS patients on April 9, 1987.
These inauguration ceremonies are an essential part of royal duties. But Diana realized there was more at stake. She reached out and took the hands of a young patient, demonstrating that the virus could not be transmitted by touch. The moment, captured by photos circulating around the world, helped combat fear, misinformation and stigma surrounding the AIDS epidemic.
A decade later, Diana was even more media savvy.
Seven months before her death, Diana donned a protective visor and body armor and walked a clear path through a minefield in Angola to promote the work of The HALO Trust, a group dedicated to clearing old areas. of war. When she realized that some photographers hadn’t taken the picture, she turned around and started again.
The footage has drawn international attention to the campaign to rid the world of explosives that lurk underground long after wars have ended. Today, a treaty banning landmines has been signed by 164 countries.
But this public platform comes at a price.
His marriage fell apart, with Diana blaming Charles’ continued affair with his longtime mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. The princess also battled bulimia and admitted suicide attempts, according to ‘Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words’, published in 1992 based on tapes Diana sent to author Andrew Morton.
“When I started my public life 12 years ago, I realized that the media might be interested in what I was doing,” Diana said in 1993. “But I didn’t know how much that attention would become overwhelming, nor the extent to which it would affect both my public duties and my personal life, in a way that has been difficult to bear.
Ultimately, this contributed to his death.
On August 30, 1997, a group of paparazzi camped outside the Ritz hotel in Paris hoping to get pictures of Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed chased their car to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel , where their driver lost control and crashed.
Diana died on August 31, 1997.
A stunned world wept. Bouquets of flowers, many of which included personal notes, lined the grounds outside Diana’s home at Kensington Palace. Weeping citizens lined the streets outside Westminster Abbey during his funeral.
The public reaction contrasted with that of the royal family, who were criticized for not appearing promptly in public and refusing to lower the flag at half-mast Buckingham Palace.
The bereavement has caused soul-searching among members of the House of Windsor. They began to understand better why Diana’s death had caused such a damning spectacle, said Sally Bedell Smith, historian and author of “Diana’s Search for Herself”.
“I think her legacy was something the Queen in her wisdom (sought) to adapt in the first years after her death,” Smith said of the focus groups and studies the monarchy has used to capture the Diana’s attraction.
“The Queen was more likely to interact with people, and I think you see the informality heightened now, especially with William and Kate,” she said.
William, his wife, Kate, for example, have made improving mental health services a primary focus, going so far as to publicly discuss their own struggles. Harry is also a champion of wounded military veterans.
Rehabilitation of Charles’ reputation had to wait until public anger over his treatment of Diana began to subside. It is now off to a good start, helped by his 2005 marriage to Camilla, which has softened his image. Earlier this year, the Queen said she hoped Camilla would become Queen Consort when Charles ascended the throne, trying to heal old wounds.
But the monarchy has lessons to learn as it battles the fallout from the scandal over Prince Andrew’s links to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Beyond that is the decision by Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step down from their lifelong royal duties in Southern California.
Meghan, a biracial American former actress who grew up in Los Angeles, said she felt constrained by palace life and a senior royal even inquired about her first child’s potential skin color child before birth.
This episode shows that the royal family has not fully learned Diana’s lesson, said Owens, author of “The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public 1932-1953”.
“Again, not enough room has been created,” Owens said of Meghan.
Diana had her own struggles with the palace, airing her grievances in a 1995 BBC interview that continues to make headlines. The BBC was forced to apologize last year after an investigation found journalist Martin Bashir used “deceptive methods” to obtain the interview.
Diana’s brother said this year that the interview and the way it was obtained contributed to Diana’s death, as it caused her to be denied continued palace protection after her divorce.
But her words of how she wanted to be seen remain firmly in the memory.
“I would love to be a queen in people’s hearts, in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being the queen of this country,” Diana said in the interview. “I don’t think many people will want me to be queen.”
__
For more stories about Princess Diana:
denverpost
News
Tony Ornato, Secret Service agent at heart of explosive January 6 testimony, retires
The Secret Service agent who ‘claimed Trump grabbed the wheel of the limo to drive to the Capitol on January 6th’
- The US Secret Service confirmed to DailyMail.com in a statement that Deputy Director Anthony Ornato retired on Tuesday.
- Ornato became a central figure on the House Select Committee during the Jan. 6 inquiry into the Capitol riot earlier this year during panel hearings.
- Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Ornato described Donald Trump lashing out at officers when they refused to take him to the US Capitol.
- Ornato appears to have had an unusually close relationship with Trump
- He was briefly on Trump’s White House staff in late 2019
- The retired agent told CNN he was leaving for a job in the private sector
A senior US Secret Service official who allegedly accused Donald Trump of attacking his security service on January 6 has now retired.
The US Secret Service confirmed to DailyMail.com that Deputy Director Tony Ornato left the agency on Tuesday, about two months after his name became a lightning rod during House of Representatives Select Committee hearings on January 6.
“We can confirm that Anthony Ornato retired from the United States Secret Service today in good standing after 25 years of dedicated service,” Secret Service Special Agent Kevin Helgert said.
Ornato was a key member of Trump’s orbit before and after the attack on the US Capitol last year.
Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told a panel of lawmakers in June that Ornato described the former president as “angry” when Secret Service agents refused to take him to the US Capitol with his supporters.
Ornato allegedly told him that Trump had demanded, “I’m the fucking president, take me to the Capitol now.”
US Secret Service Deputy Director Anthony Ornato has retired, the agency confirmed to DailyMail.com. He was previously on Donald Trump’s White House staff (pictured in October 2020 next to Trump aide Hope Hicks)
Trump publicly praised Ornato for not supporting explosive testimony about his actions on January 6
She described Trump rushing behind the wheel of his presidential limo and suggested he go for the “collarbone” of an agent who insisted they return to the White House.
Hutchinson’s explosive testimony prompted calls from both sides for Ornato to come forward and share his story.
He has never spoken publicly but met with the Capitol riot committee behind closed doors twice earlier this year.
People close to Ornato have told multiple outlets that he denies Hutchinson’s story – though it was further complicated when other former White House aides accused him of lying.
“Tony Ornato certainly seems to be denying the conversations he apparently had,” Mike Pence’s former assistant Olivia Troye wrote on Twitter after Hutchinson’s audition.
“Those of us who have worked with Tony know where his loyalty lies. He should testify under oath.
Another former Trump staffer, Alyssa Farah, added, “Tony Ornato also lied about me.”
“During the protests in Place Lafayette in 2020, I told Mark Meadows & Ornato that they had to warn the press who were there before clearing the square. Meadows replied, “we don’t do that.” Later, Tony lied and said the trade never happened. He knows it is,’ Farah said.
Cassidy Hutchinson, the assistant to Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told the January 6 committee in June that Ornato described the ex-president becoming “irritated” when officers refused to take him away at the US Capitil (she is pictured gesturing towards her collarbone, as she claimed Ornato did when recalling Trump’s actions against a Secret Service agent)
Ornato’s name has become a lightning rod during the hearings, with messages between him and Hutchinson also displayed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the committee, echoed their claims to cast further doubt on Ornato’s denials.
“There seems to be a common thread here…Tony Ornato likes to lie,” the Illinois lawmaker said.
Ornato was unusually close to Trump for a Secret Service agent, having briefly left his law enforcement role for a stint as the former president’s deputy chief of staff in December 2019. He later returned to the agency.
He told CNN on Monday he was leaving his role to work in the “private sector” in a statement that made no mention of the former president or the Jan. 6 investigation.
“I retired today to pursue a career in the private sector. I retired from the US Secret Service after more than 25 years of loyal service to my country, including serving the last five presidents,’ Ornato told the outlet.
“I have planned for a long time to retire and have been planning this transition for over a year.”
He would not name his next position, but said he would not work for Trump or any of his related companies.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
latest news The number of international travelers in July at LAX almost doubled last year
Los Angeles International Airport welcomed 1.8 million international travelers last month, nearly double the number in July 2021, airport officials said Monday.
The year-over-year increase is a sign of continued recovery for the travel industry, but numbers have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels; in July 2019, more than 2.5 million international passengers passed through LAX.
Between January and July, the airport handled 8.7 million international passengers, up more than 141% compared to the same period last year.
Overall traffic at LAX – both international and domestic – is up 57% over last year.
“The strong rebound in international travel we’ve seen during the peak summer months is very encouraging and adds to our overall passenger growth this season,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. , in a press release.
The number of available flights to Mexico and Canada rebounded to near pre-pandemic figures, and flights to the Middle East exceeded levels last seen in 2019.
But the number of flights to and from Europe and Asia continues to lag behind pre-pandemic availability, with travel to Asia from LAX still less than half of what they were before the pandemic.
As of July 2019, 2,521 flights and more than 775,319 seats were available from LAX to Asia, representing the largest international destination for the airport. Fewer than 1,140 flights to Asia and just under 324,000 seats were available last month.
News
Musk cites whistleblower allegations in new attempt to backtrack $44 billion acquisition on Twitter – TechCrunch
Elon Musk is adding Twitter security whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s allegations to his list of reasons to pull out of the $44 billion Twitter acquisition he proposed in April.
Musk’s messy takeover bid has taken many twists and turns since April, with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX ultimately deciding he doesn’t want to buy Twitter after all, citing a lack of clarity over Twitter’s bot data. However, Twitter refused to recognize Musk’s termination offer, pursuing a lawsuit to force Musk to honor his original offer – a trial is currently scheduled for October 17.
In a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk’s legal team has provided additional notice to terminate the deal, citing revelations made by the former Twitter security chief last week. . Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January after just over a year in the role, said the social network deceived everyone about the strength of its security protocols, noting he witnessed “gross shortcomings, negligence, willful ignorance, and threats to national security and democracy” at the company. Zatko also said Twitter tried to hide its shortcomings from regulators and investors.
Ammunition
While it’s unclear to what extent Zatko’s whistleblower efforts can spur Musk’s attempts to back down from his takeover bid, they certainly give him more ammunition. News broke yesterday that his legal team had subpoenaed Zatko, seeking evidence related to spam, security vulnerabilities, alleged foreign pies working on Twitter, and basically anything that might help support the case. by Musk.
As the SEC filing shows, Musk’s legal team is trying to bolster its position in the event that its previously submitted notice of termination “is found to be invalid for any reason.” So basically, if Musk’s arguments that Twitter underestimated its bot data don’t hold up, he wants more factors to fall back on.
“Zatko’s complaint alleges widespread misconduct on Twitter – which has been disclosed to Twitter directors and senior executives, including Parag Agrawal (CEO of Twitter) – that is likely to have serious consequences for the business of Twitter,” wrote Musk’s legal representative, Mike Ringler. . “For example, Mr. Zatko alleges that Twitter is in material noncompliance with both its obligations under a 2011 FTC consent decree and its general obligations under data privacy, business practices unfair and consumer protection laws and regulations.”
Ringler pointed to other Zatko allegations, including one that Twitter is “particularly vulnerable to systemic disruption” from data center outages or malicious actors, which Twitter’s management team allegedly tried to hide. He also pointed to Zatko’s allegation that Twitter gave in to Indian government demands that Twitter hire its agents and have access to user data.
In short, Musk and his legal team are now looking for other ways Twitter may have breached the terms of their merger agreement — and he really needs Zatko’s help.
techcrunch
Aaron Judge’s 50th homer not enough to slow Yankees west coast slide
Tomato truck crashes near Vacaville, submerges Interstate 80: NPR
101 southbound lanes in Sausalito closed due to fatal car-pedestrian crash, CHP says
Myria to Offer Myriad L2 Solutions in The Blockchain Gaming Space
Diana’s death stunned the world – and changed the royal family – The Denver Post
Tony Ornato, Secret Service agent at heart of explosive January 6 testimony, retires
latest news The number of international travelers in July at LAX almost doubled last year
Musk cites whistleblower allegations in new attempt to backtrack $44 billion acquisition on Twitter – TechCrunch
Why Rangers’ playoff loss could fuel Artemi Panarin
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance7 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs