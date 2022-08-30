News
About the death of Putin and his whole system
Mysterious are the ways of God. The same goes for the logic of world history. Ukraine tried to join NATO through the main entrance, dressed in the beautiful ironed uniforms of our soldiers.
We were not allowed to enter through the front door. However, we have become a country using various types of weapons of NATO states, the principles of troop management, intelligence, enemy army destruction tactics, including precise strikes on enemy centers and not to be obsessed with massive assaults (in the manner of Stalin’s Marshal Zhukov) and the huge casualties associated with them.
The Soviet-Russian command always suffered losses, knowing that Russian women would still give birth to more cannon fodder.
Perhaps Ukraine now has the most NATO-like army.
Our communication infrastructure has proven to be quite stable. It allowed ordinary citizens to use mobile communication and mobile Internet (even in combat zones) to help our dear army destroy enemy targets: large armored columns towards checkpoints of Russian troops, EW stations and air defense systems like the S-300. Our people, ordinary civilians, have been googling a bit to find out how to identify priority targets to destroy first.
Yesterday’s computer scientists learned how to throw regular frag grenades right into the hatches of enemy tanks so well we should be cheering. Ukrainian special operations forces and partisans operate fearlessly and successfully in the temporarily occupied territories, cutting the throats of traitors who have defected to the enemy and raising “cotton” on enemy military bases. Meanwhile, volunteers have already put into operation the first high-resolution satellite “seeing” the enemy through clouds and smoky areas where enemy troops tried to hide from precise strikes of Ukrainian gunners.
What is Putin’s mistake? Ukraine cannot be compared to Russia, which eventually succumbed to it and bowed to a system created by former KGB officers turned FSB officers, or other countries. Putin’s system has not only succeeded in subjugating the 140 million Russians. The system of management restored since the days of Stalin succeeded in reprogramming the Russian population by turning them into accomplices of a war crime supporting Russian war terror.
Overall, everything is clear with Russia: it will end up in the landfill of history.
Read also: Newly created Russian army corps will fail in war against Ukraine, expert says
Ukraine also cannot be compared to Afghanistan, which probably inspired Putin to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Russian dictator had imagined a similar scenario of blitzkrieg, panic, evacuation, capture of the authorities and loyalty of ordinary Ukrainians, who in Putin’s “axe system” were supposed to feed his army without adding poison pies or kick. invaders out of our land, like cockroaches.
The Russians who wrote to us asking if we were ready to flee by clinging to the frames of transport planes (obviously alluding to the Afghan scenario) knew nothing about Ukraine. They could not even imagine the powerful resistance the Ukrainians were capable of.
The failure of his analytical services and intelligence, and the idea of his own omnipotence and immortality, will prove catastrophic for Putin. And also for his country, which he confidently leads into a bottomless abyss from which they will never emerge. Overall, everything is clear with Russia: it will end up in the landfill of history.
And what about Ukraine? You can say that I painted too rosy a picture. Unfortunately, you are partly right. Putin has hurt Ukraine too much. We will learn the number of Ukrainians killed after the war.
I think we will shudder when we understand and realize the extent of our losses. The battle is not over yet. Millions of people have left the country. Another part was deported to Russia, often by force. Russian commanders continue to order their world’s longest army to literally bite into Ukrainian lands meter by meter, destroying our cities and infrastructure. Ukraine’s agricultural sector has been hit hard.
Read also: What will happen in December, and why is Putin afraid of it?
The enemy even burned grain fields, targeting elevators and logistics centers. And in winter, we will have to fight against the cold. I hope our partners will help, but their help, I think, will be disproportionate to the damage caused. The issue of using Russian assets frozen in the West to restore Ukraine will still be debated many times to reach important decisions. All of this takes time that we don’t have.
The price of Ukraine’s victory is already enormous. And the same goes for the geopolitical changes that will necessarily occur in connection with victory. We deter an anti-human regime that threatens not only Ukraine. On the right, we tried to enter the global security system with a parade dressed in the magnificent uniforms of the Ukrainian army, whose units marched in the Independence Day parade, making millions proud Ukrainians.
But we will put aside our ceremonial uniforms until better times. Ukrainians will enter the collective security system with faces bloodied with fire and eyes red with smoke and tears, in overalls covered in diesel fuel, motor oil and the blood of our brothers.
Read also: Germany will continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia for as long as necessary, FM says
With flags pierced and shredded by enemy bullets. On board a “motley assortment” of equipment: the Soviet-era BMP-1 suitable for the museum, the German Panzerhaubitze, the French Caesar, the Polish Krab, the American M777, etc.
But we will change this world by bringing down yet another evil empire ending with the triumph of the so-called universal principles and values and different from the cannibalistic instincts of Putin’s regime.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine
How injuries, vested veterans and practice squad spots could drive the Ravens’ roster moves
Thirteen days before Pernell McPhee had the Ravens’ first sack of the 2021 season and Anthony Levine Sr. led the team in Week 1 special teams snaps, neither was on the roster.
McPhee, the veteran outside linebacker, and Levine, the longtime special teams leader, were among the 16 Ravens cut ahead of the NFL’s deadline for 53-man rosters last year. If their releases registered as surprises around Baltimore, their returns in the following days did not. The plan was always to have them available for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Those roster gymnastics are worth remembering as the Ravens prepare for the NFL’s final wave of cuts, with general manager Eric DeCosta set to pare a 78-man team down to 53. But the Ravens roster that’s finalized by 4 p.m. Tuesday will not be the same roster the Ravens enter the regular season with.
“We have a plan already, and we’ve started putting it into effect,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “There’s a lot of considerations: position value, special teams value, also practice squad value, strategy. Eric and his guys have to look at strategy in terms of who might get claimed or not get claimed, or where we are with health at certain positions. Those are all considerations that have to be made. So we’ll probably take our time through until tomorrow to wrap it all up. Then, probably, honestly, the next couple of days after that, there will be some things happening.”
Injuries will animate most of the Ravens’ roster decisions this week. Under NFL rules, DeCosta must wait until Wednesday to place players such as tight end Charlie Kolar (sports hernia) and rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles tendon) on short-term injured reserve, sidelining them for at least four games. Defensive tackle Travis Jones, who suffered a minor knee injury in the preseason, is another IR candidate.
That means the Ravens will have to find roster replacements in short order. But they might not have to look far.
Among the players who could be released Tuesday are running back Mike Davis, defensive lineman Brent Urban, inside linebacker Josh Bynes, outside linebacker Steven Means and safety Tony Jefferson. All could contribute early in the season, if not start for the Ravens in Week 1. Just as importantly, all are “vested” veterans, too.
Vested veterans are players with at least four years of accrued NFL service time. Until the league’s trade deadline passes in early November, vested veterans who are released immediately reach free agency — bypassing waivers, where an interested team could claim them. A release Tuesday doesn’t necessarily signal a goodbye; it could mean, “See you when you re-sign in a day or two.”
“I know here and everywhere else they’re going to have the best guys that can play and be on their team,” Jefferson said after Saturday’s win over the Washington Commanders. “So I can’t really worry about that part too much. As long as I was able to go out there and showcase my abilities and show what I can do, the cards will fall where they fall. Obviously, I want to be a Raven, but I understand the technicalities that go with everything and all that.”
The Ravens’ reunions with McPhee and Levine last year demonstrate two potential paths back. McPhee was re-signed to the 53-man roster, along with veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson, two days after the Ravens released him and one day after wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin were moved to IR. McPhee played 36 defensive snaps against Las Vegas and appeared in 10 games last season.
Levine, meanwhile, was added to the 16-man practice squad one day after his release, activated for the season opener and promoted to the 53-man roster before Week 2 along with defensive lineman Justin Ellis, a fellow vested veteran. Levine played in all 17 games and led the team in special teams snaps.
Some practice squad moves have financial considerations; vested veterans who open the season on a team’s Week 1 roster have their base salary fully guaranteed. Players signed after Week 1, however, are entitled to only 25% of their base salary if released after a short tenure. The Ravens have just $8.6 million in salary cap space, according to the players’ union, among the smaller pools in the NFL.
“Guys want to be here,” Harbaugh said. “So if you can work [out] some of the things … you try to do that.”
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Sony is setting up a PlayStation mobile gaming unit to go beyond consoles
Mobile game revenue accounts for more than half of the mobile game market. Sony is looking to diversify beyond consoles with its new division dedicated to PlayStation mobile games.
Mateusz Slodkowski | SOPA Pictures | Light Rocket via Getty Images
Sony has set up a dedicated PlayStation mobile gaming unit in a major effort to branch out beyond consoles.
The Japanese gaming giant launched PlayStation Studios’ mobile division on Monday and said it would operate independently of the console business.
Sony also announced on Monday that it has acquired Helsinki and Berlin-based mobile game developer Savage Game Studios.
The move comes after a tough second quarter for Sony’s games division, and the company’s downward revision of its full-year earnings forecast for the business amid the Covid-induced boom – during which people were stuck at home playing video games – starting to fade.
Sony also continues to face supply chain issues and cannot meet demand for its flagship PlayStation 5 console.
Sony has dominated the console market for several years, thanks to the PlayStation. But the company is now looking to diversify. This year, the Japanese gaming giant said it plans to release around 50% of PC and mobile games by 2025, up from around a quarter now.
“For this to happen, Sony needs to make big bets on mobile games,” Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based games industry consultancy Kantan Games, told CNBC.
And the opportunity is great. Consoles account for about 27% of the $196.8 billion games market, while mobile accounts for more than half of revenue, according to Newzoo.
Sony’s mobile strategy
The purchase of Savage Game Studios continues Sony’s recent acquisition drive, which seeks to boost development of titles across all platforms.
“PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify its offering beyond the console, bringing amazing new games to more people than ever before,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “The acquisition of the talented team at Savage Game Studios is another strategic step towards this goal.”
Sony said Savage Game Studios was working on a “new, unannounced AAA mobile service action game.” A “triple A” game is an informal industry classification, usually for a type of hit title. A live service game is usually a title where the developers continually update and add content to extend its lifespan and generate revenue over a longer period of time.
The success of Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal on mobile, both originally designed for console and PC, shows that there is a demand for well-known titles on smaller screens “if executed well”. , according to Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partenaires.
Sony’s mobile strategy will likely rely on its extensive intellectual property (IP) library, but also on developing specific games for smaller devices, Kantan Games’ Toto said.
“Sony is very likely to not only bring existing PlayStation IPs to mobile, but also encourage studios to develop new franchises for smart devices from scratch,” Toto said.
Chances of success
Sony is the latest console maker to take a big step into mobile gaming. Microsoft’s Xbox gaming unit has also started taking its first steps towards mobile. Nintendo has also, over the past three years, focused a lot of effort on the smaller-screen gaming format.
Globally, Sony will be competing with companies it didn’t really have before, particularly Chinese giants Tencent and NetEase, two of the world’s largest mobile gaming players.
But Toto said Sony’s chances of success were still high.
“The mobile game market is overcrowded. There are more than a million games in the app stores these days. But gamers like Sony, even if they are new entrants, can still do it simply through to their firepower,” Toto told CNBC.
“There aren’t many companies like Sony, with such a strong brand image, a whole range of successful studios and a treasure trove of valuable IPs.”
March Session in Kashmir 2022 JKBOSE: Live Updates
Accordingly, the annual board examinations for classes 10th to 12th would be held in March-April 2023 instead of November-December 2022.
The government decision to shift the academic session to March-2023 from the current academic year is well planned, a top official said.
The official said there should be no confusion over it and students should accordingly prepare themselves for the March session from the current academic year.
“It has been decided at the government level to shift the session to March-2023 from the current academic year. Only a few things are being worked out after that official order will be issued by the department,” the official told Greater Kashmir.
As per the government decision, the annual-2022 Board exams for the class 10th to 12th will be held in March 2023 instead of November-December of 2022.
“Yes it has been decided. There should be no ambiguity in it,” the official said.
As already reported, the J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in April this year said the Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) from the current academic session and will also move to a uniform academic calendar which in turn will be synchronized to the national academic calendar.
The Higher Education Department (HED) already shifted the academic session to July from the current year in line with the National Academic Calendar.
“Same will be followed by the School Education Department (SED) so that the academic calendar will be in sync with HED and national academic calendar,” he said.
Notably, a high level committee constituted by the government was tasked to suggest the ways and means on how to go about it. The committee has suggested the operational mechanism for shifting the academic session to March from the current session.
As already reported by this newspaper, the advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Batnagar said it was a good idea to have one academic calendar which matches with the Higher Education Department and all other professional colleges as well.
The official said there were issues related to the snow bound areas. “But the department has worked out a plan to smoothly implement the March session in snow bound areas,” he said.
It has been learnt that the government will hold the annual exam in plan areas in mid-March while the exam in snow bound areas will be held in mid-April.
“The evaluation of answer scripts will be started soon after the exam of the particular subject will be held. Under this mechanism, the results will be declared in the last week of May,” the official said.
A top official said the incumbent Principal Secretary SED, Bishwajit Kumar Singh who has been promoted as Additional Director General of Forests (ADGF), will leave the office after a month.
“Till that time he will finish the unfinished tasks started by the department. Shifting to the March session is one such task to be done before he leaves for New Delhi to join the new posting,” the official said.
The post March Session in Kashmir 2022 JKBOSE: Live Updates appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Saxony August CPI 7.3% vs. 7.2% year-on-year
Another reading from the state that sees higher annual inflation compared to July. Combined with past data, this aligns with the estimate for the national reading to see a higher reading also later in the day. The estimate is for a reading of 7.8% y/y and we should see the actual result come close to that.
Looking forward to next month, beware of another potential spike in price pressures for Germany, as noted here.
This article was written by Justin Low at www.forexlive.com.
‘House of the Dragon’ cast and characters: All the Targaryens you need to know
Dragon House is among the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 – being the prequel to game of thrones Will do that. Whereas HBO blockbuster set in King’s Landing which we all remember, the citizens of the town are entirely new to us. Set roughly 200 years before Game of Thrones began, there are no familiar faces to hold on to.
This can make getting into House of the Dragon a challenge at first. There are so many new characters and so many complex relationships that it can be a bit overwhelming at first. This list of key Targaryens should help make sense of the chaos. Note that there is House of the Dragon episode 1 spoilers below.
Aegon the Conqueror
Aegon Targaryen is not shown in House of the Dragon, but his New Legend is frequently referenced. Often referred to as Aegon the Conqueror, Aegon was the first king of Westeros. He married his two sisters, Rhaenys and Visenya (yes, his sisters). The three of them each had dragons, which they used to unite the seven kingdoms of Westeros in force. Using the swords of his fallen enemies, Aegon asked his dragon to forge the Iron Throne.
If you delve into the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire, you’ll notice the terms BC and AC. It is before the conquest and after the conquest. Rhaenyra Targaryen, for example, was born in 97 AD.
King Jaehaerys I Targaryen
King Jaehaerys Targaryen is only seen briefly in House of the Dragon, but he’s an important Targaryen to know. You saw it in the opening vignette of the first episode of House of the Dragon, in which Jaehaerys summoned a council of Westerosi lords to vote on who should succeed him. He’s played by Michael Carter who, fun fact, played Jabba the Hutt lackey Bib Fortuna in Return of the Jedi.
Only the fourth Targaryen ruler of Westeros, Jaehaerys was a High King in the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire. “The kingdom Jaehaerys inherited was impoverished, war-torn, lawless, and torn with division and mistrust, while the new king himself was a green boy with no experience of rule,” George RR Martin wrote in Fire and Blood. Yet despite these inauspicious beginnings, Jaehaerys would rule for 55 years, a period marked by peace and prosperity.
Jaehaerys married his sister, Alysanne Targaryen, who was apparently in vogue at the time. Their two sons died, leaving no direct successor.
King Viserys I Targaryen
King Viserys is perhaps the most important character in House of the Dragon, especially in the early episodes. He is the grandson of Jaehaerys Targaryen and won the aforementioned contest which determined Jaehaerys’ successor. His main competitor in this vote was Rhaenys Targaryen, cousin of Viserys and granddaughter of Jaehaerys.
King Viserys’ father was Baelor Targaryen, who was heir to the throne until his death from appendicitis, which explains why Viserys in Episode 1 named his newborn son Baelor.
“Many consider the reign of King Viserys I to represent the pinnacle of Targaryen power in Westeros,” Martin wrote in Fire and Blood, though he also noted the king’s faults. “King Viserys I Targaryen was not the most willful of kings, it must be said; always amiable and eager to please, he relied heavily on the advice of the men around him and did as they commanded the more often.”
King Viserys is played by Paddy Considine, who you may have seen on HBO’s Hot Fuzz, The Bourne Ultimatum, The World’s End and The Outsider.
Aemma Targaryen
Queen Aemma Targaryen is the first wife of Viserys and the mother of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Before marrying into the royal family, she was Aemma Arryn, making her a distant relative of Jon Arryn, whose poisoning precipitated the events depicted in Game of Thrones.
Aemma’s marriage to Viserys was plagued by great misfortune. She got pregnant several times, but miscarried. Only one healthy child was born: Rhaenyra. Two boys were born, but both died in their cradles. Aemma died giving birth to the second, Baelor. Although her death is a natural consequence of childbirth in the book Fire and Blood, in House of the Dragon it is caused by Viserys asking Grand Maester Mellos to perform a C-section on Aemma in hopes of saving the child.
Actress Sian Brooke plays Aemma Targaryen. As well as several television credits, including Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, Brooke is also a prolific actress on the British theater circuit.
Demon Targaryen
Arguably the biggest star coming into House of the Dragons is Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen. For four years, Smith played the Doctor in Doctor Who, and more recently played Prince Phillip in The Crown.
Daemon Targaryen is the younger brother of Viserys Targaryen and begins House of the Dragon as heir to the Iron Throne. As we see in episode 1, however, Viserys decides his daughter Rhaenyra is a more suitable heir, disqualifying Daemon’s traditional right to become king.
Daemon is married to Rhea Royce. The Royces are a large Val family; Game of Thrones fans will remember Yohn Royce as Vale’s key figure after Littlefinger murdered Lysa Arryn.
Daemon is kind of like a mix between Jaime and Tyrion Lannister. He is a renowned warrior but, like “the goblin” Tyrion, he is perceived, rightly or wrongly, as a dark spot in the family. He is known to regularly frequent pleasure houses and has a pronounced rebellious side.
Rhaenys Targaryen
Rhaenys Targaryen is “the queen that never was”. She declared the right to become queen, being the eldest granddaughter of King Jaehaerys, but was rejected by the lords of Westeros when they voted en masse for Viserys instead.
Rhaenys is the daughter of Aemon Targaryen, the namesake of Maester Aemon from Night’s Watch in Game of Thrones. Rhaenys is portrayed as a badass in Fire and Blood, known for her wit, beauty, and ability to ride dragons. She is married to Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is a prominent member of the Small Council with fire and blood. Although the Lannisters were known for their wealth in Game of Thrones, at this time it was Lord Corlys’ House Velaryon that was the most cashed in Westeros.
Rhaenys is played by Eve Best, best known for her role as Eleanor O’Hara in Nurse Jackie. Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys.
It should be noted that in Fire and Blood, the vote to establish Jaehaerys’ successor was primarily between Viserys and Laenor Velaryon – Rhaenys’ son, not Rhaenys herself. In the book – it might not matter in the series – House Baratheon and House Stark were both supporters of Rhaenys’ claim to the Iron Throne.
Rhaenyra Targaryen
King Viserys may be the central character of House of the Dragon’s first season, but the featured character is Rhaenyra Targaryen. As noted, Matt Smith is arguably the show’s most prominent cast member. Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra for much of the first season, could become House of the Dragon’s biggest star.
Rhaenyra is the only surviving child of King Viserys and Queen Aemma Targaryen. After the death of Baelor, who only lived about 10 hours, Viserys declared Rhaenyra the rightful heir to the throne. She is a young woman at the start of the series, barely 14 years old. But Rhaenyra grows rapidly as House of the Dragon progresses and becomes an unstoppable force in her own right.
Older Rhaenyra is played by Emma D’arcy, who had a leading role in 2020’s Truth Seekers. Nine generations separate Rhaenyra and Daenerys Targaryen: Rhaenyra is Daenerys’ tall, tall, tall, tall, tall, tall. great Grandmother.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
This remote mine could predict the future of the US electric car industry
Hidden a thousand feet below the earth’s surface in this patch of northern Minnesota wetlands are ancient deposits of minerals that some believe are essential to fueling America’s clean energy future.
