About the death of Putin and his whole system

Mysterious are the ways of God. The same goes for the logic of world history. Ukraine tried to join NATO through the main entrance, dressed in the beautiful ironed uniforms of our soldiers.

We were not allowed to enter through the front door. However, we have become a country using various types of weapons of NATO states, the principles of troop management, intelligence, enemy army destruction tactics, including precise strikes on enemy centers and not to be obsessed with massive assaults (in the manner of Stalin’s Marshal Zhukov) and the huge casualties associated with them.

The Soviet-Russian command always suffered losses, knowing that Russian women would still give birth to more cannon fodder.

Perhaps Ukraine now has the most NATO-like army.

Our communication infrastructure has proven to be quite stable. It allowed ordinary citizens to use mobile communication and mobile Internet (even in combat zones) to help our dear army destroy enemy targets: large armored columns towards checkpoints of Russian troops, EW stations and air defense systems like the S-300. Our people, ordinary civilians, have been googling a bit to find out how to identify priority targets to destroy first.

Yesterday’s computer scientists learned how to throw regular frag grenades right into the hatches of enemy tanks so well we should be cheering. Ukrainian special operations forces and partisans operate fearlessly and successfully in the temporarily occupied territories, cutting the throats of traitors who have defected to the enemy and raising “cotton” on enemy military bases. Meanwhile, volunteers have already put into operation the first high-resolution satellite “seeing” the enemy through clouds and smoky areas where enemy troops tried to hide from precise strikes of Ukrainian gunners.

What is Putin’s mistake? Ukraine cannot be compared to Russia, which eventually succumbed to it and bowed to a system created by former KGB officers turned FSB officers, or other countries. Putin’s system has not only succeeded in subjugating the 140 million Russians. The system of management restored since the days of Stalin succeeded in reprogramming the Russian population by turning them into accomplices of a war crime supporting Russian war terror.

Overall, everything is clear with Russia: it will end up in the landfill of history.

Ukraine also cannot be compared to Afghanistan, which probably inspired Putin to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Russian dictator had imagined a similar scenario of blitzkrieg, panic, evacuation, capture of the authorities and loyalty of ordinary Ukrainians, who in Putin’s “axe system” were supposed to feed his army without adding poison pies or kick. invaders out of our land, like cockroaches.

The Russians who wrote to us asking if we were ready to flee by clinging to the frames of transport planes (obviously alluding to the Afghan scenario) knew nothing about Ukraine. They could not even imagine the powerful resistance the Ukrainians were capable of.

The failure of his analytical services and intelligence, and the idea of ​​his own omnipotence and immortality, will prove catastrophic for Putin. And also for his country, which he confidently leads into a bottomless abyss from which they will never emerge. Overall, everything is clear with Russia: it will end up in the landfill of history.

And what about Ukraine? You can say that I painted too rosy a picture. Unfortunately, you are partly right. Putin has hurt Ukraine too much. We will learn the number of Ukrainians killed after the war.

I think we will shudder when we understand and realize the extent of our losses. The battle is not over yet. Millions of people have left the country. Another part was deported to Russia, often by force. Russian commanders continue to order their world’s longest army to literally bite into Ukrainian lands meter by meter, destroying our cities and infrastructure. Ukraine’s agricultural sector has been hit hard.

The enemy even burned grain fields, targeting elevators and logistics centers. And in winter, we will have to fight against the cold. I hope our partners will help, but their help, I think, will be disproportionate to the damage caused. The issue of using Russian assets frozen in the West to restore Ukraine will still be debated many times to reach important decisions. All of this takes time that we don’t have.

The price of Ukraine’s victory is already enormous. And the same goes for the geopolitical changes that will necessarily occur in connection with victory. We deter an anti-human regime that threatens not only Ukraine. On the right, we tried to enter the global security system with a parade dressed in the magnificent uniforms of the Ukrainian army, whose units marched in the Independence Day parade, making millions proud Ukrainians.

But we will put aside our ceremonial uniforms until better times. Ukrainians will enter the collective security system with faces bloodied with fire and eyes red with smoke and tears, in overalls covered in diesel fuel, motor oil and the blood of our brothers.

With flags pierced and shredded by enemy bullets. On board a “motley assortment” of equipment: the Soviet-era BMP-1 suitable for the museum, the German Panzerhaubitze, the French Caesar, the Polish Krab, the American M777, etc.

But we will change this world by bringing down yet another evil empire ending with the triumph of the so-called universal principles and values ​​and different from the cannibalistic instincts of Putin’s regime.

