Actor Kamal R Khan arrested over controversial tweet in 2020

It is estimated that the man was around 60 years old. (Unsplash/representative photo)

A member of an Amazon tribe who lived in total isolation for about 26 years and who was dubbed “the loneliest man in the world” has died in Brazil, officials say.

According The Guardian, the mysterious man was the last remaining member of an isolated indigenous group in Brazil. He was known as “the man in the hole” because he spent much of his existence hiding or sheltering in pits he dug in the ground.

The Brazilian Indigenous Affairs Agency (Funai), which was monitoring the man’s well-being remotely, said the man’s body was found on August 23 in a hammock outside his hut. There were no signs of violence, officials said. They also added that because he placed brightly colored feathers around his body, it is believed the man prepared for his death.

It is estimated that the man was around 60 years old. The BBC reported that he was the last of an indigenous group living in the indigenous region of Tanaru in the state of Rondonia, which borders Bolivia.

The Brazilian Federal Police will now carry out an autopsy on the man’s body and issue a report on the findings.

Officials believe the “man in the hole” was the sole inhabitant of Tanaru territory, considered one of the most violent regions in Brazil. According to the non-profit organization Survival International, the rest of the tribe had been slaughtered in a series of attacks believed to have been carried out by land-grabbing cattle ranchers since the 1970s, with the last members exterminated in 1995. .

However, very little is known about this indigenous community as the only survivor of the massacre had resisted any attempt to contact her. “He died without revealing what ethnicity he belonged to, nor the motivations for the holes he dug inside his house,” wrote the Observatory for the Human Rights of Isolated and Recently Contacted Indigenous Peoples (OPI) in France. learning of the man’s death.

“The Man in the Hole” was last filmed by a government crew in 2018 when he was seen using a sharp axe-like tool to chop down a tree.