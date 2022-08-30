Alan Dershowitz says lawyers tell him they won’t defend Trump because they don’t want to be ostracized or ‘cancelled’

The Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump was raided by the FBI on August 8.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Dershowitz said he had “concerns” about the caliber of Trump’s legal team.

He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they would not be defending Trump.

Dershowitz cited being “cancelled” for defending Trump as a major concern for those attorneys.

Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, said six lawyers called him to say they would not defend Trump for fear of being “cancelled “.

Dershowitz made these comments to newsmax host Sean Spicer on Monday, saying that while he has “concerns” about the caliber of Trump’s current lawyers, many qualified lawyers refuse to represent Trump.

“I can tell you that so far I’ve had six lawyers call me and say, ‘We’re not going to defend Trump even though we’d like to because of what happened to you, Alan Dershowitz, because you got cancelled,’” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz also said he lost jobs and speaking engagements after representing Trump, and those other lawyers saw him as an example of what could happen to them if they took on Trump as a client.

“People won’t talk to you. People are mad at you. I had a lawyer say to me, ‘I just don’t want to be ‘Dershowitzed,’” he said.

Dershowitz’s comments came after a Washington Post report this month detailed how Trump was struggling to find good lawyers to represent him.

For his part, Dershowitz also said this month that attorneys at major firms are told by their firms not to touch cases involving Trump.

“These are companies that want to continue to have customers, and they know that if they represent Donald Trump, they will lose a lot of customers,” Dershowitz told Insider.

“Everyone who called me showed reluctance to do so,” he added. “They say their law firms won’t let them. Their husbands or wives won’t let them. Their kids won’t let them. Their friends won’t let them, even if they want to do it.”

The story continues

Trump is currently represented by attorneys including Alina Habba, a New Jersey parking garage attorney, and former One America News anchor Christina Bobb.

Trump’s list of legal troubles includes an investigation in New York to determine whether the Trump Organization violated banking, insurance and tax laws and whether it engaged in financial fraud. He pleaded fifth more than 440 times during his deposition in the case.

The former president could also face potential criminal charges following a Justice Department investigation into whether he mishandled sensitive documents. According to the FBI’s warrant for its search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month – during which 11 sets of classified documents were seized – the DOJ is looking into whether Trump broke three laws federal, including the Espionage Act.

A representative for Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider