Anthony Rizzo moves up to 6th in roster – The Denver Post

With the primaries almost all over, it will soon be time for the general election debates – except there might not be many debates to listen to.

In nine key battleground states, four debates for major offices have so far been confirmed for the fall, according to an ABC News tally.

Much of the resistance comes from Republican candidates who they say want to debate on their own terms. While this isn’t a startling split from past cycles — for example, Trump’s team in 2020 tried to make claims about what the final presidential debate covered — it’s more than possible that in at least one handful of crucial races over who holds the balance of power in Washington, such efforts will lead to no official televised debates this fall.

Few swing states have confirmed events on the calendar. In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will debate in late September in the Rio Grande Valley.

In Florida, potential matchups are anticipated, but not certain. The Sunshine State hosted two gubernatorial debates in 2018 and while there was no official word if the candidates agreed to debate this year, the “Before You Vote” host group has begun marketing events in contests for governor and senator.

From there, the logistics become more contentious.

Here is the breakdown of the main battlefields.

Arizona

Arizona Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters – gubernatorial and Senate candidates respectively – deployed a campaign strategy to portray their opponents, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Senator Mark Kelly, as having something to hide instead of debating RSVP, while Democratic teams say they are negotiating terms with the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the state’s top group for the past 20 years. The commission has asked for RSVPs by the end of August.

So far, it’s only in the race for Arizona secretary of state that the two candidates, Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes, have committed to debate.

Lake officially committed to debating Hobbs on Wednesday, October 5, after taunting her in a viral video on Twitter while Hobbs’ team told ABC they “would like to participate” but “are asking them for a few adjustments. format”. Masters has used a similar strategy to Lake’s, challenging Kelly on Twitter to four debates – but so far only committing to one, Thursday, October 6, which Kelly’s team says they will also plans to attend “pending final discussions with the hosts.”

The debate for Arizona attorney general is postponed until August 29 after ABC News asked Republican Abe Hamadeh’s team about their lack of participation, with the commission and his team saying they are now working to secure a date that suits both parties. Democrat Kris Mayes committed to the date weeks ago.

In this June 29, 2022, file photo, Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidates from left, Scott Neely, Kari Lake, Paola Tulliani-Zen and Karrin Taylor Robson, join moderator and host Ted Simons, in the middle, on set before an Arizona PBS talk show in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP, FILE

Pennsylvania

Another dispute-ridden state is Pennsylvania. This month, Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate, released a list of five debates he agreed to attend and called on his opponent, Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman, to disclose whether he will participate. . Fetterman’s team remained mostly silent: The candidate, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May, did not answer questions after a recent event in Pittsburgh, but a door Spokesperson Joe Calvello told reporters, “We’re ready to discuss Oz. ”

During the Democratic primary, Fetterman called the debates “an important part of the story” and that “voters deserve no less than three network television debates.”

In late July, a local Pittsburgh station, KDKA, invited the candidates to a debate it plans to hold on September 6, but only heard about the Oz campaign, a station editor said. at ABC News. By comparison, the Keystone State Senate candidates debated twice in 2018.

Meanwhile, Doug Mastriano, the Republican senator from the state running for governor of Pennsylvania, last week proposed rules that would ban news outlets from holding exclusive rights to broadcast proceedings with his opponent, the Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and let each candidate choose a moderator. A spokesperson for Shapiro called the proposal a “stunt” and an excuse to avoid questions from far-right Mastriano, who has shunned nearly all mainstream media as he diverts his campaign message from hard-line stances that he took during the primary – instead, for example, focusing on inflation and economic worries.

No debate was announced publicly.

Ohio

Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, JD Vance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of his plans for the general election debates. The campaign of his Democratic challenger, Rep. Tim Ryan, accepted three televised conversations.

“It’s high time for JD Vance to venture out of his San Francisco mansion, visit Ohio and speak directly to the people he says he wants to represent. And once JD agrees to these three debates, Tim Ryan will debate JD at any other time and place,” Ryan’s campaign manager Dave Chase told ABC News.

In this August 2, 2022 file photo, a “Vote Here” sign is displayed outside a polling place at the Phoenix Art Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Georgia

Another push-and-pull is in Georgia, where Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate, has agreed to take part in a debate on Oct. 14. The deal comes after pressure from his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, who accused him of dodging debate in a campaign ad published last month.

However, the debate Walker is proposing to have is not one that Warnock has previously accepted: Warnock had previously accepted invitations to debate in Savannah, Macon and Atlanta in October, while Walker has not committed to any of these invitations – another layer of contention.

Nevada

Nevada’s gubernatorial and Senate debates have been set — but the candidates’ attendance remains uncertain. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are due to face off on Oct. 2.

Regarding the Senate race, a spokesperson for Republican nominee Adam Laxalt tweeted that while he “can’t wait” to debate Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, Laxalt’s team has “not agreed to d ‘debate invitations at this time and continue to consider all options for debate’.

North Carolina

And Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley has accepted an invitation from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters for a debate in October – but there has been no confirmation from her opponent yet.

Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd told ABC News he was open to debate but would not make a decision until after Labor Day. Budd did not debate any of his main opponents and made no indication that he would accept an invitation to a general election debate.

Senate candidate John Fetterman addresses his supporters at a rally on August 12, 2022 in Erie, Penn. | Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at the Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022, in Newtown, Penn. Dustin Franz/AFP via Getty Images | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michigan

Other disputes linger in Michigan’s gubernatorial race, where Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon are locked in a row over the best dates, with Whitmer’s team confirming to ABC News that she has accepted two debates: October 13 in Grand Rapids and October 25 in Detroit.

Dixon’s team pushed back the dates, however, writing on Twitter that “debates must begin BEFORE voting begins, not after as Whitmer demands.” Dixon further argued that his opponent “wants to hide, but people deserve answers.”

In response to Dixon’s comments, Whitmer’s campaign told ABC News that “for more than a decade, Michigan has hosted one to two televised statewide gubernatorial debates in October. Governor Whitmer looks forward to continuing that tradition with debates on October 13 and 25 so that Michiganders have the opportunity to see the clear contrast between the candidates as they make their decisions in this crucial election.”

Wisconsin

Neither Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes nor Republican incumbent Ron Johnson responded to requests for comment on their debate plans. Johnson has previously debated his opponents in races in 2016 and 2010.

Senator Raphael Warnock, speaks during a campaign rally in Conyers, Georgia on August 18, 2022. | Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a rally September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The big picture

Last April, the national branch of the Republican Party withdrew from the Commission on Presidential Debates, cutting ties with the general election debate process and dismantling a bipartisan process that had been in the making for 30 years.

The Republican National Committee voted unanimously at the time to leave the group, which they said was biased.

“We’re going to find new and better platforms for debate to ensure that future candidates don’t have to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. , in a statement at the time.

“The CPD’s plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a strong commitment to helping the American public learn about the candidates and the issues,” the CPD responded at the time.