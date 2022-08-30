News
Bachelorette 2022 recap: Nate responds to internet rumors about ‘The Men Tell All’
This week’s episode of “The Bachelorette” picks up where we left off with the final hometown date in Salem, MA with Aven and Rachel.
Aven’s hometown date with Rachel
Rachel expresses to Aven that she is very nervous to meet her parents because they didn’t approve of his last two girlfriends he brought home. He reassures her that she has nothing to fear.
Before meeting Aven’s family, the couple first visit a witchcraft shop (or should I say, “shawp” as the local owner calls it) and meet Lorelei, the self-proclaimed “Love Witch”. She performs a love spell and tells Rachel and Aven to follow their hearts (well, actually, their “haht”).
After some scary spells, Rachel meets Aven’s mother, Dawn, and father, Arthur and tells them how she and Aven had an instant connection. Arthur is skeptical and asks how this kind of relationship on a TV show could fit into the real world.
Although initially dubious, Rachel convinces both of Aven’s parents. Her dad says she’s a “catch” and welcome to the family. After meeting the parents, Aven tells Rachel that he is falling in love with her. She is thrilled, and although she doesn’t tell him, she tells the audience that she thinks she’s falling in love with him too.
“Men say it all” begins
Jesse opens up the “Men Tell It All” section of the episode by telling us that while they won’t be airing the rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel have gifted roses to all of their remaining men. So that means Jason, Johnny, and Erich will move on to Fantasy Suite week with Gabby, and Zach, Tino, and Aven will move forward with Rachel.
Next, we introduce the men sitting on the stage including Roby (remember? the magician?) who now has platinum blonde hair. We see a highlight of all the drama from the season, like Chris taking the boot early and Hayden telling Gabby she was “rough around the edges.” Chris and Hayden weren’t there to defend themselves, so we have to wonder what their side of the story might have been.
Logan takes the hot seat
At least one controversial contestant has made an appearance: Logan. Taking the hot seat on stage, he defends his decision to move from Team Rachel to Team Gabby. He says he constantly struggled between not wanting to make the two women’s journey difficult but at the same time needing to follow his heart. As you can imagine, the other men had a few select words to say about it.
Nate responds to rumors circulating on social media
Then, Nate takes the stage and the hot seat. He becomes emotional watching his highlight reel and his breakup with Gabby saying it was one of the hardest goodbyes he’s ever had to say.
He responds to internet rumors about his past relationships. Rumor has it that he kept his daughter a secret while dating someone for a while. He says he didn’t involve his daughter in order to protect her since he didn’t want to bring anything into her life that could cause instability.
Gabby and Rachel take on the men
The ladies are next to face all the men they rejected. Mario in particular felt like Gabby “hurt him” by sending him home while allowing Logan to stay.
Rachel addresses the shock where she sent Jordan V. home on their very first one-on-one date. She says she didn’t want anyone to feel like they were chained down and eventually followed her heart.
After a very serious discussion between the ladies and the men, we are given a little levity with everyone’s favorite part: the blooper! The shenanigans continue and Meatball pours gravy all over his body…again.
We’ve got a look at the rest of the season, which is sure to be the most dramatic finale in Bachelorette history. Don’t miss it all as the drama continues next Monday on ABC.
Popular YouTuber flees Thailand after allegedly scamming over 6,000 victims out of $55 million
A popular Thai YouTuber who claimed to be a successful forex trader has reportedly left the country after discovering she defrauded more than 6,000 victims out of two billion baht (about $55 million).
Natthamon Khongchak, known as Nutty’s Diary on YouTube with a channel with over 800,000 subscribers, reportedly fled abroad to Malaysia. Claiming to be a successful forex trader, Natthamon used his platform to trick victims into investing money with the promise of high returns in a short time.
The YouTuber would invite investors to deposit money into her account with the promise of a return of 25% for three-month contracts and 30% for six-month contracts. For 12-month contracts, Nathhamon promised a 35% return and agreed to pay monthly.
Investors start complaining in April after not receiving promised returns. On May 25, Natthamon said in an Instagram post that she made a mistake in trading and lost all the money but would refund her investors.
She then announced on June 24 that she was being sued in two cases and that she would not be able to reimburse investors if she were to be imprisoned.
Phaisal Ruangrit, a lawyer who assists victims of fraud, said a single victim deposited around 18 million baht ($495,228).
Popular Thai Drama-addict Facebook page claimed on Sunday that the YouTuber fled to Malaysia and one of her victims offered a reward of 1 million baht (about $27,513) to anyone who could provide information. leading to his arrest.
Grandstand review: Beach Boys endure, Temptations refresh and Tower of Power impress
If it’s the last Monday in August, it must be Senior Day at the Minnesota State Fair. And that means that the Grandstand show will feature an act that inspires boomers to recall their younger days. But, on Monday night, the fair folks summoned up the sixties in triplicate.
If it weren’t enough to have sun-soaked, squeaky-clean vintage rock and rollers the Beach Boys as headliners, the evening also featured a slick set of Motown soul by the current incarnation of the Temptations, including one of its founding members, Otis Williams. And it all started with a tough act to follow, the skin-tight horn-filled funk of Tower of Power.
Did the combination work? Well, it certainly was a full evening of entertainment, stretching to four hours of music before the fireworks flew. But the crowd of 9,250 was smaller and less enthusiastic than the sellout throng the Beach Boys played for four years ago. The difference may have been the lateness of the hour, as the group didn’t hit the stage until 9:45, long after the sun that seems to soak their songs had set. So perhaps it’s unsurprising that the more soulful side of the evening made the stronger impression.
That said, the Beach Boys certainly kept those summer anthems of yore coming fast and furious. The nine-piece band’s energy accelerated noticeably during a trio of propulsive car anthems early in the set: “Little Deuce Coupe,” “409” and “Shut Down.”
Still led by the band’s original lead singer, Mike Love, and featuring the same keyboardist as back in the day, Bruce Johnston, they did a fine job of not trying too hard to achieve the kind of sonic layers principal songwriter and arranger Brian Wilson created in the studio on the masterful “Pet Sounds” album, although “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows” were still beautiful in their stripped down state on Monday, the latter sung splendidly by Love’s son Christian.
A high bar for musicianship was set early in the evening by Tower of Power, the horn-laden Oakland funk band that may have been founded in the same decade as the Temptations and Beach Boys, but feels not at all like an oldies act. It remains an extraordinarily tight and high-energy outfit, a 10-piece group deeply devoted to the spirit of sizzling soul from the James Brown school. Three original members remain — including songwriting sax players Emilio Castillo and Stephen Kupka — but the group also has its best lead singer in years in the showy Mike Jerel.
While Tower of Power felt like the funky bar band of your dreams, the Temptations’ set was far closer to a slick Las Vegas classic R&B revue. With a 15-piece band backing the five dapperly dressed singers, 17 classic Temps tunes were squeezed into the 65-minute set. While the choreography wasn’t as demanding as what you’ll see the group offering on old “Soul Train” tapes — after all, Williams is 80 — there was some pretty good harmonizing.
For that, one can largely thank the booming bass voice of Jawan M. Jackson, who recently joined the group after performing in a production of its stage biography, “Ain’t Too Proud.” Although three of the five members had a chance to sing lead, another younger member, Anthony Grant, was the standout as a frontman, particularly on “I Wish It Would Rain” and a song introduced as “the Temptations National Anthem, ‘My Girl.’ ”
Jackson, Mississippi, without reliable running water
The city of Jackson, Mississippi was without a reliable water supply Monday after rain and flooding pushed the Pearl River to dangerous levels, officials said.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared an emergency for the water supply system on Monday night due to complications from the flooding of the Pearl River. He said problems at the OB Curtis water plant had resulted in low or no water pressure for many residents.
“The water shortage is expected to last for the next two days,” the city said in a statement.
Jackson, the state’s capital and largest city, had water issues even before rain raised fears of Pearl River flooding.
The city has been under a boil water advisory since last month as tests revealed a cloudy quality of city-supplied water that could hamper the disinfection process and lead to illness.
Governor Tate Reeves told a press conference Monday night that the city’s water system was unable to produce enough water.
“Until it’s fixed, that means we don’t have reliable running water on a large scale,” Reeves said. “That means the city can’t produce enough water to fight fires, flush toilets reliably and meet other critical needs.”
Flooding in Jackson, a city of about 153,000, was less severe than feared after the state recorded record rainfall, officials said.
The Pearl River is expected to remain at just over 35 feet but begin a slow decline Monday evening, the National Weather Service said.
“The good news is that the water levels are lower than expected,” Lumumba said during a briefing earlier on Monday, adding that at the time it was thought water had only come in one house.
But river water entering what he said was an “already very fragile water treatment facility” meant it had to be treated differently and resulted in less water leaving the system, did he declare.
“This is a city-wide challenge that they are striving to rise to,” Lumumba said.
Reeves said there would be declarations of states of emergency in addition to those from the city.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency would distribute water to residents, and the state would also lead an effort to begin emergency repairs and maintenance to get the water running again, said said Reeves.
State Health Officer Daniel Edney told a press conference: “The water is not safe to drink. I would even say it is not safe to brush your teeth – because we are not seeing adequate chlorination and an inability to consistently disinfect the water.”
Residents should bring water to a full boil for at least three minutes, he said.
Reeves said the city’s main water treatment facility had “operated without redundancies,” or backup systems, and its main pumps had recently been damaged.
Jackson Public Schools said all classes will switch to virtual learning and there will be no in-person instruction starting Tuesday due to water shortages.
The Associated Press contributed.
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital : NPR
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
JACKSON, Mississippi — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Monday night he was declaring a state of emergency after excessive rains exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s water treatment plants and caused low water pressure in much of the capital.
The low pressure has raised concerns about firefighting and people’s ability to take showers or flush toilets.
Reeves said on Tuesday the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will begin distributing safe and unsafe water in the city of 150,000, and the National Guard will be called in to help. The governor said he understands Jackson residents don’t want to have water system problems.
“I get it. I live in town. This isn’t news I want to hear,” Reeves said. “But we will be there for you.”
A swollen Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Jackson on Monday, days after storms dumped heavy rain, but water levels were starting to drop. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the water did not rise as high as expected. Previous projections showed about 100 to 150 buildings in the Jackson area were at risk of flooding.
“We especially thank the Lord for sparing so many of our residents,” Lumumba said Monday, hours before the governor was to speak about the water system.
The National Weather Service said the Pearl River peaked at about 35.4 feet (10.8 meters). This is below the major flood stage of 36 feet (10.97 meters).
Jackson has two water treatment plants, and the largest is near a reservoir that provides most of the city’s water supply. The reservoir also has a role in flood control.
Lumumba – a Democrat who was not invited to the Republican governor’s press conference – said the flooding had created additional problems at the sewage treatment plant and the low water pressure could last for a few days.
“What I liken it to is if you were drinking from a polystyrene cup, someone puts a hole in the bottom, you constantly try to fill it as it steadily sinks to the bottom,” Lumumba said.
Jackson has had longstanding issues with its water system. A cold snap in 2021 left a significant number of people without running water after pipes froze. Similar problems recurred earlier this year, on a smaller scale. The city has been on a boil water advisory since late July as tests revealed cloudy water quality that could lead to health issues.
Legislative leaders have reacted with concern to Jackson’s latest water system issues.
“We have serious concerns for the health and safety of citizens,” Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said in a statement Monday, suggesting the state is playing a role in trying to resolve the issue.
Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn said he has been contacted by hospitals, businesses and schools “pleading for something to be done to address the water crisis in Jackson.”
As the Pearl River began to rise last week, some Jackson residents began moving furniture and appliances out of their homes, and others stocked up on sandbags. Two years ago, torrential rains caused the river to rise 11.2 meters (36.7 feet) and Jackson homes in the hardest-hit neighborhoods were filled with dirty, snake-infested floodwaters .
Suzannah Thames owns a three-bedroom rental home in northeast Jackson that flooded in approximately 3 feet (0.9 meters) of water in 2020. Thames hired a crew to move appliances, furniture and other belongings out of the house on Friday. She said on Monday that the house was flooded with about 3 to 4 inches (7.6 to 10.2 centimeters) of water on Sunday evening.
“I thought it was going to be a lot worse,” Thames said. “I feel very lucky. I feel very blessed.”
Andre Warner, 54, said Monday his family had set up all of their furniture on cinder blocks inside their home to prepare for possible flooding in another northeast Jackson neighborhood.
Warner said the family had to leave the house for two weeks during the 2020 flood. Water did not enter their home at that time, but the electricity was cut in their neighborhood because that other houses were flooded.
“We had to wait for it to drain and dry out for them to cut the grid,” Warner said.
The Mississippi floods were less severe than those that caused death and destruction in Kentucky last month. These floods killed at least 39 people and robbed thousands of families of all their belongings. Nearly a month later, residents are debating whether to rebuild in the place they call home or start over somewhere else.
SFUSD Adding 2 Muslim Holidays to School Calendar Raises Community Equity Issues
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco Public Schools will add two holidays next school year. The school board voted to close all schools on two of the holiest Muslim days. This doesn’t sit well with some people who say we need more instruction, not less.
If all goes as planned, starting in the fall of 2023, San Francisco public school students will have two extra days off to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, two cultural holidays in San Francisco. Muslim origin.
“Hundreds of our children have been left behind, missing school classes, missing homework, when they have to take time for it to be with their families,” said Wassim Hage of the Arab Center for Resources and organization.
The San Francisco Unified School Board agreed. Only one member, Ann Hsu, voted against adding these two holidays, arguing that there is no process in place when selecting holidays.
Hsu also believes that all students need more instruction, not less. She recently appeared on the John Rothman radio program regarding how students are currently observing Eid.
“Muslim students can take the two days off and they will not be penalized,” she said.
RELATED: San Francisco teachers demand pay rise, district fills 200 job vacancies
The council’s action is deemed unfair by others. Members of the Jewish community remind the council that the neighborhood is not taking off for Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur.
“I think many of our families would prefer to see opportunities to discuss Jewish identity and celebrations in the classroom bringing Passover, bringing Hanakkah and bringing the rest of the SFUSD kids into our traditions and doing the same for Muslims and Hindus and Christians and other minorities,” said Tyler Gregory of the Council on Jewish Community Relations.
A year ago, Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The summer school students are absent that day.
California also recognizes Cesar Chavez Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.
But other holidays like Lunar New Year and now Eid will be holidays at SFUSD even though they are not recognized statewide.
Now a lawyer, Paul Scott, is asking the school board to overturn its vote or face a lawsuit for allegedly favoring one religion over another.
“The worst thing our elected officials can do is find ways to divide us. We need to be united at a time like this,” Gregory added.
Scott gave the council until August 31 to reverse its decision. Scott was behind the lawsuit against the renaming of San Francisco public schools.
Kovinic happy to have the chance to play Serena
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest news on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
11:30 p.m.
Danka Kovinic heard the roars of the crowd at the start of her match against Serena Williams and one thing quickly came to mind.
Kovinic thought, “OK, if they’re going to be this loud all game, it’s going to be tough.”
Williams beat her 6-3, 6-3, but Kovinic felt she was playing better than the score. She thought she handled Williams’ power well, but acknowledged some difficulties with the noise.
The 27-year-old Montenegrin said she sometimes had trouble gauging how far Williams’ shots would go because she couldn’t hear the sound of the racket.
But she loved the opportunity to play against the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, calling it “an experience I could only think of and maybe dream of in my entire career”.
___
10:50 p.m.
Serena Williams isn’t ready to declare that the US Open will be her last hurray.
When asked after his first-round win on Monday night if this would definitely be his last tournament, Williams replied with a knowing smile: “Yeah, I was pretty vague about that, wasn’t I? “
And then she added, “I’m going to keep it vague, because you never know.”
When she announced three weeks ago that she was ready to quit playing tennis, Williams indicated that the US Open could be everything to her, but she never explicitly said it would be the case.
___
9:55 p.m.
Serena Williams promises that whatever she does after tennis, she will always be as intense as she was as a player.
Williams says her next chapter will be “like Serena 2.0.”
Williams has yet to say definitively that she is retiring in a ceremony following her first-round win over Danka Kovinic. But the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion made it clear she was ready for different things, saying “there are other chapters in life”.
The ceremony, which included the arrival of her husband and daughter on the court as well as Billie Jean King, included a tribute narrated by Oprah Winfrey titled “Dear Serena.” It ended by saying, “Just know whatever you do next, we’ll be watching. With love, all of us.
___
9:15 p.m.
Serena Williams will get at least one more singles match in what could be the last tournament of her career.
Williams pulled away to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 for her record 107th US Open win.
On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will face second-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit.
___
8:30 p.m.
Serena Williams is halfway to starting her US Open with a victory after winning the first set 6-3 against Danka Kovinic.
Williams won the first two games, gave up the next three, then regained her grip before wrapping up in 55 minutes.
Williams said she was preparing to end her tennis career, but a victory would send her into a second-round match against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.
___
7:35 p.m.
Serena Williams is back on the court she dominated like no other – perhaps for the last time.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion started her first-round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Williams said she was preparing to end her tennis career, which could come after this tournament which she won six times.
With Spike Lee on the court for the draw and Queen Latifah narrating a tribute video, there was a lot more hype than the usual day one match. Williams emerged from the locker room wearing a sparkly jacket and maxi skirt after being touted as the greatest of all time.
Williams then held serve to open the game, hitting back-to-back aces after facing two break points.
___
6:50 p.m.
Serena Williams finished her last practice before the US Open after half an hour.
As she walked along the courts, towards Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans shouted her name, “Serenaaaaa!” She raised her arm to wave her racquet in recognition.
She then drank a bottle of water and continued walking, pursed lips, towards the stadium for what could be the last singles match of her prolific career.
___
6:30 p.m.
Serena Williams started a warm-up session at a training ground just outside Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of her first round match at the US Open.
Williams was greeted by cheers from fans who filled the stands in the practice area as she took Ashe’s short walk around 45 minutes before she was due to face Danka Kovinic.
Before grabbing her racquet, Williams walked over to greet her good friend, former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, and Wozniacki’s husband, former NBA player David Lee, with hugs.
Williams began trading shots from the baseline with her punching partner as coach Eric Hechtman and adviser Rennae Stubbs looked on.
___
4:10 p.m.
Ukrainian Daria Snigur’s first career victory on the WTA Tour was significant.
7-seeded Simona Halep, 20, upset 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 in the US Open first round, then struggled through tears to explain what the victory meant. meant to his family and his country during his war with Russia.
Snigur wore a pin with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on his chest and put his hands around it after the last point.
Snigur took part in the ‘Tennis Plays for Peace’ exhibit at Louis Armstrong Stadium last week to raise money to help Ukraine, and she said it might have helped her get her nerves back when she returned on the same ground on Monday.
Halep had won 19 of her last 22 matches and recently returned to the top 10, but the two-time Grand Slam champion has struggled at the US Open throughout her career.
___
3:15 p.m.
Wu Yibing has become the first Chinese to win a US Open match in the professional era.
Wu stunned 31st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. He had worked his way through the field in the qualifying tournament, joining fellow countryman and qualifier Zhang Zhizhen as the first Chinese man in the US Open main draw since the Open Era began in 1968.
Wu won the 2017 US Open singles and doubles titles.
Zhang lost to Tim van Rijthoven in five sets.
___
2 p.m.
Andy Murray reached the second round of the US Open with one of the tournament’s first upsets.
Murray beat Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 24, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles 10 years ago at Flushing Meadows.
16-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut was another seeded loser, beaten in straight sets by American JJ Wolf.
Third seed Maria Sakkari and 17th seed Caroline Garcia were among the early winners on the women’s side.
___
12:20 p.m.
A small group of protesters chanting “Novak! Novak!” outside the entrance to the US Open called for an end to the vaccine travel mandate that kept Novak Djokovic out of this year’s tournament.
Djokovic, from Serbia, was unable to travel to the United States as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He was able to compete in the previous two U.S. Opens held during the pandemic, but the current vaccine requirement began Nov. 8.
Members of Families are Essential and Children’s Health Defense & Teachers for Choice were among the protesters, standing behind signs reading “End The Travel Mandate Now!”
___
11:15 a.m.
With Serena Williams on the schedule on the night, the US Open started off with a lot more buzz than usual for Day 1.
The game started in the last Grand Slam of the year, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev among the players who will be in action on Monday.
Medvedev, who won his maiden Grand Slam title last year at Flushing Meadows, plays the seeding match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against American Stefan Kozlov at noon.
Former US Open champion Andy Murray faces Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 24, in one of the matches which has started.
Williams will start the night session at Ashe for the start of what could be the last tournament of his career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion takes on Danka Kovinic.
Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion who missed the tournament last year, is also on the schedule, along with former US Open champions Stan Wawrinka and Bianca Andreescu.
___
More AP coverage of US Open tennis: and
