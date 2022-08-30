Finance
Be Prepared Even Before the Flood Comes
Each year, about 40% to 50% of natural calamities that happens all over the world is caused by floods. Just like earthquakes, floods take away thousands of lives due to the heavy waters, and can even wash away buildings, cars and trucks, and trees are even uprooted. It is apparent just how dangerous a flood can be. This is why disaster preparation is important to be able to survive a life-taking flood.
If you think that your location or the area where you live is prone to floods like houses located near streams or rivers, as well as those on the lower area of a slope and those with canals that are frequently blocked or clogged with garbage. One good tip to avoid experiencing floods would be to live where none of these are present like in higher places, a good drainage system and so on.
Houses located near rivers and dams, as well as those areas that have a poor drainage system and absence of trees are sure to have floods. In a situation like this, it really is important to have some disaster gear on the ready. This should include those flood essentials such as a life vest or a life jacket. Even if the water is still around the level of your ankle or knees, wear it ahead of time because water can increase at a rapid pace. It may be too late if you wear the life vest when the water is too high already.
You also have to prepare clothes that can resist the cold of the rain and the flood. Prepare jackets that can fight off the cold and has good ventilation. Pants or sweats, gloves, caps are also important. Towels are also important to dry yourself off. Protect your feet with boots to keep your feet dry in case you have open wounds that can be a possible entry for infectious organisms.
You also need some food in case you are stuck at the highest peak of your house because help hasn’t arrived yet. Pack food that is good for 3 days to a week just in case it will take longer for you to be rescued. Water is also important so don’t forget to store bottles of water, as well as foods that are not easily can last for a good number of days like crackers, canned goods and the like. A flood can quickly flush away your life if you are not prepared so make sure that you buy disaster gear beforehand so that you have everything on the ready when the flood strikes.
Outsourcing Web Development Advantages
In this recession hit period, due to stringent budgets and lack of professional expertise, these organizations are moving to countries like India for web development. Good IT infrastructure and high level of English speaking employees is another reason for these organizations to come to India for their web development. Moreover web development companies in India are changing their working hours so that difference in time zone does not prove to be a hindrance for both parties while communicating with each other.
There are number of advantages of web development in India:
Reduced Development Cost
Web application development at reduced cost is the key reason for organizations to offshore their development work to India. Organizations in Developed countries like U.S, U.K, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Sweden etc find it very expensive to develop web applications at their own workplace because of high wages. Suppose Development of web application in their own country cost them 100,000 dollars than in India it will cost them round about 40,000 dollars. Henceforth they appoint offshore website Development Company from India for their work.
Highly Skilled Developers
Cost benefit is major factor driving organizations to India but apart from that access to highly skilled and experienced web developers is also a major factor for these companies to transfer their work to web development companies in India. This skilled web developers use their creativity and experience to develop web applications that meet your business requirement.
Focus on Core Competency to Maximize Profit
Once you have appointed Web Development Company for handling web based work you get extra time to explore those fields which until now have been untouched. You get two benefits, first is your development cost is reduced as wages in India are low and second is you can maximize profit by focusing on your main work area. So it proves to be a win-win situation for organizations who appoint web development companies from India.
Timeliness:
Time is one of the key factors during application development. Web Development Company in India is capable to deliver successful web applications on time with high level of accuracy attached to the project.
Quality Work:
Professional web developers develop web applications or websites for your organization. This web developers use all their experience to develop high quality web applications that meet all your requirements.
Scalable Applications:
Thorough requirement analysis of your business needs is carried out to plan and develop applications that can be used for a long time and can be modified easily in future at a very nominal cost.
Development in various fields:
A large number of web development companies in India specialize in a wide range of verticals. Some areas where web application development is possible are Banking, Medical, Hotel, Ecommerce, Finance, Marketing, Retail etc. Web developers in India have a high quality of domain and technical expertise. Hence they are capable to develop web applications of high complexity regardless of field it will be used.
An Amazing World of Online Sports Betting Sites
There are many people who bet on important sports events. Online sports betting is all about predicting and betting on the sports results. Many people all over the world bet in this type of gambling. In the past, betting was done at the site when the game was going on. With the advancement of technology, people took to online betting sitting in front of the computer at the comfort of their house. This type of gambling has become increasingly popular among the betters because of the benefits that it provides. There are innumerable sites powered by software application that promote sports betting live on the web. Some of the popular sites are given below:
1. Bodog Sportsbook: Being a major player in the sports betting industry, Bodog Sportsbook is considered the best underdog lines on the web. It has most of the sports and wagering action from NBA to NFL that are big games and is fully federally licensed by the government of Antigua. It is also well-known for fast payouts, easy withdrawal system, security, customer service excellence and sports betting options. It provides limitless betting options ranging from multi sport parlays to player and team props.
2. Sportsbook.com: Since its inception in 1998, Sportsbook.com has been a popular online sports betting site. Being a premier online sports destination, it has consistently set standards in the industry and has twice won “Sportsbook of the Year” award from eGaming Reviews. It is the biggest online sportsbook in the world that offer online casino, horse racing, poker room and mobile client.
3. Bodog.com Sportsbook: This claimed as the Top Ranked Sportsbook by Insider’s Betting Guide for being the most reliable information source. The customer loyalty programs introduced by Bodog.com are its hallmark as it is the most rewarding one in the industry.
4. Players Only: Players only is one of the best poker games available on the net. Loaded with Play Aces software, it offers many features, games and top class customer service.
5. SuperBook.com: This is the nice online betting destination to bet on the NFL or NBA. This site has the record turnover of active users and is featured in all the popular channels like CNN, ESPN, Wall Street Journal, Barrons, Financial Times, USA Today, etc.
Wedding Banquet Parable of Jesus’ – Matthew 22:1-14 Commentary
INTRODUCTION
The Parable of the Wedding Banquet is the last of the three “true-faith” parables which set out to show the true people of God (Bruner, 2002:762-779). These parables progressively explain in Matthean “obedient faith” terms, the nature of the faith of the people of God (Bruner, 2002:762). It is implicit in this parable that accepting the invitation doesn’t exempt one from behaving appropriately.
Simonetti (2002:145) opens the topic by saying “the faithful… know that the Lord’s Table is open to all who are willing correctly to receive it.” This summarizes the parable most briefly, and verse 14 indicates and confirms this; invitation doesn’t necessarily mean entry into the kingdom of Heaven. One must approach in the appropriate manner. Boice (1983:67) says that this parable is in a “special class” that deals with the refusal of Israel in responding to the Lord Jesus Christ when He came to them.
Simonetti (2002:145) puts it that both good and evil eventually come to the banquet and this is representative of the “church of this time.” He further suggests that is the evil doers sins that prevent them from receiving “the liberty of spiritual grace” and that the church is a huge mix of all sorts. (Simonetti, 2002:145). Again, this is a present day mix, both good and evil, those who will enter Heaven, and the others, Hell.
BRIEF EXEGESIS OF MATTHEW 22:1-14
Davies & Allison (2002:193) note that this parable is “a series of actions and responses.” Verse 1 introduces the parable; verses 2 to 13b record the actions and responses, and then verses 13c-14 conclude the parable with its commentary and meaning (Davies & Allison, 2002:193).
In verses 1-2, Bruner (1990:774) and other commentators call reference to the king as God and the son as Jesus, suggesting that the active party in the parable is God the Father, and Jones (1995:411), sparks interest noting there is no bride mentioned. Verses 3 – 4, show us the character of God we all know; His compassion and interest and love for us, manifested in issuing more than one invitation (Bruner, 1990:774).
In verses 5-7, Simonetti (2002:145) tells us that the invitees to the feast were both more interested in “earthly toil… and the business of the world [at the expense] of the mystery of the Lord’s incarnation.” What further insults the king is the fact that the invitees “persecute those who accept it.” (Simonetti, 2002:145). Bruner (2002:774) agrees and elucidates this as an amazing rejection; how often do we flatly refusing our king (God)! Bruner (1990:775) posits that the burning of the city in verse 7 refers to the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 C.E., though Hagner (1995:630), citing Gundry (1994:436), argues Matthew was focusing here on the Old Testament image of Isaiah 5:24-25 in seeking a closer parallel with that book.
In verses 8-10, the king enunciates that those invited were not worthy and that by his grace, the outcasts, those on the streets, will now be invited. This is clearly a statement of the calling of the Gentiles. Bruner (1990:775) has it that this third call shows the preacher of God’s Word, “the depth of the love of God.”
The call to go therefore into the main streets in verse 9 depicts the Great Commission. The rejection on the first hand (the first invitations) is Israel’s rejection of its Messiah; a “disaster” is what Bruner (1990:776) calls it. But this simply opens to the world the Messiah’s true mission; to be the Saviour of the world. Davies & Allison (2002:196) assign to Matthew again, this role of the kingdom of God accepting those who are not invited first at the expense of those who are, citing 8:11-12 — “[t]he first will be last, the last first.”
When the inappropriately dressed man is noticed by the king (vv. 11-13) it is a stark reminder of the importance of appearance in his presence. This means ultimate significance is to be placed on the “heart’s clothing” prior to approaching the kingdom of Heaven (Simonetti, 2002:146). Even though we are saved by grace, it is imperative that all believers take seriously their salvation by having a right heart for God and His people, reflected in works for the kingdom.
Davies & Allison (2002:193) mention there are two notable invitations and two responses (rejections) in the parable, and both rejection responses are met with punishment action by the king. It is implicit that that each of the two invitation sequences in the parable has three (3) actions of the king — that the king is the only person to speak “underlines [his] authority.” (Davies & Allison, 2002:193-194).
The parable, Davies & Allison (2002:197) tell us, is a run-on from 21:33ff — the Parable of the Wicked Tenants – there is a father and son. The king is God, the son is Jesus, the sending of the servants to invite the guests are the sending of the Lord’s Messengers, and the murder of the servants represents the rejection of the prophets and Jesus… the “royal wedding feast is an eschatological banquet.
Simonetti (2002:144) notes that two refusals to the initial invitees represent Jewish refusal to accept the authority of the prophets and then later the apostles.
Blomberg (1990:237-238) argues that there are four major objections in this parable that warrant contextual criticism due to their lack of fit, however, in discussing the response of the king to the refusal of the guests to attend, he contends that “refusal to attend [was] tantamount to high treason.”
Certainly the expectation for guests invited at the last minute (vv.10-11) to be dressed appropriately may have indicated that they would be supplied with an appropriate garment, but with limited means and lack of time, they could be excused (Blomberg, 1990:238).
Blomberg (1990:239) argues the fit of v. 14 in with the parable to the negative, but comes back to say it should be considered a “valid generalization based on the parable’s primary structural distinctive.” He, Blomberg (1990:239), summarizes the parable thus: (1) The Lord issues invitations to many; (2) and explicit refusal of the kingdom will bring God’s wrath; and, (3) eternal retribution is an outcome for those who might approach the kingdom of God ill-prepared.
THE PARABLE’S MEANING IN ITS ORIGINAL SETTING AND THE CONTEXT OF THE PASSAGE
The context of the parable and the place it finds itself in Matthew are hugely significant, though many scholars differ on the degree of Matthean adaptation of the parable and his sources (see for instance, Keener, 1999: 517 & Hagner, 1995:627-628).
Beginning in chapter 21, Jesus has entered Jerusalem in triumphal fashion and is pressing home his amazing influence by cleansing the temple. He then makes several statements about how ill-equipped the traditional heirs are to the kingdom of God, including analogies like the cursing of the fig tree.
It is foundational that this parable be read in conjunction with the previous two parables. Gundry (1994:432) tells us the first parable (21:28-32) centered on John the Baptist’s ministry, the second (21:33-44) ends famously re-telling Jesus the Son’s mission, and the current one is the mission of the church. This could explain why the bride is not explicitly mentioned in the text – it is implicit in the parable. Further, Muller (1999:169) seems to agree with Gundry in saying the third parable was about the Great Commission (28:18-20).
Blomberg (1990:233) elicits that the “imagery of a meal” as a way to tell the parable was “standard in Jewish thought.” Bruner (1990:773) cites that 22:1-14 takes up where the previous parable left off; 22:1-14 begins in present day whereas the parable of the wicked tenants (21:33-46) “surveyed” more the previous 1000 years prior to the first Christian church, but both these parables and also the parable of the two sons refer to the same situation; who is invited to the kingdom of Heaven, how they respond, and finally, who will eventually enter it. As was mentioned in the introduction, the parable of study needs to be read not only in conjunction with the previous two, but also in the context of the ensuing Passion narrative.
Bruner (1990:773) suggests the boldness of Jesus in “implying [His] divine sonship”, but this shows clearly how Matthew has portrayed Jesus, approaching the Passion, stating in very many ways the rejection of Himself, the church and the whole Christian program, by the many.
How We Might Apply its Meaning in a way that is relevant to contemporary society
Application of scripture in modern times is always a relevant question.
Boice (1983:66) relates that the parable speaks of the way people are indifferent to the message of the Gospel – how they respond to it. It mentions hell for those entering into “the king’s presence” without appropriate character of Christ-like works backed by faith.
Simonetti (2002:144) purports the parable as representative of present day church. He goes on to say that a “clearer and safer thing to say”, is Jesus’ foetal growth can be a metaphor in much the same way as this parable, being born from the “bridal chamber” of the Virgin “to unite the church to himself.” (Simonetti, 2002:144). I think this is certainly unorthodox but the statement has credence.
SELECT BIBLIOGRAPHY
Blomberg, C.L., Interpreting the Parables. Apollos (an imprint of InterVarsity Press, Leicester, 1990)
Boice, J.M. The Parables of Jesus. (The Moody Bible Institute of Chicago, 1983)
Bruner, F.D., Matthew – A Commentary – Volume 2 The Churchbook Matthew 13-28 (Word incorporated, USA, 1990)
Davies, W.D., & Allison, D.C. Jnr., International Critical Commentary (ICC) – The Gospel According to Saint Matthew Volume III (T&T Clark, Scotland, 1997)
DeSilva, D.A., An Introduction to the New Testament: Contexts, Methods & Ministry Formation. (InterVarsity, Downers Grove, Illinois, 2004)
Gundry, R. H., Matthew – A Commentary on his handbook for a mixed church under persecution (2nd Ed., Eerdmans Publishing Company, Grand Rapids, Michigan, 1994)
Hagner, D.A., 33B Word Biblical Commentary – Matthew 14-28 (Eds. Hubbard, D.A., Baker, G.W., Martin, R.P., by Word Incorporated, USA, 1995)
Jones, I.H., The Matthean Parables – A Literary and Historical Commentary (Brill E.J., Netherlands, 1995)
Keener, C.S., A Commentary on the Gospel of Matthew. (Eerdmans Publishing Company, Grand Rapids, Michigan,, 1999)
Muller, M., The theological Interpretation of the Figure of Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew: Some Principle Features in Matthean Christology, New Testament Studies, (Vol 45:157-173, Cambridge University Press, United Kingdom, 1999)
Simonetti, M., (ed) Ancient Christian Commentary on Scripture – New Testament Ib – Matthew 14-28 (General Eds, Oden, T.C. InterVarsity Press, Illinois, 2002)
All referenced Bible verses taken from the NRSV.
How Residential Roof Maintenance Can Save You Money
Roofs do not last forever, that is the bottom line. Whether you have purchased a brand new home, or you have owned your home for twenty years, roof maintenance is an important responsibility. For the most part, major roof failures including leaks, missing shingles, or interior water damage result when we ignore minor problems. Unfortunately, many homeowners are shocked when they learn the price of a roof replacement, especially considering the fact that minor repairs are usually easy and inexpensive.
As is the case with any costly problem, it is always best to prevent problems than to wait for them to arise; similarly, prevention is almost always the less expensive route. Preventative residential roof maintenance should be scheduled at regular intervals so that a professional contractor can inspect the condition of your roof and identify potential problems in advance. Regularly maintaining your residential roof not only helps to keep your roof in good condition, but internal elements of your home as well. Roof leaks can cause thousands of dollars of structural and aesthetic damage, but this does not need to be the case. Residential roof maintenance will solve external problems before they cause internal problems. Moreover, as roof damage allows water to infiltrate your home, standing water can get trapped in the ceiling or attic potentially leading to the formation of mould and mildew which are known to cause health problems.
Indeed, in many cases of regularly scheduled maintenance, residential roof repairs are quite minor and inexpensive. If these problems are ignored or overlooked, more major concerns will arise. These major concerns will likely lead to more damage on roofing surfaces which will become increasingly expensive to repair. Maintenance should ideally be scheduled after winter months when inclement weather such as heavy snowfall is likely to have had the greatest impact on your roof. A fall inspection is also advisable to ensure your roof is in optimal condition for withstanding winter weather. As you can see, regular maintenance prevents costly repairs in two ways: first, residential roof maintenance allows you to identify small leaks or damage to material before they become big problems; and, regular maintenance ensures that your roof is structurally sound and providing the best protection when you need it most.
Ultimately, an effective residential roofing maintenance program should be scheduled for twice a year. Your contractor should inspect your roof and roofing fixtures such as vents, chimneys, and gutters while also checking that roofing materials are in good condition. During maintenance debris will be removed from your roof and minor repairs will be made. Not only does maintenance prevent future repairs, but it also extends the life of your roof which is a cost saving measure on its own.
How To Deal With Water Logging Issues in Your Home
You have bought a beautiful house and everything’s working perfectly. But lo, it rains and your house is flooded with water! Yes, waterlogging issues can be an unforeseen problem that can arise after you have moved into your new apartment. Most common during seasonal rains, waterlogging can leave you stranded when you get out of your house. It’s true that most of us are still in the dark when it comes to dealing with this issue. Keep reading to find out some of the most effective techniques that you can use!
Understanding The Issue
Waterlogging in your house can be caused due to many reasons such as storm runoff, sullage, or damaged drain sewers. Apart from the short-term effects like hampering your daily routine, it also causes other serious damages like weakening the foundation of the entire house. When water mixes with other garbage and wastes, this can pose a great threat to your health. So, it is always important to understand these risks and deal strategically with water logging issues.
Effective Precautions And Strategic Troubleshooting
Once you know what the problem is, it becomes easier to take steps to troubleshoot. Some effective solutions to prevent water logging in your home are given below. Depending on the reach of the issue, you can employ any or all of the following solutions.
Solution 1: Rainwater Harvesting To Cope With Flood
It may be impossible to prevent the huge amount of water entering the premises during heavy monsoon rain or flood. But, it is possible to direct the flow of the water and treat the problem of waterlogging judiciously. Rainwater harvesting is the most effective way to cope with the issue of rainwater flooding your house.
Solution 2: Downspout Extensions For Basement Flooding
Installing downspout extensions is an effective solution to keep your basement dry. This helps in redirecting the water flow from the rooftops as well as basements to a safer location, such as a dry well or any other rainwater harvesting system.
Solution 3: Dry Well For Cheap Water Logging Solution
If you are looking for an economical way for solving water logging issues, nothing works better than a dry well. Standing water can be directed to the dry well using downspout extensions. The dry well is usually filled with stones, gravels, and pebbles so that water does not seep back into your lawn.
Solution 4: Installing A Sump Pump
Foreseeing the issue of waterlogging, you can install a sump pump that can pump out the standing water from your basement. This is a simple solution that can help you tackle waterlogging issues effectively.
Solution 5: Rain Gardens For Rain Runoff
Rain gardens are an ideal solution for apartments, schools, and other residential premises where run-off rainwater poses a major issue. Creating rain gardens in well-drained/sandy soils can be perfect for capturing storm water.
Solution 6: French Drains For Plain Surfaces
When you cannot judge the slope of your lawn to construct a dry well, a French drain, also known as the weeping tile is an effective alternative. A French drain is nothing but a trench filled with sand and gravel. It has pipes that drain the stagnant water and direct it away from the area.
Technology – Need of the Hour
The technological innovation has always provided the humanity with the sudden advancement that has always served as the path for progressive developments. The invention of personal computer and availability of internet has totally revolutionized world in impactful manner and has empowered the user at every end with power of ultra-fast virtual world. The smartphone has also proven to be a key to this ongoing revolution which has enabled the user to get benefit with power of connectivity.
The internet for definition is just an interconnected network of networks which enable the user to interact and share data with one another. The invention of ‘WWW’ in 1989 or World Wide Web has conceded the real power to connect and interact with internet using various protocols which comes under TCP/IP. The World Wide Web has opened the gates for various users to share information through web pages or websites. A website is a collection of related web pages including multimedia content which could be identified with a common domain name. A website/webpage is what an internet is made up of.
Website development professionals – a must
Today in this era of internet, the websites/webpages are major elements on which an organization, institute or people are judged. These web pages are not only used to get information but are also served as a primary element which presents the first impression about an institute or work and sometimes serve as the medium to get connected. Therefore it is of utmost importance to have the website designed by trained groups of professionals which are not only responsible for content on the webpages but also for the overall interaction and behaviors of a webpage. These professionals use various complex languages to write and set the attributes of a webpage such as java, HTML etc.
The recent digitalization has opened wide avenues for website designing. The major shift to digital technology has let many small to large business holders to create digital signatures for their work through a website that has directly or indirectly created demand for webpage developers/designers. A sudden rise in demand for website development and designing also led to the inception of numerous startups that provide the users with the promises of impressive work.
For instance, website development companies could be named as one of the best examples of new startup companies which provide services like designing, development, maintenance to their users thus stabilizing the raised market demands. A website development company plays the role of a key catalyst in the overall progress journey of any company. Not only do they help in creating the base for any company’s face for the customers but also lets the company stay instrumental in keeping up pace with the rapidly moving times to flourish and survive in the market.
Outsourcing Web Development Advantages
An Amazing World of Online Sports Betting Sites
