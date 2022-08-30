Cardano Treasury Balance Crosses Over 1 Billion ADA ($497M)

On-chain data shows the recent trend in the Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio may suggest the crypto could see a buy signal soon.

Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio RSI 14 Is Near A “Buy” Signal

As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whenever the SSR RSI has gone below a value of 25 during recent years, the crypto has observed a buy signal.

The “Stablecoin Supply Ratio” (or SSR in brief) is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap of Bitcoin, and that that of all stablecoins.

As their name implies, “stablecoins” are quite stable in their value as they are usually tied to fiat currencies. Because of this, investors in the crypto market shift their coins into them in times when they want to escape the volatile markets.

This can build up a reserve in the form of stablecoins that can be readily deployed into cryptos like Bitcoin whenever investors feel the prices are right to jump back in.

When the value of the SSR is low, it means the stablecoin market cap is high right now. This suggests there is a large amount of stablecoins piled up currently, which can act as buying pressure for cryptos like Bitcoin, and hence can be bearish for their prices.

On the other hand, the SSR being high can imply the stablecoin market cap is lesser in comparison to the BTC one at the moment. Such a trend suggests there isn’t much dry powder that can support other coins and therefore could either be neutral or bearish for their prices.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the SSR RSI 14 over the the last couple of years:

The value of the metric seems to have been going down recently | Source: CryptoQuant

The “Relative Strength Index” (RSI) records the rate of change in any quantity, which in this case is the Bitcoin SSR. In the above graph, the quant has marked the relevant zones of trend for this indicator.

It looks like whenever the SSR RSI 14 has attained values above 75, the price of the crypto has observed a sell signal. While the metric reaching values lower than 25 has instead acted as a buy signal.

Recently, the indicator’s value has been going down and is now near the 25 threshold. However, the buy signal hasn’t formed just quite yet so it remains to be seen whether the metric continues this trend and breaches the 25 level or not.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.7k, down 7% in the past week.

Looks like the crypto's value has gone down | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Aleksi Räisä on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com