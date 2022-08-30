News
Chicago Bulls player Nikola Vucevic buys 6-bedroom Lincoln Park home for $4.75M
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic in June paid $4.75 million for a six-bedroom, 5,245-square-foot house in Lincoln Park.
Vucevic, 31, came to the Bulls in a trade with the Orlando Magic in early 2021.
Vucevic’s new house was built in 2015 and enjoys amenities from a nearby high-rise including an adjoining 1.25-acre private park. The four-story house has five bathrooms, an entry foyer with four closets, a four-stop elevator, custom built-ins, millwork, a mud room, an attached garage, a butler’s pantry, an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry and commercial-grade appliances, and a primary bedroom suite with a bathroom that has heated floors and a steam shower.
The house also has a roof deck.
The house had been listed in April for $4.9 million.
Vucevic purchased the house through a Florida limited liability company. Florida-based money manager and talent agent Jaafar Choufani, who represented Vucevic, did not respond to a request for comment. Chicago real estate Nancy Tassone, who represented Vucevic as well, also declined to comment.
Listing agent Jeffrey Lowe declined to confirm the buyer’s identity but said one of the house’s draws is the amenities from the nearby high-rise.
“Very few homes have that level of amenities and are single-family,” he told Elite Street.
The house had a $74,826 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
WEF applauds California as a ‘climate model’
The World Economic Forum (WEF) applauds California and its tough climate measures as a model for the world to follow, citing a recent executive order specifying that 100% of new cars must be electric, hybrid or hydrogen-powered by 2035 as an example of where the future lies.
Praise for the Democratic stronghold is contained in an article published by the WEF with the urge “Learn more about how the state can be a climate model for other regions.”
He goes on to quote “IPCC climate warnings underscore the urgent need to reduce global emissions” while applauding California’s “great strides” toward energy decarbonization, though he adds a precautionary note that “Greater investment is needed to increase and accelerate the pace of electrification.
The author of the article is Pedro J. Pizarro, President and CEO, Edison International, and Vice President, Edison Electric Institute.
100% of new cars must be electric, hybrid or hydrogen by 2035 🚘
Learn more about how the state can be a climate model for other regions: https://t.co/zPPnzPovDe@AirResources @CAgovernor @zoox pic.twitter.com/JQnrLyNJjg
— World Economic Forum (@wef) August 29, 2022
The paper does not shy away from asserting that money – and lots of money – needs to be spent to ensure that the change embodied by a carbon-neutral economy is implemented: It says:
A net-zero carbon economy is achievable, although it won’t be easy. In California alone, Trail 2045 The analysis estimates that the state will need up to $250 billion by 2045 to add 80 gigawatts of bulk renewable energy and 30 gigawatts of utility-scale storage, along with the grid upgrades needed to take support all of this. Our state’s economy will require additional investment in clean end electrification technologies.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has submitted a 2022 budget proposal with funding to help the state meet its goals. We support large funding requests for clean energy and electrification investments, such as energy storage, pollution-free mobility and building electrification. I am particularly pleased to see almost a billion dollars allocated to the decarbonization of buildings, which will intensify and accelerate the pace of electrification.
Ultimately, the document published by the WEF points out that “societies around the world must reduce their emissions at a much faster rate than ever before to mitigate the most serious impacts of climate change and adapt to the effects that do not are more preventable.
She sees carbon neutrality combined with “unprecedented urgency and commitment. Whatever the policy, the concrete steps we’re taking in California to decarbonize the economy can serve as a practical roadmap for what’s happening elsewhere.
Despite the Geneva-based WEF’s praise for California, it doesn’t seem like locals fully agree that it’s the future, as Breitbart News reported.
California’s Democratic stronghold ranks second in the nation for outbound moves, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 30, 2022
The state ranks second in the nation for outbound movements, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago report released last month, with many middle-class residents being forced out of the state due to strict compliance with “environmentalism” by California.
California lost 352,000 people between April 2020 and January 2022, according to statistics from the state Department of Finance.
The departure of hundreds of thousands of California residents comes after the state lost a seat in Congress for the first time in history due to its below-average population growth from 2010 to 2020.
The Democratic-run cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles rank first and second in the nation for outbound moves. California residents are fleeing the state in droves due to its extremely high cost of living, housing prices, crime rates, and homelessness rates.
Data shows that Los Angeles residents have left the city for areas like Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Dallas. About 41,000 Angelenos left the city in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 33,000 who left the city during the same period in 2021.
Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or by e-mail to: [email protected]
News
Gophers football: With strong secondary, defense determined to repeat 2021 performance
Joe Rossi isn’t the type of coach to bring up statistics when speaking to media members. The Gophers defensive coordinator is more likely to describe how and why his unit played the way it did, instead of dropping specific numbers.
Leading up to the 2022 season opener against New Mexico State at 8 p.m. Thursday, Rossi did bring up one number, though. “We were No. 1 in the country in the least amount of explosive plays given up” during the 2021 season, he said Friday as a smile crossed his face.
Of all the outstanding numbers the Gophers’ defense posted last season, that stat might be his favorite because it impacts the most-important number of all: points allowed.
The Gophers gave up only 35 plays of 20-plus yards in 13 games last season. Yes, that was tops in the country alongside Washington. Rossi calls that stat the primary indictor for points allowed, and the correlation is the U gave up 17.3 points per game, which was sixth in the country a year ago.
“I know I started with that stat, but the thing about last year is no one gives a heck about last year,” Rossi continued. “What’s this year’s defense going to be able to do? I know the 2020 defense gave up a lot of explosive plays. The 2019 defense didn’t. What is this defense going to be?”
The Gophers have six returning starters: one defensive lineman (Trill Carter), two linebackers (Mariano Sori-Marin and Braelen Oliver) and three defensive backs (safeties Tyler Nubin, Jordan Howden, and cornerback Justin Walley).
The U’s secondary will be the unit’s strength. Backup cornerback Terell Smith had a resurgent fall camp after Walley took his starting spot last season. They also have added two transfer corners in Beanie Bishop (Western Kentucky) and Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian).
The X factor is expected to be Michael “Flip” Dixon, who at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds has been billed a hybrid between a nickle back and a strong-side linebacker. His versatility can allow Minnesota to be in a pass-centric defense wile still being strong against the run.
Dixon was kept out of the spring game so as not to reveal what he might be capable of this year. “He will do a lot of different things for us and be a lot of different places depending on the package,” Rossi said. “It’s awesome to able to have that.”
A standout secondary might give Rossi the opportunity to play more man coverage and blitz more regularly.
“Now it opens up other things,” Rossi said. “… If we can cover in the back end and do some things really well back there and really live and die in man coverage, then that allows us to do some things up front. But the reality is we are always going to be a mixed team (also playing zone coverage). That’s just who we are. We are not going to be one thing or the other. We are always going to try to have the ability to blend things because we feel like that gives offenses the most challenges.”
The Gophers lost their top tackler from 2021, linebacker Jack Gibbens, but return their second-leading tackler, fellow linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin. Braelen Oliver improved as the 2021 season progressed and feels more confident after a devastating leg injury in spring 2020. Cody Lindenberg has also had a strong training camp.
The defensive line is the biggest unknown. The loss of rush end Boye Mafe, a second-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, is the biggest absence. But it’s not just the freak edge rush. Six of the top eight linemen, per 2021 snap counts, have left.
Thomas Rush had 5 1/2 sacks to Mafe’s team-high seven last season, and the fifth-year converted linebacker has been working on his pass rush skills. Jalen Logan-Redding was working a lot with the first team in preseason camp as the program also must replace Esezi Otomewo, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings.
On the inside, defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, a transfer from Houston Baptist, received a lot of first-team reps with Micah Dew-Treadway and Nyles Pinckney departed.
Also in the interior are Clemson transfer Darnell Jefferies and Gage Keys, Deven Eastern and Logan Richter. Providing depth on the edge are Jah Joyner, Austin Booker, Danny Striggow and Vanderbilt transfer Lorenza Surgers.
“We are deeper on the D-line than we’ve ever been,” head coach P.J. Fleck said after the first open practice Aug. 6. “Instead of having eight guys, we might have 11 guys (to rotate in). It’s going to be hard to say this is just the starters. … We are going to have a lot of guys that start.”
Rossi took over the Gophers defense in an interim basis midway through the 2018 season with the goal of making it better than he found it. He received the full-time job after beating Wisconsin that November.
In the three combined seasons since, Rossi’s defense in in the top 20 nationally in 13 different statistical categories (rushing yards, passing yards, completion percentage, etc.).
It’s about more than just limiting explosive plays, but the U knows it’s what have you done for fans lately.
The home had a property tax bill of $74,826 in the 2020 tax year.
News
Knicks finalizing 4-year extension for RJ Barrett worth up to $120 million: source
RJ Barrett and the Knicks committed to a lucrative extension, ending a dubious franchise streak and further complicating the Donovan Mitchell trade saga.
A source confirmed Barrett and the Knicks are finalizing a four-year deal that can pay the 22-year-old up to $120 million with bonuses. It’s not a five-year max deal for Barrett, but likely takes him off the table in trade negotiations with Utah for Mitchell.
Why?
Barrett’s extension includes a “poison pill” provision, which is in place until next summer and makes it difficult to match salaries. According to ESPN, Knicks president Leon Rose set a Monday deadline of completing a deal for Mitchell before extending Barrett.
With 11 first-round picks in the next seven years, the Knicks still own the most compelling package for the rebuilding Jazz. But Barrett’s inclusion would’ve mitigated the number of picks and prospects headed to Utah.
According to a source, Jazz executive Danny Ainge desires at least six first rounders from the Knicks with an emphasis on the unprotected ones. The Knicks also have young reserves Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes to sweeten the deal.
But the Jazz can no longer count on acquiring Barrett, the Knicks’ top prospect.
As it stands, New York’s starting lineup is Jalen Brunson (PG), Evan Fournier (SG), RJ Barrett (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Mitchell Robinson
___
“Leon is comfortable going into the season with this roster,” a source said.
Barrett’s deal snaps a 22-year streak of the Knicks not extending a first-round pick off his rookie deal, which began after Charlie Ward signed in 1999.
Barrett, the third overall pick in 2019, was seemingly a lock to end the unfortunate stretch. After a largely disappointing rookie season, Barrett improved to the point of averaging 20 points last season while often accepting the most difficult defensive assignments.
His inconsistent shot and lack of explosion are probably the biggest hindrances to stardom, but the Canadian has the temperament and drive to succeed in NY and MSG. By the end of last season, he firmly supplanted Randle as the team’s public voice and favorite of the MSG crowd.
Barrett’s contract bonuses are tied to All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense selections, according to SNY. Three others in the 2019 draft class – Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland – secured max extensions early in free agency.
Barrett, who had been sitting out international games for Canada while awaiting his extension, survived the trade talks to become the first Knick first-round pick since the 90s to reach this point.
"Leon is comfortable going into the season with this roster," a source said. Barrett's deal snaps a 22-year streak of the Knicks not extending a first-round pick off his rookie deal, which began after Charlie Ward signed in 1999. Barrett, the third overall pick in 2019, was seemingly a lock to end the unfortunate stretch. After a largely disappointing rookie season, Barrett improved to the point of averaging 20 points last season while often accepting the most difficult defensive assignments. His inconsistent shot and lack of explosion are probably the biggest hindrances to stardom, but the Canadian has the temperament and drive to succeed in NY and MSG. By the end of last season, he firmly supplanted Randle as the team's public voice and favorite of the MSG crowd. Barrett's contract bonuses are tied to All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense selections, according to SNY. Three others in the 2019 draft class – Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland – secured max extensions early in free agency. Barrett, who had been sitting out international games for Canada while awaiting his extension, survived the trade talks to become the first Knick first-round pick since the 90s to reach this point.
Video records gun shop burglars stealing guns
Omaha police issued a new plea Monday for help in solving a burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha’s “Frontier Justice” store near 84th and Downtown on Aug. 7. The video shows two burglars smashing through a glass storefront and stealing at least two dozen weapons. Frontier Justice was similarly robbed on June 30. One of the five suspects in that robbery was later identified according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. In this case, the burglars drove off in a light-colored Ford F150 pickup truck. No vehicles were identified in the August 7 theft. Omaha Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward for information about the Aug. 7 burglary. You can tip anonymously at 402-444-7867 or at www.p3tips.com.
Omaha police issued a new plea Monday for help in solving a burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha’s “Frontier Justice” store near 84th and Downtown on Aug. 7.
The video shows two burglars smashing through a glass storefront and stealing at least two dozen weapons.
Frontier Justice was similarly robbed on June 30. One of the five suspects in that robbery was later identified according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. In this case, the burglars drove off in a light-colored Ford F150 pickup truck. No vehicles were identified during the August 7 robbery.
Omaha Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward for information about the Aug. 7 burglary. You can tip anonymously at 402-444-7867 or at www.p3tips.com.
Abhijit Sen Passes Away: Economist Abhijit Sen Dies At 72
Abhijit Sen Passes Away: Economist Abhijit Sen Dies At 72
Renowned economist and former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen has died of a heart attack at the age of 72. He had been ill for a long time.
Economist Abhijit Sen passes away: Former Planning Commission member and expert on rural economy Abhijit Sen passed away on Monday night. He was 72 years old. Sen’s brother Dr Pranav Sen gave this information. “Abhijit Sen suffered a heart attack around 11 pm, we took him to the hospital, but by then he had passed away,” he said.
In a career spanning over four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi and held several important government positions. He has also been the chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. He was a member of the Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister at that time.
Was honored with Padma Bhushan in 2010
In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan for public service. When the NDA came to power in 2014, it appointed Sen to head a high-level task force to formulate a “long-term food policy”. Sen was a vocal supporter of a Universal Public Distribution System for rice and wheat. They argued that the food subsidy burden on the exchequer was often exaggerated and there was enough financial headroom in the country not only to support a Universal PDS, but to guarantee farmers a fair price for their produce. was.
Sen has also been associated with several global research and multilateral organizations such as UNDP, Asian Development Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, International Fund for Agricultural Development and OECD Development Center.
Sen was suffering from respiratory ailments for the past few years
Abhijit Sen’s father Samar Sen was a World Bank economist. Abhijit Singh studied physics at St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi before earning his doctorate degree in economics from Cambridge University. Very few economists in India are said to have had Sen’s basic insights about Indian agriculture. His brother Pronab told that Sen was suffering from respiratory ailments for the past few years. His ailments had increased during the Kovid-19 epidemic. He is survived by wife, Jayati Ghosh (a renowned economist) and a daughter, Jhanvi.
The post Abhijit Sen Passes Away: Economist Abhijit Sen Dies At 72 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
