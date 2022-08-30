Chicago has a street racing ordinance. But CPD says takeovers will continue ‘as long as there are no consequences’ – NBC Chicago

From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, Chicago neighborhoods this summer have witnessed multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and “stunting,” with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous.

“It wakes up my husband and I, and you see masses of people, cars everywhere,” one resident said of the street racing takeovers that took place in the West Loop over the weekend.

In a recent incident early Sunday morning – which police have not definitively identified as a street race – resulted in a pedestrian being struck and killed as he crossed the street near the airport in Midway. Police say two red Corvettes were traveling at “high speed” in the 6400 block of South Cicero when one slammed into the other.

The victim, Shawman Mereis, 40, who was visiting Chicago for the weekend, was fatally shot in the crosswalk. Both cars fled after the crash, police said.

Last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. But police say while the order is a good first step, it hasn’t — and won’t — prevent takeovers from happening because the consequences just aren’t strong enough.

“Drag racing, street racing is nothing new in this city,” the Chicago Police Superintendent said. David Brown said Monday at a press conference. “It’s just really come to a head, with people getting more and more violent towards cops. What we’re all concerned about isn’t just drag racers, but hurting someone by losing the control of a car, and some innocent bystanders or bystanders get hit by these cars driving at very high speeds.”

“I think what the board has started to do in terms of looking at orders that can hold these people more accountable, primarily taking their cars,” Brown continued. “We need to do more of this.”

The department’s news conference came after a series of weekend street racing incidents were reported across Chicago, resulting in at least nine arrests and seven car seizures, police said. Although the ordinance allows fines and towed vehicles, Brown would like to see more.

“As long as there are no consequences, this behavior will continue,” Brown said.

Here’s a breakdown of what the city’s street racing ordinance says and what Chicago police say they’re doing to try and combat the events.

What the Chicago Street Racing Ordinance Says

On July 20, 2022, the City Council passed an ordinance intended to crack down on illegal drag racing and drifting in Chicago with consequences involving towing, citations, and fines.

According to the ordinance, anyone who participates in illegal street racing or drifting on a Chicago street, highway or public thoroughfare could be fined $5,000 to $10,000.

And, the owner of the vehicle – even if not the person racing – could be subject to a $500 penalty, in addition to towing and storage charges. The vehicle used would then be seized and confiscated.

Preliminary reports of at least three street racing incidents over the weekend have resulted in just one confiscated car, one citation and one arrest, although those numbers were updated later Monday morning.

“We will use all possible resources to identify the people and the car and then hold them accountable at a later date,” Brown said. “So that number of seized cars will increase.”

What the police say they are doing to fight street racing

According to the police, a caravan task force is in place, consisting of using large trucks to block certain streets and intersections, and monitoring social media posts from those involved who brag about the events.

“Part of our street drag racing strategy is capturing what happened on social media,” Brown said. “So one of the things these groups do is they promote their drag races on social media, but that’s evidence for us to tow their car at a later date. So, for those who want to sensationalize drag racing, thank you because we want to recharge you and tow your car.”

But Brown says that’s not enough to deter people from hosting the events in the first place. “It’s a complex issue. We’re not going to win this battle overnight,” he continued.

The change must ultimately come in the form of the number of seized cars, according to the Chicago Police Department.

“If your car gets towed and you have to pay $10,000 to get it out, that’s what’s going to stop it next week and next week,” Brown said. “So no more towed cars.”

As for the amount of the fine, “I’m not opposed to it going from $10,000 to $20,000,” Brown continued. “Not many people can afford to get this from the pound. Let’s keep going until these morons get the message.”

The police are not the only ones hoping that the events will end.

“I am absolutely disgusted and upset,” said Armando Chacon, president of the West Central Association and a resident of West Loop, whose neighborhood has witnessed several recent incidents of street racing.

“One thing is to do this in an industrial park, but another is to come to our neighborhood, to the heart of the neighborhood. To do that is absolutely ridiculous.” “I don’t want us to wait for someone to get hurt. We have to act now,” Chacon said.