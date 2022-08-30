Cognizant describes high attrition report as ‘speculative at best’

The high attrition rate comes at a time when Cognizant is struggling

IT giant Cognizant today called “speculative” a report of its high attrition rate – more than 30% for five consecutive quarters – and said it had increased its global workforce and promoted and recruited several senior executives.

In response to media reports of high annual attrition and a comprehensive employee plan, Cognizant said the company is following its plan to promote rapid growth, maintain leadership positions in important economic spheres and increase its largest ever global workforce.

A report published in LiveMint indicates that Cognizant has experienced an annualized quarterly churn rate of over 30% for five consecutive quarters. The high attrition rate comes at a time when Cognizant is struggling to keep up with competition in the IT sector and posted another disappointing performance in its second quarter results, according to the report.

While Cognizant reported a 6.5% increase in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, it was well below the projected expected rate.

The report adds that the high attrition situation has only worsened in the past three years since new CEO Brian Humphries took over operations. On average, about 77% of employees had been with the IT company for less than three years.

A Cognizant spokesperson told NDTV: “The claims in the report are speculative at best. While the analyst maintains an “outperform” rating on Cognizant shares and has a price target of $95, the report fails to document that Cognizant is successfully executing its strategy. We are driving strong growth and maintaining strong positions in key business areas. We will continue to target large deals that make sense from a country and industry perspective. »

The spokesperson added: “In fact, we recently announced several significant transactions, including Zurich Insurance in Germany, a major global insurer, AXA in the UK and Ireland, and National Insurance Company Limited in India.”

According to the LiveMint report, when Mr. Humphries took over as CEO, Cognizant had 2,88,200 employees, but 2,62,749 had left the company in the past 13 quarters. With another quarter of over 30% attrition, nearly 2,90,000 employees would have left the company.

It takes nearly six years for a company with a mid-teen attrition rate to completely turn over its employees. However, in the case of Cognizant, the full refresh should take place in just four years, according to the report.

The company’s high attrition rate, according to the report, is at least seven percentage points higher than the average attrition rate of the five largest IT services companies over the past year.

The Cognizant spokesperson told NDTV that “We have promoted and recruited several senior executives who bring deep experience, appropriate skills and expertise to continue to drive our transformation and create value for our shareholders. We are investing in our global distribution network, people and capabilities to ensure we are positioned for sustainable success.We have a strong talent management and recruitment process, and have increased our global headcount to 341,300, our most large number never reached.

“We also invested record levels in compensation, doubled the number of promotions in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021, and trained more than 150,000 associates in future-ready digital capabilities in 2021. Our Board of Directors fully supports our strategic direction and our management team,” the company spokesperson said.

According to a survey by consulting firm McKinsey & Co, 41% of employees who leave their jobs do so because of a lack of career development opportunities. In comparison, 36% cited low pay as their reason. The others blamed the indifferent leaders for their resignation.

For Cognizant, the challenges are many. Although the company has struggled to keep up with the competition in the market, it has also failed to maintain its leadership herd, according to the report.

The LiveMint report also showed that Cognizant faces many challenges. While the company struggled to keep up with the competition in the market, it also failed to retain its leadership group. Cognizant’s revenue growth has been less than half that of rivals like TCS and Infosys since 2019, and the growth rate may even increase this year, according to the report.

“We have strong relationships with market-leading companies, including 30 of the top 30 global pharmaceutical companies; 9 of the 10 largest European banks; 6 of the 10 largest Internet companies; and 16 of the top 20 healthcare plans. billion dollars represented an orders-to-bills ratio of around 1.2x last quarter, which reinforces our expectations for revenue growth. We consider this to be one of the best order-to-bill ratios in the industry,” the spokesperson said.

“We increased our margins by 30 basis points year over year and 50 basis points sequentially due to an increase in gross margins, at a time when many of our peers are experiencing declines margins. This was driven by advances in pricing and a continued focus on delivery efficiency. We returned over $1 billion to shareholders in the first half of the year,” the spokesperson added.