Cognizant describes high attrition report as ‘speculative at best’
IT giant Cognizant today called “speculative” a report of its high attrition rate – more than 30% for five consecutive quarters – and said it had increased its global workforce and promoted and recruited several senior executives.
In response to media reports of high annual attrition and a comprehensive employee plan, Cognizant said the company is following its plan to promote rapid growth, maintain leadership positions in important economic spheres and increase its largest ever global workforce.
A report published in LiveMint indicates that Cognizant has experienced an annualized quarterly churn rate of over 30% for five consecutive quarters. The high attrition rate comes at a time when Cognizant is struggling to keep up with competition in the IT sector and posted another disappointing performance in its second quarter results, according to the report.
While Cognizant reported a 6.5% increase in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, it was well below the projected expected rate.
The report adds that the high attrition situation has only worsened in the past three years since new CEO Brian Humphries took over operations. On average, about 77% of employees had been with the IT company for less than three years.
A Cognizant spokesperson told NDTV: “The claims in the report are speculative at best. While the analyst maintains an “outperform” rating on Cognizant shares and has a price target of $95, the report fails to document that Cognizant is successfully executing its strategy. We are driving strong growth and maintaining strong positions in key business areas. We will continue to target large deals that make sense from a country and industry perspective. »
The spokesperson added: “In fact, we recently announced several significant transactions, including Zurich Insurance in Germany, a major global insurer, AXA in the UK and Ireland, and National Insurance Company Limited in India.”
According to the LiveMint report, when Mr. Humphries took over as CEO, Cognizant had 2,88,200 employees, but 2,62,749 had left the company in the past 13 quarters. With another quarter of over 30% attrition, nearly 2,90,000 employees would have left the company.
It takes nearly six years for a company with a mid-teen attrition rate to completely turn over its employees. However, in the case of Cognizant, the full refresh should take place in just four years, according to the report.
The company’s high attrition rate, according to the report, is at least seven percentage points higher than the average attrition rate of the five largest IT services companies over the past year.
The Cognizant spokesperson told NDTV that “We have promoted and recruited several senior executives who bring deep experience, appropriate skills and expertise to continue to drive our transformation and create value for our shareholders. We are investing in our global distribution network, people and capabilities to ensure we are positioned for sustainable success.We have a strong talent management and recruitment process, and have increased our global headcount to 341,300, our most large number never reached.
“We also invested record levels in compensation, doubled the number of promotions in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021, and trained more than 150,000 associates in future-ready digital capabilities in 2021. Our Board of Directors fully supports our strategic direction and our management team,” the company spokesperson said.
According to a survey by consulting firm McKinsey & Co, 41% of employees who leave their jobs do so because of a lack of career development opportunities. In comparison, 36% cited low pay as their reason. The others blamed the indifferent leaders for their resignation.
For Cognizant, the challenges are many. Although the company has struggled to keep up with the competition in the market, it has also failed to maintain its leadership herd, according to the report.
The LiveMint report also showed that Cognizant faces many challenges. While the company struggled to keep up with the competition in the market, it also failed to retain its leadership group. Cognizant’s revenue growth has been less than half that of rivals like TCS and Infosys since 2019, and the growth rate may even increase this year, according to the report.
“We have strong relationships with market-leading companies, including 30 of the top 30 global pharmaceutical companies; 9 of the 10 largest European banks; 6 of the 10 largest Internet companies; and 16 of the top 20 healthcare plans. billion dollars represented an orders-to-bills ratio of around 1.2x last quarter, which reinforces our expectations for revenue growth. We consider this to be one of the best order-to-bill ratios in the industry,” the spokesperson said.
“We increased our margins by 30 basis points year over year and 50 basis points sequentially due to an increase in gross margins, at a time when many of our peers are experiencing declines margins. This was driven by advances in pricing and a continued focus on delivery efficiency. We returned over $1 billion to shareholders in the first half of the year,” the spokesperson added.
latest news LAPD officer detained with gang associate who had gun and drugs
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while with a Rollin ’60s Crips associate who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun “, according to a department source.
Police are investigating not only the actions of the officer, but also those of his colleagues who detained him, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to The Times.
Late Saturday, 77th Street Division Gang Enforcement Officers spotted two men standing next to a parked vehicle in South Los Angeles, the department’s source said. Officers searched the vehicle and found narcotics and an untraceable “ghost gun” in a bag, the source said.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an open investigation, said the officer identified himself as an off-duty member of the Southwest Division and denied knowing anything about drugs or firearms.
The other man, who the source said is affiliated with the Rollin ’60 gang, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm. LAPD Internal Affairs Unit investigators who were called to the scene were unable to refute the officer’s claims that he was unaware of the contraband inside the vehicle, the source said.
An LAPD spokeswoman confirmed the detained officer and gang unit officers are being investigated by Internal Affairs, but said she was limited in what she could say. on an ongoing investigation. She did not say why gang officers initiated the arrest or what prompted investigators to take a closer look at their actions.
The department will review body camera footage from Saturday’s encounter as part of its investigation.
An email addressed to the detained officer was not returned on Monday afternoon.
The arrested man has been identified as DQuan Clarke, 28, of Los Angeles. He was held on $35,000 bail, records show.
In January 2017, Clarke was charged in Los Angeles County with grand theft, petty theft, attempted grand larceny and forgery in connection with an incident that occurred on December 6, 2016. He pleaded no contest to robbery in September 2017 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation, according to court records.
Under LAPD policy, officers are prohibited from associating with known gang members or others engaged in criminal activity.
The Los Angeles Police Commission’s Office of Inspector General is aware of the incident, a spokesperson said Monday.
“We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that if misconduct has occurred or is alleged, it is handled appropriately,” spokeswoman Julie Buchwald said in a statement.
Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said he was not made aware of the incident and would reserve comment until more information is available. He cautioned against rushing to judgment, saying the LAPD has many officers who work undercover, which could bring them into close contact with gang members.
“On the face of it, it’s very disturbing, but it’s irresponsible to deal with this kind of thing on the face of it when there’s more information to uncover,” Soboroff said. “And an [question] would be, the undercover officer, was he on a mission? And one would be, is he communicating with a gang member who does nothing wrong? »
Times writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.
Knicks ‘finalizing’ 4-year extension for RJ Barrett worth up to $120 million: report
The streak is over. The Knicks appear set to re-sign a first-round pick to a long-term deal for the first time this century.
The Knickerbockers will extend prized guard RJ Barrett to the tune of four years and as much as $120 million, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski Monday night.
Barrett, 22, would be the first Knicks’ first-round pick to be extended on a multi-year contract since 1999, when the team re-signed Charlie Ward.
The news comes after weeks of trade talks between the Knicks and the Utah Jazz about a trade for All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Knicks President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose had reportedly set a deadline of Monday night to strike a deal, and if none was reached, he would move ahead with an extension for Barrett, which stops trade talks dead in their tracks if they involved Barrett.
If Barrett were to be included after the Knicks sign him to an extension, his effective outgoing salary would balloon to an average of his current rookie scale salary and the average annual value of his extension for any team that acquired him (about $20.5 million). However, his salary from the Knicks’ end of the team would still counted as $10.9 million, making salary-matching complicated.
Barrett, whom the Knicks drafted No. 3 overall in 2019, averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3 assists in 2021-22.
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by 4 points in potential 2024 game
Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 4 points in a possible presidential matchup in 2024, according to a McLaughlin and Associates poll released over the weekend.
The poll asked: “Now, if the 2024 presidential election were held today, which of the following answers best describes how you would vote in the general election for president between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate , who would you vote for?
49% chose Trump, while 45% chose Biden. Five percent were undecided.
Of those who said they would vote for Trump, 36% said they would “definitely” vote for the former president. Thirty-six percent said the same about Biden.
While Biden has said he’s running in 2024 because he thinks he’s the only Democrat who can defeat a potential offer from Trump, Trump has yet to announce he’s running. The poll shows Trump has a 30-point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a potential Republican GOP primary. Nine percent were undecided.
On the Democratic side, Biden holds only ten points ahead of former first lady Michelle Obama (23-13%). The poll shows Democrats unconvinced by Biden’s candidacy.
Sixty-seven percent of American voters think the nation is on the wrong track. Under Biden’s leadership, the nation has suffered 40 years of high inflation, record gasoline prices, the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, an invasion on the southern border and more coronavirus deaths than under Trump.
The McLaughlin and Associates poll sampled 1,000 voters from Aug. 20-24. No margin of error has been provided.
The poll isn’t alone in showing Trump leading Biden in a potential matchup in 2020. Multiple polls have shown Biden trailing Trump in a potential head-to-head contest.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Australian media says power from nuclear reactors ‘could’ come to Australia before 2030
An article that may be of interest to locals here in Australia.
Local media (The Australian, closed) claim Australia could have nuclear-generated electricity well before 2030. Citing US government approval of the first small modular nuclear reactor for commercial use.
Although it is the world’s third largest producer of uranium after Kazakhstan and Canada, Australia has never had a nuclear power plant. They are banned in all states and territories. Of course, that may change, but yes, it will be a battle. Be kind to the climate though.
Nuclear zombies are scared and all that….
More people should watch this underrated sci-fi show
Before Tatiana Maslany played She-Hulkshe played in black orphana classic of modern science fiction.
Orphan Black is best watched without knowing too much. Just know that Maslany won an Emmy for the incredible amount of work she put into all five seasons, including becoming a producer later on. If you’re lucky enough to live in Australia, you can watch on the Stan streaming service. People in the US will unfortunately have to pay for the show, after it was removed from Prime Video.
The show begins when Sarah Manning, a British con artist who wears The Clash t-shirts, sees a woman jump in front of a train. The twist: this woman looks exactly like her. Are they long lost identical twins? Or is something strange going on?
Sarah is drawn into a conspiracy involving scientific institutes, religious orders and a covert military operation. A single mother, she tackles everything with a spitting attitude that sometimes gets her into even more trouble.
Orphan Black invests deeply in its multiple characters, clearly chiseling their lives into the Toronto setting. Felix (Jordan Gavaris) is the charming counterpoint to Sarah’s savagery, a gay painter and sex worker who puts up with the crazed and life-threatening villains Sarah unwittingly drives to her doorstep.
Donny (Kristian Bruun) stands out as an awkward husband who is the epitome of getting into situations where you’re in over your head. A sugar-obsessed assassin, a ruthless football mom, a clever scientist and many more enrich the population of this multi-layered world.
Characters Make Orphan Black Shine: Amid casual violence, cool science, and cold cinematography, these lovable underdog heroes bring an ignorance that charms your socks off. It all translates into brilliant hilarity.
When Orphan Black premiered on BBC America in 2013, it arrived as a fully-formed package, a sleek package of tension-laden writing, polished visuals and a memorable supporting cast.
Sure, the best moments are preloaded in seasons 1 and 2, but all five seasons add to its world of scientists, police detectives, and military agents.
And its soundtrack: Any soundtrack worthy of a Spotify playlist is a ticker. I Got You Babe is perfectly timed about a grinning assassin at Sarah, murder flashing in her eyes. The Clash and New Order join the tracks of local Canadian bands rolling out of their garages in the Toronto setting.
We haven’t even covered the big themes of Orphan Black. This is because the debate between nature and nurture, identity and body ownership comes with an entertainment factor of up to 100. You hardly realize how deep the bigger issues get until until you are already there.
Simply put, Orphan Black is an unmissable sci-fi gem. It saw Maslany earn much-needed recognition and a role in a Marvel series. Go back and see where it all started.
Gio Urshela delivers big hit as Twins oust Red Sox, win fourth straight game
Gio Urshela reached out, got the end of his bat to the far edge of the strike zone and sliced a double to the opposite field. As the ball made its way toward the right field corner, in came Luis Arraez, in came Carlos Correa and in came Jose Miranda.
Ushela’s bases-clearing hit proved the difference in the Twins’ 4-2 win — their fourth-straight — over the Red Sox in the series opener on Monday night at Target Field.
The third baseman’s clutch moment was set up by a series of three walks earlier in the inning — two of them on four straight pitches — before he worked a 3-2 count of his own. His hit took what had been a one-run deficit and turned it into a two-run lead.
The Twins had been trailing since two innings earlier when the Red Sox collected three hits off starter Dylan Bundy to produce the first run of the game. Immediately after, Max Kepler made a diving grab to save a run.
The Red Sox scored another run in the fourth inning that the Twins responded to in the bottom of the frame when Jake Cave’s sacrifice fly brought home Miranda.
They knocked Bundy out of the game in the fifth, but what followed was nearly all zeroes all around from four different Twins relievers, each of whom threw at least an inning. In the final 4 1/3 innings of the game, the Red Sox collected just one hit off a group of relievers that included Caleb Thielbar, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Jorge López.
