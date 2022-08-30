News
Deadly violence in Baghdad condemned by Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr
BAGHDAD — Moqtada al-Sadr, the Islamic cleric whose withdrawal from public life sparked deadly clashes in the Iraqi capital this week, condemned his supporters for attacking security forces and called on them to leave the green zone of the city.
In a televised speech, Mr Sadr appeared angry and apologized for the behavior of his supporters, known as the Sadrists, who on Monday attacked Iraqi security forces defending the area of Baghdad which houses government buildings and embassies. The all-night battle left 22 dead and more than 100 injured, Iraqi authorities said.
Tea drinkers benefit from possible health benefits, study finds
A cup of tea becomes a little more relaxing.
Tea can be part of a healthy diet, and people who drink it may even be slightly more likely to live longer than those who don’t, according to a large study.
Tea contains helpful substances known to reduce inflammation. Previous studies in China and Japan, where green tea is popular, have suggested health benefits. The new study extends the good news to Britain’s favorite drink: black tea.
Scientists from the US National Cancer Institute used a massive database project that asked questions about the tea drinking habits of almost half a million adults in the UK and then matched them. followed up to 14 years. They adjusted for risk factors such as health, socioeconomics, smoking, alcohol consumption, diet, age, race and gender.
Higher tea consumption – two or more cups a day – was linked to a modest benefit: a 9% to 13% lower risk of death from any cause compared to non-tea drinkers. The temperature of the tea, or the addition of milk or sugar, did not change the results.
The study, published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine, found the association retained for heart disease deaths, but there was no clear trend for cancer deaths. The researchers weren’t sure why, but it’s possible there weren’t enough cancer deaths for an effect to show, said Maki Inoue-Choi, who led the study.
A study like this, based on observing people’s habits and health, cannot prove cause and effect.
“Observational studies like this always beg the question: Is there something else about tea drinkers that makes them healthier?” said Marion Nestle, professor of food studies at New York University. “I like tea. It’s good to drink. But careful interpretation seems like a good idea.
There is not enough evidence to advise changing tea habits, Inoue-Choi said.
“If you’re already drinking a cup a day, I think that’s fine,” she said. “And please enjoy your cup of tea.”
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Biden overstepped his authority with student loan forgiveness
Does President Joe Biden have the power as CEO to forgive billions of dollars in student loans with the stroke of a pen?
Probably not, and that’s the problem with the pernicious creep of presidential power.
Congress could have included student loan forgiveness in its latest reconciliation bill – the Cut Inflation Act – but lawmakers have clearly chosen not to approve this specific action that is on the wish list of politicians. progressives for years.
Instead, Biden is taking the action by executive order.
The president claims the power to do so under a law that empowers the secretary of education – a person appointed by the president – to modify student loans. We’ll let the courts quibble over whether writing off up to $10,000 and $20,000 of debt for people earning less than $125,000 (joint filers $250,000) is an “amendment” or if it is of such importance to the federal budget that it exceeds the authority of the president.
The power of the stock market is vested solely in Congress by the US Constitution, and presidents must respect this fundamental separation of powers. In recent history, however, there has been a glaring example of a president who failed to do just that and received his party’s approval.
President Donald Trump wanted to fund a southern border wall that he said would prevent illegal immigration. It was a key campaign promise, similar to Biden’s pledge to forgive some student loans.
Trump pressured the Republican-controlled legislative branch to allocate funds in an ongoing resolution for his wall — they refused.
He vetoed the bill.
Congress overruled his veto in a remarkable show of bipartisan will and did not give in to the president’s demands. However, Trump then used an emergency declaration to take $5.7 billion in funding already allocated to Department of Defense projects to fund his wall.
This is not a debate about what about ism; it is a condemnation of both actions.
As we have seen with the border wall and with President Barack Obama’s granting of deportation assistance to those who were brought to America as children without legal status, these are the ordinary people who find themselves caught in the middle of these exaggerated executive actions. Those whose deportation was deferred under the DACA order still live in limbo, another example of Congress’ failure to act compassionately to bring relief to those who are Americans except for their formalities. administrative.
We fear that those who get their student loans forgiven are still waiting for the other shoe to fall – will a Republican president restore the debt? Will the program be stuck in court for years, and if so, should people start making payments again when the pause is lifted, or would they be wise to wait?
The student loan forgiveness would be cleaner and carry more weight had it been executed by Congress, and it would also come with a report from the Congressional Budget Office so that Americans have a clearer picture of the cost of the program. .
Like those before him, Biden overstepped his authority.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit it online or see our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
High school football: 2022 preseason Prep Bowl predictions
As the Minnesota high school football season gets underway this week, we take a look all the way to the end. Here are our 2022 preseason Prep Bowl predictions:
9-man: Grand Meadow over Wheaton-Herman Norcross
Class A: Minneota over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Class 2A: Moose Lake/Willow River over Chatfield
Class 3A: Cannon Falls over Esko
Class 4A: Hutchinson over Rocori
Class 5A: St. Thomas Academy over Mankato West
Class 6A: Lakeville South over Lakeville North
latest news Desiree Cormier Smith fights for social justice at home and abroad
Growing up in working-class Black Los Angeles, Desiree Cormier Smith was a smart Catholic schoolgirl who knew she wanted a career in public service, “but I didn’t know what was possible,” she said.
Now Smith is finding out, in high-profile fashion: She’s the nation’s new “special representative for racial equity and justice,” leading the Biden administration’s State Department campaign to make human rights of marginalized groups a foreign policy priority. .
The initiative grew out of an executive order issued by President Biden on his first day in office, requiring each federal agency to “recognize and strive to correct inequities in their policies and programs that constitute barriers to equal opportunity.” odds”.
For the State Department, this means addressing the plight of racial and ethnic minorities in areas where they have been consistently oppressed and assessing whether US policies are contributing to this.
What he does not means imposing our judgments on other countries, or grabbing the microphone when we should be listening.
Smith understands the tensions inherent in this. “We need to talk to people about what they need and how our embassies in their countries can help and support them,” she said.
“It can’t be us trying to apply the American lens on racism to what is a global issue.”
I was relieved to hear Smith acknowledge this, because our American lens has been marred for centuries; cloudy, cracked and blurry beyond recognition by toxic distinctions of race and class.
Smith is realistic about the challenges she faces. She may not have the typical pedigree of a diplomat, but her social conscience grew naturally.
She hails from one of Black LA’s most notable clans, an extended family of public servants, artists, and activists. His late grandfather, family patriarch Larry Aubry, left such a legacy of civic activism – on education, job training, fair housing and police accountability – that he was known as the “godfather of South Los Angeles” and the “conscience of Black LA”
As a child, Smith spent summers with half a dozen cousins at her paternal grandmother’s house in South Los Angeles, where love was abundant but the budget was so tight lunch was sometimes sandwiches. with mustard.
The rest of the year, she lived with her single mother and maternal grandparents in an Inglewood home busy with the comings and goings of relatives, and bustling with music and heartbreaking discussions about civil rights.
Smith credits this upbringing with forming his big-tent thinking. “Growing up in the care of such a large, close-knit family taught me that I was inherently part of a collective,” she told me.
Smith was selected to head the State Department’s racial justice program in June, after several years with the department and advising international human rights groups.
I was curious about what brought her to foreign diplomacy, so she guided me along her fortuitous career path.
Her first trip abroad — a summer visit to France with her high school French teacher and a group of students — “really changed my life,” Smith said. “It made me realize that there was a huge world out there” and that even international tourism had racial dimensions.
“It was the first time people asked me where I was from,” Smith recalls. “When I said ‘America’, they said ‘Where are you really of?’” She was embarrassed by that. “Why can’t I just be American? Because I’m not a white American?
Smith left Los Angeles for Stanford the following year, with a full scholarship but no idea where his studies might lead. She was juggling part-time jobs to pay for her books when a friend told her about a Foreign Affairs scholarship that would cover all her school expenses and could open the door to a career at the State Department.
Smith received the scholarship, earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford, with a double major in psychology and political science, and then a master’s degree from Harvard in public policy. His first foreign service assignment, in 2009, was a two-year stint in Mexico, followed by a posting in South Africa.
“My family was really excited for me – except for my grandfather,” Smith recalled ruefully. He had strong apprehensions about his involvement in foreign service. “Why would you go overseas, he asked, when there are so many problems here? »
Why indeed? Given our own longstanding racial inequalities — in housing, health care, education, income, and more — who are we to teach others about racial justice and equity?
We do it because our destinies are intertwined, Smith told me. As we work on racial issues around the world, we discover our own shortcomings. “We know that racism and anti-Blackness is an international phenomenon. I see the same problems in Inglewood and Ghana.
And part of its mission is to address systemic racism embedded in our own policies and programs. “To be credible human rights champions abroad, we need to be credible at home.
The Race and Ethnicity Initiative is not the State Department’s only equity project. In fact, it took a while to get started.
The department had previously dedicated officials to deal specifically with LGBTQ concerns, international disability rights, global women’s issues, religious freedom and anti-Semitism. “There was a gap that needed to be filled,” Smith said.
Not everything on his agenda has the potential to make headlines. Her team also addresses fundamental changes that promote inclusion abroad and at home — things as simple as adding a non-binary option to gender choices on U.S. passport applications and as complicated as development of sophisticated “social inclusion analysis tools” that can identify problems and measure progress.
They also plan for the future by helping underprivileged students in the United States access study abroad opportunities, and they partner with countries in South America to encourage Afro-Latino and Indigenous students. consider careers in the foreign service.
Because Smith hasn’t forgotten what made his own career possible: the school trip that opened his eyes to the world beyond our borders and the camaraderie that prepared an Inglewood kid to make a difference international.
Chicago Bulls player Nikola Vucevic buys 6-bedroom Lincoln Park home for $4.75M
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic in June paid $4.75 million for a six-bedroom, 5,245-square-foot house in Lincoln Park.
Vucevic, 31, came to the Bulls in a trade with the Orlando Magic in early 2021.
Vucevic’s new house was built in 2015 and enjoys amenities from a nearby high-rise including an adjoining 1.25-acre private park. The four-story house has five bathrooms, an entry foyer with four closets, a four-stop elevator, custom built-ins, millwork, a mud room, an attached garage, a butler’s pantry, an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry and commercial-grade appliances, and a primary bedroom suite with a bathroom that has heated floors and a steam shower.
The house also has a roof deck.
The house had been listed in April for $4.9 million.
Vucevic purchased the house through a Florida limited liability company. Florida-based money manager and talent agent Jaafar Choufani, who represented Vucevic, did not respond to a request for comment. Chicago real estate Nancy Tassone, who represented Vucevic as well, also declined to comment.
Listing agent Jeffrey Lowe declined to confirm the buyer’s identity but said one of the house’s draws is the amenities from the nearby high-rise.
“Very few homes have that level of amenities and are single-family,” he told Elite Street.
The house had a $74,826 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
WEF applauds California as a ‘climate model’
The World Economic Forum (WEF) applauds California and its tough climate measures as a model for the world to follow, citing a recent executive order specifying that 100% of new cars must be electric, hybrid or hydrogen-powered by 2035 as an example of where the future lies.
Praise for the Democratic stronghold is contained in an article published by the WEF with the urge “Learn more about how the state can be a climate model for other regions.”
He goes on to quote “IPCC climate warnings underscore the urgent need to reduce global emissions” while applauding California’s “great strides” toward energy decarbonization, though he adds a precautionary note that “Greater investment is needed to increase and accelerate the pace of electrification.
The author of the article is Pedro J. Pizarro, President and CEO, Edison International, and Vice President, Edison Electric Institute.
100% of new cars must be electric, hybrid or hydrogen by 2035 🚘
Learn more about how the state can be a climate model for other regions: https://t.co/zPPnzPovDe@AirResources @CAgovernor @zoox pic.twitter.com/JQnrLyNJjg
— World Economic Forum (@wef) August 29, 2022
The paper does not shy away from asserting that money – and lots of money – needs to be spent to ensure that the change embodied by a carbon-neutral economy is implemented: It says:
A net-zero carbon economy is achievable, although it won’t be easy. In California alone, Trail 2045 The analysis estimates that the state will need up to $250 billion by 2045 to add 80 gigawatts of bulk renewable energy and 30 gigawatts of utility-scale storage, along with the grid upgrades needed to take support all of this. Our state’s economy will require additional investment in clean end electrification technologies.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has submitted a 2022 budget proposal with funding to help the state meet its goals. We support large funding requests for clean energy and electrification investments, such as energy storage, pollution-free mobility and building electrification. I am particularly pleased to see almost a billion dollars allocated to the decarbonization of buildings, which will intensify and accelerate the pace of electrification.
Ultimately, the document published by the WEF points out that “societies around the world must reduce their emissions at a much faster rate than ever before to mitigate the most serious impacts of climate change and adapt to the effects that do not are more preventable.
She sees carbon neutrality combined with “unprecedented urgency and commitment. Whatever the policy, the concrete steps we’re taking in California to decarbonize the economy can serve as a practical roadmap for what’s happening elsewhere.
Despite the Geneva-based WEF’s praise for California, it doesn’t seem like locals fully agree that it’s the future, as Breitbart News reported.
California’s Democratic stronghold ranks second in the nation for outbound moves, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 30, 2022
The state ranks second in the nation for outbound movements, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago report released last month, with many middle-class residents being forced out of the state due to strict compliance with “environmentalism” by California.
California lost 352,000 people between April 2020 and January 2022, according to statistics from the state Department of Finance.
The departure of hundreds of thousands of California residents comes after the state lost a seat in Congress for the first time in history due to its below-average population growth from 2010 to 2020.
The Democratic-run cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles rank first and second in the nation for outbound moves. California residents are fleeing the state in droves due to its extremely high cost of living, housing prices, crime rates, and homelessness rates.
Data shows that Los Angeles residents have left the city for areas like Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Dallas. About 41,000 Angelenos left the city in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 33,000 who left the city during the same period in 2021.
Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or by e-mail to: [email protected]
