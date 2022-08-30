OTTAWA, Ontario — The Canadian government raised the Survivor Flag on Parliament Hill on Monday to honor Indigenous peoples forced to attend the country’s infamous residential schools.
Driver charged in NYC hit-and-run that killed innocent bystander
A woman was charged with murder on Monday for allegedly shooting an innocent bystander with her car in Queens over the weekend, police and sources said.
Kiana Sheenix, 26, has also been charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment in the horrific Saturday morning hit-and-run in Far Rockway that left Milton Storch, 59, dead, have said the cops.
Sheenix, who turned himself in, was allegedly aiming at another woman when she drove onto the sidewalk in a Honda sedan, but instead hit Storch, who was sitting on a walker outside the Beach 20th Street bodega, a said the police.
Storch, who lived in the neighborhood, was left lying on the sidewalk as the driver drove off without stopping to check on him.
Moments before getting behind the wheel, the crazed driver got into a physical fight with the other woman – possibly over a love interest – video of the violent encounter.
EMS transported Storch to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A man in his 30s was also taken to St. John’s for minor injuries he sustained when the woman allegedly backed the car into him.
Locals said the 59-year-old was part of the block where he was killed.
“[He] didn’t bother anyone. Every morning when I pass here, he is there. He sits here, drinks coffee, smokes a cigarette,” Jorge Alberto Senquis, 53, said on Saturday. “Wrong place, wrong time.”
Fire at Whiting BP refinery not expected to affect gas prices much – NBC Chicago
A major Midwest oil refinery shuttered by fire is expected to reopen in the coming days, its operators said Monday, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region.
An electrical fire at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana on Wednesday forced the company to temporarily shut down its facility about 15 miles southeast of Chicago. No one was hurt.
BP plans to reopen the facility “in the coming days,” spokeswoman Christina Audisho said. The company “has deployed all available resources and is working around the clock to return the Whiting Refinery to normal operation as soon as safely possible,” she said.
Gas prices could continue to fall further over the next few days, according to energy analyst Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service.
“Retail prices aren’t expected to rise, but they could fall at a slower pace than you would expect without a major refinery limping along,” Kloza said.
BP’s Whiting refinery produces about 435,000 barrels a day and supplies about 20-25% of the refined gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the office of the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Patrick De Haan, chief oil analyst at GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices nationally, called the closure of the Whiting facility a “temporary setback”.
“I think it will delay the price decline that was underway, but it’s only a matter of time before that decline resumes,” he said.
For now, the fire’s impact on retail prices has been limited and will remain so as long as the refinery reopens by the end of the week, De Haan said.
“The issues – both price and supply – are likely to really escalate if this facility can’t get back online or doesn’t restart by Thursday or Friday,” he said.
To help prevent supply disruptions, the Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday temporarily lifted a federal rule on summer fuel sales for four states in response to the fire.
The waiver waives a Clear Air Act requirement that low-volatility gasoline be sold in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin during the summer months to limit ozone pollution. It is in effect until September 15, the EPA said.
Yo, the Broncos? When it comes to uniforms, either bring back the D or leave it be.
Some free advice, Damani Leech: Unless Jeff Bridich, Lord, help us walk through that door, you’re the smartest guy in the room.
But don’t overthink this one.
Bring back the D. Or let it be.
“I think you have to try to balance history and tradition and, you know, three Super Bowls wearing this uniform,” Leech, the Broncos’ newest president, said Monday at a press conference. introduction to UCHealth Training Center.
“But also understand that tastes evolve, your customers evolve. And it’s important to connect with fans and represent your brand in the best way.
“Again, no proclamations (regarding uniforms) on Day 1. But that’s also one of those things that I’m definitely going to look into.”
Want more free advice?
Don’t search too hard.
Bring back the D. Or let it be.
Everything else is blasphemy.
When it comes to Broncos uniforms, don’t be cute. When in doubt, honor the past. Honor the legacy.
Honor the players and coaches whose blood and hard work transformed AFL runners, born with copper socks and mustard socks, into one of the NFL’s flagship franchises.
Honor the orange. Honor the best soccer fan base. Honor those who pack the house. Those who turn school buses into tipping food trucks. Those who never gave up hope, even after Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch (don’t ask), Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel (don’t ask either) and Teddy Bridgewater took turns this .
“Our currency here,” Leech said, “is winning.”
Bring back the D. Or let it be.
Don’t just nod at the Super Bowls. Embrace them.
Kiss them how you want coach Nathaniel Hackett hugs his guys. Two arms. Tight pressure. Full heart.
“We met earlier (Monday),” the new prez said of his new coach, “and (we) kissed three times in the space of five minutes.”
Want to make more friends in the blink of an eye? Bring back the classic “D” from Denver. Dr Craig Morton, Randy Gradishar and the Orange Crush made it dangerous. Dr. John Elway and the Three Amigos have become iconic.
Otherwise, the smart play on football fashion is pretty much left alone.
Bring back the D. Or let it be.
Yes, it’s been a long time — too long — since the untamed white horse scared anyone in Kansas City, let alone the AFC.
But as Leech noted, the current look, which turned 25 last February, is woven into the soul of the orange and blue sidekicks who will forever associate it with four Super Bowls and three Vince Lombardi trophies.
And hey, we get it. You get your hands on a new property, you want to leave your mark on it.
The motto of the country of the Broncos is a winner. But the sap? The lifeblood is memories. And, more importantly, to create new ones.
As a former Princeton defensive back, Leech can read a room even better than he reads a quarterback’s eyes. This is an island you don’t want to be alone on, my friend.
“The main thing I’ve learned in a few weeks is that there are a lot of opinions about uniforms,” new Broncos CEO Greg Penner said Monday, with a slight smile, when asked. his views on uniforms. “And I haven’t drawn any conclusions yet.”
Clever. A little dodging, watch out. But clever.
Bring back the D. Or let it be.
In late March, two weeks after news of the Russell Wilson trade went viral, Fanatics.com reps told me that Big Russ was the NFL’s top-selling player on the sporting goods site. . In July, Wilson’s Broncos No. 3 jersey ranked third among all players sold, according to NFLShop.com rankings, behind only Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow and Buffalo signalman Josh Allen.
Tastes evolve. Customers evolve. Classics are classics forever. In Broncos Country, a cool, fashionable uniform isn’t as important as the quarterback who wears it.
Bring back the D. Or let it be.
Flag Raised in Canada in Honor of Residential School Survivors
Several residential school survivors have spoken of the significance of the flag, including Jimmy Durocher, a Métis survivor who attended St. Bruno residential school in Île-à-la-Crosse, Saskatchewan.
“Today, we raise the Survivor flag high over these colonial buildings, where lawmakers are now listening to our truths and seeking to work together toward reconciliation,” Durocher said.
The flag will remain flown on Parliament Hill until 2024, when a decision will be made on its permanent residence.
Trudeau called residential schools a “shameful” part of Canadian history and said the survivors’ flag would help Canadians remember what happened at government-funded, church-run institutions during more than a century.
“This flag is an expression of remembrance,” Trudeau said. “It is meant to honor all survivors and all lives across generations who have been, are and will continue to be touched by the residential school system.
Pope Francis apologized to Canada last month for the Catholic Church’s role in schools.
How businesses suffering from post-Ida got unexpected help
NEW YORK — As we watch Ida a year later, business owners across the city fought an uphill battle to get the help they needed in the wake of this storm.
Calvin Sennon and his wife Latoya opened TriniJam BK, a Caribbean restaurant in Canarsie in August 2020. The business weathered not just a global pandemic, but a storm that they say caused around $15,000 in damage.
“A ton of cargo, all of our security systems, all of the backup freezers, everything, everything was destroyed,” Sennon says.
Their basement flooded a foot of water, but they weren’t eligible for flood insurance. The day after the storm, they were visited by Randy Peers of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, and within a week or so they were selected to receive a $5,000 grant from the TD Bank Charitable Foundation.
“We looked for very high-impact areas, regions and communities. And Brooklyn was one of those where we wanted to make sure we were delivering support to small businesses quickly,” explained Ralph Bumbaca, NYC Market President of TD Bank.
TriniJam BK was one of 7 Brooklyn businesses identified by the chamber for these post-storm micro-grants. In total, the TD Charitable Foundation gave Brooklyn businesses $30,000 in emergency relief. In total, the foundation distributed approximately $300,000 in East Coast aid to help offset some of the damage caused by the storm.
Another business benefiting from these grants is La Petite Chambre BK, a children’s store in Flatbush that opened in May 2021, less than four months before the remnants of this storm ravaged our area. Berta Villa, the owner, says she opened the shop after being fired. According to her, the pooling in her store damaged children’s toys, books, clothes and furniture, with a total value of about $5,000.
“It was like a nightmare,” the mother-of-two said. “I had just opened a few months later and it felt like the worst thing that could have happened to me at that time.”
She was unable to get help from insurance, but she also received a $2,500 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation.
Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, says he saw firsthand how businesses struggled in the days following the storm.
“It was really a game-changer for those companies that were thinking, ‘gosh after COVID now I’m facing a flood, what am I going to do?’ And it was really something to help them get back on their feet,” Peers told CBS2’s Hannah Kliger.
This week, TrinkJam BK celebrated its second anniversary, and La Petite Chambre BK is in full swing. The owners of both companies say they just hope to weather the next storm that comes their way.
Got a story idea or Brooklyn tip? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.
YouTube’s top business executive leaves the company
YouTube’s top business executive, who helped grow the Google unit from upstart to video giant, is leaving the company as it battles slowing growth and increased competition from TikTok .
Robert Kyncl will step down as chief commercial officer after more than a decade on the video platform, YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki wrote in a memo to employees on Monday.
The 11 work-from-home must-haves every remote employee needs
Since the pandemic, millions of Americans have worked from home in some capacity. While working remotely has its advantages, it can also have its downsides like distracting sounds and awkward seating. Whether you’re just thinking of investing in a WFH setup or looking to upgrade the things you already have, we’ve put together a list of 11 must-haves you might want to consider if you’re an employee. remote or hybrid.
Not only does having too many tabs open slow down your computer, but it can also be a pain to switch between them. Hang this LED monitor for your WFH setup to have extra space for reviewing spreadsheets and creating presentations.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
Staring at a screen all day can be tedious, especially if you don’t take care of your eyes. These blue light reading glasses absorb blue light and help prevent unwanted fatigue, headaches and eye strain while you work.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
Provide support for your back as you sit at a desk all day with this lumbar support pillow. Made from memory foam, this pillow conforms to the contours of your back and provides ample support to help relieve pain and tension.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
Working from home can get messy, whether you have a barking dog or a crying newborn. Made with professional noise canceling foam, these earmuffs help keep unwanted noise away and promote concentration so you can hit those deadlines.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
If your schedule is packed with back-to-back video meetings, you’ll want to have an electric mug warmer on your desk. This little gadget keeps coffee and tea hot long after you’ve made them. So when you don’t have time to brew a fresh cup, you always have a great-tasting drink.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
Hybrid and remote workers can attest to the importance of high quality lighting when working from home. With 10 levels of brightness, this ring light can be adjusted to your desired intensity and clipped directly onto a laptop for easy use in meetings.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
This under desk elliptical is an easy way to get active while you work. Want more of a challenge? It’s equipped with eight levels of resistance to get the blood pumping more if you’re feeling up to it.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
Jot down quick notes, reminders and questions in this lined notebook when you need a break from your digital screen.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
While you may not have to deal with the chaos of office life, that doesn’t mean working from home is stress-free. Use this essential oil diffuser to allow the pleasant scents of lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint to permeate your workspace.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
Between your laptop, cell phone, monitor, and desk lamp, you’ll want to have this surge protector nearby to prevent electrical damage from overuse and lightning.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
It can be difficult to stay motivated while isolated alone in a home office. Decorate your space with a motivational canvas wall art for words of encouragement when you need them most.
Image credit: Wal-Mart
