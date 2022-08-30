Driver charged in NYC hit-and-run that killed innocent bystander

Since the pandemic, millions of Americans have worked from home in some capacity. While working remotely has its advantages, it can also have its downsides like distracting sounds and awkward seating. Whether you’re just thinking of investing in a WFH setup or looking to upgrade the things you already have, we’ve put together a list of 11 must-haves you might want to consider if you’re an employee. remote or hybrid.

Not only does having too many tabs open slow down your computer, but it can also be a pain to switch between them. Hang this LED monitor for your WFH setup to have extra space for reviewing spreadsheets and creating presentations.

Image credit: Wal-Mart

Staring at a screen all day can be tedious, especially if you don’t take care of your eyes. These blue light reading glasses absorb blue light and help prevent unwanted fatigue, headaches and eye strain while you work.

Provide support for your back as you sit at a desk all day with this lumbar support pillow. Made from memory foam, this pillow conforms to the contours of your back and provides ample support to help relieve pain and tension.

Working from home can get messy, whether you have a barking dog or a crying newborn. Made with professional noise canceling foam, these earmuffs help keep unwanted noise away and promote concentration so you can hit those deadlines.

If your schedule is packed with back-to-back video meetings, you’ll want to have an electric mug warmer on your desk. This little gadget keeps coffee and tea hot long after you’ve made them. So when you don’t have time to brew a fresh cup, you always have a great-tasting drink.

Hybrid and remote workers can attest to the importance of high quality lighting when working from home. With 10 levels of brightness, this ring light can be adjusted to your desired intensity and clipped directly onto a laptop for easy use in meetings.

This under desk elliptical is an easy way to get active while you work. Want more of a challenge? It’s equipped with eight levels of resistance to get the blood pumping more if you’re feeling up to it.

Jot down quick notes, reminders and questions in this lined notebook when you need a break from your digital screen.

While you may not have to deal with the chaos of office life, that doesn’t mean working from home is stress-free. Use this essential oil diffuser to allow the pleasant scents of lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint to permeate your workspace.

Between your laptop, cell phone, monitor, and desk lamp, you’ll want to have this surge protector nearby to prevent electrical damage from overuse and lightning.

It can be difficult to stay motivated while isolated alone in a home office. Decorate your space with a motivational canvas wall art for words of encouragement when you need them most.

