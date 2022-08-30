Easton Oliverson: Little Leaguer returns home to Utah to continue recovering from serious skull injury

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the Republican gubernatorial candidate in New York City, doubled down on his promise to fire George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office.

“I will RELEASE Alvin Bragg as soon as I take office as the next Governor of New York in January,” Zeldin said. tweeted In Monday.

Bragg was elected Manhattan district attorney with the help of a million-dollar campaign contribution from Soros, a billionaire Democratic mega-donor who has funded far-left district attorney candidates across the country. .

Although Bragg campaigned on a “pro-jailbreak agenda” that sought to end prosecutions for various crimes, Manhattanites voted overwhelmingly to install Bragg as district attorney.

Bragg also said he would reduce “mass incarceration” by recommending maximum prison sentences of 20 years “absent exceptional circumstances”.

Bragg made headlines earlier this year after his office issued a memo asking staff to seek remand or prison terms only for felons charged with homicide, public corruption and a few other exceptional cases. .

Bragg wrote in his note:

There is a presumption of non-committal before trial for all cases except those with charges of homicide or death of a victim, a class B violent crime in which a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument causes injury serious crimes, sexual offenses under Section 130 of the Penal Act, crimes of domestic violence or the charges of PL § 215.50, public corruption, racketeering or major economic crimes, including any attempt to commit such an offense in under Article 110 of the Criminal Law. For any charge of attempted grievous bodily harm with a dangerous instrument, ADAs must obtain approval from an ECAB

Bragg’s soft-on-crime approach recently culminated in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl by a suspect from Braggs’ office who was released onto the street.

As the New York Post detailed:

At the time of Wednesday’s attempted rape, Anthony Ibanez was out on bail in a case where he allegedly robbed a Manhattan grocery store with a Taser-wielding accomplice. Cops had charged him with first-degree robbery with use of a dangerous instrument, a bail-eligible offense, but Bragg’s prosecutors reduced it to petty larceny not eligible for bail, a threat on the second degree and other low level raps.

Monday wasn’t the first time Zeldin had pledged to fire Bragg if elected governor of New York.

“My first action right after taking the oath is to turn to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Alvin Bragg and tell them he’s fired,” Zeldin told Fox News earlier this month.

Zeldin argued that it is the governor’s “constitutional responsibility” to remove district attorneys who refuse to enforce the law.

“The Governor of New York has the constitutional power – I would say the constitutional responsibility – to remove a prosecutor who refuses to enforce the law. We don’t have recall elections in New York,” Zeldin said. “So it’s up to me to do what people can’t do. There is no recall. So I will act as my first action after taking the oath.

Zeldin also made similar comments in January and lambasted New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) for meeting with Bragg.

“The governor has the constitutional power to remove a district attorney who refuses to enforce the law,” Zeldin said. “As Governor of New York right now, I would do that. Yesterday, Governor Hochul met with Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney. I didn’t fire him, I didn’t condemn him.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.