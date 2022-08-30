Easton Oliverson: Little Leaguer returns home to Utah to continue recovering from serious skull injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — San Jose police announced the same-day arrest in the Saturday stabbing death of a 16-year-old.
The family identifies the teenage victim as Sunny Suy. Relatives say Suy enjoyed fishing, wrestling and family. Moreover, the teenager hoped to grow up to become a policeman.
These are memories Suy’s family shares just days after he was stabbed and killed early Saturday in San Jose. Her father, Sunleng Suy, said Sunny asked permission to attend a party on Friday night.
However, the teenager – the youngest of four siblings – never returned home.
At around 6 or 7 a.m., Suy said SJPD officers were at the family’s front door.
“They asked, ‘Did Sunny live here,’” Suy described. He said that’s when they learned that Sunny was during the night.
“My son, he’s a very good boy,” Suy explained. “Maybe until now it’s never been a problem.”
On Monday, a growing memorial marked the spot where the teenager was stabbed. Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police found Sunny and another victim suffering from at least one stab wound each. The incident happened near Quimby Road and Caraston Way.
On Monday, police announced the same-day arrest of 18-year-old Michael Obiols of San Jose.
Suy said the family knew Obiols.
“I don’t know why he’s doing this to my son,” Suy told ABC7 News. “The guy was also his friend.”
A witness told Suy that a group of friends left the party and were in an Uber when things changed.
“Inside the Uber, they fight non-stop,” Suy explained. “So Uber told them, ‘Get out. “”
According to Suy, the fight between Sunny and the suspect continued outside the car. He was told Obiols was on the ground when he allegedly pulled out a gun.
“He pulled out the knife, stabbed my son in the stomach multiple times,” he tearfully described.
Police arrested Obiols nine hours later near his home on Remington Way.
The family learned that Sunny may have died defending someone else.
“He protected a young girl from the guy who wanted to hurt her or do something stupid to her,” Suy was told. “I’m so proud of him.”
As the family plans Sunny’s funeral — creating a GoFundMe support campaign — that sense of pride is not without deep pain.
“He’s too young…too young,” Suy said in tears. “Too young.”
In a statement, the SJPD said, “The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”
According to PD, of the city’s 26 homicides this year, 24 have been solved.
