Editorial: An Arlington Heights poll says yes to the Bears, no to subsidizing them. The Bears should listen.
It wouldn’t surprise us if the McCaskey family, owners of Chicago’s beloved, ever-struggling Bears, felt a pang of optimism following a preseason in which the team went undefeated and looked a bit less like an Arena Football League also-ran. In their final tuneup against the Cleveland Browns, the offense gelled as quarterback Justin Fields threw three touchdowns in the first half. Perhaps the team’s arrow is up — Bears fans can only bear down and hope.
But there’s another mission on the McCaskeys’ minds that’s arguably even more tantalizing than the team’s prospects for the 2022 regular season. Bears executives continue to forge ahead with the team’s declared intent to purchase Arlington International Racecourse in northwest suburban Arlington Heights and build a new stadium at the site. The closing could take place sometime in 2023.
Whether the Bears actually end up in Arlington Heights remains an open question. Though the team has said that’s their aim, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has stepped up her bid to keep the Bears in the city, offering a colossal sweetener in the shape of a proposal to revamp Soldier Field into a domed stadium that would expand seating capacity from 61,500 to 70,000.
We’ve been skeptical about the “Hail Mary” nature of Lightfoot’s offer, and insistent that any Soldier Field makeover that benefits the Bears should be paid for by the Bears and not taxpayers.
But what about Arlington Heights? Is there an appetite in the northwest suburb for shelling out taxpayer money to have the Monsters of the Midway running curl routes and safety blitzes on their home turf?
A recent poll suggests that residents of Arlington Heights relish the idea of the Bears coming to town. The survey, carried out by a libertarian-minded group called Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, found that 72% of respondents backed the Bears’ bid to build a stadium at the site of the racetrack.
But the poll also asked another important question. Would residents support using tax dollars to help the team build its football stadium? Among respondents, 68% said no way.
That’s a message that the Bears, and Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, should heed.
The Bears aren’t a semipro team from Sioux City, Iowa. They’re a charter member of the National Football League and a $4 billion business, according to Forbes magazine. They have the means to build a stadium from the ground up, if they choose. There’s no need whatsoever for the team to approach Arlington Heights taxpayers for a helping hand.
A disturbing trend surrounding the construction of professional sports stadiums in the U.S. has made a big comeback in the last couple of years. Once again, multibillion-dollar franchises are building new multimillion-dollar stadiums, and getting massive tranches of cash from taxpayers to do it.
According to the Athletic sports website, NFL, Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association teams built or revamped 60 stadiums and arenas between 1992 and 2008 for a collective price tag of $17.1 billion, and 68% of that amount came from public sources. That reliance on taxpayer money dropped off sharply from 2009 to 2020, largely due to the economic broadside that the Great Recession delivered to cities.
But the trend toward teams getting big-time help from taxpayers has returned — and state and local politicians seem clueless about the trend’s costs and consequences.
One of the most egregious examples is Buffalo, New York, where state officials have agreed to heap onto the shoulders of taxpayers $850 million of the $1.4 billion price tag for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. The team’s owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, are reported to have a net worth of $5.8 billion. Having taxpayers foot much of the bill for a billionaire couple’s new football stadium makes as much sense as coaxing former quarterback Jay Cutler out of retirement to run the Bears offense one more time.
New York taxpayers aren’t the only victims of reckless management of public money. Maryland plans to spend $1.2 billion to overhaul the Camden Yards Sports Complex, home to Baltimore’s Orioles baseball team and the city’s Ravens football franchise. Tennessee’s governor wants state lawmakers to say yes to $500 million in bonds for a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans. Virginia officials are dangling $350 million in taxpayer money to entice the Washington Commanders to build a new stadium in their state.
Governors and mayors who push the idea of subsidizing NFL stadium construction with hard-earned taxpayer money typically join the teams in saying to taxpayers, don’t worry, the investment will more than pay for itself in the economic impact it generates in years to come.
But experts who have studied the use of subsidies for stadiums say that’s not the case.
Dennis Coates, an economics professor at the University of Maryland at Baltimore County has studied the economic impact of pro sports teams in major cities. “The data disprove the claim that a city can use stadium and arena construction, or the attraction or retention of a professional sports franchise, to enhance the income of its citizens,” Coates wrote in a 2015 op-ed in the Orange County Register. “In the economics of both sports and public policy, resources are scarce and must be put to their best use.”
Arlington Heights citizens’ reluctance to use taxpayer subsidies for a Bears stadium in their suburb, as reflected in the poll results, hews closely to Coates’ thinking. Spending mounds of taxpayer money on building new football stadiums benefits the teams and the politicians who can tout in campaign ads that they lured a pro team to town, or kept one from leaving.
But there’s no benefit for taxpayers — only the pain of knowing that billionaire team owners are laughing all the way to the bank.
The McCaskeys have every right to move their massively valuable franchise to Arlington Heights. But they shouldn’t ask the suburb’s citizens for a dime for a new stadium. Neither should Mayor Hayes.
High Lead Levels Detected In Indiana Water Pipes, Here’s What One Company Is Doing About It – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather forecast
by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Job : August 29, 2022 / 9:14 PM EST / Updated: August 29, 2022 / 9:21 p.m. EST
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – High levels of lead have been detected in water pipes in parts of Indiana. This prompted healthcare company, CareSource, to partner with digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply.
“Through the partnership with 120Water, we will work to remove lead pipes from the water supply in the state of Indiana,” Steve Smitherman, president of the Indiana market at CareSource, told News 8. “Indiana currently has the 8th highest number of lead pipes in the country. There are approximately 290,000 lead pipes that water passes through. Through this collaboration, we really hope that we can provide a greater effort. important in providing public health benefits to communities, especially those in need.”
Smitherman says lead-contaminated water poses huge threats. In children, it is linked to hearing loss, impaired blood cell function and a risk of developing learning disabilities. In adults, it is linked to reproductive problems and high blood pressure.
Smitherman goes on to say that the lead line removal project is currently underway. In the meantime, he encourages Hoosiers to test their water for lead.
News
Jeff McNeil’s red-hot August should spark lineup changes for Mets
As some of his teammates fall victim to the dog days of summer, hitting the inevitable slumps that often come for players this time of year, Jeff McNeil has been a hitting machine.
The Mets’ second baseman heads into this pivotal three-game series against the Dodgers with a .402 batting average in August. During that span, 13 of his 41 hits have been doubles and he’s had 11 games with multiple hits, including four three-hit games and a night in Atlanta where he recorded four hits.
McNeil and the Mets have always known he’s had this in him. His contact-based approach to hitting leads to tons of balls being put in play. McNeil is a bit of a free swinger who will expand the strike zone from time to time. However, his ability to get his bat to every pitch leads to a lot of base hits that drive pitchers crazy. It’s not uncommon to see McNeil choke up on the bat or deploy an almost Ichiro-like swing to try and keep an at-bat going.
The results have been great all season, but particularly this month, he’s hitting like one of the best players in the league. Only Paul Goldschmidt and Juan Soto have a higher on-base percentage among qualified National League batters during August. McNeil is doing that the old-fashioned way, too, pounding out base hit after base hit rather than relying on walks. Entering play on Tuesday, McNeil’s 41 hits are the most of any player in the month of August, and he’s got just four walks to go along with them.
Taking down the Dodgers this week at Citi Field will require a group effort, and it would certainly help if some guys in the home dugout took a page from McNeil’s book. Francisco Lindor just went hitless in the Amazin’s four-game set with the last-place Rockies. Pete Alonso has just four extra-base hits over the last 20 games. Tyler Naquin has two hits and 16 strikeouts in his last 29 plate appearances, making it all the more curious whenever he starts over Mark Canha, who’s hitting .303 since the All-Star break and handling right-handed pitchers quite easily. Brett Baty has looked like a rookie who only played six games at Triple-A, and Daniel Vogelbach is riding an 0-for-10 into the Dodger series.
While the Mets are an even 3-3 since their exhausting road trip to Atlanta and Philadelphia ended, they’ve also only scored 2.83 runs per game during that stretch. On one hand, it’s encouraging to see the Mets scrap out wins on days where they’re not hitting, as that formula is usually needed to win in October. On the other hand, the offense taking a week-long nap just as the Dodgers show up is not what the doctor ordered.
With McNeil wielding such a hot bat, it may be time for Buck Showalter to finally deviate from his lineup construction habits. His top four (Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, Lindor, and Alonso) are rightfully set in stone, but McNeil should be following them.
Since trading for Vogelbach and Darin Ruf, who has been slotted into the fifth in the lineup on most days, McNeil has been relegated to the sixth spot. That’s too low for an All-Star with a .321 average who’s been even better than that lately.
September should be about two things for the Mets: holding off Atlanta to cinch up the division and making firm decisions about what this team will look like in the postseason. If that means having a tough conversation with Vogelbach about hitting seventh, behind McNeil and Canha, so be it. McNeil has hit seventh or eighth far too often (35 times, to be exact) for someone who has the third-highest batting average in Major League Baseball.
Another month of hitting .400 is not a realistic September expectation for McNeil. But if he’s shown anything this season — which has been a huge bounce back from 2021, his first ever season hitting below .300 — it’s that he deserves to get as many trips to the plate as possible. Burying him behind Vogelbach can no longer be considered acceptable, especially when McNeil’s propensity for getting on base can set the table for Vogelbach’s prodigious power to drive him in.
Acquiring Naquin and Ruf has allowed McNeil to turn in his outfield glove for a permanent spot at second base. The mental security of knowing where he’ll be in the field every day has seemed to improve his overall play. Now, it’s time for him to have that same security about hitting fifth in the lineup and not driving to the ballpark wondering if he’ll be the most overqualified sixth, seventh, or even eighth hitter in the league.
Ride Share: Uber rolls out SMS-911 safety feature on app for users across US
NEW YORK CITY — Uber is rolling out new security features that will allow users to speak to a live security guard and text 911 operators in the event of an emergency.
Rebecca Payne, senior project manager for Uber’s safety team, told ABC News how, according to the popular ridesharing platform, some of the features can help passengers feel more comfortable and can provide more access to emergency services.
A feature, which Uber says will roll out to more than half the country, including New York and California, will allow users to text 911 operators for immediate emergency response.
Uber says about 60% of the United States will be able to use it.
“Text-to-911 is something we started testing in 2019 in counties that allowed texting to their 911 call centers,” Payne said. “And so, with this announcement, we are now expanding that to all counties that have this technology available now.”
When passengers use the text-to-911 feature in the app, the app generates a pre-written message containing information about the trip, such as vehicle and location information.
Payne said it was a good way for users to “quietly” get emergency help.
Another new feature, called “live help”, will allow passengers, drivers and couriers to speak to a security guard through a partnership with security company ADT.
Riders can send a message through the Uber app and receive a call or text with a trained security guard, according to Uber. Users can then stay on the phone with that agent until they feel comfortable or until their ride is complete.
“They can use it for any situation that doesn’t yet escalate into the need to call the police or other emergency services like fire or ambulance, but they may feel unsafe or unwell. comfortable and needing someone to talk to them about a situation,” Payne said. .
She said user response to the feature, which was tested in nine US cities late last year, has been “overwhelmingly positive”.
The features were added to the app’s security toolkit, which was introduced in 2018.
In Uber’s latest safety report, the company said 99.9% of the average of nearly 3 million rides per day reported no safety incidents, including car accidents, assaults physical or sexual assault.
But the report also found that in 2019 and 2020, the company reported 3,824 incidents of sexual assault. Uber has reported similar rates of such incidents in previous years.
To access the new security features, users must update their Uber apps. Payne said she recommends users also explore the in-app security toolkit.
Dolphins starting cornerback Byron Jones to miss first four games
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was not activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list on Tuesday and placed on the reserve/PUP list.
Jones will now be forced to sit out the Dolphins’ first four games of the 2022 regular season after being held out of training camp and the team’s three preseason exhibitions.
Jones underwent lower left leg surgery this offseason and has taken longer than expected to recover.
The Dolphins will be without their No. 2 cornerback for a tough four-game stretch to open the season against the New England Patriots, at the Baltimore Ravens, home against the Buffalo Bills and at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins have All-Pro Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Noah Igibinoghene and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou as cornerbacks that made the team’s 53-man active roster on Tuesday, the NFL’s cut-down day. Safeties Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell are also capable of playing cornerback.
This story will be updated.
No Ganesh festival at Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru after Supreme Court hearing
New Delhi/Bengaluru:
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru will not take place, after a ‘standstill’ order was issued today by the Supreme Court following a petition by the Karnataka Waqf Board. It ended a just-in-time stalemate – the Hindu holiday is tomorrow and the day after tomorrow – as the state government insisted on giving permission to set up pandals.
The High Court previously said the government could give permits, but the waqf council went to the Supreme Court, arguing that no other religious holidays have been held there “for 200 years”. The bench of three judges of the court thus ordered the “status quo as of today” on the 2.5 acre plot.
A larger question is at the heart of the matter: who owns the land, the state government or the waqf council? It remains for the High Court to decide.
The lawyer quotes Babri
During the hearing, the state’s attorney asked that a “government-run temple” be allowed for two days, saying “no permanent structures will be built.”
To this, the counsel for the council countered, “The then UP CM also gave an assurance, in the Babri Masjid case. You know what happened there”, referring to the demolition of the mosque in 1992, in place of which a Ram Temple is now to come after a Supreme Court judgment.
“Don’t give religious minorities the impression that their rights can be trampled on,” the lawyer, Dushyant Dave, also told the court.
“No religious events of any other community have taken place in this property… It has been declared Waqf property according to law. Suddenly, in 2022, they say this is disputed land, and they want to organize the Ganesh Chaturthi festival here,” the board said.
“Elections next year”
The council also mentioned ‘elections due next year’ – hinting at the political motives behind the government’s decision. Legislative elections are scheduled for 2023.
When the court asked state attorney Mukul Rohatgi if there had been any previous instances of such occurrences at the Maidan, he replied, “That cannot be the basis for opposing a event now.”
“In Delhi, Dussehra effigies are burned everywhere. Are people going to say ‘don’t do this Hindu festival?’ festivals.is allowed for two days?? he said.
But Dushyant Dave replied, “I wonder if there is a temple in this country where the minority community will be allowed to enter to pray.”
Kapil Sibal, also council counsel, referred to the August 9 “suo motu FIR” on a complaint that says “a dispute between the Muslim and Hindu community (and) the said land belongs to the Department of Revenue”. Technically, this FIR was filed against a right-wing Hindu activist for ‘threatening to demolish a prayer wall at the Eidgah Maidan’, but Mr Sibal said it was ‘very disturbing’.
“Your lordships should stop this. What’s going on here?” he says further.
Karnataka has seen communal violence in recent months, which has even led to demands that the BJP remove Basavaraj Bommai as chief minister.
When the judges couldn’t agree
Earlier in the day, the case was brought before a small bench of two judges, but they could not agree, so CJI Chief Justice UU Lalit entered the case before a bench of three judges – the judges Indira Banerjee, AS Oka and MM Sundresh.
The council’s plea was an appeal against an August 26 order from the Karnataka High Court, which allowed the government to make a decision on the use of the land.
“We are delighted to have him”
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has reiterated Graham Potter’s stance on Moises Caicedo amid reported interest from Liverpool.
The 20-year-old has settled into the Premier League brilliantly, producing outstanding performances in his 14 senior appearances for the Seagulls.
And reports from The Sun reveal that Liverpool are eyeing a £42m move for the midfielder as they seek to overcome their ongoing selection crisis in the middle of the park.
Asked about the player’s future, Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: “In football you never know, but we’re pretty calm and confident.
“You would probably get his boots for that from the president – maybe! 100 million pounds? They can try.
“It doesn’t surprise me that people are watching him because he is playing at a fantastic level.
“As soon as you research him you realize he’s a great kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, he has all the attributes to play at a very, very high level.”
Speaking to talkSPORT’s Jim White and Simon Jordan, Barber insisted Brighton felt no pressure to let Caicedo go.
Offer of the day
