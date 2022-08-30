Featured image from twitter.com/y00tsNFT, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice. The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. *The writer of this content does not own any of the NFTs mentioned in this article. This content is produced solely for educational and informational purposes.
Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,600 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a strong recovery from the $1,425 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is back above $1,500 and might rise further towards the $1,600 resistance.
- Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,425 zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,485 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair is eyeing more gains above the $1,560 and $1,565 resistance levels.
Ethereum Price Starts Recovery
Ethereum found support near the $1,425 zone after a strong decline. ETH formed a base above the $1,425 and $1,440 levels and recently started an upside correction.
There was a clear move above the $1,500 resistance zone. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,485 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair even climbed above the $1,520 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a clear move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,707 swing high to $1,423 low. Ether price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It is facing resistance near the $1,560 and $1,565 levels. The stated resistance is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,707 swing high to $1,423 low. The next major resistance is now forming near the $1,600 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $1,600 level might send the price towards $1,640 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a test of the $1,700 resistance in the near term.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,565 resistance, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,530 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near $1,490, below which ether price gain bearish momentum. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,450 level. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,425 zone or the last swing low.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,490
Major Resistance Level – $1,565
Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why 100 SMA Is The Key To More Upsides
Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the 100 hourly SMA.
- Bitcoin started a minor upside correction and climbed above the $20,000 resistance.
- The price is now trading below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $20,400 zone and the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher.
Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin price found support near the $19,525 zone and started a minor upside correction. BTC was able to clear the $19,700 and $19,800 levels to start the current recovery wave.
There was a clear move above the $20,000 resistance zone. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $21,875 swing high to $19,525 low.
However, the price is now facing a major resistance near the $20,400 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bulls made a couple of attempts to clear the 100 hourly simple moving average but failed.
Bitcoin price is now trading below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,350 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major resistance sits near the $20,700 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $21,875 swing high to $19,525 low is also near the $20,700 level to act as a resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $21,000 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,400 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,000 zone.
The next major support sits near the $19,850 level. A break below the $19,850 support might push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price might decline towards the $19,525 low in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,850, followed by $19,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,400, $20,700 and $21,000.
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – With Mint Impending, Is y00ts A Blue Chip Lock?
Our Blue Chip NFTs 101 series is now approaching six months in the making, and we’ve taken healthy deep dives into some of the biggest NFT projects in the market; while everyone has heard of Bored Apes and CryptoPunks, we’ve taken the time to provide hefty due diligence around other major blue chip projects like World of Women, Art Blocks, DeGods, Moonbirds, and more.
We’re back in the mix and looking to keep you ahead of the curb as an upcoming mint for NFT project ‘y00ts’ has generated so much traction and talk, we suspect it could easily be a blue chip in the making. It’s invite-only whitelist thus far, which brings all the pros and cons of exclusivity, and most notably the hype and anticipation that limited access can bring. Let’s take a deep dive into y00ts and what we’ve seen thus far.
From DeGods To y00ts: Is Blue Chip Status Really That Easy?
It’s been over three months since we published our Blue Chip NFTs 101 piece on DeGods, the standout Solana project that really took Solana-based NFTs over the top and helped surge the blockchain into the firm #2 position in the NFT marketplace, second to only Ethereum. At the time, DeGods were commanding a floor price at roughly 200 SOL (roughly $15K with SOL prices at the time). Despite an ongoing bear market for NFTs, today the DeGods collection stands at nearly a 600 SOL floor, which at today’s SOL prices, equals almost $20K. Step aside, bear market, because DeGods have been enduring the storm.
Why do DeGods fit into the equation in this discussion? The team behind DeGods is largely that behind y00ts, with both projects spearheaded by increasingly popular NFT figure, Frank. We’ve taken the time to review DeGods at length, so let’s shift back to y00ts; is Frank simply a community mastermind who understands the secret sauce of NFT projects, or is DeGods the exception to the rule, with y00ts riding the hype train? Only time will tell, but in the meantime we can take an objective look at what has gotten so much excitement behind y00ts to carry it to where it is today. This year, DeGods have certainly exceeded many expectations, securing a firm position as the top Solana NFT project with few competitors even coming close.
Solana (SOL) has been showing real potential at being a top NFT blockchain; can y00ts help secure the blockchain's #2 spot, and even look to have Solana contest Ethereum in the NFT realm? | Source: SOL-USD on TradingView.com
Current Moves As Mint Approaches
What’s the catch around all of the current hype? Few NFT projects have had this much hype pre-mint, and you could argue that this will be the first NFT project on the Solana blockchain to bring this much hype before mint. While the project is slated to head to mint at the end of this week (September 2, to be exact), the hype has been fueled by a whitelist application process over recent weeks. The window closed last weekend, but y00ts have been announcing major whitelist spots to recognizable talent and influencers – which is always bound to be a controversial strategy as normies feel left for the dust with public mint. Thus far, however, it seems to have paid off for the project, who have also accepted handfuls of applications from non-recognizable names – even in crypto.
Meanwhile, the project’s vision outlined in the whitepaper is to challenge traditional lines of thinking around NFT intellectual property. The project looks to integrate streamlined IP utilization tools that are owner-first, and build out a storefront that allows users to custom their NFT assets at their discretion; in short, it’s a roadmap for what the project calls “y00topia.”
Meanwhile, y00ts have filed a registered trademark earlier this month which can provide added perspective, too. The filing spans a variety of use cases, including broad software goods, NFT-related retail and marketing efforts, digital asset and NFT marketplace classes, entertainment and education and more. While projects and firms typically overindex (rather than the alternative) when it comes to trademark applications, the move also signals y00ts desire to go big.
Stay tuned to see if y00ts can take over DeGods for the top spot on Solana.
New Report Says Bitcoin Daily Trading Volumes Are Fake, So What’s The Real Number?
Bitcoin trading volumes have always surpassed expectations in the past. Last week, celebrations filled the community as the digital asset had reportedly seen more than $1 trillion transacted on the network so far. However, a new report claims that the trading volumes reported by exchanges may be inflated. The main number, they predict, to be much lower than what is being reported, especially on a daily basis.
Reported Bitcoin Volume Fake
A new analysis report from Forbes has come back with the conclusion that more than half of bitcoin’s daily reported volumes are fake. The report focuses on the reported volumes from across 157 crypto exchanges and found that the numbers from self-reported sources had greatly inflated the volume of bitcoin being transacted.
These exchanges usually report bitcoin daily volume according to their internal processes, which ends up being different across exchanges. An example given in the report was between CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. While the latter had reported a BTC daily volume of $32 billion, the latter had reported $27 billion in trading volume for the same time period. Others, such as Nomics, had put the volume at $57 billion, and Messari had reported a volume of $5 billion.
BTC recovers above $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
This discrepancy is also seen across other analytics platforms. As of today, Glassnode reports that the total bitcoin net flows for last week was $7.8 billion. Taking a look at data from IntoTheBlock shows that the bitcoin trading volume for the last seven days is $6.71 billion.
What’s The Real Number?
Forbes delved deeper into the reported bitcoin daily trading volume and puts forward that majority of the reported volume is fake, at 51%. It also gave its own predicted volume saying, “We estimate the global daily bitcoin volume for the industry was $128 billion on June 14. That is% less than the $262 billion one would get by taking the sum of self-reported volume from multiple sources.”
The discrepancies between sites such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko also continue. As of the time of this writing, CoinMarketCap reports that the total daily trading volume of BTC is a little over $28 billion. A look at CoinGecko shows that the 24-hour trading volume is $25.17 billion, about a $3 billion difference.
The same is the case with the price of bitcoin across various sites. For CoinMarketCap, BTC’s price is reported at $19,909, while CoinGecko shows a lower price of $19,852. In the end, Forbes concludes that there really is no exact way to know the daily bitcoin volume despite the reputation of the firms.
Featured image from Business Today, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Avalanche Price Slips At $30 As AVAX Eyes Key Support
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) slips at $30 against Tether (USDT) as Avalanche (AVAX) eyes key support to hold the price from selling off. AVAX showed great strength rallying to a high of $30 but was rejected as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continued to go lower, affecting the price of AVAX from trending higher. (Data from Binance)
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
According to the chart, the price of AVAX had a strong bullish bias at $30, but the price was rejected from that region, causing the price of AVAX to move downward.
After hitting a weekly low of $14.5, AVAX rallied to a high of $30, with hopes of retesting $50. The price was rejected at $30 and has since remained bullish.
The price of AVAX closed with a weekly bearish candle, and the price volume suggests that the new week will be even more bearish.
If AVAX maintains its current structure, we could see a retest of the support at $14.5 or lower, depending on sell volume.
Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $30.
Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $14.5.
Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart
AVAX’s price reached a daily low of $16, forming good support for the price to bounce off. AVAX’s price rose to $30, but it couldn’t break through the resistance because the price was sharply rejected.
AVAX is currently trading at $19.3 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which act as resistance to the price of AVAX breaking higher.
The 50 and 200 EMA correspond to prices of $24 and $40, respectively; for AVAX to trend higher, it must break through this region, which acts as resistance for AVAX prices.
A break and close above the 50-day moving average would indicate a short-term relief bounce, while a close above the 200-day moving average would indicate a downtrend reversal to the upside of the current bearish trend.
If the price of AVAX fails to break the resistance at $24, we could see the price of AVAX going to the lower region for price accumulation at $16.
Daily (1D) resistance for AVAX price – $24.
Daily (1D) support for AVAX price – $16.
Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of AVAX on the 4H chart has continued to look weak, trying to hold above the support area at $18; more buy orders in this region could see the price of AVAX going higher.
AVAX has formed a bullish divergence on the 4H chart as the price is oversold; we could see a bounce from this region for AVAX price, as $24 could act as minor resistance.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for AVAX on the 4H chart is below 30, indicating AVAX is oversold.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for AVAX price – $24.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for AVAX price – $18.
Featured Image From Fintechs, Charts From TradingView.com
Ethereum Might Crash After The Current Supply Zone, Analysts Predict
The crypto market is spiraling downwards, especially Ethereum and other altcoins. The overall market cap lost $50 billion last weekend, leaving the current figure at $950 billion. Unfortunately, it eventually lost the $1 trillion mark. The price fall in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto caused the recent plunge.
The trend emerged after the August 26 Federal Reserve annual meeting. Jerome Powell made a speech reiterating the plans of the agency to continue its hawkish approach to fighting inflation. After the speech, the crypto and equities market plunged.
From then till the morning hours of August 29, crypto prices continued falling. However, at the time of writing mid-day on August 29, there is a positive move in the crypto market. Ethereum has regained 2.63% of its early morning losses and is now trading at $1,517.81.
The price correction started early on August 29, placing ETH’s price at $1,451 and reducing its market cap to $177 billion. Now, ETH is trading under two major supply zones, according to IntoTheBlock data.
Analyst Explains Bearish Prediction
According to Martinez, the two supply zones Ethereum traded were $1,475 and $1,560. In the first supply zone, 585K addresses bought a total of $2.81 million worth of ETH. 526K addresses hold 3.44 million worth of ETH in the second zone. The support can only be at $1,335, showing that 412K addresses bought 2.2 million worth of ETH.
Based on the support zones, Ali Martinez predicts an imminent bearish trend. Secondly, Martinez pointed out that the daily Ethereum network growth in the space has been at its lowest in two years, which doesn’t signify a positive position.
According to Martinez, the daily new addresses on Ethereum saw the last spike in 2020 when 49,700 was created the same day.
The number of addresses created on the Ethereum network has declined instead of growing. This state is also an indication of an extended price correction period.
What About The Ethereum Merge?
Many investors were optimistic that the upcoming upgrade would push Ethereum and the overall crypto market upwards. But the current trend of events signifies that the Merge may have already been Priced In.
For instance, the end of June saw Ethereum at $1,000 after even dipping below $9,93 on June 18. But the crypto pulled back firmly, gaining more than 90%. However, the current figure shows a 25% retracement from that peak as the price keeps fluctuating between $1,450 and $1,550.
From all the indications, the power of macro has surpassed the optimism of the upcoming upgrade. Now, investors are looking at the $1,335 level, which might be ETH’s last supply zone. A more significant correction might follow if the price dips beyond that level.
Featured image from Pixabay, charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Falling Below The $20,000 Mark
The crypto market capitalization has just dived below the $1 trillion mark. We’re not surprised, given the recent negative turn of events. Bitcoin itself has plummeted below the $20k mark. Now BTC price is at $20,143. The case is also not better for altcoins.
Ethereum, the second colossal crypto, has also recorded some losses in price. As of August 29, ETH’s price stands at $1,537 after gaining a 7% growth.
All these price losses have caused the crypto market cap to fall below the $1 trillion mark. As of August 29, the total figure stands at $950 billion after losing $50 billion in 24 hours.
Is There Any Hope For Bitcoin?
BTC chart shows a bit recovery from its fall. But there’s still doubt whether it can sustain the gradual climb back to $20K.
Bitcoin dipped to $19,500 previously and later recovered to $19900 but still fell again to $19,847. So, it’s hard to think that the upward momentum will continue, given the fluctuations.
But other metrics to gauge Bitcoin performance are positive. For instance, Bitcoin dominance increased in 24 hours, indicating that it outperformed altcoins even as it is falling.
What Is Happening With Altcoins?
One notable thing about the crypto market is that the Bitcoin movement affects altcoins. When BTC goes bullish, almost every altcoin does the same, and vice versa. Now that Bitcoin has lost some percentage of its price, other cryptos have joined the same train.
The cumulative effect of these price losses led to a dip in the overall market cap. The chart for altcoin has shown slight decreases.
The chart above from Quantify Crypto shows that these altcoins are losing instead of gaining. For instance, ADA lost 3.7% and then gained 4%, while Ethereum has now gained 3%. Other altcoins, such as BNB, are down by 1%, while XRP and AVAX also fell on the chart. But some cryptocurrencies are seemingly doing well, although not much.
Is The Bearish Trend Continuing?
The crypto market has entered into the “Extreme Fear” state. The August 26 Federal Reserve annual meeting set things off negatively. Fed Chair Jerome Powel decided to take the hawkish approach to fight inflation instead of being dovish.
Immediately after the meeting, the crypto market started a downward movement. Also, stocks lost some percentages too after the speech. So if the Feds take the Volcker Esque approach as suggested by Neel Kashkari, the bearish trend might be extended beyond imagination.
Featured image from Pixabay, charts from TradingView.com
