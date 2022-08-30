Fbi Alerts The Investors Regarding The Recent Defi Scams

Web3-gaming platform Myria has announced the launch of its Layer-2 scaling solution on the Ethereum network.

Myria’s Layer-2 solution uses StarkWare’s Zero-Knowledge Rollups (or ZK-Rollups, for short), which bundles many transactions into one before executing on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, Myria claims it can offer 9,000 transactions per second, which is significantly more than the Layer-1 rate on Ethereum, at 50 TPS.

ZK-Rollups also decrease the costs associated with operating on Ethereum, and Myria claims it’s users will be able to mint, sell and buy NFTs with zero commission all while benefiting from the Ethereum’s security.

Developers looking to create projects within the Myria ecosystem will be able to do so more easily with the Myria Developer Solution, which takes an API-first approach — making interactions with Myria’s software development kits and set of REST APIs more effortless and straightforward.

Developers may also benefit from Myria’s ZK-Rollup solution and launch their own NFT projects as blockchain games without having to code in complex blockchain languages, such as Solidity. Even before the Layer-2 solution, more than 100 projects had already applied Myria’s technology, due to its frictionless integration on the blockchain.

Our L2 has officially launched, meaning you can now mint your Alliance Sigils NFTs onto Myria L2! ❗️You must hold the Sigil NFT in your Myria wallet to be eligible for the upcoming free airdrop ➡️ Head to https://t.co/sq7a8GXwDd to mint! Guide here: https://t.co/xYpkk60RXJ pic.twitter.com/sRXKfZACiU — Myria (@Myria) August 27, 2022

NFT creators and collectors, as well as blockchain gamers, can create Myria wallets to interact with the ecosystem and enjoy the benefits of its new scaling solution. Myria claims to already have more than 1.2 million verified users on its platform.

Brendan Duhamel, the cofounder of Myria, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a strong community eager to join the Myria L2. With this launch, the team is very thrilled to see our vision finally come to life.”

Duhamel went on to say in a press release:

“We are incredibly excited to bring the industry this next step forward with what we’ve built. We see massive potential in the underlying technology we have built to support NFT scalability and we believe blockchain gaming will be the next big vertical for NFTs. This is why we have created NFT solutions purpose-built to serve game developers and game builders. We’re just getting started!”

The team developers working on Myria includes more than 150 people who have come from legendary companies in both the gaming and blockchain industries — such as EA, Riot Games, Ubisoft, Chainlink, Blizzard Activision, BitMex, Tencent and more. This world-class talent brings to the table the best practices from the true pioneers of the industry.

Some of the games that will be available on Myria include the soon-to-be-launched NFT and play-to-earn game “Moonville Farms,” which will be launched on top of the L2 solution. Sports fans may also be interested to play the first-ever play-and-earn game by legendary AB de Villiers, which was developed in partnership with Myria and hopes to open the world of blockchain gaming to billions of cricket fans from all over the world.

Image source: Myria