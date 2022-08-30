Connect with us

FTC sues data broker Kochava for selling people’s sensitive location data, including visits to reproductive health clinics – TechCrunch

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against data broker Kochava Inc. for selling geolocation data from “hundreds of millions of mobile devices,” it says. she, which could be used to trace the movements of individuals, including those to and from sensitive locations. Specifically, the FTC said the data could reveal people’s visits to places like reproductive health clinics, domestic violence or homeless shelters, drug rehabilitation centers and places of worship.

This personal and private information could expose people to “threats of stigma, harassment, discrimination, job loss, and even physical abuse,” the FTC explained in a press release.

The lawsuit seeks to end Kochava’s data collection practices involving sensitive geolocation data and will ask the company to delete data it has already collected.

His arrival further signals that the FTC is cracking down on mobile data brokers whose business relies on the collection and resale of data from consumers’ smartphones – a long-standing industry practice that has many policy implications. of confidentiality, but which is often unknown to the end users concerned. The move also follows a significant overhaul of tracking by Apple, which updated its mobile operating system to allow consumers to opt out of certain data collection practices on a per-app basis.

More recently, the US House Oversight Committee began investigating how the business practices of rule-tracking apps and data brokers could potentially weaponize consumers’ private health data in the post-Roe v. Wade, TechCrunch reported.

Idaho-based Kochava isn’t a household name, but has a significant footprint in the data collection industry. The company is a location data broker that provides accurate geolocation data from consumers’ smartphones and also purchases data from other brokers to resell to customers. These data feeds are often used by customers who want to analyze things like foot traffic in local stores or other locations. This data itself is very precise – it includes such things as timestamped latitude and longitude coordinates showing the exact location of mobile devices, which is further associated with a unique identifier, such as a device ID as well as to other information, such as an IP address, device type and more.

This Device ID, or Mobile Advertising ID, is a unique identifier assigned to a consumer’s mobile device to assist marketers who wish to advertise to the end user. Although consumers can reset this identifier at any time, they should be aware of this and understand where this option is available in their device settings.

According to Kochava’s own description of its product, cited by the FTC complaints, the company offers customers “raw latitude/longitude data with volumes of approximately 94 billion geographic transactions per month, 125 million users monthly active and 35 million daily active users, averaging over 90 daily transactions per device It sells its data feeds on a subscription basis on publicly accessible sites, including on AWS Marketplace until June 2022. To access the feed, a buyer would need a free AWS account and $25,000 to subscribe to Kochava’s location data feed Sample data containing over 327 million rows and 11 columns data for over 61.8 million unique mobile devices was also available.

This data is not anonymized, according to the FTC, and can be used to identify the user or owner of the mobile device. This is possible because other data brokers specifically sell services that work to match these mobile advertising IDs with offline information, such as consumer names and physical addresses.

In addition to being able to track consumers visiting sensitive locations, the FTC noted that the data could be used to make inferences about a consumer’s LGBTQ+ identification or visits to other medical facilities beyond those provide reproductive care. It could also be used to link this activity to someone’s home address.

And, in light of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the FTC points out that this data could be used not only to identify individuals visiting reproductive health clinics, but also medical professionals who perform or assist in the performance of abortion services. This was the subject of a recent report by VICE’s Motherboard, but it focused on another data broker known as SafeGraph. The broker and Placer.ai agreed in July to stop selling the location data of people who visit abortion clinics after Sen. Warren and 13 other senators wrote to the companies seeking answers about their data collection practices. data and asked them to stop selling visitation data. at abortion clinics.

That same month, Google said it would automatically remove location history for “particularly personal” places from users’ accounts, including abortion clinics, shelters, addiction treatment centers and others. He also advised his Fitbit users to manually delete their logs.

The FTC aims to prosecute Kochava based on numerous violations of FTC law, including those involving the unfair sale of sensitive data and consumer harm. He seeks a permanent injunction to prevent future violations and any additional relief determined by the court.

“When consumers seek health care, receive advice or celebrate their faith, this is private information that should not be sold to the highest bidder,” said Samuel Levine, director of the Consumer Protection Bureau. from the FTC, in a press release. “The FTC is suing Kochava to protect people’s privacy and stop the sale of their sensitive geolocation information.”

The Commission’s vote allowing the lawsuit against Kochava to be filed was 4 to 1, with Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips the only one voting no.

News of this latest action is not surprising. The agency warned companies in July that it planned to enforce the law against the unlawful use and sharing of sensitive consumer data and said this month it was exploring new rules that would further crack down on abusers. companies that “collect, analyze and profit from information about people”. .”

However, this is also not the first action taken by the FTC that directly targets a company involved in the collection of sensitive data. Last year, the FTC took action against fertility tracking app Flo for sharing sensitive data with third parties. The app did not receive a financial penalty, but was notable because it was the first time the regulator had ordered notice of such a privacy action.

Kochava said he will release his statement at 2:30 p.m. EDT today. We will update his response then.

“Harvesting our location behaviors has become a major way for apps, mobile carriers and other ‘location intelligence’ companies to monetize our information,” said Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, an advocate for digital rights and consumer protection, in a statement following the FTC’s announcement. “The FTC says information about the places we visit is sensitive data and cannot be used in the way the surveillance marketing firm expects. With a bipartisan vote supporting the lawsuit, today’s commission action demonstrates that confidentiality is a key issue for both parties. This puts the data and platform industry on notice that they have a serious fight to fight,” he said.

Driver charged in NYC hit-and-run that killed innocent bystander

August 30, 2022

A woman was charged with murder on Monday for allegedly shooting an innocent bystander with her car in Queens over the weekend, police and sources said.

Kiana Sheenix, 26, has also been charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment in the horrific Saturday morning hit-and-run in Far Rockway that left Milton Storch, 59, dead, have said the cops.

Sheenix, who turned himself in, was allegedly aiming at another woman when she drove onto the sidewalk in a Honda sedan, but instead hit Storch, who was sitting on a walker outside the Beach 20th Street bodega, a said the police.

Storch, who lived in the neighborhood, was left lying on the sidewalk as the driver drove off without stopping to check on him.

Moments before getting behind the wheel, the crazed driver got into a physical fight with the other woman – possibly over a love interest – video of the violent encounter.

The motorist who drove onto a sidewalk and fatally mowed down a man in Far Rockaway on Saturday turned himself in to police on Monday night.
Milton Storch Is Lying Face Up On A Sidewalk With A Black Honda A Few Feet Behind Him. His Shoe Is Lying On The Sidewalk Along With His Crumpled Stretcher.
Milton Storch, 59, was pronounced dead Saturday at St. John’s Hospital.
Several Police Officers Talk To A Woman In A Section Of The Sidewalk Outside A Grocery Store That Has Been Surrounded By Crime Scene Tape.
Police believe the unbalanced driver was trying to run over a woman she had been fighting with, but instead hit Milton Storch, an innocent bystander.

EMS transported Storch to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A man in his 30s was also taken to St. John’s for minor injuries he sustained when the woman allegedly backed the car into him.

Locals said the 59-year-old was part of the block where he was killed.

“[He] didn’t bother anyone. Every morning when I pass here, he is there. He sits here, drinks coffee, smokes a cigarette,” Jorge Alberto Senquis, 53, said on Saturday. “Wrong place, wrong time.”

New York Post

Fire at Whiting BP refinery not expected to affect gas prices much – NBC Chicago

August 30, 2022

A major Midwest oil refinery shuttered by fire is expected to reopen in the coming days, its operators said Monday, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region.

An electrical fire at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana on Wednesday forced the company to temporarily shut down its facility about 15 miles southeast of Chicago. No one was hurt.

BP plans to reopen the facility “in the coming days,” spokeswoman Christina Audisho said. The company “has deployed all available resources and is working around the clock to return the Whiting Refinery to normal operation as soon as safely possible,” she said.

Gas prices could continue to fall further over the next few days, according to energy analyst Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service.

“Retail prices aren’t expected to rise, but they could fall at a slower pace than you would expect without a major refinery limping along,” Kloza said.

BP’s Whiting refinery produces about 435,000 barrels a day and supplies about 20-25% of the refined gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the office of the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Patrick De Haan, chief oil analyst at GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices nationally, called the closure of the Whiting facility a “temporary setback”.

“I think it will delay the price decline that was underway, but it’s only a matter of time before that decline resumes,” he said.

For now, the fire’s impact on retail prices has been limited and will remain so as long as the refinery reopens by the end of the week, De Haan said.

“The issues – both price and supply – are likely to really escalate if this facility can’t get back online or doesn’t restart by Thursday or Friday,” he said.

To help prevent supply disruptions, the Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday temporarily lifted a federal rule on summer fuel sales for four states in response to the fire.

The waiver waives a Clear Air Act requirement that low-volatility gasoline be sold in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin during the summer months to limit ozone pollution. It is in effect until September 15, the EPA said.

NBC Chicago

Yo, the Broncos? When it comes to uniforms, either bring back the D or leave it be.

August 30, 2022

Some free advice, Damani Leech: Unless Jeff Bridich, Lord, help us walk through that door, you’re the smartest guy in the room.

But don’t overthink this one.

Bring back the D. Or let it be.

“I think you have to try to balance history and tradition and, you know, three Super Bowls wearing this uniform,” Leech, the Broncos’ newest president, said Monday at a press conference. introduction to UCHealth Training Center.

“But also understand that tastes evolve, your customers evolve. And it’s important to connect with fans and represent your brand in the best way.

“Again, no proclamations (regarding uniforms) on Day 1. But that’s also one of those things that I’m definitely going to look into.”

Want more free advice?

Don’t search too hard.

Bring back the D. Or let it be.

Everything else is blasphemy.

When it comes to Broncos uniforms, don’t be cute. When in doubt, honor the past. Honor the legacy.

denverpost sports

Flag Raised in Canada in Honor of Residential School Survivors

August 30, 2022

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Canadian government raised the Survivor Flag on Parliament Hill on Monday to honor Indigenous peoples forced to attend the country’s infamous residential schools.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined by residential school survivors from across the country.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes and cultures. The goal was to Christianize them and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.

Several residential school survivors have spoken of the significance of the flag, including Jimmy Durocher, a Métis survivor who attended St. Bruno residential school in Île-à-la-Crosse, Saskatchewan.

“Today, we raise the Survivor flag high over these colonial buildings, where lawmakers are now listening to our truths and seeking to work together toward reconciliation,” Durocher said.

The flag will remain flown on Parliament Hill until 2024, when a decision will be made on its permanent residence.

Trudeau called residential schools a “shameful” part of Canadian history and said the survivors’ flag would help Canadians remember what happened at government-funded, church-run institutions during more than a century.

“This flag is an expression of remembrance,” Trudeau said. “It is meant to honor all survivors and all lives across generations who have been, are and will continue to be touched by the residential school system.

Pope Francis apologized to Canada last month for the Catholic Church’s role in schools.

washingtonpost

How businesses suffering from post-Ida got unexpected help

August 30, 2022

NEW YORK — As we watch Ida a year later, business owners across the city fought an uphill battle to get the help they needed in the wake of this storm.

Calvin Sennon and his wife Latoya opened TriniJam BK, a Caribbean restaurant in Canarsie in August 2020. The business weathered not just a global pandemic, but a storm that they say caused around $15,000 in damage.

“A ton of cargo, all of our security systems, all of the backup freezers, everything, everything was destroyed,” Sennon says.

Their basement flooded a foot of water, but they weren’t eligible for flood insurance. The day after the storm, they were visited by Randy Peers of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, and within a week or so they were selected to receive a $5,000 grant from the TD Bank Charitable Foundation.

“We looked for very high-impact areas, regions and communities. And Brooklyn was one of those where we wanted to make sure we were delivering support to small businesses quickly,” explained Ralph Bumbaca, NYC Market President of TD Bank.

TriniJam BK was one of 7 Brooklyn businesses identified by the chamber for these post-storm micro-grants. In total, the TD Charitable Foundation gave Brooklyn businesses $30,000 in emergency relief. In total, the foundation distributed approximately $300,000 in East Coast aid to help offset some of the damage caused by the storm.

Another business benefiting from these grants is La Petite Chambre BK, a children’s store in Flatbush that opened in May 2021, less than four months before the remnants of this storm ravaged our area. Berta Villa, the owner, says she opened the shop after being fired. According to her, the pooling in her store damaged children’s toys, books, clothes and furniture, with a total value of about $5,000.

“It was like a nightmare,” the mother-of-two said. “I had just opened a few months later and it felt like the worst thing that could have happened to me at that time.”

She was unable to get help from insurance, but she also received a $2,500 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation.

Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, says he saw firsthand how businesses struggled in the days following the storm.

“It was really a game-changer for those companies that were thinking, ‘gosh after COVID now I’m facing a flood, what am I going to do?’ And it was really something to help them get back on their feet,” Peers told CBS2’s Hannah Kliger.

This week, TrinkJam BK celebrated its second anniversary, and La Petite Chambre BK is in full swing. The owners of both companies say they just hope to weather the next storm that comes their way.

Got a story idea or Brooklyn tip? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.

Grub5

YouTube's top business executive leaves the company

August 30, 2022

YouTube’s top business executive, who helped grow the Google unit from upstart to video giant, is leaving the company as it battles slowing growth and increased competition from TikTok .

Robert Kyncl will step down as chief commercial officer after more than a decade on the video platform, YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki wrote in a memo to employees on Monday.

wsj

