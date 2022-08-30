News
Gophers football: With strong secondary, defense determined to repeat 2021 performance
Joe Rossi isn’t the type of coach to bring up statistics when speaking to media members. The Gophers defensive coordinator is more likely to describe how and why his unit played the way it did, instead of dropping specific numbers.
Leading up to the 2022 season opener against New Mexico State at 8 p.m. Thursday, Rossi did bring up one number, though. “We were No. 1 in the country in the least amount of explosive plays given up” during the 2021 season, he said Friday as a smile crossed his face.
Of all the outstanding numbers the Gophers’ defense posted last season, that stat might be his favorite because it impacts the most-important number of all: points allowed.
The Gophers gave up only 35 plays of 20-plus yards in 13 games last season. Yes, that was tops in the country alongside Washington. Rossi calls that stat the primary indictor for points allowed, and the correlation is the U gave up 17.3 points per game, which was sixth in the country a year ago.
“I know I started with that stat, but the thing about last year is no one gives a heck about last year,” Rossi continued. “What’s this year’s defense going to be able to do? I know the 2020 defense gave up a lot of explosive plays. The 2019 defense didn’t. What is this defense going to be?”
The Gophers have six returning starters: one defensive lineman (Trill Carter), two linebackers (Mariano Sori-Marin and Braelen Oliver) and three defensive backs (safeties Tyler Nubin, Jordan Howden, and cornerback Justin Walley).
The U’s secondary will be the unit’s strength. Backup cornerback Terell Smith had a resurgent fall camp after Walley took his starting spot last season. They also have added two transfer corners in Beanie Bishop (Western Kentucky) and Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian).
The X factor is expected to be Michael “Flip” Dixon, who at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds has been billed a hybrid between a nickle back and a strong-side linebacker. His versatility can allow Minnesota to be in a pass-centric defense wile still being strong against the run.
Dixon was kept out of the spring game so as not to reveal what he might be capable of this year. “He will do a lot of different things for us and be a lot of different places depending on the package,” Rossi said. “It’s awesome to able to have that.”
A standout secondary might give Rossi the opportunity to play more man coverage and blitz more regularly.
“Now it opens up other things,” Rossi said. “… If we can cover in the back end and do some things really well back there and really live and die in man coverage, then that allows us to do some things up front. But the reality is we are always going to be a mixed team (also playing zone coverage). That’s just who we are. We are not going to be one thing or the other. We are always going to try to have the ability to blend things because we feel like that gives offenses the most challenges.”
The Gophers lost their top tackler from 2021, linebacker Jack Gibbens, but return their second-leading tackler, fellow linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin. Braelen Oliver improved as the 2021 season progressed and feels more confident after a devastating leg injury in spring 2020. Cody Lindenberg has also had a strong training camp.
The defensive line is the biggest unknown. The loss of rush end Boye Mafe, a second-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, is the biggest absence. But it’s not just the freak edge rush. Six of the top eight linemen, per 2021 snap counts, have left.
Thomas Rush had 5 1/2 sacks to Mafe’s team-high seven last season, and the fifth-year converted linebacker has been working on his pass rush skills. Jalen Logan-Redding was working a lot with the first team in preseason camp as the program also must replace Esezi Otomewo, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings.
On the inside, defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, a transfer from Houston Baptist, received a lot of first-team reps with Micah Dew-Treadway and Nyles Pinckney departed.
Also in the interior are Clemson transfer Darnell Jefferies and Gage Keys, Deven Eastern and Logan Richter. Providing depth on the edge are Jah Joyner, Austin Booker, Danny Striggow and Vanderbilt transfer Lorenza Surgers.
“We are deeper on the D-line than we’ve ever been,” head coach P.J. Fleck said after the first open practice Aug. 6. “Instead of having eight guys, we might have 11 guys (to rotate in). It’s going to be hard to say this is just the starters. … We are going to have a lot of guys that start.”
Rossi took over the Gophers defense in an interim basis midway through the 2018 season with the goal of making it better than he found it. He received the full-time job after beating Wisconsin that November.
In the three combined seasons since, Rossi’s defense in in the top 20 nationally in 13 different statistical categories (rushing yards, passing yards, completion percentage, etc.).
It’s about more than just limiting explosive plays, but the U knows it’s what have you done for fans lately.
Chicago Bulls player Nikola Vucevic buys 6-bedroom house in Lincoln Park for $4.75 million – The Denver Post
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic paid $4.75 million in June for a 5,245-square-foot, six-bedroom home in Lincoln Park.
Vucevic, 31, came to the Bulls in a trade from the Orlando Magic in early 2021.
Vucevic’s new home was built in 2015 and benefits from the conveniences of a nearby high-rise, including an adjoining 1.25 acre private park. The four-story home features five bathrooms, an entry hall with four closets, a four-stop elevator, custom built-ins, millwork, a vestibule, an attached garage, a butler’s pantry, a eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry and commercial-grade appliances and a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom featuring heated floors and a steam shower.
The house also has a roof terrace.
The home had been listed for sale in April for $4.9 million.
Vucevic purchased the house through a Florida limited liability company. Florida-based fund manager and talent agent Jaafar Choufani, who represented Vucevic, did not respond to a request for comment. Chicago realtor Nancy Tassone, who also represented Vucevic, also declined to comment.
Listing agent Jeffrey Lowe declined to confirm the identity of the buyer, but said one of the features of the home is the amenities of the nearby high-rise.
“Very few homes have that level of amenities and are single-family,” he told Elite Street.
The home had a property tax bill of $74,826 in the 2020 tax year.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook Group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
denverpost sports
Knicks finalizing 4-year extension for RJ Barrett worth up to $120 million: source
RJ Barrett and the Knicks committed to a lucrative extension, ending a dubious franchise streak and further complicating the Donovan Mitchell trade saga.
A source confirmed Barrett and the Knicks are finalizing a four-year deal that can pay the 22-year-old up to $120 million with bonuses. It’s not a five-year max deal for Barrett, but likely takes him off the table in trade negotiations with Utah for Mitchell.
Why?
Barrett’s extension includes a “poison pill” provision, which is in place until next summer and makes it difficult to match salaries. According to ESPN, Knicks president Leon Rose set a Monday deadline of completing a deal for Mitchell before extending Barrett.
With 11 first-round picks in the next seven years, the Knicks still own the most compelling package for the rebuilding Jazz. But Barrett’s inclusion would’ve mitigated the number of picks and prospects headed to Utah.
According to a source, Jazz executive Danny Ainge desires at least six first rounders from the Knicks with an emphasis on the unprotected ones. The Knicks also have young reserves Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes to sweeten the deal.
But the Jazz can no longer count on acquiring Barrett, the Knicks’ top prospect.
As it stands, New York’s starting lineup is Jalen Brunson (PG), Evan Fournier (SG), RJ Barrett (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Mitchell Robinson
“Leon is comfortable going into the season with this roster,” a source said.
Barrett’s deal snaps a 22-year streak of the Knicks not extending a first-round pick off his rookie deal, which began after Charlie Ward signed in 1999.
Barrett, the third overall pick in 2019, was seemingly a lock to end the unfortunate stretch. After a largely disappointing rookie season, Barrett improved to the point of averaging 20 points last season while often accepting the most difficult defensive assignments.
His inconsistent shot and lack of explosion are probably the biggest hindrances to stardom, but the Canadian has the temperament and drive to succeed in NY and MSG. By the end of last season, he firmly supplanted Randle as the team’s public voice and favorite of the MSG crowd.
Barrett’s contract bonuses are tied to All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense selections, according to SNY. Three others in the 2019 draft class – Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland – secured max extensions early in free agency.
Barrett, who had been sitting out international games for Canada while awaiting his extension, survived the trade talks to become the first Knick first-round pick since the 90s to reach this point.
(C). They've committed over $280 million this summer to Barrett, Brunson and Robinson.
Video records gun shop burglars stealing guns
Omaha police issued a new plea Monday for help in solving a burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha’s “Frontier Justice” store near 84th and Downtown on Aug. 7. The video shows two burglars smashing through a glass storefront and stealing at least two dozen weapons. Frontier Justice was similarly robbed on June 30. One of the five suspects in that robbery was later identified according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. In this case, the burglars drove off in a light-colored Ford F150 pickup truck. No vehicles were identified in the August 7 theft. Omaha Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward for information about the Aug. 7 burglary. You can tip anonymously at 402-444-7867 or at www.p3tips.com.
Omaha police issued a new plea Monday for help in solving a burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha’s “Frontier Justice” store near 84th and Downtown on Aug. 7.
The video shows two burglars smashing through a glass storefront and stealing at least two dozen weapons.
Frontier Justice was similarly robbed on June 30. One of the five suspects in that robbery was later identified according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. In this case, the burglars drove off in a light-colored Ford F150 pickup truck. No vehicles were identified during the August 7 robbery.
Omaha Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward for information about the Aug. 7 burglary. You can tip anonymously at 402-444-7867 or at www.p3tips.com.
Abhijit Sen Passes Away: Economist Abhijit Sen Dies At 72
Abhijit Sen Passes Away: Economist Abhijit Sen Dies At 72
Renowned economist and former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen has died of a heart attack at the age of 72. He had been ill for a long time.
Economist Abhijit Sen passes away: Former Planning Commission member and expert on rural economy Abhijit Sen passed away on Monday night. He was 72 years old. Sen’s brother Dr Pranav Sen gave this information. “Abhijit Sen suffered a heart attack around 11 pm, we took him to the hospital, but by then he had passed away,” he said.
In a career spanning over four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi and held several important government positions. He has also been the chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. He was a member of the Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister at that time.
Was honored with Padma Bhushan in 2010
In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan for public service. When the NDA came to power in 2014, it appointed Sen to head a high-level task force to formulate a “long-term food policy”. Sen was a vocal supporter of a Universal Public Distribution System for rice and wheat. They argued that the food subsidy burden on the exchequer was often exaggerated and there was enough financial headroom in the country not only to support a Universal PDS, but to guarantee farmers a fair price for their produce. was.
Sen has also been associated with several global research and multilateral organizations such as UNDP, Asian Development Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, International Fund for Agricultural Development and OECD Development Center.
Sen was suffering from respiratory ailments for the past few years
Abhijit Sen’s father Samar Sen was a World Bank economist. Abhijit Singh studied physics at St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi before earning his doctorate degree in economics from Cambridge University. Very few economists in India are said to have had Sen’s basic insights about Indian agriculture. His brother Pronab told that Sen was suffering from respiratory ailments for the past few years. His ailments had increased during the Kovid-19 epidemic. He is survived by wife, Jayati Ghosh (a renowned economist) and a daughter, Jhanvi.
The post Abhijit Sen Passes Away: Economist Abhijit Sen Dies At 72 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Between harsh critics and cult-like supporters, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa enters key season as polarizing figure
Any talk about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa these days sounds more like a heated political debate than traditional sports analysis and commentary.
Opinions on him range so far from one another, and those on opposite ends of that spectrum could never possibly find common ground with their adversaries.
On one side, you have national media pundits, many of which have already deemed Tagovailoa’s career doomed off of two uneven seasons. There are factions of fans that hold the same view, even some Dolphins fans who don’t think he has what it takes and want to fast-forward to the next signal-caller.
Then, you have a group of Dolphins fans that have given Tagovailoa a cult-like following called TuAnon, playing off the far-right conspiracy theory movement, QAnon. Yet, maybe even more willing to go to bat for Tagovailoa than his unwavering fans has been Miami’s new star receiver, Tyreek Hill, hyping up Tagovailoa on his new podcast this summer as a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes, arguably the NFL’s top quarterback today.
Of course, national media then had weekslong segments regurgitating the same takes about how Hill has lost his mind for even daring to compare.
Tagovailoa’s impact has been polarizing, a reputation bestowed upon him while he has merely tried to be himself and strived to improve in the light of everything from the staunch support to the harsh criticism, makes him one of the NFL’s most intriguing players entering his third season.
Tagovailoa, throughout the offseason and into training camp, consistently answered questions about his critics like he pays them no mind.
“I eliminate all of that,” he said during training camp. “Don’t hear it. Don’t see it. I go home, go to my family, study, wake up the next day, come back and enjoy football.”
But even then, Tagovailoa still throws the occasional jab at his doubters, the “Twitter warriors,” as he once called them.
Nick Hicks, Tagovailoa’s trainer who sees a more real version of him when the cameras are off, acknowledges that it’s true the left-handed quarterback largely ignores the noise. But there’s also an understanding of why it’s out there, and it does fuel him.
“The criticism that he got last year, there’s a piece of him that thought, ‘OK, you know what? They had every reason to think that way because I didn’t perform that well. I didn’t play to my abilities. I didn’t do what I was supposed to do. We didn’t win games. We didn’t get to the playoffs,’ ” Hicks said in an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
“I think that Tua takes everything with a grain of salt, but he also does understand the expectations of him and he knows there’s going to be haters and doubters, especially since we didn’t accomplish the goals that we set out to last year.”
But as a counter to the criticism that finds Tagovailoa, a movement sprouted in support of him. A portion of the Dolphins fan base during the 2021 season became known as TuAnon, devoting its efforts to advocate for Tagovailoa, even when the criticism reaches new peaks.
The unofficial leader of this division of fans became someone in a dolphin mask using a voice modifier from his garage in California to film creepy, staticky videos to post under the Twitter handle @TheGaluminati, which combines the name of Tua’s father, Galu, and the Illuminati, a secret society from conspiracy theories. TuAnon’s mission: Debunk “fake news” narratives surrounding Tagovailoa.
“The fan base didn’t give him enough of a chance to prove himself through two years, and that’s why I created the account,” the TuAnon account owner told the Sun Sentinel, speaking under the condition of anonymity for the sake of the social media character. “My mission is to spread the good word of Tua Tagovailoa and to stop the haters from endlessly slandering Tua as he makes his way to an MVP season this season.”
How many other players with 50-to-1 MVP odds have fans with that much confidence in them?
One of the reasons why Tagovailoa has his doubters is a belief he doesn’t have the arm strength to make all the throws required of an NFL quarterback. In-game examples of him hitting deep shots down the field are few and far between.
But it was a point of emphasis over the offseason, to add to the skill set already known for Tagovailoa, throwing with accuracy, anticipation and making quick decisions against pressure.
With the major hip injury that cut Tagovailoa’s college career short in November 2019 now nearly three years in the past, Hicks called it a “non-factor” at this point. Beginning to work with him in the 2021 offseason, Hicks said that year was about getting him stronger while this offseason was about taking it to the next level with long toss, off-platform throwing, plyometrics and medicine-ball workouts all among the numerous measures taken.
“He’s got so much more muscle mass,” said Hicks, who also credits what the Dolphins strength staff has accomplished and Tua’s father, Galu, for recommendations of footwork and other quarterback drills. “He’s got a stronger base. His feet are moving faster. He’s ripping the ball out. He’s more confident in his body.”
Tagovailoa now looks more effortless producing throwing power by generating it from his lower half and snapping his hip for a whole-body effort.
Between early March to May, according to Hicks, Tagovailoa’s best square-shoulder throw with feet stationary improved from 40 yards to 57. His top stationary rotational throw, with shoulders away and rotating across the axis of his body, increased from 35 yards to 52. And his rhythm throw went from 50 yards to 71.
The results were evident in training camp, when Tagovailoa connected on numerous deep shots to his pass catchers, most notably one 65-yard touchdown deep over the middle to Hill that traveled 60 air yards effortlessly, hitting Hill perfectly in stride with a tight-spinning spiral.
While new to fans to see Tagovailoa make that kind of pass, the Dolphins coaching staff wasn’t surprised.
“That’s not the first time and it won’t be the last that they’ll connect like that,” new coach Mike McDaniel said.
Said quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell: “From what I had seen up to that point, there’s not going to be any issues with the throws that he’s going to be asked to make, and I think that was just kind of evidence of that.”
Through his first two seasons, Tagovailoa is 13-8 in 21 starts. He has completed 66.2 percent of passes, has thrown 27 touchdowns to 15 interceptions and averages 194.2 yards per game.
They’re not exhilarating numbers, and Tagovailoa’s winning record is largely attributed to the Dolphins defense over the past two seasons. But Tagovailoa has had valid excuses: An incompetent offensive line, pass catchers that can’t stay healthy, his own availability, lack of a running game and a previous coach that he didn’t feel supported him. All those issues have been addressed this offseason, and Tagovailoa has been given everything he needs to find success.
It may be a necessity for his career. A revamped offense and a potent defense that remained intact over the offseason has created one of the best Dolphins rosters in recent memory. If Tagovailoa turns out to be a weak spot, Miami may need to move on from him and find another solution to compete with this talented roster.
Through whatever transpires, Tagovailoa’s critics are sure to minimize the pluses while highlighting the negative. In the meantime, supporters like TuAnon provide the positive angle in it all, even if some find the faction to be irrational with its unwavering praise.
“People can say whatever they want. People can think whatever they want,” the TuAnon leader said. “I won’t be rational when Tua lives up to these expectations.”
Dolphins look to turn offseason momentum into long-awaited playoff return
Tyreek Hill’s work ethic, commitment to maximizing his talents leaving an impression on Dolphins
Breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 schedule
Planning ahead can help families afford long-term care amid inflation
Stan Horwitz and his family had no plan for long-term care until there was a crisis. Her father, Martin, was over 80 and lived alone. He was reluctant to accept help from his children.
One day, Stan and his sister found their father unconscious in his living room after a fall. This incident, six years ago, triggered a cascade of medical problems. Martin was never able to return home. And when it came to trying to sort out his father’s finances, “the bureaucracy was intense,” Stan said.
He said his father was diligent about putting money aside, but the cost of nursing wiped out his savings – $300,000 – in four years. Martin, now 93, is eligible for Medicaid, which pays for his skilled nursing care.
The Horwitz family’s hardship paying for long-term care services is not unusual — and rising costs will likely make it harder for many families to pay for that care.
Inflation has now replaced staffing as the top concern for qualified nursing and senior living facilities, according to a new survey, as small increases in essential operating expenses – food, supplies, energy – have a big impact and are not easy to reduce.
How much can long term care cost
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the 65-year-old has a 70% change in long-term care needs. Yet 1 in 10 middle-income adults aged 44 to 64 do not have long-term care insurance, according to a survey by the Arctos Foundation and HCG Secure. And, many people don’t know that Medicare doesn’t cover costs associated with long-term care services, which can include dressing and bathing.
Costs can vary greatly depending on the type of care and location. On average, long-term care costs $50,000 a year at home and $100,000 in a nursing home, according to Long Term Care Group, which provides services to the long-term care and life insurance industry. . But in Connecticut, LTCG found nursing home care cost an average of $165,000 a year, and in Texas just over $70,000.
Traditional long-term care policies are expensive
mascot | Digital Vision | Getty Images
Few long term care insurance policies offer unlimited coverage. Costs vary widely and depend on age, gender, health, and other risk factors. For a new policy with a $165,000 benefit, a healthy 55-year-old could pay $45,000 in premiums at age 85, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
Tom Beauregard was an executive in the health insurance industry when his parents were in their early 80s and dementia and lung disease required them to receive daily care.
“It was chaos trying to figure this out as a family,” said Beauregard, founder and CEO of HCG Secure. “The real chaos came in the decision-making process and my parents’ lack of information.”
Understand your options
This experience inspired him to start a business to help middle-income families understand their options. “You need objective experts to help you understand how to make transition plans, how long you can safely keep people home, what kind of services you can provide,” Beauregard said.
Low-income adults may be eligible for Medicaid, but this requires a “backtracking” that considers assets held over the past five years. Many other people in middle- and upper-income demographics are choosing to self-fund long-term care, but experts say it may become more difficult for older people to manage the rising costs of these services.
If people come to me for estate planning and they haven’t thought about long-term care, I make them think about long-term care.
Evan Farr
elder law and estate planning lawyer
“It’s one thing to get out less or drive less when food and gas prices go up,” said Ken Latus, vice president of long-term care products at Northwestern Mutual. “Cutting costs or finding compromises for your care as you age is not that simple.
“Plan early so you can stay in the driver’s seat when the time comes.”
There are insurance options to help offset the costs – from traditional long-term care insurance to hybrid policies that combine life insurance and long-term care coverage. These policies “provide funds that can be used to cover the cost of care while on the road, as well as a death benefit payable to the insured’s beneficiaries if care is not needed,” Latus said.
Additionally, the investment growth or “cash value” of the policy can be viewed during the life of the insured and can be used to pay for long-term care services. And there are inflation factors that can increase benefits by up to 5% each year.
“If people come to me for estate planning and they haven’t thought about long term care, I make them think about long term care because in my mind these two areas of planning are inextricably linked” , said Elder Law and Succession. – planning lawyer Evan Farr.
According to experts, the most important step is to communicate with your loved ones about what you might need and want in terms of care as you age.
Horwitz said he wished he had had conversations about long-term care much sooner with his father — and he would have been more direct. “I would say ‘Dad, we need to talk about your future and how you plan’ – and ‘Dad, this happens to everyone.’”
