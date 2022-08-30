News
Greenland ice loss will raise sea levels nearly a foot: study
Icebergs float in Baffin Bay near Pituffik, Greenland, July 15, 2022, captured from the ground during a NASA mission with University of Texas scientists to measure sea ice melt Arctic. New observations from ICESAT-2 show remarkable thinning of Arctic sea ice in just three years.
Kerem Yucel | AFP | Getty Images
A huge ice sheet in Greenland is expected to raise global sea levels by nearly a foot by the end of this century, in a melting event triggered by climate change, according to a study released Monday. human.
Findings from the journal Nature Climate Change show that 3.3% of Greenland’s ice sheet will melt, equivalent to 110 trillion metric tons of ice. Ice loss will cause sea levels to rise about 10 inches by 2100.
Scientists have warned that melting is inevitable even if the world immediately stops emitting greenhouse gases that warm the planet. The study’s predictions of a minimum of 10 inches of sea level rise is more than double the sea level rise researchers had previously predicted from the melting ice cap of the Greenland.
It is the second largest ice cap in the world behind that of Antarctica and covers 80% of the island. Previous research has suggested that if the entire ice sheet were to melt, global sea levels could rise by as much as 23 feet.
Scientists located in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States conducted the study using satellite measurements of Greenland’s ice loss and ice shape. ice sheet between 2000 and 2019.
The researchers assessed the relationship between snowfall replenishment and loss due to ice melt in Greenland and concluded that 3.3% of Greenland’s total ice volume will melt by the end of the century, regardless of or how quickly the world will reduce carbon emissions.
Climate change from the burning of fossil fuels has led to longer summers in Greenland and hastened the retreat of the island country’s glaciers and ice cap.
An elevation of one foot in global sea level would have major consequences for coastal communities, as sea level rise threatens to displace nearly 200 million people by the end of the century. In the United States, coastal residents represent 40% of the total US population and $7.9 trillion in gross domestic product, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
An iceberg lies off Nuuk at low tide, Greenland, September 7, 2021.
Hannibal Hanschke | Reuters
News
Pizza John’s recalled due to lack of federal inspection
More than 150,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products are being recalled after officials say they had not been federally inspected.
Pizza John’s has issued a recall of two different frozen pepperoni pizza products that are intended to be baked at home, according to an advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) .
This includes his 12-inch Pizza John’s Bake At Home pepperoni pizza in 33.25 oz clear plastic wrappers with UPC code 9589334921 and his 16-inch Pizza John’s Bake At Home pepperoni pizza in 57 oz. transparent plastic packaging with UPC code 9589334921.
Pizza John’s is not a federally inspected establishment and its products do not bear the USDA inspection mark, according to FSIS.
According to FSIS regulations, “all containers of meat, poultry, and egg products must be labeled with a USDA Inspection and Establishment mark (EST number), which is assigned to the plant where the product has been manufactured”.
The affected products were distributed in retail outlets across Maryland from March 2020 through July 2022.
FSIS officials eventually discovered the problem after routine surveillance activities.
To date, there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of these products,” according to the recall notice.
Still, the agency fears the product may still be in customers’ freezers.
“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” FSIS said. “These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.”
Consumers who are concerned about a reaction are urged to contact their health care provider.
Representatives for Pizza John’s and FSIS did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.
News
Contra Costa County is reopening Fire Station 4 in Walnut Creek for the first time in 9 years, after being closed due to the recession
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — After nine years, Walnut Creek Fire Station 4 officially reopened Monday, as part of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
Station 4 was initially forced to close due to the recession.
RESOURCES: How to prepare for wildfires, heat waves, drought and power outages
“Things were tight at the time, everyone was tightening their belts, cutting fat and so it’s a good thing we’re reopening again,” said Captain Garrett Presley, of County Protective Services. Contra Costa.
On Monday morning, firefighters, including Captain Presley, returned after working with the department for 13 years.
“It’s a sad day every time you have to close fire stations but it’s a really good time to be here once it opens, again I’m happy to be here” , did he declare.
RELATED: San Francisco’s New Floating Fire Station Is the First in the Western Hemisphere
The newly renovated station is intended to serve the southern portions of unincorporated Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.
“From the inside, it’s pretty much a brand new station,” said Steve Hill, spokesman for the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
RELATED: East Bay Fire Station Closure Raises Safety Concerns, Union City Sticks to Decision Based on Data
Hill says that now that the fire station is back online, it should reduce response times in its service area, reducing the need for fire, medical and other emergencies from other nearby stations.
“Until today we’ve had to respond from nearby stations, we’ve always had pretty good response times, but it won’t be as good as having this station open here on Hawthorne Drive,” said Hill.
The station will be complete with a traditional type one fire truck and a type three engine, intended for wildland fires.
The county’s goal was to have it in place before the start of fire season this fall.
News
How and what to watch
Consider Nikola Jokic’s double performances in Serbia’s World Cup qualifiers as an appetizer.
EuroBasket, which runs from September 1 to September 18, is the main course. And because of Jokic, Serbia have legitimate intentions to win the prestigious continental tournament.
Last week, Jokic outlasted Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece side 100-94 in extra time to claim a decisive victory as Serbia position themselves to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. On Sunday, Jokic led again Serbia to another crucial victory against Turkey in the last qualifying window.
Throughout those two qualifying games, Jokic averaged 26.5 points on 65 percent shooting with nine rebounds per game. If you missed his turnaround Sombor shuffle on Antetokounmpo, go find it on YouTube. Unlike Jokic’s appearance at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, the reigning two-time MVP looked sharp and hungry. Could he have the potential for an unreasonable streak of three straight MVPs? It won’t be the Denver Post that will rule out that possibility.
Overall, Serbia looked dangerous.
But these two games served as a prelude to what will unfold over the next two weeks across Europe. Serbia are in Group D, where they will face the Netherlands, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic and Israel to exit the group stages and advance to the knockout stages. After matches against all five teams in Prague, the top four teams advance to the Round of 16 in Berlin.
Assuming Serbia reach that stage, expect a few Nuggets representatives, including head coach Michael Malone, to be present.
There are 24 teams in total, including the Slovenian team of Luka Doncic (group B), the French team of Rudy Gobert (group B) and the Greek team of Antetokounmpo (group C), considered to be the biggest threat. Slovenia beat Serbia in the 2017 final, even though Jokic didn’t play. Nuggets striker Vlatko Cancar is expected to play an important role alongside Doncic for his native Slovenia.
Serbia will begin their quest on September 2 against the Netherlands at 12:50 (MT). The remaining schedule is as follows: against the Czech Republic on September 3 (9:20 am); against Finland on September 5 (12:50 p.m.); against Israel on September 6 (12:50 p.m.); against Poland on September 8 (12:50 p.m.).
The knockout stage of the round of 16 begins on September 10 in Berlin, followed by the quarter-finals (September 13-14), semi-finals (September 16) and finals (September 18). If Serbia makes it to the final, Jokic will have about a week until the Nuggets’ training camp opens in San Diego.
The games will all be available on ESPN+.
News
Ousting BJP from power in 2024 to be my ‘last stand’: Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata:
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that ousting the BJP from power in the Center in 2024 would be her “last stand”.
The fiery 67-year-old Trinamool boss, however, did not clarify her remark.
“The BJP must be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The fight for Delhi to oust the Saffron Party from power in the Center will be my last. I promise to oust the BJP from power,” she said during of a gathering.
Without giving further details, she said, “The BJP must be defeated at all costs.” “Saving West Bengal is our first fight. I promise we will remove the BJP from power in the Center in 2024. If you try to bully us, we will respond,” Ms Banerjee said.
Mamata Banerjee, while referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s election loss in 1989 despite winning over 400 seats in 1984, said: “Everyone must taste defeat. Indira Gandhi was a strong political leader, but she had also tasted defeat. The BJP has about 300 MPs, but Bihar is gone, and more will follow. Before the elections, they will sit with zero leader,” she said.
The opposition BJP, while reacting to Ms Banerjee’s ‘last stand’ remark, questioned whether the Trinamool Congress supremo would ‘hang up her boots after the Lok Sabha polls’.
“She should clearly say whether she will hang up her boots after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is a foregone conclusion that the BJP will return to power for the third consecutive term,” BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Morgan Evans breaks silence on Kelsea Ballerini split
Morgan Evans maybe sing country blues this week.
hours later Kelsea Ballerini shared that she and Morgan were going through a divorce, the “Kiss Somebody” singer opened up about the split on social media.
“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are separating,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on August 29. “I wish it were otherwise, but unfortunately it’s not.”
In her previous Instagram post, Kelsea opened up about the “deeply difficult decision” to end their marriage.
“My friends, I’ve always done my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote. country star on her Instagram Story. “This is now a public record, so I wanted you to hear directly from me that I am in the process of getting a divorce.”
“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end,” continued Kelsea, who married the “Day Drunk” singer in December 2017 after breaking up. to be met in early 2016. “It’s hard to find the words here…but I’m extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the coming seasons.”
News
Kelsea Ballerini says divorce from Morgan Evans was a ‘deeply difficult decision’
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have decided to divorce.
Ballerini, 28, filed for divorce from Evans, 37, on Friday, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.
The “Love is a Cowboy” singer opened up about the breakup in an Instagram Story posted Monday morning.
“My friends, I have always done my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. a public record, so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” she began the post.
KELSEA BALLERINI WERE SHANIA TWAIN’S ICONIC 1999 GRAMMYS DRESS AT ACM HONOR
“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I’m extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and full of hope for the coming seasons.”
“With very busy schedules ahead, remember that we are both fragile, actively healing and doing our best,” she concluded.
Evans also confirmed the news on her own Instagram.
“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are separating,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but unfortunately it’s not.”
A representative for Ballerini did not respond to Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.
Ballerini and Evans began a relationship after co-hosting the CMC Awards in March 2016. The Australian country music artist proposed to Ballerini in December of that year.
The two musicians married the following year.
A source told People magazine that the two privately separated at some point and went to therapy.
“They have been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to that, they had privately separated once and had been in therapy for several years,” the source said.
“They did their best but unfortunately came to the decision to officially part ways.”
