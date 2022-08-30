Greenland ice loss will raise sea levels nearly a foot: study

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have decided to divorce.

Ballerini, 28, filed for divorce from Evans, 37, on Friday, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

The “Love is a Cowboy” singer opened up about the breakup in an Instagram Story posted Monday morning.

“My friends, I have always done my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. a public record, so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” she began the post.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I’m extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and full of hope for the coming seasons.”

“With very busy schedules ahead, remember that we are both fragile, actively healing and doing our best,” she concluded.

Evans also confirmed the news on her own Instagram.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are separating,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but unfortunately it’s not.”

A representative for Ballerini did not respond to Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.

Ballerini and Evans began a relationship after co-hosting the CMC Awards in March 2016. The Australian country music artist proposed to Ballerini in December of that year.

The two musicians married the following year.

A source told People magazine that the two privately separated at some point and went to therapy.

“They have been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to that, they had privately separated once and had been in therapy for several years,” the source said.

“They did their best but unfortunately came to the decision to officially part ways.”