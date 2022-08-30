Finance
Homemade Tip on How to Clean Your Aluminum Awnings
Aluminum awnings give you the much needed protection from the fiery sun and not only that, it gives you the chance to save your money compared to centralizing your entire home with air conditioning. These awnings can be left outside your home regardless of the weather. The only problem is when they get a little dirty.
The top of the mind is to hire a professional cleaner who would clean them for you. Your second idea should be to get a power washer to get rid of the dirt that has accumulated on them. But did you know you could damage the aluminum awnings because of that?
The power washer can create a lot of damage especially if your Aluminum awnings are coated with paint. A quick fix would be painting it all over again, but this kind of idea would cost you a lot too. The best and least expensive way to clean the awnings is to do it yourself. This task is more or less easy and which your whole family could also do.
The materials that would be needed are not at all expensive since all you need is one large bucket, a soft brush that is attached to a pole that you could be able to reach high places without climbing a ladder, rags, solvent intended for cleaning and running water from a hose.
Mix the solvent with water to dip your brush and thoroughly scrub all the visible awnings that you have. Just make sure you hose down the area first with water and make sure it does not dry up before you hose it down with water. When you are finished hosing and still could see some places that were not reached by the water, get a ladder and rinse it. Leaving the solvent there would take you back to where you started once more.
How to Have Fun With Online Poker
Everyone in this world wants to achieve success and happiness. No one can ignore the importance of setting goals and live life with discipline. But it is not necessary that we gain success and satisfaction by extensive studying, setting goals and living with discipline and bankroll management. Working intensively and purposefully can sometimes be boring and painful experience for us. Some people can find results and rewards out of it but they actually don’t enjoy it. It can be an important way to motivate ourselves to work hard but no motivation is as powerful as having fun.
We can earn a lot of money and have fun while playing Poker. The popularity of Poker is increasing worldwide day by day. It is a fast track to riches and glory. A disciplined and intelligent person can be more successful at poker. It is a better option than working for some company the whole day and earning a small amount of money. Playing poker is enjoyable in order to make money. We must play on the first two cards, the free card, semi-bluffing, inducing bluffs, playing when a pair flops, staying with a draw, playing trash hands, playing in wild games, desperation bets, reading hands, psychology of a player and much more.
We must not find ourselves frustrated on a longer downswing at the poker table because playing with the feeling of anger or frustration is wrong. We must try to be happy and relaxed by facial expression as there are relationships between facial expressions and state of mind. If we are happy, our brain will subconsciously be a little happier. We can also read the books on Poker with great explanations on how a hand is being played. The thinking process mentioned in this book can easily be applied to both cash games and live tournament. Also, making friends among other poker players is a good idea. Doing so will bring us a social side otherwise it will be a loner’s game. Those friends will support us through our bad times and help us to develop in the good runs.
We must play in certain why to make a difference and win. We should cash out some portion of our winnings and does something fun for it. We can go out and see a movie, go for a long trip or buy a computer or a DVD player. There are many ways to get enjoyment out of the game. We have to figure this out for ourselves. We should not neglect the fun sides of the game. Being at a good state of mind will make everything easier and will allow us to keep it up. No job is worth being miserable and poker is no exception. It teaches us to be our own boss, earn money and have fun.
7 Actionable Electrical Safety Tips During Storms
Unpredictable weather such as storms and flood are a part of life. Therefore, it is important to take the time to prepare your family and property.
There are a number of simple steps you can take to protect personal safety, preserve electrical equipment and deal with potential damage to the home’s electrical system. Make sure you are electrically safe by following these 7 tips:
1. Put safety first
Don’t attempt do-it-yourself repairs if your property suffers storm damage, including your home’s electrical system and any electrical appliances affected. Be ready before a storm or wet season.
– Install a safety switch and test it regularly.
– Know where to turn off your power, gas and water supply in an emergency.
– Pack up electrical equipment that’s not in use and store in a safe place.
2. Protect the system
Ask an electrician with experience in domestic electrical services about having lightning protection installed in your switchboard to protect all appliances.
3. Unplug before the storm
– Unplug outside TVs and non-fixed aerials and store in a dry area.
– When a storm approaches switch off and unplug sensitive appliances or equipment.
– Shut down your solar PV system using the safe isolation procedure.
4. Don’t connect during the storm
Don’t use equipment directly connected to electricity, including the stove, during a storm.
– If you’ve lost power, turn off your power points and unplug electrical equipment.
– Don’t use a fixed telephone during a thunderstorm – it can deliver an electric shock.
– If flood waters are expected, shift electrical equipment to higher locations.
5. Be cautious of wires
Don’t go outside to check the damage before an electrician arrives, especially during a storm, as fallen power lines are easily concealed and can be deadly.
– If you are in a car, stay away from power lines, trees and watercourses. Stay in your vehicle.
– If you have a solar PV system that has been damaged in a flood, storm or cyclone you need to have an electrical contractor inspect the system and check it is safe.
– Check your electrical appliances and equipment. Using water-damaged equipment can result in electric shocks and fires.
6. Call an electrician before your energy distributor
If the wires have been torn down in a black out, most houses will require internal repairs before the power can be reconnected.
– Dispose of or have a licensed electrical contractor repair water-affected household electrical items, such as kettles, toasters and televisions.
– Call a licensed electrician to check all hard-wired electrical appliances, such as air-conditioning units or stoves, intended for re-use. This safety check may be required before the power supply can be reconnected.
7. Be confident in your contractor
If you suffer storm damage connect with a local electrician. If you are using power from generators, it can be dangerous if incorrectly managed.
– Connect your generator to your house electrical wiring using a generator change-over switch and appropriate socket. These switches must be installed by a licensed electrical contractor.
– Do not connect your generator to your house using a power point on a power circuit or any other connection point. This can cause dangerous ‘back-feeding’.
During storm seasons, it is definitely worth being extra cautious with your home electrical systems and equipment. The practical stops you take could reduce the risk of electrical fires and safeguard your family from any potential hazards.
Puerto Rico Casinos
The commonwealth of Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States, is a popular vacation destination for people all over the world, and Puerto Rico casinos fit in well with the whole exciting and glamorous image. Visitors to Puerto Rico give a high rating to its hotel casinos, and consistently call them some of the most exciting gaming places to visit along the Caribbean.
Puerto Rico casinos are strictly regulated by the local government, and are only allowed to operate in hotels. This is a big plus for vacationers, since it means that almost every major casino comes with luxury accommodations, top-notch entertainment, and some of the finest dining anywhere.
Some of the most popular Puerto Rico casinos are located in San Juan, a major Puerto Rican port and arguably the most popular resort spot for those vacationing in the area. The Condado Plaza Hotel Resort and Casino in San Juan offers patrons luxury ocean-front accommodations in a beautiful island setting, with a casino that is opened twenty-four hours per day. The Condado Plaza casino consists of 12,500 square feet of gaming space, with 400 slot machines and several gaming tables, live entertainment, and a restaurant and lounge. The Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel and Casino San Juan offers a smaller casino than the Condado at 9000 square feet, but it is no less luxurious or exciting. Along with the top-rated accommodations offered by the hotel, the casino gives patrons a choice of 500 different slot machines to play at, plus several tables offering such games as blackjack, roulette, several different types of poker games, and craps.
Other famous hotel casinos in Puerto Rico include the Holiday Inn Ponce and Tropical Casino, located in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and the Mayaguez Resort and Casino located on the west coast in the city of Mayaguez. The Ponce and Tropical casino resort is located high up on a mountain, and offers patrons a spectacular view of the historic city of Ponce as well as the beautiful Caribbean ocean. Visitors rate the twenty-four hour casino as fun and exciting, and say that it is a treat to play at the slot machines or table games while enjoying the music coming from the piano bar. The Mayaguez Resort and Casino offers patrons exciting gaming in the form of slot machines and video poker machines, as well as table games such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and craps.
With all that there is to do on vacation in Puerto Rico, the variety of outstanding Puerto Rico casinos to choose from is just another added benefit that makes this vacation destination memorable.
Eight Great Tips for Natural Skin care
Skin is a very important and visible part of our body. It’s a kind of protective coating on our entire body parts.
As we care and look after our all organs, our skin requires a little more care as it’s directly in contact with the outer environment as dirt, dust and sun. Harmful chemicals, which our polluted air contains, and bad water too are a cause in damaging skin before time.
So one has to care about one’s skin well and should make a daily routine to pamper one’s skin to protect it from early aging and harmful skin disease.
Skin is affected by both the factors external and internal. External are direct contact with harmful UV RAYS, dirt and dust and internal is due to wrong food habits.
Your body is what you eat though it’s a lot determined by genes and one can have a bad skin due to hormonal imbalance in a particular age but eating all wrong food as all oily and spicy food can damage your skin. Which cannot be regained by external care only.
For a good easy skin care here are a few tips:
· First thing should be keeping your skin clean. Rather than using soaps on the face, its better to use mild face wash according to use skin type as oily for oily skin, dry for dry and combination for the combination one. One can use our home remedies for a beautiful, healthy and glowing skin. One can use rose water, lemon juice, and fruit juices to clean and wipe the skin with. It will give a refreshing look to one’s skin. If the skin is dry than one can use a pinch of milk cream and a drop of lemon juice on it, mixed and rubbed on the skin and then washed. Which is very good to clean the skin.
· Then is drinking lots of fluids. To have a good, healthy skin one should drink lots of water which is said to be at least 8-10 glasses of water in a day and some skin and health specialist say that it should be in proportion to your weight as for every 10 kg of weight, one should drink a liter of water so if the weight is 60 then the person should drink 6 liters of water. Which can be substituted with fruit juices too.
· Always apply sunscreen lotion on the skin. One should never go in the sun without applying a sunscreen lotion, which protects the skin from harmful UV rays. Which are known to give even skin cancer. It damages the skin and makes it tan, give blemishes, burn mask and pigmentation, which can never get healed 100%. So it’s better to apply the right sunscreen lotion on the skin to save the skin from early aging.
· One should avoid all unhealthy food if the skin is already suffering from bad patches or pimples. Even caffeine drinks are harmful for the skin. Too much consumption of tea, coffee, saturated drinks damage the skin. Smoking too is a very important factor to harm the skin. It makes the skin dry, makes it look dull and gives puffiness on the face. Drinking alcohol too isn’t good for the skin. So if one can’t stops consuming all these things completely, one can at least have them in moderation to help the skin stay young and healthy.
· Where one don’t get proper time to care the skin as full time working people, never mind, they can care their skin in a very well way by a little effort from there side. Working people should keep moist tissues in their bags and purses to wipe their face to remove dirt and sweat when they cannot wash their face again and again. Should apply sunscreen when outside home and nice mild moisturizer on the skin while doing anything else. Even in the night before going to bed one should wash the face, keep it clean, remove any make up if had put on the face and then should apply a good moisturizes according to the skin type.
· One can judge the skin type in the morning. As in the morning without washing the face one should wipe the face with a tissue paper, if there is lots of oil on the nose sides and chin then the skin is t-zone, if there is oil all over the face then the skin is oily, if its somewhere dry and somewhere oily then it’s combination skin, and if there is no oil n stickiness on the skin, the skin is dry and you are lucky if the skin is just perfect neither there is oil nor dryness.
· If the skin is prone to pimples and acne, one should give it a little more care. Should clean the skin more often, should apply medicated soaps and lotions. One should check it up with a skin specialist too as dandruff in the hair and scalp or some hormonal changes too can be a cause of a bad skin. One should never pinch or squeeze the pimples or acne or should not try to remove black head on their own as it will ruin the skin more and will give it permanent scars.
· One should avoid too much make up on the skin as if you care about your skin and keep it healthy and clean, you would definitely not require make up to make it look good. But if anytime you had applied make up on the skin, you should clean it as soon as you come back home. Let the skin breathe without any make up on it. One can use baby oil, baby lotion or mild cleansing milk on the skin to remove the traces of make up.
So one can get a glowing, healthy skin by giving it a little care and can keep the skin away from black heads, pimples, blemishes and pigmentation.
8 Tips for Purchasing a Website
It’s great to give wings to your passion! Buying an established website can help you unlock profit if you have taken the smart or better decision. Before you buy any website online, there are several factors that need to be taken into consideration. Here are certain tips every buyer should know before they execute the idea of purchasing a website online.
1. Get assures of having technical knowledge and skills
To run a website successfully, it is essential to have some kind of knowledge related to the website and how to maintain the website. Though some sites are quite simple to keep running, any e-commerce website needs to be constantly updated with products, offers, and content. Therefore, along with some business skills, you may also require a web developer’s skill such as working on PHP, JavaScript, or MySQL as you might not want to hire someone reliable for small tasks.
2. Look for existing traffic on the website
Always ask for Google Analytics report available on the website before buying the website. Don’t rely on the screenshots or other data as it may be forged as well. Ask for the user details with Google account to have a look at the analytics closely.
3. Know the type of website – Established or not!
The company who is getting excellent revenue for a time being might dry up in a few months if the website is not well-established with a solid analytics report. Ensure to go through the metrics of the past six months to find out monthly traffic, revenue, backlinks and the age of the domain name.
4. Look for the bad links
Always verify the website if there are any bad links such as penguin, or panda. Such errors are difficult to fix the problem, especially if you are running the business without any help. Hence, ensure to get everything in place before you take over the ownership.
5. Ensure to pay the true amount
The ultimate way of finding out if the website is doing well is through its past revenue data. Although the website might have the potential to do great, you will have to put in additional effort and money for brand awareness.
6. Be attentive towards any sharp drop or spike
In case you’ve noticed any sharp drop or spike in traffic, it can be an effect of something that did not go well with marketing.
7. Are the target audiences turning into conversions?
Conversion solely depends on the website marketing strategy. However, ensure to keep a check on your ads and its impact on the sales.
8. Things to take care of while closing the deal
It is highly recommended to not make the entire payment while closing the deal until you have received all the IDs, Passwords to the control panel, FTP, and hosting.
The History of Online Sports Betting
Man, by virtue of his instinct to survive, is naturally a gambler. Given the risks of living day-to-day life, it was considered an act of skill to stay alive until the sun sets, especially during the Stone Age. As the human race began to develop systems that would facilitate the physiological need of survival, the gambling instinct that was inherent in man did not dissipate. Rather, it became stronger with the passage of time.
The gambling instinct, simply put, is displayed early into the history of human civilization. The Romans were notorious for their fierce and unforgiving gladiator matches, which were mainly violent at least and visceral at best. By 80AD, the emperor Titus then conducted the first official ceremonies at the Colosseum, and thus the festivities had begun. Slaves were pitted against each other in mostly battles to the death, and sometimes against wild beasts as well. Spectators relished the thought of betting on their favorite gladiator, hoping that he would live to see the end of the glorious battle.
But as time progressed, the violence of the human sport had proved to be too much for some, and gambling has been reduced to animal fights. Of course, this has been around even before the human blood sport of gladiators, but they had become highly popularized in certain parts of Europe -particularly Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, France, and even some parts of Asia such as the Philippines and Indonesia. Among these fights were bullfighting, cockfighting, and fox hunting.
As European influence spread more and more all throughout the continents of the world, the thrill of betting soon became a worldwide phenomenon. Gradually, the hunger for the sight of blood was soon surpassed by the promise of amassment of wealth. The stakes were high, but made more appealing by the rise of establishments such as casinos. Betting was never more enjoyable.
But alas, the collected momentum of sports betting was halted abruptly by the coming of the two World Wars since activities such as race meeting and lotteries became severely restricted. Its return only came in the mid-1950s and soon flourished again.
Not to be outdone, sporting events still remained strong in gambling circles, as events such as horse races, basketball matches, and baseball games just seemed to beg for more incoming bets. The rise of communications technology also facilitated the development of sports betting, with phone betting becoming an attractive option to those who live far and away from the games. Companies such as Intertops in Antigua started this as far back as 1993.
When the Internet finally came out for public access and personal use, the betting world evolved into a more closely-knit community. Globalization served its purpose in connecting the world in ways previously thought inconceivable -after all, who would have thought that you can bet on a game halfway across the world with such ease? In 1996, a company in Gibraltar called Microgaming took advantage of this trend and began developing software for use in other gaming companies all over the world. Others soon followed suit, and thus online sports betting as we knew it was born.
