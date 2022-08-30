News
‘House of the Dragon’ cast and characters: All the Targaryens you need to know
Dragon House is among the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 – being the prequel to game of thrones Will do that. Whereas HBO blockbuster set in King’s Landing which we all remember, the citizens of the town are entirely new to us. Set roughly 200 years before Game of Thrones began, there are no familiar faces to hold on to.
This can make getting into House of the Dragon a challenge at first. There are so many new characters and so many complex relationships that it can be a bit overwhelming at first. This list of key Targaryens should help make sense of the chaos. Note that there is House of the Dragon episode 1 spoilers below.
Aegon the Conqueror
Aegon Targaryen is not shown in House of the Dragon, but his New Legend is frequently referenced. Often referred to as Aegon the Conqueror, Aegon was the first king of Westeros. He married his two sisters, Rhaenys and Visenya (yes, his sisters). The three of them each had dragons, which they used to unite the seven kingdoms of Westeros in force. Using the swords of his fallen enemies, Aegon asked his dragon to forge the Iron Throne.
If you delve into the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire, you’ll notice the terms BC and AC. It is before the conquest and after the conquest. Rhaenyra Targaryen, for example, was born in 97 AD.
King Jaehaerys I Targaryen
King Jaehaerys Targaryen is only seen briefly in House of the Dragon, but he’s an important Targaryen to know. You saw it in the opening vignette of the first episode of House of the Dragon, in which Jaehaerys summoned a council of Westerosi lords to vote on who should succeed him. He’s played by Michael Carter who, fun fact, played Jabba the Hutt lackey Bib Fortuna in Return of the Jedi.
Only the fourth Targaryen ruler of Westeros, Jaehaerys was a High King in the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire. “The kingdom Jaehaerys inherited was impoverished, war-torn, lawless, and torn with division and mistrust, while the new king himself was a green boy with no experience of rule,” George RR Martin wrote in Fire and Blood. Yet despite these inauspicious beginnings, Jaehaerys would rule for 55 years, a period marked by peace and prosperity.
Jaehaerys married his sister, Alysanne Targaryen, who was apparently in vogue at the time. Their two sons died, leaving no direct successor.
King Viserys I Targaryen
King Viserys is perhaps the most important character in House of the Dragon, especially in the early episodes. He is the grandson of Jaehaerys Targaryen and won the aforementioned contest which determined Jaehaerys’ successor. His main competitor in this vote was Rhaenys Targaryen, cousin of Viserys and granddaughter of Jaehaerys.
King Viserys’ father was Baelor Targaryen, who was heir to the throne until his death from appendicitis, which explains why Viserys in Episode 1 named his newborn son Baelor.
“Many consider the reign of King Viserys I to represent the pinnacle of Targaryen power in Westeros,” Martin wrote in Fire and Blood, though he also noted the king’s faults. “King Viserys I Targaryen was not the most willful of kings, it must be said; always amiable and eager to please, he relied heavily on the advice of the men around him and did as they commanded the more often.”
King Viserys is played by Paddy Considine, who you may have seen on HBO’s Hot Fuzz, The Bourne Ultimatum, The World’s End and The Outsider.
Aemma Targaryen
Queen Aemma Targaryen is the first wife of Viserys and the mother of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Before marrying into the royal family, she was Aemma Arryn, making her a distant relative of Jon Arryn, whose poisoning precipitated the events depicted in Game of Thrones.
Aemma’s marriage to Viserys was plagued by great misfortune. She got pregnant several times, but miscarried. Only one healthy child was born: Rhaenyra. Two boys were born, but both died in their cradles. Aemma died giving birth to the second, Baelor. Although her death is a natural consequence of childbirth in the book Fire and Blood, in House of the Dragon it is caused by Viserys asking Grand Maester Mellos to perform a C-section on Aemma in hopes of saving the child.
Actress Sian Brooke plays Aemma Targaryen. As well as several television credits, including Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, Brooke is also a prolific actress on the British theater circuit.
Demon Targaryen
Arguably the biggest star coming into House of the Dragons is Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen. For four years, Smith played the Doctor in Doctor Who, and more recently played Prince Phillip in The Crown.
Daemon Targaryen is the younger brother of Viserys Targaryen and begins House of the Dragon as heir to the Iron Throne. As we see in episode 1, however, Viserys decides his daughter Rhaenyra is a more suitable heir, disqualifying Daemon’s traditional right to become king.
Daemon is married to Rhea Royce. The Royces are a large Val family; Game of Thrones fans will remember Yohn Royce as Vale’s key figure after Littlefinger murdered Lysa Arryn.
Daemon is kind of like a mix between Jaime and Tyrion Lannister. He is a renowned warrior but, like “the goblin” Tyrion, he is perceived, rightly or wrongly, as a dark spot in the family. He is known to regularly frequent pleasure houses and has a pronounced rebellious side.
Rhaenys Targaryen
Rhaenys Targaryen is “the queen that never was”. She declared the right to become queen, being the eldest granddaughter of King Jaehaerys, but was rejected by the lords of Westeros when they voted en masse for Viserys instead.
Rhaenys is the daughter of Aemon Targaryen, the namesake of Maester Aemon from Night’s Watch in Game of Thrones. Rhaenys is portrayed as a badass in Fire and Blood, known for her wit, beauty, and ability to ride dragons. She is married to Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is a prominent member of the Small Council with fire and blood. Although the Lannisters were known for their wealth in Game of Thrones, at this time it was Lord Corlys’ House Velaryon that was the most cashed in Westeros.
Rhaenys is played by Eve Best, best known for her role as Eleanor O’Hara in Nurse Jackie. Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys.
It should be noted that in Fire and Blood, the vote to establish Jaehaerys’ successor was primarily between Viserys and Laenor Velaryon – Rhaenys’ son, not Rhaenys herself. In the book – it might not matter in the series – House Baratheon and House Stark were both supporters of Rhaenys’ claim to the Iron Throne.
Rhaenyra Targaryen
King Viserys may be the central character of House of the Dragon’s first season, but the featured character is Rhaenyra Targaryen. As noted, Matt Smith is arguably the show’s most prominent cast member. Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra for much of the first season, could become House of the Dragon’s biggest star.
Rhaenyra is the only surviving child of King Viserys and Queen Aemma Targaryen. After the death of Baelor, who only lived about 10 hours, Viserys declared Rhaenyra the rightful heir to the throne. She is a young woman at the start of the series, barely 14 years old. But Rhaenyra grows rapidly as House of the Dragon progresses and becomes an unstoppable force in her own right.
Older Rhaenyra is played by Emma D’arcy, who had a leading role in 2020’s Truth Seekers. Nine generations separate Rhaenyra and Daenerys Targaryen: Rhaenyra is Daenerys’ tall, tall, tall, tall, tall, tall. great Grandmother.
This remote mine could predict the future of the US electric car industry
Hidden a thousand feet below the earth’s surface in this patch of northern Minnesota wetlands are ancient deposits of minerals that some believe are essential to fueling America’s clean energy future.
nytimes
News
DC Comics’ Hispanic Heritage Month Covers Are Tasteless, Fans Say: NPR
DC Comics
Although Hispanic Heritage Month doesn’t begin until September 15, DC Comics got off to an early start by revealing several special covers in its attempt to celebrate the month ahead.
The blankets, which were unveiled in Junefeature several of DC’s superheroes surrounded, holding or eating a variety of Latin American foods such as tacos, flan, tamales and fried dishes. Comic book fans on Twitter, especially Latino fans, aren’t too happy with this take on DC’s heroes.
Seriously, I can’t understand how pathetically uncreative these covers are when it comes to visually representing Hispanic heritage. pic.twitter.com/HbGTLEDPfL
— Travis B. Hill (@travisbhill5) August 27, 2022
Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, who is the creator of his own comic book series La Borinquena and has collaborated with DC Comics in the past, told NPR he thought those covers were “tasteless.”
“I feel like it’s incredibly tone deaf — almost like a parody of our culture when we’re reduced to food, you know? And that, street food,” Miranda-Rodriguez said. “It’s very, very codified to me. But it also shows how little they know it’s coded, how offensive it is, how tasteless it is. And it’s very exhausting.”
A cover featuring Kyle Rayner as Green Lantern received more heat than the others. It shows the hero holding a large green flag in one hand that reads “Viva Mexico!!” while the other holds a shopping bag full of tamales. This was not the original illustration, however.
In June, illustrator Jorge Molina revealed on Twitter that he created a cover of Green Lantern for DC. The original illustration was to be a tribute to The homeland, a famous mural by Mexican painter Jorge González Camarena. In the unfinished illustration, Green Lantern held a lantern instead of tamales, had an eagle with a snake perched on his arm, and held a Mexican flag without the coat of arms.
I did this cover for DC for the #hispanicheritagemonth Kyle Reyner having a Mexican origin and being Mexican myself, it was a great honor to have the opportunity to pay tribute to my country and my roots, that’s why I decided to pay tribute to Jorge Gonzales Camerena pic.twitter.com/463HBs8j0U
— Jorge Molina (@jorge_molinam) June 20, 2022
According to Molina, the cover was “not supposed to see the light of daydue to “legal issues” and how he was promoted by DC remained a mystery to him.
DC Comics told NPR that the controversial cover of Green Lantern was not going to be published. “It’s part of DC’s internal creative process to receive and develop multiple versions of comic book artwork from our artists. Some are released as variant covers, others are never used,” said the company in a press release. It was “incorrectly flagged” as the official cover.
DC says it plans to release Molina’s original cover on September 20.
The company did not address the controversy over other planned covers. Twitter fans have taken to the platform to call out DC Comics for portraying Latino heroes solely in relation to their food.
Miranda-Rodriguez encouraged Latinos to continue to step up and “rock the boat” when it comes to social issues like this, but was ultimately disappointed in how DC Comics chose to appeal to her Latin readers.
“Their characters will continue to inspire generations to come as they have before, but it’s exhausting when you have a situation like this,” he said. “They don’t just see this as an opportunity to do something to celebrate our heritage, and essentially turn it around and mock our heritage and reduce us to menu items.”
1 dead after train derails in Texas and hits gas line
One person died after a train derailed in El Paso, Texas, hitting a gas line and forcing residents to evacuate the area Monday night, officials said.
The El Paso Fire Department said Monday night that crews responded to an incident in which two cars derailed, damaging a garden shed, fence and gas meter.
He said nearby homes had been evacuated “as a matter of safety” and urged others to avoid the Franklin and Barton area as it was an “active emergency scene”.
The fire department later announced that at least one person had died in the train derailment. It is not known how they died and authorities have not released any details about the identity of the victim. No other injuries were reported, firefighters said.
In an update about two hours after initially reporting the incident, firefighters said the damaged gas line had been shut down and evacuation orders had been lifted. He said around 50 residents had been allowed to return home.
It is not immediately clear what caused the train to derail.
nbcnews
California heat wave: This weekend could be the hottest so far this year in the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Labor Day weekend may be the hottest so far this year in the Bay Area.
While most are saying goodbye to summer this upcoming holiday weekend, the Bay Area is just getting started, according to ABC7 weatherman Mike Nicco.
September has a well-deserved reputation for being hot for us.
VIDEO: Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion: What’s the Difference and What Are the Symptoms?
Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous because the warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day. Highs range from near 70 degrees on the coast to 110 inland.
“I want to be outside and enjoy the extra long weekend. The closer you are to the coast, the easier it will be,” says Nicco. “If you are staying in the bay and inland, always be aware of the heat and how it affects your body during this hottest and longest period of time this year.”
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Bajaj Fineserv climbs more than 5% after setting record date for stock split and bonus issuance
Bajaj Finserv share price: The bonus and split ex-date for Bajaj Finserv will be September 13, 2022. The non-bank financial company announced a 1:1 free share issue and a 5 share split :1.
To buy to sell Bajaj Finserv to share
Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing that the board has set a date of September 14, 2022 to decide which shareholders are eligible for free shares and stock split benefits.
The bonus and spin-off ex-date for Bajaj Finserv will be September 13, 2022. The non-banking financial company announced a 1:1 free share issue and a 5:1 stock split.
“With reference to our letter dated 28th July 2022 in which we had implied the recommendation of the Board subject to shareholder approval: a) subdivision of each existing share with a par value of Rs. 5 / (Rupees Five only) into five (5) fully paid participating shares with a par value of Rs. Rs. 1/- (one rupee only) for every 1 (one) fully paid-up share capital of Rs. 1/- (one rupee only) of the Company.” the company said in a regulatory filing.
According to the management, the company and its subsidiaries have experienced strong growth in terms of activity and performance over the years, justifying the split and the allocation of free shares.
“The company’s share price, which peaked at Rs 19,325 in October 2021, reflects this. The cost has since remained at Rs 12,200,” the company said.
In the letter published in July, Bajaj Finserv further added that it will become more difficult for potential small shareholders to participate in the development of the company as the share price increases. The Board of Directors has accepted and recommended the noted corporate initiatives in the interest of inclusiveness and shareholder return.
The main activity of Bajaj Finserv is the marketing of financial services such as investment, insurance and brokerage. It is a financial conglomerate with interests in the finance, life insurance and general insurance sectors (Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Life and Bajaj General Insurance).
Over the past three months, Bajaj Finserv has rewarded investors with a return of over 30%. The stock reached a one-month high of 17,145 rupees on August 17, 2022.
First post: August 30, 2022, 2:12 PM STI
Ukrainian armed forces confirm the destruction of a Russian pontoon bridge in Kherson Oblast
TUESDAY 30 AUGUST 2022, 02:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Russian pontoon bridge over the Dnipro River near the village of Lvove in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), on Facebook
Details: In addition, a number of Russian equipment was destroyed:
-
S-300 anti-aircraft missile system
-
2 T-72 tanks
-
11 Msta-B howitzers
-
3 Grad and Hurricane MLRS
-
Solntsepek TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system
-
Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery system
-
Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar system
-
Mobile Mortar 120mm
-
Akatsiya and Msta-S self-propelled howitzers
-
anti-tank guided missile
-
6 armored vehicles
-
3 ammunition storage sites near the settlements of Beryslav, Visokopillia and Antonivka.
In total, this includes about 30 pieces of equipment.
82 Russian soldiers were also killed.
Final losses are confirmed.
Background: The destruction of the pontoon bridge in Lvove was previously reported by the spokesman for the head of the Odessa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk.
On August 29, the Kakhovka task force reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed almost all major bridges near Kherson and breached the first Russian line of defense in Kherson Oblast.
