Indusind, Oaktree Capital, 2 Other Entities Bid For Reliance Capital: Report

toggle caption Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Nuclear resistance is beginning to ebb around the world with the support of a surprising group: environmentalists.

This change of heart is spreading around the world and is being driven by climate change, unreliable power grids and national security fears following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In California, the state’s last remaining power plant – Diablo Canyon, located on the Pacific coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles – long slated for retirement can now remain open. Governor Gavin Newsom, a longtime opponent of the plant, is seeking to extend its life until at least 2029.

It’s a remarkable turnaround in a state where anti-nuclear activists and progressive Democratic lawmakers fought with great success to rid the state of nuclear power.

Last week, Japan’s prime minister said the country was restarting idle nuclear power plants and considering building new ones. This is a sharp turnaround for the country, which largely abandoned nuclear power after the tsunami disaster at the Fukushima plant in 2011.

Germany also disconnected nuclear power after Fukushima. But this summer there was an intense debate in Germany over whether to restart three plants in response to the country’s severe energy crisis caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Proponents of nuclear energy note that it is a reliable, emission-free source of energy. And they believe their case has been made stronger because of the threat of climate change and the need to stabilize unreliable power grids.

In California, the moment of truth came in 2020 when residents had to endure a series of power outages, said nuclear-supporting environmentalist and author Michael Shellenberger.

“The state is constantly on the brink of blackouts,” Shellenberger said.

Nuclear environmentalists

Diablo Canyon’s turnaround is remarkable because California is the birthplace of America’s anti-nuclear movement. Arguments against nuclear energy stem primarily from fears about nuclear waste and potential accidents as well as its association with nuclear weapons.

The two generators operating at Diablo Canyon were scheduled to shut down by 2025. And for years, the momentum to close the plant seemed inevitable as anti-nuclear sentiment in California remained high. Even the utility that operates Diablo Canyon, PG&E, wanted to unplug.

So it’s striking that the strongest arguments for keeping Diablo Canyon running haven’t come from the nuclear industry. Instead, they were hyped by a collection of the most unlikely of nuclear advocates.

It seemed chimerical, even hopeless, in 2016, when Shellenberger, pioneering climatologist James Hansen, and Stewart Brand, founder of the crisp Whole Earth Catalog, began advocating to save Diablo Canyon.

“We were basically kicked out of polite conversation for even talking about keeping the plant open,” Shellenberger recalls. Promoting nuclear as an important tool in the fight against climate change would have him dismissed by fellow environmentalists as a conspiracy theorist or, wrongly, as a corporate accomplice, he added.

Two moms – a scientist and an engineer – team up to save nuclear power

At the same time, Kritsin Zaitz and Heather Hoff were forming an advocacy group called Mothers for Nuclear, a grassroots effort to keep Diablo Canyon running. To say that their views have not been widely accepted would be a serious understatement.

“We felt like we were alone on an island,” Zaitz said. “We had people who wished we died, wished we had cancer…making weird videos about us that made me feel like, am I in danger, is my family in danger?”

toggle caption Viridiana Gutierrez Urseguia Viridiana Gutierrez Urseguia

In many ways, Zaitz and Hoff are also the most unlikely nuclear proponents. They both describe themselves as liberal environmentalists, moms concerned about preserving wild spaces, recycling and climate change.

At Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, not far from Diablo Canyon, they both studied engineering and both worked at the plant — Hoff is a materials scientist and Zaitz is a civil engineer — despite apprehensions about the ‘nuclear energy.

“I was nervous about nuclear before I started working there,” Hoff said. “And it took me many years to change my mind…and finally realize that nuclear really fit my environmental and humanitarian goals.”

To promote these goals, Zaitz and Hoff speak to community groups and professional societies, promote nuclear energy on social media, and generate conversations by walking around their hometown wearing t-shirts that say, “Why nuclear? Ask me.”

They see their role as going beyond simple facts to establish an emotional connection with nuclear suspects, especially other environmentalists.

“It’s the largest source of carbon-free electricity in the United States,” Zaitz said. “Most people don’t realize it produces a lot of electricity on a relatively small footprint.”

Overcoming the ‘Simpsons’ stigma

It’s only fair to push back and say it’s no surprise that Zaitz and Hoff are supporting Diablo Canyon – after all, they’re working on it. And, yes, they recognize that they want to keep their jobs. But they say that with their skills and experience, they could find similar jobs elsewhere.

“That’s how we think we can contribute as environmentalists,” Hoff said of their advocacy.

Much of their work involves trying to combat a long-standing stigma against nuclear energy, particularly in popular culture, where its image is abysmal. Like in “The Simpsons”, where Homer Simpson works in a botched factory and nuclear waste is dumped in a children’s playground.

“We need to point people to accurate information so they can make up their own minds,” Zaitz said.

Nuclear energy has a safer balance sheet than coal or natural gas

They are quick to say that for many people, nuclear power is scary. “We say we were scared too,” Hoff said. “It’s normal to be scared. But that doesn’t mean it’s dangerous.”

In terms of deaths from accidents or pollution, nuclear is far safer than coal or natural gas – the largest sources of electricity in the United States

Diablo Canyon got a boost last year when researchers from MIT and Stanford said keeping the plant open until 2035 would cut carbon emissions from the California power sector by more than 10% and help save $2.6 billion in electricity costs.

toggle caption Thomas Voss Thomas Voss

The most important reason to keep the plant running is to help ensure the reliability of the state’s power grid, said John Parsons of MIT’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research and one of the co-authors. of the study. “And it’s a carbon-free energy source, which helps reduce emissions while providing low-cost, reliable power.”

Diablo’s Arrest-Rich History and More

Despite recent gains from Factory backers, opposition to Diablo Canyon remains strong and has a storied history stretching back decades. In 1981, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne was arrested at the factory along with some four dozen anti-nuclear protesters.

Governor Newsom’s plan to keep Diablo Canyon running still faces a number of hurdles, including opposition from some of his fellow Democrats in the state legislature. It must remove state and federal funding and regulatory barriers. And the unconditional opponents of the plant do not give up.

“Diablo Canyon isn’t safe and it’s old too. It’s almost 40 years old,” said Linda Seeley, spokeswoman for San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, a watchdog group that has opposed the plant for decades. decades.

She said it’s particularly risky due to its location in an earthquake-prone area. Critics like Seeley also slam Governor Newsom’s plan to keep the plant operating as a corporate gift, noting it includes a $1.4 billion forgivable loan to the plant operator. , PG&E.

And finally, she said that it is not wise to forget the nuclear disasters of the past. While Japan has just announced it is restarting idle nuclear power plants, Naoto Kan, the prime minister at the time of the Fukushima accident, has a different perspective, she said. In May, he wrote to Governor Newsom advising him to close Diablo Canyon as soon as possible.