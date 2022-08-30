News
Jacksonville Jaguars trade WR Laviska Shenault to Carolina Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers acquired another point guard for quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, trading with Jacksonville for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., the teams announced.
The Panthers will send undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville. Shenault carries a cap of $1,309,643 in 2022 and $1,659,464 in 23.
The trade was made 24 hours before NFL teams were required to bring their rosters up to 53 players. Carolina’s had dropped to 80 on Monday.
The Panthers look ready with their top four receivers in DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith, though injuries have been a problem for Marshall since he was selected in the second round last season.
Marshall practiced hard on Monday and made a big catch on the sideline that showed off his speed.
The Panthers made the trade in part because offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo has a history with Shenault since his 2020 season in Jacksonville as quarterbacks coach. Shenault also brings a different skill set than other receivers in terms of height (6-foot-1, 227 pounds), physique and ability to execute a block.
The Jaguars drafted Shenault 42nd overall in 2020. He had 121 catches for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons.
He caught 63 passes for 619 yards last season, but he also had eight falls — tied for second in the NFL, two behind leader Deebo Samuel — and struggled with bad roads.
Shenault tried to return punts in the spring and practiced there during training camp and preseason. He returned two punts against Pittsburgh in the preseason, missing the first and gaining 5 yards on the other.
Shenault had three catches for 25 yards in two preseason games. He is known more for his physique than his speed. He ran a 4.58 40-yard sprint at the 2020 NFL scouting combine.
Jacksonville had some success giving him the ball in the backfield (132 yards on 29 carries). He just never became the threat he was in Colorado.
The Panthers are also looking for a kicker after Zane Gonzalez suffered what coach Matt Rhule called a “significant” groin injury Friday night in their preseason finale. They worked five kickers on Monday.
Rhule said after practice that he expects to sign a kicker in the next few days. He did not rule out this player coming from the NFL Cups on Tuesday.
ESPN’s Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.
17-year-old shot and killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame after confrontation
A 17-year-old was fatally shot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday morning and authorities said two suspects were wanted.
The shooting happened at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.
When paramedics arrived they rushed the 17-year-old to hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.
“Detectives believe the fatal shooting victim was with another unidentified suspect and that they confronted a group of unidentified people in Hollywood and Sycamore,” police said in a statement.
“The group fled from the shooting victim and the second male suspect, and the second male suspect shot at the running group. The shooting victim was likely armed and may have shot unidentified victims. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. and the investigation is ongoing.”
It was not immediately clear what led to the confrontation. Police said they found a gun nearby.
The wanted suspect was described as a man about 5ft 10in tall, weighing 180lbs and wearing dark clothing.
Hollywood Boulevard was closed from Orange Street to La Brea Avenue after the shooting.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the police.
Charges: Man killed North St. Paul woman whose body was found in apartment following fire
A 41-year-old four-time convicted felon who was released from prison in March has been charged with last week’s killing of a North St. Paul woman, whose badly beaten body was found inside her apartment following a fire.
Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Shanna Renae Daniels, 43.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office concluded that Daniels died of homicide before the fire was started, although the cause is pending toxicology results, according to the criminal complaint against Bilbro. Daniels had multiple sharp-force injuries to her head, neck and pelvic area, as well as a perforated left eye and fractured nose. She did not have visible soot in her airway, the autopsy revealed.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT
According to the criminal complaint:
At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, North St. Paul police officers were sent to a fire at the apartment building at 2210 South Ave. Officers entered the building and saw an extensive amount of black smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. They heard someone yelling for help, but were unable to make entry into the apartment because of the smoke and fire.
After firefighters put out the blaze, they found Daniels’ partially burned body inside a bedroom.
Witnesses at the scene said an unidentified man was seen in Daniels’ apartment window while the fire was active. They said they had heard Daniels and her boyfriend arguing at the apartment the night before the fire.
The landlord identified Daniels’ boyfriend as Bilbro, who lived in an adjacent apartment building.
A witness said Bilbro had gone to Daniels’ apartment about 15 minutes before officers arrived on scene.
Another witness saw Bilbro in Daniels’ apartment at the time of the fire.
In Daniels’ apartment, investigators found a bag with bloody items: a pack of Newport cigarettes, a pair of scissors and a folding knife with its tip broken off.
BLOOD STAINS
In Bilbro’s apartment, a bloody pair of shoes was found near the door. A black phone with blood stains and a set of Daniels’ keys to her apartment were in his bedroom. A pair of sweatpants, a neon yellow work vest and a piece of paper — all with blood on them — were also found.
Daniels’ small dog — covered in soot — was in the bathroom. Blood was on the sink and at the edge of the bathtub.
Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement arrested Bilbro around 4:30 a.m. Friday near a trail that led away from his apartment building. He had been sleeping in grass, and had with him a piece of paper with blood on it and Daniels’ EBT credit card.
In an interview with investigators, Bilbro changed his story several times, according to the complaint. He said he was just friends with Daniels, then said they had a sexual relationship. He acted surprised when told about the fire, then said he was at his apartment during the fire and walked away to smoke marijuana. He said he last saw Daniels on Aug. 23, then said Aug. 25, according to the complaint.
“Bilbro could not explain the items in his apartment that had blood on them,” the complaint read. “Bilbro denied the blood came from (Daniels).”
Bilbro said he had Daniels’ car keys because she let him drive her vehicle and denied having keys to her apartment. When asked about her dog being covered in soot and smelling of smoke, Bilbro said the dog was “just dirty,” the complaint read.
PAST CASES
Bilbro’s prior felony convictions were for attempted second-degree murder and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both from a 2008 case; third-degree assault in 2019; and failing to fulfill his registration requirement as a predatory offender last year.
According to court documents in the Hennepin County attempted murder charge, Bilbro threatened to kill the woman he was dating at the time and attacked her while she was asleep and her children slept in the room next door. He choked the woman and stabbed her in the eye, blinding her in that eye. He also sexually touched the woman’s daughter, court documents said.
He was sentenced to 163 months in prison — and given credit for 223 days already served in custody — on Sept. 15, 2008. He was released on Dec. 17, 2018.
Less than five months later, Bilbro was charged with assault in Ramsey County after a woman he was dating said he punched her in both eyes, knocking her out in St. Paul, according to a criminal complaint.
He was sentenced to 23 months in prison — and given credit for 89 days already served in custody — on Aug. 7, 2019. He was released on Aug. 1, 2020.
Last year, Bilbro pleaded guilty to failing to fulfill his registration requirement as a predatory offender. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison — with credit for 139 days already served in custody — last September and put on intensive supervised release on March 21.
Great food, great times at all Herrera family restaurants
Cypress, Texas — David Herrera arrived in Houston 43 years ago from El Salvador with little to his name. Four decades later, David, his wife Alicia and their three sons ensure the Cypress area offers food, fun and a family atmosphere for lunch and dinner every day.
Grupo Herrera owns eight restaurants in Cypress, TX. Alicia’s is a family favorite, Dario’s Steakhouse, Marvino’s Italian cuisine and Galiana’s Tex-Mex.
For the Herrera family, it’s all about community and their customers. If Cypress is in need, the Herrera family is there.
French doctor recalls ‘tragic night’ – The Denver Post
By JADE LE DELEY
PARIS (AP) — The woman had collapsed on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was and just tried to save her.
Twenty-five years later, Dr Frédéric Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997 – and the realization that he was one of the last people to have seen Princess Diana alive.
“I realize my name will forever be attached to that tragic night,” Mailliez, who was returning from a party when he came across the car crash, told The Associated Press. “I feel somewhat responsible for his final moments.”
As Britain and Diana’s admirers around the world mark a quarter of a century since her death, Mailliez recounted the aftermath of the accident.
That night, Mailliez was driving through the tunnel when he saw a smoking Mercedes almost split in two.
“I walked towards the wreckage. I opened the door and looked inside,” he said.
What he saw: “Four people, two of whom were apparently dead, no reaction, no breathing, and the other two, on the right side, were alive but in serious condition. The front passenger was screaming, he was breathing. He could wait a few minutes. And the passenger, the lady, was kneeling on the floor of the Mercedes, her head down. She was having trouble breathing. She needed help fast.
He ran to his car to call emergency services and grab a breathing bag.
“She was unconscious,” he said. “Thanks to my breathing bag (…) she regained a little more energy, but she couldn’t say anything.”
The doctor would later discover the news – along with the rest of the world – that the woman he was treating was Diana, Britain’s national treasure adored by millions.
“I know it’s surprising, but I didn’t recognize Princess Diana,” he said. “I was in the car in the back seat giving help. I realized she was very beautiful, but my attention was so focused on what I needed to do to save her life that I didn’t have time to think about who this woman was.
“Someone behind me told me the victims spoke English, so I started speaking English, saying I was a doctor and called the ambulance,” he said. “I tried to comfort her.”
As he worked, he noticed the flash of camera bulbs, paparazzi gathered to document the scene. A British investigation revealed that Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was drunk and driving at high speed to escape chasing photographers.
Mailliez said he had “no complaints” about the photographers’ actions after the crash. “They didn’t prevent me from having access to the victims. … I didn’t ask them for help, but they didn’t interfere with my work.
Firefighters quickly arrived and Diana was taken to a Paris hospital, where she died a few hours later. His companion Dodi Fayed and the driver also died.
“It was a huge shock to learn that she was Princess Diana and that she passed away,” Mailliez said. Then doubt set in. “Did I do everything I could to save her?” Did I do my job well? he wondered. “I checked with my medical teachers and I checked with the police investigators,” he said, and they agreed he had done everything he could.
The anniversary brings those memories back to life again, but they also come back “every time I walk through the Alma tunnel,” he said.
As Mailliez spoke, standing at the top of the tunnel, cars rushed past the pillar where she had crashed, now bearing a stenciled drawing of Diana’s face.
The nearby Flame of Liberty monument has become a memorial site attracting Diana fans of all generations and nationalities. She became a timeless figure of emancipation and a fashion icon even for those born after her death.
Irinia Ouahvi, a 16-year-old Parisian visiting the flame, said she knew Diana through TikTok videos and through her mother.
“Even with her style, she was a feminist. She defied royal etiquette, wearing biker shorts and casual pants,” Ouahvi said.
Francine Rose, a 16-year-old Dutch girl who stopped at the Diana memorial on a bike trip to Paris, learned about her story through “Spencer,” a recent film starring Kristen Stewart.
“She’s an inspiration because she was in the strict household, the royal family, and just wanted to be free,” Rose said.
This story corrects the name of the film starring Kristen Stewart to “Spencer”.
Nicolas Garriga and Jeffrey Schaeffer contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s coverage of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death at
Anthony Joshua told coach Robert Garcia he had to leave the UK base and move to train with him in California if they were to continue working together after the loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua’s new coach Robert Garcia has revealed he told him he had to leave the UK to train with him in America if they wanted to continue working together.
The new couple are 0-1 in their efforts after losing Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch on August 20, with AJ now plotting his comeback.
For the Usyk fight, Garcia flew to the UK and spent time away from home hosting Joshua.
Now, however, he said he wouldn’t be happy for that to happen again.
“I told Anthony and his whole team that for me the best way to keep working together is for Anthony to come and train at my gym in California eight weeks before a fight,” García told IZQUIERDAZO .
“Six to eight weeks is all I need for a good camp.
“I said to Anthony, ‘I need you to be with more fighters, more champions. I want you to have more fighters for the competition, even if they are from the same gym, but you have to compete .
“I said to him, ‘You’ve got to want to be better than them, and they’re going to want to be better than you. It’ll work for all of you.
“That’s what’s missing in his gym, fighters have to go head-to-head, where they don’t want the other fighter to do more than you.
“He needs a place with other world champions around.
“Anthony was always alone in his camps, he had no other fighters to train with.
“He needs to be in a happy environment, to interact with other fighters, other sparring partners.
“I think that would help him a lot.
“I’m a boxer and I told them I knew he must be in a tough gym.
“The other fighters are going to push him to do more and more. It helps a lot.
“Everyone on the team is ready to train in California.
“I had a very nice chat with them before leaving, and everyone agrees that this is what they need.
“They said they will talk to Anthony and they will have to convince him that this is what is best for him.
“At the end of the day, he may decide differently, but his team has accepted that the best option is to leave the UK and come to California for their training camp.”
Garcia added, “It will help him a lot to compete with other fighters in my gym.
“And mentally, he’s not going to tell himself that he’s done enough work, that he’s done.
“No, the other fighters will tell him he still has to do more.
“These four months that I spent in England with him were hard for me.
“Fortunately, I didn’t have a big fight with my other fighters. Jesse Rodriguez fought in June. And I traveled from there to England.
“I find it hard for this to happen again.
“If they ask me to go back to England, it would have to be a special situation.
“If Anthony’s next fight is in early December, I would be available, because I don’t have any big fights.
“But if Jesse Rodriguez or Jose Ramirez have an important fight, I prefer to stay with them and not leave.
“That’s why I asked Anthony’s team to come to California, and they liked the idea.
“Now they have to talk to Anthony and convince him.”
