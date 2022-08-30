Jacksonville Jaguars trade WR Laviska Shenault to Carolina Panthers

Anthony Joshua’s new coach Robert Garcia has revealed he told him he had to leave the UK to train with him in America if they wanted to continue working together.

The new couple are 0-1 in their efforts after losing Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch on August 20, with AJ now plotting his comeback.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Joshua was once again beaten by Usyk in their rematch

For the Usyk fight, Garcia flew to the UK and spent time away from home hosting Joshua.

Now, however, he said he wouldn’t be happy for that to happen again.

“I told Anthony and his whole team that for me the best way to keep working together is for Anthony to come and train at my gym in California eight weeks before a fight,” García told IZQUIERDAZO .

“Six to eight weeks is all I need for a good camp.

“I said to Anthony, ‘I need you to be with more fighters, more champions. I want you to have more fighters for the competition, even if they are from the same gym, but you have to compete .

“I said to him, ‘You’ve got to want to be better than them, and they’re going to want to be better than you. It’ll work for all of you.

Antoine Joshua AJ recruited Garcia for Usyk rematch, but the pair couldn’t win together

“That’s what’s missing in his gym, fighters have to go head-to-head, where they don’t want the other fighter to do more than you.

“He needs a place with other world champions around.

“Anthony was always alone in his camps, he had no other fighters to train with.

“He needs to be in a happy environment, to interact with other fighters, other sparring partners.

“I think that would help him a lot.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Joshua’s mental toughness has been questioned by his coach in previous quotes

“I’m a boxer and I told them I knew he must be in a tough gym.

“The other fighters are going to push him to do more and more. It helps a lot.

“Everyone on the team is ready to train in California.

“I had a very nice chat with them before leaving, and everyone agrees that this is what they need.

“They said they will talk to Anthony and they will have to convince him that this is what is best for him.

“At the end of the day, he may decide differently, but his team has accepted that the best option is to leave the UK and come to California for their training camp.”

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Joshua was emotional after the fight

Garcia added, “It will help him a lot to compete with other fighters in my gym.

“And mentally, he’s not going to tell himself that he’s done enough work, that he’s done.

“No, the other fighters will tell him he still has to do more.

“These four months that I spent in England with him were hard for me.

“Fortunately, I didn’t have a big fight with my other fighters. Jesse Rodriguez fought in June. And I traveled from there to England.

“I find it hard for this to happen again.

Getty AJ must now work his way to the top, with or without Garcia

“If they ask me to go back to England, it would have to be a special situation.

“If Anthony’s next fight is in early December, I would be available, because I don’t have any big fights.

“But if Jesse Rodriguez or Jose Ramirez have an important fight, I prefer to stay with them and not leave.

“That’s why I asked Anthony’s team to come to California, and they liked the idea.

“Now they have to talk to Anthony and convince him.”