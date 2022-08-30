Jeff McNeil’s red-hot August should spark lineup changes for Mets

As some of his teammates fall victim to the dog days of summer, hitting the inevitable slumps that often come for players this time of year, Jeff McNeil has been a hitting machine.

The Mets’ second baseman heads into this pivotal three-game series against the Dodgers with a .402 batting average in August. During that span, 13 of his 41 hits have been doubles and he’s had 11 games with multiple hits, including four three-hit games and a night in Atlanta where he recorded four hits.

McNeil and the Mets have always known he’s had this in him. His contact-based approach to hitting leads to tons of balls being put in play. McNeil is a bit of a free swinger who will expand the strike zone from time to time. However, his ability to get his bat to every pitch leads to a lot of base hits that drive pitchers crazy. It’s not uncommon to see McNeil choke up on the bat or deploy an almost Ichiro-like swing to try and keep an at-bat going.

The results have been great all season, but particularly this month, he’s hitting like one of the best players in the league. Only Paul Goldschmidt and Juan Soto have a higher on-base percentage among qualified National League batters during August. McNeil is doing that the old-fashioned way, too, pounding out base hit after base hit rather than relying on walks. Entering play on Tuesday, McNeil’s 41 hits are the most of any player in the month of August, and he’s got just four walks to go along with them.

Taking down the Dodgers this week at Citi Field will require a group effort, and it would certainly help if some guys in the home dugout took a page from McNeil’s book. Francisco Lindor just went hitless in the Amazin’s four-game set with the last-place Rockies. Pete Alonso has just four extra-base hits over the last 20 games. Tyler Naquin has two hits and 16 strikeouts in his last 29 plate appearances, making it all the more curious whenever he starts over Mark Canha, who’s hitting .303 since the All-Star break and handling right-handed pitchers quite easily. Brett Baty has looked like a rookie who only played six games at Triple-A, and Daniel Vogelbach is riding an 0-for-10 into the Dodger series.

While the Mets are an even 3-3 since their exhausting road trip to Atlanta and Philadelphia ended, they’ve also only scored 2.83 runs per game during that stretch. On one hand, it’s encouraging to see the Mets scrap out wins on days where they’re not hitting, as that formula is usually needed to win in October. On the other hand, the offense taking a week-long nap just as the Dodgers show up is not what the doctor ordered.

With McNeil wielding such a hot bat, it may be time for Buck Showalter to finally deviate from his lineup construction habits. His top four (Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, Lindor, and Alonso) are rightfully set in stone, but McNeil should be following them.

Since trading for Vogelbach and Darin Ruf, who has been slotted into the fifth in the lineup on most days, McNeil has been relegated to the sixth spot. That’s too low for an All-Star with a .321 average who’s been even better than that lately.

September should be about two things for the Mets: holding off Atlanta to cinch up the division and making firm decisions about what this team will look like in the postseason. If that means having a tough conversation with Vogelbach about hitting seventh, behind McNeil and Canha, so be it. McNeil has hit seventh or eighth far too often (35 times, to be exact) for someone who has the third-highest batting average in Major League Baseball.

Another month of hitting .400 is not a realistic September expectation for McNeil. But if he’s shown anything this season — which has been a huge bounce back from 2021, his first ever season hitting below .300 — it’s that he deserves to get as many trips to the plate as possible. Burying him behind Vogelbach can no longer be considered acceptable, especially when McNeil’s propensity for getting on base can set the table for Vogelbach’s prodigious power to drive him in.

Acquiring Naquin and Ruf has allowed McNeil to turn in his outfield glove for a permanent spot at second base. The mental security of knowing where he’ll be in the field every day has seemed to improve his overall play. Now, it’s time for him to have that same security about hitting fifth in the lineup and not driving to the ballpark wondering if he’ll be the most overqualified sixth, seventh, or even eighth hitter in the league.

()