Knicks ‘finalizing’ 4-year extension for RJ Barrett worth up to $120 million: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost is being slammed by a pro-Palestinian group who accuse him of lying to them about his stance on Israel.

Frost made national headlines last week when he won the Democratic primary in Florida’s 10th District in Orlando and is poised to take the United Blue seat in November’s midterm as Rep. Val Demings hopes to overthrow Republican Senator Marco Rubio. If elected, the 25-year-old activist could make history as the first Gen Z lawmaker in Congress.

However, Frost’s ascendancy fueled outrage from the Florida Palestine Network (FPN), which released a scathing statement against the candidate on the eve of his primary.

The FPN was reacting to a Frost campaign policy document obtained by Jewish Insider that outlined its call for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, its commitment to support foreign aid to the Jewish state, and its opposition to the boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which he said is “extremely problematic and undermines the chances of peace”.

KAROLINE LEVITT HOPE TO SHOW YOUNG VOTERS THAT DEMOCRATS’ POLICIES ARE TO BLAME OF ‘OUT OF REACH’ AMERICAN DREAM

In a statement posted to social media last week, the FPN said Frost “has already violated his commitments to protect and fight for human rights for all” in his position paper to the Jewish Insider.

The group alleged that during an interview with Frost on March 9, he “committed to ending military aid to Israel and supporting the global grassroots BDS movement,” adding that he “had also promised that no position paper would be submitted without working with the FPN and the FPN’s approval.”

TWO MORE PALESTINIANS SURPRISED NYT INDEPENDENTS CONGRATULATING HITLER, TERRORISTS AFTER PAPER CUTS TIES WITH ANOTHER

“On August 11, 2022, the FPN was shocked to learn of his anti-Palestinian position paper via the Jewish Insider article, where it was revealed that Maxwell Frost had lied to and deceived his early supporters – many of whom were his only supporters at the start of his candidacy and laid the groundwork for his campaign,” FPN wrote. “The Florida Palestine Network condemns Maxwell Frost and demands an immediate apology from FPN members and Palestinians, accountability and recommitment to his commitment to centering Palestinian human rights… Using the FPN’s organizing success as a stepping stone and becoming anti-Palestinian is disturbing and unacceptable He is not the person we want to portray in the halls of the Congress.”

In the newspaper that the FPN opposed, Frost addressed Palestinian rights, writing: “Our commitment [sic] to Israeli security must go hand in hand with our commitment to ensuring the dignity and humanity of the Palestinian people,” he also called for “robust U.S. assistance that benefits the Palestinian people and is consistent with the Taylor Force Act. “.

The Frost campaign confirmed to Jewish Insider that the meeting between Frost and FPN did take place, but the candidate “did not agree with FPN’s account of events.”

“Maxwell is someone who wants to lean on different people on a wide variety of topics,” the spokesperson told Jewish Insider. “He believes that a two-state solution, and the policies leading to it, is the strongest and fastest path to peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”

NYT CUTS TIES WITH PALESTINIAN FREELANCER FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CALLING TO KILL JEWS

“After numerous conversations with people of differing opinions on the issue over several months,” Frost’s spokesperson continued, “Maxwell drafted a position paper and then solicited comments from individuals and organizations who had different perspectives.”

The Frost campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In his policy document, Frost highlighted his support for the Normalization of Relations with Israel Act building on the Trump-era Abraham Accords and denounced the “scourge of anti-Semitism” in the United States. United.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frost also outlined his position on Iran, saying the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) “certainly failed in some ways, but it blocked Iran’s ability to build a weapon.” nuclear, which was a major success”. He expressed his support for President Biden to restore the JACPOA, but stressed that “we need to make it longer, stronger and broader to cover not only the issue of nuclear weapons, but also the full range of destabilizing and threatening actions. in which Iran engages, such as Iran’s ballistic attacks”. missile program and the country’s support for terrorist proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas. »