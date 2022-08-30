News
Knicks ‘finalizing’ 4-year extension for RJ Barrett worth up to $120 million: report
The streak is over. The Knicks appear set to re-sign a first-round pick to a long-term deal for the first time this century.
The Knickerbockers will extend prized guard RJ Barrett to the tune of four years and as much as $120 million, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski Monday night.
Barrett, 22, would be the first Knicks’ first-round pick to be extended on a multi-year contract since 1999, when the team re-signed Charlie Ward.
The news comes after weeks of trade talks between the Knicks and the Utah Jazz about a trade for All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Knicks President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose had reportedly set a deadline of Monday night to strike a deal, and if none was reached, he would move ahead with an extension for Barrett, which stops trade talks dead in their tracks if they involved Barrett.
If Barrett were to be included after the Knicks sign him to an extension, his effective outgoing salary would balloon to an average of his current rookie scale salary and the average annual value of his extension for any team that acquired him (about $20.5 million). However, his salary from the Knicks’ end of the team would still counted as $10.9 million, making salary-matching complicated.
Barrett, whom the Knicks drafted No. 3 overall in 2019, averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3 assists in 2021-22.
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by 4 points in potential 2024 game
Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 4 points in a possible presidential matchup in 2024, according to a McLaughlin and Associates poll released over the weekend.
The poll asked: “Now, if the 2024 presidential election were held today, which of the following answers best describes how you would vote in the general election for president between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate , who would you vote for?
49% chose Trump, while 45% chose Biden. Five percent were undecided.
Of those who said they would vote for Trump, 36% said they would “definitely” vote for the former president. Thirty-six percent said the same about Biden.
While Biden has said he’s running in 2024 because he thinks he’s the only Democrat who can defeat a potential offer from Trump, Trump has yet to announce he’s running. The poll shows Trump has a 30-point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a potential Republican GOP primary. Nine percent were undecided.
On the Democratic side, Biden holds only ten points ahead of former first lady Michelle Obama (23-13%). The poll shows Democrats unconvinced by Biden’s candidacy.
Sixty-seven percent of American voters think the nation is on the wrong track. Under Biden’s leadership, the nation has suffered 40 years of high inflation, record gasoline prices, the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, an invasion on the southern border and more coronavirus deaths than under Trump.
The McLaughlin and Associates poll sampled 1,000 voters from Aug. 20-24. No margin of error has been provided.
The poll isn’t alone in showing Trump leading Biden in a potential matchup in 2020. Multiple polls have shown Biden trailing Trump in a potential head-to-head contest.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Breitbart News
Australian media says power from nuclear reactors ‘could’ come to Australia before 2030
An article that may be of interest to locals here in Australia.
Local media (The Australian, closed) claim Australia could have nuclear-generated electricity well before 2030. Citing US government approval of the first small modular nuclear reactor for commercial use.
Although it is the world’s third largest producer of uranium after Kazakhstan and Canada, Australia has never had a nuclear power plant. They are banned in all states and territories. Of course, that may change, but yes, it will be a battle. Be kind to the climate though.
Nuclear zombies are scared and all that….
cnbctv18-forexlive
More people should watch this underrated sci-fi show
Before Tatiana Maslany played She-Hulkshe played in black orphana classic of modern science fiction.
Orphan Black is best watched without knowing too much. Just know that Maslany won an Emmy for the incredible amount of work she put into all five seasons, including becoming a producer later on. If you’re lucky enough to live in Australia, you can watch on the Stan streaming service. People in the US will unfortunately have to pay for the show, after it was removed from Prime Video.
The show begins when Sarah Manning, a British con artist who wears The Clash t-shirts, sees a woman jump in front of a train. The twist: this woman looks exactly like her. Are they long lost identical twins? Or is something strange going on?
Sarah is drawn into a conspiracy involving scientific institutes, religious orders and a covert military operation. A single mother, she tackles everything with a spitting attitude that sometimes gets her into even more trouble.
Orphan Black invests deeply in its multiple characters, clearly chiseling their lives into the Toronto setting. Felix (Jordan Gavaris) is the charming counterpoint to Sarah’s savagery, a gay painter and sex worker who puts up with the crazed and life-threatening villains Sarah unwittingly drives to her doorstep.
Donny (Kristian Bruun) stands out as an awkward husband who is the epitome of getting into situations where you’re in over your head. A sugar-obsessed assassin, a ruthless football mom, a clever scientist and many more enrich the population of this multi-layered world.
Characters Make Orphan Black Shine: Amid casual violence, cool science, and cold cinematography, these lovable underdog heroes bring an ignorance that charms your socks off. It all translates into brilliant hilarity.
When Orphan Black premiered on BBC America in 2013, it arrived as a fully-formed package, a sleek package of tension-laden writing, polished visuals and a memorable supporting cast.
Sure, the best moments are preloaded in seasons 1 and 2, but all five seasons add to its world of scientists, police detectives, and military agents.
And its soundtrack: Any soundtrack worthy of a Spotify playlist is a ticker. I Got You Babe is perfectly timed about a grinning assassin at Sarah, murder flashing in her eyes. The Clash and New Order join the tracks of local Canadian bands rolling out of their garages in the Toronto setting.
We haven’t even covered the big themes of Orphan Black. This is because the debate between nature and nurture, identity and body ownership comes with an entertainment factor of up to 100. You hardly realize how deep the bigger issues get until until you are already there.
Simply put, Orphan Black is an unmissable sci-fi gem. It saw Maslany earn much-needed recognition and a role in a Marvel series. Go back and see where it all started.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
CNET
Gio Urshela delivers big hit as Twins oust Red Sox, win fourth straight game
Gio Urshela reached out, got the end of his bat to the far edge of the strike zone and sliced a double to the opposite field. As the ball made its way toward the right field corner, in came Luis Arraez, in came Carlos Correa and in came Jose Miranda.
Ushela’s bases-clearing hit proved the difference in the Twins’ 4-2 win — their fourth-straight — over the Red Sox in the series opener on Monday night at Target Field.
The third baseman’s clutch moment was set up by a series of three walks earlier in the inning — two of them on four straight pitches — before he worked a 3-2 count of his own. His hit took what had been a one-run deficit and turned it into a two-run lead.
The Twins had been trailing since two innings earlier when the Red Sox collected three hits off starter Dylan Bundy to produce the first run of the game. Immediately after, Max Kepler made a diving grab to save a run.
The Red Sox scored another run in the fourth inning that the Twins responded to in the bottom of the frame when Jake Cave’s sacrifice fly brought home Miranda.
They knocked Bundy out of the game in the fifth, but what followed was nearly all zeroes all around from four different Twins relievers, each of whom threw at least an inning. In the final 4 1/3 innings of the game, the Red Sox collected just one hit off a group of relievers that included Caleb Thielbar, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Jorge López.
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney pleads not guilty to killing her boyfriend
Courtney Clenney pleaded guilty in the murder case of her late boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli.
The OnlyFans and Instagram model, who passes professionally Courtney Tailor, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon on Aug. 18, according to online court records reviewed by E! New. According to records, Clenney submitted a written plea and her arraignment is scheduled for August 31, four days after she was denied bail in her first court appearance.
The 26-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend Christian on April 3. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded to an incident of domestic violence around 5 p.m. local time and found Obumseli, 27, with “an apparent knife wound” upon arrival.
He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injury.
Clenney was arrested in Laupāhoehoe, Hawaii on August 10 in connection with Christian’s murder. However, the model maintained that she acted in self-defense, along with her lawyer Frank Andrew Prieto tell E! News earlier this month that there was “clear evidence” that Clenney defended herself the night of the attack.
Entertainment
Progressive candidate Maxwell Frost hit by pro-Palestinian group, accused of changing stance on Israel
Progressive congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost is being slammed by a pro-Palestinian group who accuse him of lying to them about his stance on Israel.
Frost made national headlines last week when he won the Democratic primary in Florida’s 10th District in Orlando and is poised to take the United Blue seat in November’s midterm as Rep. Val Demings hopes to overthrow Republican Senator Marco Rubio. If elected, the 25-year-old activist could make history as the first Gen Z lawmaker in Congress.
However, Frost’s ascendancy fueled outrage from the Florida Palestine Network (FPN), which released a scathing statement against the candidate on the eve of his primary.
The FPN was reacting to a Frost campaign policy document obtained by Jewish Insider that outlined its call for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, its commitment to support foreign aid to the Jewish state, and its opposition to the boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which he said is “extremely problematic and undermines the chances of peace”.
KAROLINE LEVITT HOPE TO SHOW YOUNG VOTERS THAT DEMOCRATS’ POLICIES ARE TO BLAME OF ‘OUT OF REACH’ AMERICAN DREAM
In a statement posted to social media last week, the FPN said Frost “has already violated his commitments to protect and fight for human rights for all” in his position paper to the Jewish Insider.
The group alleged that during an interview with Frost on March 9, he “committed to ending military aid to Israel and supporting the global grassroots BDS movement,” adding that he “had also promised that no position paper would be submitted without working with the FPN and the FPN’s approval.”
TWO MORE PALESTINIANS SURPRISED NYT INDEPENDENTS CONGRATULATING HITLER, TERRORISTS AFTER PAPER CUTS TIES WITH ANOTHER
“On August 11, 2022, the FPN was shocked to learn of his anti-Palestinian position paper via the Jewish Insider article, where it was revealed that Maxwell Frost had lied to and deceived his early supporters – many of whom were his only supporters at the start of his candidacy and laid the groundwork for his campaign,” FPN wrote. “The Florida Palestine Network condemns Maxwell Frost and demands an immediate apology from FPN members and Palestinians, accountability and recommitment to his commitment to centering Palestinian human rights… Using the FPN’s organizing success as a stepping stone and becoming anti-Palestinian is disturbing and unacceptable He is not the person we want to portray in the halls of the Congress.”
In the newspaper that the FPN opposed, Frost addressed Palestinian rights, writing: “Our commitment [sic] to Israeli security must go hand in hand with our commitment to ensuring the dignity and humanity of the Palestinian people,” he also called for “robust U.S. assistance that benefits the Palestinian people and is consistent with the Taylor Force Act. “.
The Frost campaign confirmed to Jewish Insider that the meeting between Frost and FPN did take place, but the candidate “did not agree with FPN’s account of events.”
“Maxwell is someone who wants to lean on different people on a wide variety of topics,” the spokesperson told Jewish Insider. “He believes that a two-state solution, and the policies leading to it, is the strongest and fastest path to peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”
NYT CUTS TIES WITH PALESTINIAN FREELANCER FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CALLING TO KILL JEWS
“After numerous conversations with people of differing opinions on the issue over several months,” Frost’s spokesperson continued, “Maxwell drafted a position paper and then solicited comments from individuals and organizations who had different perspectives.”
The Frost campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.
In his policy document, Frost highlighted his support for the Normalization of Relations with Israel Act building on the Trump-era Abraham Accords and denounced the “scourge of anti-Semitism” in the United States. United.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Frost also outlined his position on Iran, saying the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) “certainly failed in some ways, but it blocked Iran’s ability to build a weapon.” nuclear, which was a major success”. He expressed his support for President Biden to restore the JACPOA, but stressed that “we need to make it longer, stronger and broader to cover not only the issue of nuclear weapons, but also the full range of destabilizing and threatening actions. in which Iran engages, such as Iran’s ballistic attacks”. missile program and the country’s support for terrorist proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas. »
Fox
