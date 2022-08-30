Kovinic happy to have the chance to play Serena

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest news on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

Danka Kovinic heard the roars of the crowd at the start of her match against Serena Williams and one thing quickly came to mind.

Kovinic thought, “OK, if they’re going to be this loud all game, it’s going to be tough.”

Williams beat her 6-3, 6-3, but Kovinic felt she was playing better than the score. She thought she handled Williams’ power well, but acknowledged some difficulties with the noise.

The 27-year-old Montenegrin said she sometimes had trouble gauging how far Williams’ shots would go because she couldn’t hear the sound of the racket.

But she loved the opportunity to play against the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, calling it “an experience I could only think of and maybe dream of in my entire career”.

___

10:50 p.m.

Serena Williams isn’t ready to declare that the US Open will be her last hurray.

When asked after his first-round win on Monday night if this would definitely be his last tournament, Williams replied with a knowing smile: “Yeah, I was pretty vague about that, wasn’t I? “

And then she added, “I’m going to keep it vague, because you never know.”

When she announced three weeks ago that she was ready to quit playing tennis, Williams indicated that the US Open could be everything to her, but she never explicitly said it would be the case.

___

9:55 p.m.

Serena Williams promises that whatever she does after tennis, she will always be as intense as she was as a player.

Williams says her next chapter will be “like Serena 2.0.”

Williams has yet to say definitively that she is retiring in a ceremony following her first-round win over Danka Kovinic. But the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion made it clear she was ready for different things, saying “there are other chapters in life”.

The ceremony, which included the arrival of her husband and daughter on the court as well as Billie Jean King, included a tribute narrated by Oprah Winfrey titled “Dear Serena.” It ended by saying, “Just know whatever you do next, we’ll be watching. With love, all of us.

___

9:15 p.m.

Serena Williams will get at least one more singles match in what could be the last tournament of her career.

Williams pulled away to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 for her record 107th US Open win.

On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will face second-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

___

8:30 p.m.

Serena Williams is halfway to starting her US Open with a victory after winning the first set 6-3 against Danka Kovinic.

Williams won the first two games, gave up the next three, then regained her grip before wrapping up in 55 minutes.

Williams said she was preparing to end her tennis career, but a victory would send her into a second-round match against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

___

7:35 p.m.

Serena Williams is back on the court she dominated like no other – perhaps for the last time.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion started her first-round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Williams said she was preparing to end her tennis career, which could come after this tournament which she won six times.

With Spike Lee on the court for the draw and Queen Latifah narrating a tribute video, there was a lot more hype than the usual day one match. Williams emerged from the locker room wearing a sparkly jacket and maxi skirt after being touted as the greatest of all time.

Williams then held serve to open the game, hitting back-to-back aces after facing two break points.

___

6:50 p.m.

Serena Williams finished her last practice before the US Open after half an hour.

As she walked along the courts, towards Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans shouted her name, “Serenaaaaa!” She raised her arm to wave her racquet in recognition.

She then drank a bottle of water and continued walking, pursed lips, towards the stadium for what could be the last singles match of her prolific career.

___

6:30 p.m.

Serena Williams started a warm-up session at a training ground just outside Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of her first round match at the US Open.

Williams was greeted by cheers from fans who filled the stands in the practice area as she took Ashe’s short walk around 45 minutes before she was due to face Danka Kovinic.

Before grabbing her racquet, Williams walked over to greet her good friend, former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, and Wozniacki’s husband, former NBA player David Lee, with hugs.

Williams began trading shots from the baseline with her punching partner as coach Eric Hechtman and adviser Rennae Stubbs looked on.

___

4:10 p.m.

Ukrainian Daria Snigur’s first career victory on the WTA Tour was significant.

7-seeded Simona Halep, 20, upset 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 in the US Open first round, then struggled through tears to explain what the victory meant. meant to his family and his country during his war with Russia.

Snigur wore a pin with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on his chest and put his hands around it after the last point.

Snigur took part in the ‘Tennis Plays for Peace’ exhibit at Louis Armstrong Stadium last week to raise money to help Ukraine, and she said it might have helped her get her nerves back when she returned on the same ground on Monday.

Halep had won 19 of her last 22 matches and recently returned to the top 10, but the two-time Grand Slam champion has struggled at the US Open throughout her career.

___

3:15 p.m.

Wu Yibing has become the first Chinese to win a US Open match in the professional era.

Wu stunned 31st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. He had worked his way through the field in the qualifying tournament, joining fellow countryman and qualifier Zhang Zhizhen as the first Chinese man in the US Open main draw since the Open Era began in 1968.

Wu won the 2017 US Open singles and doubles titles.

Zhang lost to Tim van Rijthoven in five sets.

___

2 p.m.

Andy Murray reached the second round of the US Open with one of the tournament’s first upsets.

Murray beat Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 24, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles 10 years ago at Flushing Meadows.

16-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut was another seeded loser, beaten in straight sets by American JJ Wolf.

Third seed Maria Sakkari and 17th seed Caroline Garcia were among the early winners on the women’s side.

___

12:20 p.m.

A small group of protesters chanting “Novak! Novak!” outside the entrance to the US Open called for an end to the vaccine travel mandate that kept Novak Djokovic out of this year’s tournament.

Djokovic, from Serbia, was unable to travel to the United States as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He was able to compete in the previous two U.S. Opens held during the pandemic, but the current vaccine requirement began Nov. 8.

Members of Families are Essential and Children’s Health Defense & Teachers for Choice were among the protesters, standing behind signs reading “End The Travel Mandate Now!”

___

11:15 a.m.

With Serena Williams on the schedule on the night, the US Open started off with a lot more buzz than usual for Day 1.

The game started in the last Grand Slam of the year, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev among the players who will be in action on Monday.

Medvedev, who won his maiden Grand Slam title last year at Flushing Meadows, plays the seeding match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against American Stefan Kozlov at noon.

Former US Open champion Andy Murray faces Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, number 24, in one of the matches which has started.

Williams will start the night session at Ashe for the start of what could be the last tournament of his career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion takes on Danka Kovinic.

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion who missed the tournament last year, is also on the schedule, along with former US Open champions Stan Wawrinka and Bianca Andreescu.

___

