latest news LAPD officer detained with gang associate who had gun and drugs

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while with a Rollin ’60s Crips associate who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun “, according to a department source.

Police are investigating not only the actions of the officer, but also those of his colleagues who detained him, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to The Times.

Late Saturday, 77th Street Division Gang Enforcement Officers spotted two men standing next to a parked vehicle in South Los Angeles, the department’s source said. Officers searched the vehicle and found narcotics and an untraceable “ghost gun” in a bag, the source said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an open investigation, said the officer identified himself as an off-duty member of the Southwest Division and denied knowing anything about drugs or firearms.

The other man, who the source said is affiliated with the Rollin ’60 gang, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm. LAPD Internal Affairs Unit investigators who were called to the scene were unable to refute the officer’s claims that he was unaware of the contraband inside the vehicle, the source said.

An LAPD spokeswoman confirmed the detained officer and gang unit officers are being investigated by Internal Affairs, but said she was limited in what she could say. on an ongoing investigation. She did not say why gang officers initiated the arrest or what prompted investigators to take a closer look at their actions.

The department will review body camera footage from Saturday’s encounter as part of its investigation.

An email addressed to the detained officer was not returned on Monday afternoon.

The arrested man has been identified as DQuan Clarke, 28, of Los Angeles. He was held on $35,000 bail, records show.

In January 2017, Clarke was charged in Los Angeles County with grand theft, petty theft, attempted grand larceny and forgery in connection with an incident that occurred on December 6, 2016. He pleaded no contest to robbery in September 2017 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation, according to court records.

Under LAPD policy, officers are prohibited from associating with known gang members or others engaged in criminal activity.

The Los Angeles Police Commission’s Office of Inspector General is aware of the incident, a spokesperson said Monday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that if misconduct has occurred or is alleged, it is handled appropriately,” spokeswoman Julie Buchwald said in a statement.

Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said he was not made aware of the incident and would reserve comment until more information is available. He cautioned against rushing to judgment, saying the LAPD has many officers who work undercover, which could bring them into close contact with gang members.

“On the face of it, it’s very disturbing, but it’s irresponsible to deal with this kind of thing on the face of it when there’s more information to uncover,” Soboroff said. “And an [question] would be, the undercover officer, was he on a mission? And one would be, is he communicating with a gang member who does nothing wrong? »

Times writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.