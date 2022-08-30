News
Luke Getsy won’t call the preseason finale a turning point for the Chicago Bears offense. But it’s ‘a step in the right direction.’
Two days after the Chicago Bears first-team offense put together three first-half touchdown drives against the Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy cautioned against knee-jerk reactions — good or bad — to preseason play.
It’s not that Getsy wasn’t pleased with the play of quarterback Justin Fields, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns with no sacks or interceptions in the 21-20 Bears victory. And it’s unlikely he wanted to tamp down the current of joy running through the Bears fan base at seeing a competent offensive performance — preseason or not.
Getsy simply viewed the outing as less of a “turning point,” as Fields suggested Saturday, and more of a steppingstone to the real thing — when the Bears will face defenses playing their best pass rushers and defensive backs and throwing all they have on the field. The Browns played without defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II on Saturday.
“We’re in this phase of getting better and developing who we want to become,” Getsy said. “Are we on track? I don’t know. But I feel good about where we’re at. I think the guys believe in what we’re doing and what we’re communicating, the type of philosophy that we have and the type of ball we want to play.
“So, I don’t know, ‘turning point’ seems like a pretty dramatic word, but I feel like we’re grinding through this process the right way.”
Getsy played the realist throughout his 13-minute media session at Halas Hall on Monday, a day off from practice before the Bears resume Tuesday evening after the 53-man roster deadline.
He used the word “process” 14 times in describing the improvement Fields has made since they first teamed up at the beginning of the offseason program and still needs to make before the Sept. 11 opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The emphasis was that the Bears offense and Fields are far from a finished product, even two weeks and eight practices from the regular season.
That measured approach extended to Getsy’s assessment of the progress Fields has made with his mechanics, footwork and pocket presence over the last few months under the new staff and how it showed up in Saturday’s game.
“It’s obviously tremendously improved but nowhere near where it needs to be,” Getsy said. “He’s got a long way to go there. But he’s working his tail off.
“He reaped the reward of listening to his feet, and the timing and rhythm was good most of the night. We’ve talked a lot about pocket presence. That’s something that a young quarterback has to grow through. I thought that showed up and he did a nice job with that.”
Getsy pointed to a third-and-8 play in the second quarter. Under pressure from Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, Fields circled away toward the left sideline and hit Dante Pettis for an 11-yard gain.
“He knew time was up and he made the most of that play too,” Getsy said.
Other sources of Getsy’s optimism included the offense’s ability to bounce back from a holding penalty on the first touchdown drive, which he said “was cool to see.” Getsy also said he has enjoyed watching Fields’ leadership grow over the last few months.
“When you’re able to go out in three preseason games and show these guys you’re ready to command the huddle, call the plays cleanly, go out and execute at a high level, all that stuff just gives people confidence,” Getsy said. “My favorite part about being a huddle team is that the quarterback gets to look 10 other people in the eyes and they get to feel what they feel from him, and there’s zero hesitation in him so that’s good.”
Getsy’s realism doesn’t diminish the gains in confidence the players feel they made as the first-team offense went from one field goal in four drives in their first two preseason games to surging to a 21-0 lead against the Browns.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney said the players believe Saturday was “just a glimpse of our identity of how we want to play.” And there’s excitement in knowing they have much more in the playbook to unveil as the season rolls on.
“We’ve run some of the same plays every down (in preseason games),” Mooney said. “Just a lot of play action and then maybe one or two shots down the field. But we’re really running the same plays. Nothing really crazy. Just our basic, simple plays. So we’ve got a lot of things cooking.”
Getsy might say they’re still in the preheating phase, but they’re one step closer to the meal.
“There’s a ton of improvement that we have to (make) if we’re going to play better talent, play more looks — all the movement you’re going to get,” Getsy said. “But a step in the right direction.”
()
News
Chicago has a street racing ordinance. But CPD says takeovers will continue ‘as long as there are no consequences’ – NBC Chicago
From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, Chicago neighborhoods this summer have witnessed multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and “stunting,” with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous.
“It wakes up my husband and I, and you see masses of people, cars everywhere,” one resident said of the street racing takeovers that took place in the West Loop over the weekend.
In a recent incident early Sunday morning – which police have not definitively identified as a street race – resulted in a pedestrian being struck and killed as he crossed the street near the airport in Midway. Police say two red Corvettes were traveling at “high speed” in the 6400 block of South Cicero when one slammed into the other.
The victim, Shawman Mereis, 40, who was visiting Chicago for the weekend, was fatally shot in the crosswalk. Both cars fled after the crash, police said.
Last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. But police say while the order is a good first step, it hasn’t — and won’t — prevent takeovers from happening because the consequences just aren’t strong enough.
“Drag racing, street racing is nothing new in this city,” the Chicago Police Superintendent said. David Brown said Monday at a press conference. “It’s just really come to a head, with people getting more and more violent towards cops. What we’re all concerned about isn’t just drag racers, but hurting someone by losing the control of a car, and some innocent bystanders or bystanders get hit by these cars driving at very high speeds.”
“I think what the board has started to do in terms of looking at orders that can hold these people more accountable, primarily taking their cars,” Brown continued. “We need to do more of this.”
The department’s news conference came after a series of weekend street racing incidents were reported across Chicago, resulting in at least nine arrests and seven car seizures, police said. Although the ordinance allows fines and towed vehicles, Brown would like to see more.
“As long as there are no consequences, this behavior will continue,” Brown said.
Here’s a breakdown of what the city’s street racing ordinance says and what Chicago police say they’re doing to try and combat the events.
What the Chicago Street Racing Ordinance Says
On July 20, 2022, the City Council passed an ordinance intended to crack down on illegal drag racing and drifting in Chicago with consequences involving towing, citations, and fines.
According to the ordinance, anyone who participates in illegal street racing or drifting on a Chicago street, highway or public thoroughfare could be fined $5,000 to $10,000.
And, the owner of the vehicle – even if not the person racing – could be subject to a $500 penalty, in addition to towing and storage charges. The vehicle used would then be seized and confiscated.
Preliminary reports of at least three street racing incidents over the weekend have resulted in just one confiscated car, one citation and one arrest, although those numbers were updated later Monday morning.
“We will use all possible resources to identify the people and the car and then hold them accountable at a later date,” Brown said. “So that number of seized cars will increase.”
What the police say they are doing to fight street racing
According to the police, a caravan task force is in place, consisting of using large trucks to block certain streets and intersections, and monitoring social media posts from those involved who brag about the events.
“Part of our street drag racing strategy is capturing what happened on social media,” Brown said. “So one of the things these groups do is they promote their drag races on social media, but that’s evidence for us to tow their car at a later date. So, for those who want to sensationalize drag racing, thank you because we want to recharge you and tow your car.”
But Brown says that’s not enough to deter people from hosting the events in the first place. “It’s a complex issue. We’re not going to win this battle overnight,” he continued.
The change must ultimately come in the form of the number of seized cars, according to the Chicago Police Department.
“If your car gets towed and you have to pay $10,000 to get it out, that’s what’s going to stop it next week and next week,” Brown said. “So no more towed cars.”
As for the amount of the fine, “I’m not opposed to it going from $10,000 to $20,000,” Brown continued. “Not many people can afford to get this from the pound. Let’s keep going until these morons get the message.”
The police are not the only ones hoping that the events will end.
“I am absolutely disgusted and upset,” said Armando Chacon, president of the West Central Association and a resident of West Loop, whose neighborhood has witnessed several recent incidents of street racing.
“One thing is to do this in an industrial park, but another is to come to our neighborhood, to the heart of the neighborhood. To do that is absolutely ridiculous.” “I don’t want us to wait for someone to get hurt. We have to act now,” Chacon said.
NBC Chicago
News
Mike Preston: The clock is ticking for key Ravens to get back to full health | COMMENTARY
The Ravens are on the clock again.
After a disastrous 2021 training camp in which the Ravens lost several players for the season because of injuries, they concluded this preseason without any major player injury concerns.
Now, they have about two weeks to get running back J. K. Dobbins (torn ACL), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and cornerback Marcus Peters (torn ACL) ready for the season opener Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.
Other starters, such as outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo, both recovering from torn Achilles tendons, and backup running back Gus Edwards (torn ACL) will miss at least the first four games, and in Ojabo’s case, most likely more.
To a certain extent, the Ravens seem to be building more for 2023 than this year with rookies like safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, tight end Isaiah Likely, defensive tackle Travis Jones, Ojabo and second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh expected to get ample playing time. In reality, the Ravens are only slightly better than a year ago, when they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, but now it comes down to the clock.
Who will be ready and who won’t? Only time will tell.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson appears ready for the start of the season after missing the final four games of 2021 with an ankle injury, but he hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 12.
Jackson has performed well throughout training camp, but there is a difference between practice and game speed. It might take a few quarters or a game for him to get up to speed, but we’re dealing with the time element again.
There is no such issue with the receivers, which might be the worst group in the NFL even with the recent addition of Demarcus Robinson, the star of the third preseason game. Fortunately, the Ravens have two tight ends who can work the entire field in Likely and Mark Andrews. Andrews, in his fifth season out of Oklahoma, has become Jackson’s favorite target not just because of his penchant for throwing over the middle but also out of necessity.
The keys to this offense, besides Jackson’s mobility, will be the return of Dobbins and Stanley, and Stanley is the most important. Besides being one of the best left tackles in the league — a player equally strong in both run and pass blocking — he gives stability to a weak left side of the line, Jackson’s blind side.
His presence also allows the Ravens more flexibility to move linemen Tyre Phillips and Patrick Mekari around.
The Ravens added running back Mike Davis as insurance, and he has been solid, but he lacks the quickness of Dobbins and the power of Edwards.
If Stanley and Dobbins don’t fully recover, then Jackson will be boxed in like he was a year ago, when he was sacked a team record 57 times and was virtually the only explosive offensive weapon. If the Ravens can’t run, then they don’t have the quarterback or the receivers to carry the offense. We’ve already seen evidence of it.
As much as the receivers are a concern on offense, so are the linebackers on defense. With Ojabo and Bowser out for at least four weeks, the Ravens have only one strong yet untested pass rusher in Oweh, who had an outstanding training camp after collecting five sacks last season as a rookie.
But the rest of the outside linebackers? Limited, to say the least. Justin Houston is 33. Second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes has only speed and no change of direction. Steven Means and Jeremiah Moon are behind them.
Who?
It isn’t any better on the inside. Starting middle linebacker Josh Bynes is 33 and weak side linebacker Patrick Queen still hasn’t shown why the Ravens made him the 28th overall pick in 2020.
Neither can play pass defense and overall the entire group has been bad at dropping into coverages looking more like those coached by former Ravens coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. who now coaches the New York Giants’ defense.
Everything else has gone well, however. The Ravens have a good blend of Pro Bowl and young talent at cornerback with Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Fuller and rookies Damarion Williams and Jayln Armour-Davis. They also have a similar balance at safety with Marcus Williams, Hamilton, Chuck Clark, Geno Stone and Tony Jefferson II.
On the line, the Ravens should be strong and long as nose tackle Michael Pierce gets into playing shape to join tackle Justin Madubuike and end Calais Campbell as starters. The Ravens have some promising young talent in reserves Broderick Washington, Jones, Isaiah Mack and Aaron Crawford.
Even without a strong pass rush, the Ravens have enough talent to shut down almost any running game and dominate teams that air it out. But again, it comes down to health.
If players like Dobbins, Stanley, Peters and even reserve tight end Nick Boyle can’t hold up and play at high levels until Ojabo, Edwards and Bowser return, then the Ravens are in trouble.
We’ll know by Week 5 or 6 where this season is headed. Until then, I’ll be taking the wait-and-see approach.
The clock is ticking.
()
News
Meghan Markle Interview: Reaction from Global Newspapers and TV Channels
World reacts to Meghan Markle’s latest ‘truth bombs’ as she is called ‘t*sser’ in Australia, the ‘Petulant Princess’ in the US and accused of upstage Diana’s birthday in Germany
Publications around the world have reacted to Meghan Markle’s explosive latest interview, with one US publication dubbing her the ‘Petulant Princess’.
Others in Germany have suggested the Duchess of Sussex is eclipsing the 25th anniversary of the death of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, tomorrow.
A TV broadcaster in Australia said Meghan was ‘a total t****r’ and that she ‘couldn’t even bear to read the whole article’ published in The Cut yesterday.
A television network in France said the Sussexes “continue to monetize the image of the royal family”, while an Italian publication said Meghan “posed like a real diva”.
In the new interview, running to over 6,000 words, Meghan said that ‘just by existing’, she and Harry are ‘shaking up the dynamics of the hierarchy’.
It also comes after Meghan also slammed royal aides in her new Spotify podcast released last week when she recounted being forced to go on a royal tour of South Africa despite a fire breaking out in the bedroom. his son Archie.
Here, read some of the global reaction to the article published in the last 24 hours:
The Duchess of Sussex gave an explosive interview to The Cut – part of New York magazine
NEW YORK POST – MAUREEN CALLAHAN
‘Toddler and tiara: Meghan Markle ALWAYS throws tantrums about the Royal Family’
- “Forget the people’s princess – now we are dealing with the petulant princess, the one whose favorite crown is perpetual victimization. For the past three years, she’s had a global platform, but all she does with it is complain about being censored, silenced, excluded. Meghan Markle has been a public depresser longer than she was an active Duchess. It’s high time for a new topic of discussion.
- “I have to admit her one achievement here: just when you think Meghan Markle can’t rave anymore, she outdoes herself. His self-esteem directly opposes his diminishing relevance.
WASHINGTON POST – ALYSA ROSENBERG
“To succeed in the media, Meghan Markle must leave behind royal trauma”
- “Meghan and her husband Prince Harry fled one toxic dynamic in the UK to find themselves in another here. The United States may be more open psychologically and socially progressive than the declining empire, but the more the two men talk about what they went through in England, the more it seems that is all Americans want. hear from them. In truth, the only way for the Sussexes to build a truly new life and have a wider impact on the causes they care about is to stop putting themselves at the center of the story.
BILD (GERMANY) – GESA SCHWANKE
“So, shamelessly, Meghan copies the princess of hearts”
- “25 years ago they lost their beloved mother, but on Lady Di’s (36) birthday, Prince William (40) and Prince Harry (37) are no longer probably not united on Wednesday.
- “The brothers’ split seems irreparable – fueled by tensions between William and his sister-in-law Meghan (41). Specifically: his brazen attempts to instrumentalize the Diana mythos for his career…
- “Meghan copies Di’s style, facial expressions, gestures, and even her charitable generosity!”
“So, shamelessly, Meghan copies the princess of hearts”
STUTTGARTER NACHRICHTEN (GERMANY)
“25th Anniversary of Princess Diana’s Death: Does Duchess Meghan Overshadow Remembrance Day?”
- “On August 29, two days before the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana (1961-1997), a new interview with daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan (41) appeared in a New York magazine. Some royal insiders fear that she could now overshadow the day of commemoration of the mother of her husband, Prince Harry (37).
“25th Anniversary of Princess Diana’s Death: Does Duchess Meghan Overshadow Remembrance Day?”
7 NEWS (AUSTRALIA) – NATALIE BARR
“Sunrise host Natalie Barr calls Meghan Markle ‘total t*****r’ in extraordinary spray”
- “I couldn’t even bear to read the whole article. I think an Aussie would say ‘she’s just got plenty’.
- ‘She’s at ****r. She is a total t****r. That’s how it would be described. I just can’t… The way she talks.
MARIE CLAIRE (SPAIN) – ALBERTO ARDILA
“Meghan Markle pulls the cannon out of Lady Di’s hands: racism in The Firm and an unscrupulous golden cage”
- “Meghan Markle is taking another step forward. A week after she first uploaded an excerpt from her official podcast, Prince Harry’s wife graced the cover of US magazine The Cut. An in-depth interview with a personality who has been in the eye of the storm for years, especially after his departure from the royal family. Coincidentally or not, the launch of the interview takes place on the same day that we commemorate the 25th anniversary of the tragic accident which has ended the life of Diana of Wales, who she has been compared to on occasion for her time at The Firm’
“Meghan Markle pulls the cannon out of Lady Di’s hands: racism in The Firm and an unscrupulous golden cage”
CORRIERE DELLA SERA (ITALY) – FEDERICA BANDIRALI
‘Meghan Markle crowned The Duchess by the American magazine The Cut: the challenge launched to her sister-in-law Kate’
- ‘The photos show Meghan posing like a real diva: far from the real style (and life) that she herself has said she wants to break away from. Meghan Markle’s style follows that of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton in the series of snaps taken by Paolo Roversi for the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday.
‘Meghan Markle crowned The Duchess by the American magazine The Cut: the challenge launched to her sister-in-law Kate’
MARIE CLAIRE (FRANCE) – JULIETTE HOCHBERG
“It takes a lot of effort to forgive”: Meghan Markle opens up about her relationship with the royal family
- ‘It’s hard not to see a slight rebuke to his [Harry’s] family, if not a bitterness.
- ‘At the end of this interview, the mother of Archie and Lilibet questions the notion of forgiveness. Without clearly revealing whether or not she has forgiven her beautiful family.
- “She seems to still have things to reveal, a heavy weight on her heart just waiting to come out.”
“It takes a lot of effort to forgive”: Meghan Markle opens up about her relationship with the royal family
BFM TV (FRANCE)
‘Red Line – Harry and Meghan continue to monetize the image of the royal family’
- “Monday August 29 at 8:45 p.m., BFMTV will broadcast a new documentary series Ligne Rouge, “William and Harry, the enemy brothers”, devoted to the most famous princes on the planet who are tearing themselves apart today. 25 years after the death of Diana, the series reveals the real reasons for this break-up, the small and big secrets of a fratricidal struggle, which today endangers one of the oldest monarchies in Europe.In this extract, behind the scenes of the Harry couple’s finances and Meghan have come under heavy public criticism, with the duo signing a $100,000,000 deal with Netflix in exchange for a series about their lives.
‘Red Line – Harry and Meghan continue to monetize the image of the royal family’
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Different Types Of Anemia And What Causes Them
Anemia means that you have low levels of red blood cells in your body. This can make you feel tired, weak, and out of breath easily when you exercise or go about your daily activities. There are different types of anemia, and it’s important to identify what type you have so that the proper treatment can be prescribed by your doctor. The most common types of anemia include iron deficiency anemia, anemia caused by medications, and anemia caused by pregnancy.
Also Read: Wearable Technology For Health- The Best Devices To Improve Your Wellbeing
Types Of ANEMIA And Its Causes:
Iron Deficiency Anemia – Types Of Anemia
Iron deficiency anemia is a common type of anemia. It happens when your body doesn’t have enough iron to make hemoglobin. Hemoglobin transports oxygen from the lungs to other cells in the body. Without enough hemoglobin, the cells can’t get enough oxygen and start to die. When this happens, you’ll notice symptoms like weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, and heart palpitations. You should see your doctor right away if you experience these symptoms.
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folic acid is important for the production of new red blood cells. When there’s not enough folic acid, this process can’t happen, and anemia can develop. Folic acid deficiency anemia is usually mild, but it can cause serious health problems if it’s not treated. This type of anemia is most common in pregnant women and people with intestinal disorders. Treatment involves taking folic acid supplements and eating foods that are rich in this nutrient, such as leafy green vegetables and legumes.
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin B12 is essential for the formation of red blood cells. Without it, red blood cells can’t mature properly, leading to a form of anemia called megaloblastic anemia. Symptoms include fatigue, weakness, pale skin, and shortness of breath. Vitamin B12 deficiency can be caused by dietary problems or conditions that affect absorption. Treatment involves taking vitamin B12 supplements or getting injections of the vitamin.
Sickle Cell Anemia – Types Of Anemia
In sickle cell anemia, some red blood cells look like sickle-shaped crescents and don’t work properly. They become stuck in small blood vessels, blocking the flow of oxygen-rich blood to parts of the body. If a person has this type of anemia for a long time, they can suffer from other health problems such as kidney failure or infections that don’t go away.
Copper Deficiency
Copper is an essential mineral that helps the body create new red blood cells. Without enough copper, your body can’t produce enough hemoglobin, which leads to anemia. This type of anemia is called copper deficiency anemia and is relatively rare. Copper deficiency anemia can be caused by not getting enough copper in your diet or by losing too much copper through bleeding.
Blood Infections
There are many different types of anemia, each with its own set of causes. Blood infections, for example, can lead to anemia by destroying red blood cells or preventing their production. Anemia can also be caused by other diseases, such as cancer or kidney disease, and by certain medications or treatments.
Aplastic Anemia – Types Of Anemia
Aplastic anemia is a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough new blood cells. When this happens, you may not have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to all parts of your body. As a result, you may feel tired and out of breath. In addition, because the immune system can’t work as well without enough white blood cells, you may get sick more often. Symptoms can include pale skin, easy bruising or bleeding from the nose or gums, bone pain or softening (osteoporosis), and increased risk for infection.
Thalassemia – Types Of Anemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less hemoglobin than normal. It may be genetic or caused by a substance called alpha-thalassemia, which damages the production of red blood cells. Symptoms include fatigue, pale skin, and other issues such as difficulty breathing, learning difficulties, and swelling in the hands and feet. The only treatment for thalassemia is regular transfusions of healthy red blood cells from a donor who matches the patient’s ABO type and Rh factor.
There are many different types of anemia, each with its own set of causes. Iron deficiency anemia is the most common type, caused by blood loss or insufficient iron in the diet. Other types include pernicious anemia, aplastic anemia, and sickle cell anemia. Treatment for anemia depends on the cause and may involve taking supplements, changing your diet, or receiving blood transfusions.
The post Different Types Of Anemia And What Causes Them appeared first on MEWS.
News
Orioles GM Mike Elias said prospect Colton Cowser could be a fast riser. The outfielder is proving him right.
The Orioles’ hitting development program is built around the concept of challenging players, with the pitching they see in practice living up to or surpassing the difficulty of what they see in games. And early on in his first full season, Colton Cowser certainly felt challenged by both.
Despite having premier bat-to-ball skills that made him the fifth overall draft pick in 2021, Cowser instead struck out more than 30% of the time over the season’s first two months with High-A Aberdeen. Instead of being aggressive on offspeed pitches in the zone early in the count, he would fall behind, overexpanding with two strikes. He was learning to adjust to pro ball, still searching for a sleep schedule better suited for that lifestyle than that of a college student.
“Beginning of the year, I really felt like my approach was kind of gone,” Cowser said. “And then as time went on, I slowly got back to it, just trying to see ball, hit ball.”
It paid off. In his final month at Aberdeen, he posted a strikeout rate 10% lower and an OPS 90 points higher. He earned a promotion to Double-A Bowie, where he erupted with a .341 average, 1.037 OPS and 10 home runs in 49 games. The last of those came Sunday, with his final swing with the Baysox a walk-off home run before being promoted Monday to Triple-A Norfolk, where the 22-year-old will end his first full season.
“I was probably just trying to do too much,” Cowser said recently in Bowie. “First full pro season, trying to go in there and make a splash pretty immediately. And I realized what I would I do, just doing my own game, is already enough and a little bit more.”
That applied in his preparation, as well. Cowser, an outfielder ranked as the organization’s No. 5 prospect by Baseball America, participated in the mixed batting practice sessions that are common in the Orioles’ farm system, where coaches throw a full repertoire of pitches, but he found that he was better served seeing alternating rounds of fastballs and sliders, honing in on the shapes of each.
Cowser also wanted to ensure that he continued some of the drills from his amateur career. In three seasons at Sam Houston, he hit .354/.460/.608 and walked more than he struck out. He’s made sure to incorporate parts of his routine then into now, including one-hand work and hitting tossed batting practice, before moving into the more intense preparation the Orioles prescribe.
“I’m not saying that I’m anti-whatever we’re doing, but I think it’s good to find a balance because sometimes, it feels like ‘OK, well if I did this in the past and had success, why throw it kind of out the window?’” Cowser said. “I think it’s good to have communication. I think over time, since probably after the first month, I started having that open communication, and I think that it’s helped especially because we have a great hitting staff and great development program, and you just want to be open with them and not not be coachable. But they’re bringing things to the table that I haven’t seen before, and so it’s good to mix both of them in.”
That desire for balance applies to many aspects of Cowser’s game. He’s dealt with some physical “wear and tear,” he said, and lost about 10 pounds over the course of the season, down to about 205. After an initial couple of weeks of rest this offseason, he hopes to achieve a weight that allows him to add both speed and strength.
In Aberdeen, he supplied mostly the former, with 16 steals against four homers. He went deep 10 times for Bowie while stealing only two bases. Still, the combination means that he’s in reach of a 20-20 season should he have a strong final month with Norfolk.
Being there, of course, puts him on the precipice of the majors, aligning with executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias saying after the draft Cowser had the potential to be a fast riser in a deep system. After a slow start to this season, he’s done that, positioning himself for a debut in Baltimore sometime next year. With his ascension, five of the Orioles’ top six prospects have reached Triple-A, not to mention a group of well-regarded players in Adley Rutschman, Kyle Stowers, Kyle Bradish and Terrin Vavra who are already in the majors.
“It’s really exciting,” Cowser said. “You see they’re having an immediate impact, and I think that it’s just kind of a testament of what the org[anization] has been doing. It’s just a testament of what they’re preaching, and it’s working at the highest level.”
()
News
Jesse Tyler Ferguson says he wasn’t Sarah Hyland’s first choice as wedding officiant
Sarah Hyland likes to keep it in the (modern) family.
The actress finally tied the knot with Wells Adams in a stunning wedding ceremony at a California vineyard last week, presided over by none other than her “Modern Family” costar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
However, Ferguson – who played Mitchell Pritchett, Hyland’s character’s uncle, on the show – revealed he wasn’t really Hyland’s first choice when it came to officiating her wedding.
During a screening of his Netflix movie ‘Ivy + Bean,’ the 46-year-old actor revealed he’s replaced fellow ‘Modern Family’ co-star Ty Burrell – who plays Hyland’s father in the hit series, as an officiant.
Burrell, 55, was originally scheduled to officiate the ceremony, but was forced to step down days before the big day due to a family emergency.
He was ultimately unable to attend.
“I don’t know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was supposed to, and there was a family emergency,” Ferguson told ET.
“So I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that’s why Ty wasn’t there, he had stuff going on.”
Some of Hyland’s other “Modern Family” co-stars, including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter, attended the big event.
“Everyone was invited and not everyone was able to come, but I was 12 days old, and I was like, ‘Well, no pressure, it’s my first time, and then it’s going to be a wedding, and it’s going to be in Vogue’s magazine, and there will also be paparazzi photos of me from a helicopter, officiating, no pressure,” he told the outlet.
The actor said Burrell graciously gave him some “points” on what to say during the ceremony.
“He hadn’t written anything, but he had some ideas, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s all really good. It’s a stepping stone,’” Ferguson added.
Hyland and Adams finally got married more than three years after Adams popped the question. They were originally due to say “yes” in August 2020, but were forced to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York Post
Luke Getsy won’t call the preseason finale a turning point for the Chicago Bears offense. But it’s ‘a step in the right direction.’
Homemade Tip on How to Clean Your Aluminum Awnings
Chicago has a street racing ordinance. But CPD says takeovers will continue ‘as long as there are no consequences’ – NBC Chicago
Mike Preston: The clock is ticking for key Ravens to get back to full health | COMMENTARY
How to Have Fun With Online Poker
Meghan Markle Interview: Reaction from Global Newspapers and TV Channels
Different Types Of Anemia And What Causes Them
Orioles GM Mike Elias said prospect Colton Cowser could be a fast riser. The outfielder is proving him right.
South Korea Reportedly Planning To Remove Crypto ICO Ban
7 Actionable Electrical Safety Tips During Storms
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance7 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs