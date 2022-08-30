Luxury Life For Crypto – Puerto Rico Opens the Door to Bitcoin Real Estate Buying

An avid Bitcoin enthusiast and property entrepreneur is selling his beautiful luxury 2-story property in the “Hidden Valley” of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The property is situated amidst a picturesque landscape with the convenience of the center of San Juan metro within several minutes drive.

This eye-catching property is located in an idyllic valley, home to the estates and villas of local and international celebrities. An added benefit of the magnificent architecture is the lavish lifestyle and tax benefits that come with the country’s legislation.

Stunning Design

The sprawling 2-story, 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 9,014 sq ft mansion rests on a plot just under 1-acre plot in size. The first floor hosts the atrium with a 180-degree mezzanine balcony above. The atrium emphasizes space with an open-plan room at 59ft in length.

Located westward of the atrium is an elongated dining area large enough to entertain a dozen guests comfortably. Adjacent to the dining area is a kitchen bordering two fully equipped guests that lead to a beautiful 50ft pool terrace. The 20ft pool is accompanied by sun loungers and an elegant stone staircase that grants pool-goers access to the main garden.

The east side of the first floor features the first ensuite bedroom, an additional bathroom, a fully equipped office, and a 60x18ft games room, complete with a bar, foosball table, pool table, and a state-of-the-art golf simulator.

An oak staircase leads from the atrium to the second-floor bridge balcony and hallway separating the master bedroom from the two guest ensuite double bedrooms. The master bedroom suite and hallway have separate balconies, while the master suite has a smaller hang-out room at the entrance.

The Idyllic Valley

Guaynabo and its neighboring municipalities make up the San Juan area. The region sits on the island’s Atlantic coast, the venue to exotic nightclubs and casinos on the Isla Verde beach fronts. San Juan boasts a vast array of social, cultural, culinary, aquatic, and natural offerings befitting that of a much larger city.

Dozens of upscale designer stores in the luxury Mall of San Juan neighbor the old San Juan area, which preserves cobblestoned roads, colorful Spanish colonial buildings, and 16th-century landmarks such as the impressive La Fortaleza fortress, and the Paseo de la Princesa bayside promenade.

The capital is also the largest private harbor in the Caribbean with watersports and boats proving popular pastimes for the affluent. San Juan is also home to two Michelin-star restaurants.

Lifestyle of the Rich & Famous

Celebrities, actors, and the super wealthy have recently been selecting Puerto Rico to take advantage of the nation’s significant tax breaks, that extends to both regular income and cryptocurrencies.

The stunning valley property provides the buyer with a unique opportunity to delve into a lifestyle shared by wealthy and famous individuals while enjoying the idyllic vistas and serene landscape of Puerto Rico’s “Hidden valley” of Guaynabo.

Household name, and YouTuber Logan Paul purchased a similar mansion in the region. Additionally, Sicario star Benicio Del Toro, and A-lister Jennifer Lopez already own properties in the region. The property in question is available for sale for Bitcoin. All interested can get in touch by email with the seller to discuss the details.