Mets look to close the gap for NL’s No. 1 seed as Dodgers arrive at Citi Field for key series
It’s hard to envision a world in which the Mets are playing for a World Series title without first beating the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers’ persistent greatness has reached the point of almost feeling mundane. Every Dodgers’ regular-season win feels totally expected, just another step on their pre-programmed march toward the postseason. This autumn will bring the franchise’s tenth consecutive postseason appearance. Under manager Dave Roberts, who took over before the 2016 season, the Dodgers have made the same amount of playoff trips as the Padres and Nationals/Expos have as a franchise, and even more than the Mariners and Rockies ever have.
Despite their overwhelming dominance, the Dodgers — who have a 7.5-game lead over the Mets in the National League heading into Monday night’s game in Miami — have every reason to view Buck Showalter’s club as a formidable foe. A three-game sweep by the Mets this week at Citi Field would tighten the race for the NL’s No. 1 seed, which provides a better chance of avoiding the Braves in the NLDS. In looking at this trio of games on paper, a matchup between a recent re-addition to the Dodgers’ rotation and the Mets’ Mr. Reliable may wind up deciding things.
TUESDAY: ANDREW HEANEY VS. TAIJUAN WALKER
Heaney, the southpaw who spent the final portion of last season with the Yankees, was one of the biggest failed trade acquisitions in Brian Cashman’s recent history. This season, though, he has a 1.94 ERA in nine starts.
The Dodgers’ pitching gurus have figured out a way to save Heaney’s fastball. There’s no difference in velocity or spin rate, but from last season to this season the pitch has done a complete 180. In 2021, the league slugged .537 against Heaney’s four-seamer. This year, it’s down to a much more manageable .379. Paired with a slider that the Dodgers instructed him to throw way more often, Heaney has gotten right. The Mets have had their issues with left-handers all season, at least relative to their right-handed colleagues. Against lefty starters, the Mets’ batting average, slugging percentage and OPS take sizable turns in the wrong direction.
Walker did hold the Dodgers to two runs in 5.2 innings last time he faced them. Their lineup that day, though, did not include a then-injured Max Muncy — who has a 1.009 OPS in August — or a rejuvenated Joey Gallo. In his first 16 games as a Dodger, Gallo is toting a .884 OPS, which is 263 points higher than it was with the Yankees.
WEDNESDAY: TYLER ANDERSON VS. JACOB DEGROM
One of these pitchers is Jacob deGrom. The other one is not. Therefore, the team with deGrom has the advantage in this game.
Last time out, deGrom logged 87 pitches in six easy innings against the Rockies. With five days of rest between his last start and this one against the Dodgers, plus the fact that Buck Showalter let deGrom pitch into the seventh inning and throw 95 pitches against the Braves on Aug. 18, this could be the day that deGrom goes a full seven. Nobody will come right out and say it, but this game means a lot more for deGrom and the team than a start against the Rockies. If his last performance against the Braves — the other team in direct competition with the Mets — is any indication, this could be the night that they treat deGrom as if he never got injured.
While Anderson, like Heaney, is a left-hander enjoying a great season, the odds of him outpitching a fiercely motivated deGrom seem quite low. A couple of Mets also see the ball very well out of Anderson’s hand. Brandon Nimmo is 3-for-8 with a homer and Eduardo Escobar, who shared the NL West with Anderson for years, has a .308 career average against him.
THURSDAY: DUSTIN MAY VS. CHRIS BASSITT
All signs point to this being the decisive game between these two juggernauts.
May will be making just his third start of the year and first against a good team. His first two outings since coming back from Tommy John surgery were marvelous, but they were also both against the Marlins. Sparring with the Mets at Citi Field will be a much tougher challenge.
Against a lineup as talented and experienced as the Dodgers, a savvy pitcher like Bassitt is exactly what the Mets need. The Dodgers are completely pummeling everyone’s fastballs this year, entering play on Monday with 85.4 runs above average against heaters this season, per FanGraphs. That is nearly 20 more runs than the second-place Braves and also probably music to Bassitt’s ears.
Bassitt keeps a fastball as his fourth-most used pitch, and he has shown tremendous ability to use all six of his offerings effectively, especially the slider and curveball that can each vary dramatically in velocity. Perhaps no National League chef has better ingredients for keeping a team off-balance than Bassitt. His teammates have been able to count on him all season, and with a 2.75 home ERA compared to 4.12 on the road, Citi Field is a perfect arena for Bassitt to try and slay the mighty Dodgers.
Al Yankovic’s story with Daniel Radcliffe – TechCrunch
Al Yankovic, the 62-year-old parody artist known as Weird Al, is getting his own equally bizarre biopic this fall. The trailer for ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ gives a first look at the film, exploring the wacky world of Weird Al, his hilarious covers and his Polka obsession.
“WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” will premiere on The Roku Channel on November 4. The movie will arguably be Roku’s biggest original film, starring well-known stars like Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.
“WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” will be an ambitious move for the streamer. The Roku Channel is eager to expand its slate of original programming, and Al Yankovic’s upcoming biopic will likely be a hit for the free streaming service. Weird Al is a successful musician, having sold over 12 million albums and won five Grammy Awards.
Looking at Roku’s growth, the streaming service needs to pick up the pace if it wants to compete with its rivals. The company reported weaker-than-expected platform revenue growth in the second quarter of 2022.
Investing in more original content is definitely the best bet for The Roku Channel. Fifty-five percent of consumers seek out original and unique titles, according to Fandom’s “2022 State of Streaming” report.
techcrunch
Send us your 2022 booya information!
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost that time again, but as summer ends, booya time begins.
Does your organization host an event centering around this thick, rich stew, cooked over an open flame? If so, send your information, including time, date, place, offerings and prices, to [email protected] and we’ll list it in the Pioneer Press.
- Here’s a look at our 2021 booya list.
From the archives: Back in 2016, Jess Fleming asked her dad to show her how to make booya.
US ends free at-home coronavirus testing program, citing lack of funding
The federal government is ending its free at-home COVID-19 testing program this week, citing a lack of funding and efforts to preserve supply ahead of an expected rise in cases in the fall, a state official said. White House to CNN.
The White House and the website where people can claim their tests have accused Congress of failing to provide additional funding for the program, which has provided up to 16 free tests per household since the start of the year.
“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2, because Congress has not provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s testing stockpile,” the COVID.gov website says.
The administration launched the initiative, which shipped rapid tests to Americans through the United States Postal Service, in January amid a surge of Omicron variant cases and limited test availability.
However, officials have warned for months that without additional congressional funding, the administration would be forced to backtrack on its COVID-19 response efforts.
“We warned that Congressional inaction would force unacceptable compromises and undermine our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response, and the consequences would likely worsen over time,” the White House official said. at CNN. “Unfortunately, due to the limited funding we have to work with, we’ve had to make impossible choices about which tools and programs to invest in, and which ones to scale back, pause or end all together.”
Still, the official said the administration will “quickly resume distribution of free tests through COVIDTests.gov” if and when Congress allocates additional funds, but “until then, we believe that reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best solution”.
ABC7
Column: Pandemic a distant memory for MLB teams — at least until they’re forced to adjust rosters for series in Toronto
My dream World Series matchup for 2022 would be the Toronto Blue Jays vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
Plenty of hitting. Big names like Albert Pujols and Vladimir Guerrro Jr. An iconic franchise facing Team Canada.
But I mostly root for a Blue Jays-Cardinals matchup because it would be Commissioner Rob Manfred’s worst nightmare.
Cardinals stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the probable 1-2 finishers in the National League Most Valuable Player race, would have to be placed on the restricted list for the games in Toronto as both aren’t vaccinated — putting St. Louis at a distinct competitive disadvantage for road games.
And if the Blue Jays won the series and became world champions partly because COVID-19 vaccine skepticism prevented two of the game’s best players from competing, you can only imagine the teeth-gnashing and complaining coming out of Missouri from an angry Cardinals Nation.
The fans wouldn’t be pointing the finger at their star players, of course, but at the Canadian government for continuing to employ health restrictions that punish the unvaccinated, months after the pandemic has mostly subsided.
Unfortunately, that scenario probably won’t play out. The Los Angeles Dodgers seem unbeatable in the NL, while the Cardinals are just the best team in a very bad National League Central. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, probably would have to get past the Houston Astros or New York Yankees to get to the World Series.
So the decisions by Goldschmidt and Arenado to not get vaccinated are unlikely to become a topic of discussion on baseball’s biggest stage. And like all the other major league players who made the same choice — including the Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman, and the Cubs’ Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson — the two won’t suffer any consequences outside of missing a regular-season series in Toronto.
No one in baseball thinks much about COVID-19 any more until a team is about to play in Toronto. That’s a good thing because it means we’ve gotten past the worst part of the pandemic, thanks to the majority of people who did the right thing and got vaccinated and boosted.
Reporters are reminded of COVID-19 daily because MLB protocols require us to wear masks in clubhouses, even as everyone else — players, coaches, clubbies and media relations personnel — go maskless. A group of a dozen or so unmasked people roamed the Cubs clubhouse last Thursday because of their relationship to a few players. No one bothered to check if they were vaxxed, and no one asked any of them to wear a mask.
Everyone is entitled to their own choices, as Sampson reminded us Sunday after meeting with reporters in Milwaukee following his curiously short outing against the Brewers. Like most of the rest of the unvaccinated players, Sampson said he has been studying the issue.
“Kind of waiting to see as more info came out, and then the season comes along and it’s just like the last thing you want to think of,” Sampson said.
Sure. Keep studying.
Fortunately for Sampson, he has more time to peruse the internet instead of trying to seal a spot in the Cubs’ 2023 rotation. He said “people should choose what you want to do and hopefully get some appreciation from one another and not look down on someone because of the decisions they made.”
Someone pat him on the head, please.
The Cubs were able to replace Sampson on the roster for the Toronto series because he did not pitch more than four innings in his previous start, an MLB rule I admittedly was unaware of until reminded by Twitter. Neither apparently was Sampson or the Marquee Sports Network crew, which didn’t mention the rule when Sampson was removed after retiring the first batter in the fourth inning with a 2-1 lead against the Brewers.
Jim Deshaies speculated left-hander Sean Newcomb was called on to face the upcoming lefties in the lineup. Though it seemed like an odd move so early in the game, it didn’t raise a red flag.
Whether Sampson was prematurely yanked so the Cubs could avoid being one player short in Toronto is anyone’s guess. Manager David Ross told reporters the move was made for strategic reasons, so I guess we’ll have to take his word for it.
Either way, the decision backfired. Newcomb was shelled immediately and the Cubs lost 9-7.
No big deal. Maybe Sampson would’ve been shelled too. And the Cubs have been out of contention for months, so another loss wasn’t going to change the team’s narrative about looking ahead.
Vaccination has been a bit of a touchy subject for management of all baseball teams, especially after 10 Kansas City Royals players were placed on the restricted list last month before a trip to Toronto.
Early last season, Cubs President Jed Hoyer was visibly annoyed when it became apparent his team would not reach the 85% vaccination threshold needed to relax COVID-19 protocols for the rest of the year. Hoyer called it “frankly disappointing” and a competitive disadvantage.
Two of his key players at the time, Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward, went public with their unvaccinated status, while others kept it to themselves. Rizzo was later dealt to the Yankees and has since received the vaccine. Heyward currently is on the injured list and isn’t expected to play again for the Cubs, according to Hoyer.
Hoyer on Thursday seemed satisfied only a few Cubs players would have to be placed on the restricted list for the Toronto series.
“I think we’re likely to be down like three or four guys,” he said.
The final answer was two.
Either Hoyer is very bad at math or one or two unvaccinated players on the roster Thursday afternoon were not on it Sunday. Kervin Castro was sent to the minors Friday and Patrick Wisdom went on the injured list Saturday with a sprained left ring finger.
“It’s obviously not something you look forward to,” Hoyer said of having to use the restricted list. “It’s not ideal. But it’s also baseball in 2022 when you go to Toronto.
“Every team, really, has had to go through this exact same situation in some form or manner when you go up to Toronto, and we’re no different. We’re just doing it in August.”
At least they don’t have to worry about doing it in October. Another “W” for the Cubs.
After Engine Snag, launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon mission possible on Friday
United States:
A test flight of NASA’s mighty New Moon rocket could be possible on Friday, officials said, after the US space agency canceled Monday’s launch due to an engine problem.
“Friday is definitely on the line,” Artemis 1 mission manager Mike Sarafin told reporters.
“They’re still holding the launch countdown setup and we’re saving the option for Friday.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Maplewood man charged in fatal stabbing of 30-year-old St. Paul man
A 61-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 30-year-old man who was stabbed several times outside a Maplewood apartment building on July 29 and died 11 days later, authorities said Monday.
Ramsey County prosecutors charged Kevin Dwayne Peterson of Maplewood with two counts of second-degree murder on Aug. 10, a day after Richard Williams of St. Paul died of his injuries. A judge had granted a request from prosecutors that the criminal complaint against Peterson and an arrest warrant be sealed until his arrest, which happened Saturday, according to court and jail records.
Peterson made his first court appearance on the charges Monday. He remains jailed on $1 million bail set by Judge Maria Mitchell.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 1:44 p.m. July 29, police officers were sent to an apartment building in the 300 block of East Larpenteur Avenue after a report of a stabbing. They found Williams on the ground bleeding profusely from his chest. He said he couldn’t breathe, and he kept losing consciousness.
Officers placed a chest seal on a wound by his heart and applied pressure to his wounds until medics took him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Officers spoke to witnesses who said Williams had been in a physical fight with Peterson. One witness told police the two men “had a beef” and that Peterson stabbed Williams six or seven times with a black knife, then left on a red motorcycle with whiskey plates, the complaint read.
Apartment complex surveillance did not capture the incident, but a witness recorded with a phone a verbal argument leading up to the stabbing.
The video showed Peterson standing on the left side of his motorcycle and Williams on the right side. Peterson held a knife with its blade extended in his right hand. Williams dared Peterson to do something with his knife, flexed his arms and swiped a cigarette from Peterson’s mouth. Peterson swiped at Williams twice with the knife.
Williams backed up out of view for a few seconds before returning and “verbally berating” Peterson, the charges read. A witness pulled on Williams’ jersey to try to get him away from Peterson. A witness told Williams he was cut and bleeding, to which he said he didn’t care and again approached Peterson’s motorcycle.
“Peterson told Williams to get away from him,” the complaint read.
A witness pleaded with Peterson to leave. Peterson pointed the knife at Williams’ chest, and Williams threatened to smack Peterson. Blood was visible on Williams’ left forearm. Peterson appeared to swipe at Williams and he yelled for Williams to get away from him. The two men yelled at each other.
“Peterson yelled at (Williams) to leave him alone,” the complaint read. “(Williams) walked away.”
The video then faced the ground.
Officers went to Peterson’s nearby apartment and found his motorcycle, which had blood on the handgrips and brake lever. He was arrested.
In an interview, Peterson told police that Williams hit his nose and threatened to beat him up. He said he told Williams to stop hitting him and to leave him alone. Peterson said he stabbed Williams with a knife, charges say, and that Williams was “(expletive) with him.” Peterson said the folding pocket knife was gone and police would never find it.
Peterson was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of felony second-degree assault. He was released, pending formal charges.
Minnesota court records show Peterson was convicted of disorderly conduct in 1996, violating a protection order in 2003, first-degree damage to property in 2009 and drunken driving in 2011 and 2018.
