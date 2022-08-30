News
Millions unable to pay for groceries after SNAP EBT outage
Outages were reported by participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on Sunday, leaving millions of people unable to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to buy groceries at stores in some states.
SNAP subsidizes low-income families to help them buy food using EBT, an electronic system similar to a debit card, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, recorded an increase in outages for SNAP EBT on Sunday afternoon. The tracker has documented about 5,019 outage reports as of 2:50 p.m., WBRC noted.
The Philadelphia plaintiff reported that more than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians were affected by the system shutdown.
South Carolina Social Services and the Massachusetts Transitional Assistance Department (DTA) confirmed the outages on Twitter on Sunday.
DSS is aware of EBT processing issues with authorized retailers, affecting customers’ ability to use their EBT cards, due to a third-party processor outage affecting programs in multiple states.
— SC Social Services (@SC_DSS) August 28, 2022
“DSS is aware of EBT processing issues with authorized retailers, affecting customers’ ability to use their EBT cards, due to a third-party processor outage affecting programs in multiple states,” the Carolina agency said. South.
DTA has been notified by the state’s EBT provider that the EBT system is currently down in Massachusetts and other states. You will not be able to use your EBT card or check your balance in real time at this time. However, retailers may be able to manually authorize your purchase.
– Mass. Transient Assistance Department (DTA) (@DTA_Listens) August 28, 2022
“DTA has been notified by the state’s EBT provider that the EBT system is currently down in Massachusetts and other states. You will not be able to use your EBT card or check your balance in real time at this time,” the Massachusetts agency wrote.
Later Sunday, Conduent, an IT company that administers the EBT card system, announced that the systems had been restored.
“Conduent’s technology team was able to successfully restore all services affected by this case,” a Conduent spokesperson said Sunday evening. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The Caroline from the south and Massachusetts the agencies both later tweeted that the issues were resolved. It’s unclear how many people or how many other states were affected by the outages.
As of 2:09 p.m. EST on Monday, it appeared systems had been restored, with some outages still documented, with about 426 reports, according to Down Detector.
Ellen Vollinger, legal director of the anti-poverty nonprofit Food Research & Action Center, noted that Sunday’s outage potentially left many low-income families unable to pay for groceries.
“It’s about people having access to the benefits of use in stores,” Vollinger told the Applicant. “Here we are on a Sunday, with people planning their shopping for the week, not being able to use their cards for food. People are waiting to do their shopping. »
‘It’s important for those guys to have a voice’: Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ on the movement to unionize minor-leaguers
An effort to unionize minor-league baseball players came together quickly over the weekend, setting up to challenge Major League Baseball’s status quo.
The MLB Players Association announced Monday it has launched a campaign aimed at minor-leaguers following support from the MLBPA’s executive board. These efforts are supported by Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which launched in 2020 as a resource for players and to raise awareness of minor-leaguers’ working conditions.
In his role as the Cubs union representative, left fielder Ian Happ was aware of the behind-the-scenes efforts, noting that unionizing the minor leagues has been on the MLBPA’s radar for a little while. Happ understands this can be a complicated topic.
“For these guys in the minor leagues, you want them to have better compensation, better work environments, and the biggest part is just having them be able to have a voice in what that looks like and the construction of that,” Happ said Monday before the Cubs’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. “So it’s having the support from major-league players.”
To be part of a union, 30% of all minor-leaguers will need to sign the authorization cards sent by the MLBPA to prompt a majority vote. If the majority of minor-leaguers then vote in favor of joining the MLBPA, MLB will be required to recognize the minor-leaguers’ action. MLB could also willingly acknowledge the union before minor-leaguers reach a majority vote.
Then comes working out logistics, which could take months or years to implement the necessary structure within the minor-league players union.
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin voiced his approval on Twitter of the MLBPA’s action.
While there is an obvious affiliation between the sides, Happ said the goal is for minor-league and major-league players to have separate unions and collective bargaining agreements. He added that both CBAs would be separately negotiated with MLB.
“For those guys, that voice at the table, as we’ve seen, there’s been more minor-league teams that have been eliminated and the draft being compressed and all these things,” Happ said. “It’s important for those guys to have a voice in what it looks like going forward.
“This group is as together as we’ve ever been. I think we understand, as the game has trended for the last six years, that there’s more power in looking out for the guys that have less of a voice and there’s more power in getting guys paid younger and being a little bit selfless on the back end and what that means for future generations.”
The key involvement from the MLBPA right now is offering the support of big-league players and financial help for the minor-league union to become established.
MLB has not commented on the union efforts.
“Minor-leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. “They’re an important part of our fraternity and we want to help them achieve their goals both on and off the field.
“This organizing campaign is an investment in the future of our game and our player fraternity.”
Baseball has been building toward a minor-league union since slashing the amateur draft from 40 to 20 rounds and eliminating minor-league teams while restructuring the affiliate system.
Pushback from MLB seems inevitable given Commissioner Rob Manfred’s past decisions to contract minor-league teams, cutting hundreds of jobs in the process.
“That’s when you kind of say, OK, if you know some of these changes are going to be made unilaterally and without any control and no oversight, something has to be done to make sure that it isn’t a continuation in very quick order,” Happ said.
One of the more difficult components of the effort to unionize the minors is the frequent player movement between a team’s affiliates and players being added to — or removed from — big-league rosters. More staffing on the MLBPA side likely would be needed to account for the potential influx of thousands of minor-league players to the union.
“There is a logistical challenge of, as guys get called up (and) move through levels so quickly or move around to teams, that you’re not losing messaging,” Happ said. “So that’ll be a challenge but I think one that they’re prepared for and ready to figure out how that works.”
Happ believes an increase in public awareness the last couple of years of minor-league players’ working conditions and low pay likely drove this decision. He reiterated that major-leaguers support the minor-league players’ effort to unionize and credited the minor-league side for pursuing it.
“Those guys went through a lot in 2020 (when the minor-league seasons were canceled because of the pandemic), and then coming out of that, a lot of things were put on the table and talked about,” Happ said. “So that’s been a huge push into actually getting the group together and getting them to really step up and say this is the time for us.
“The game is changing so rapidly as club behaviors change so rapidly to really care about the future of the game and the next generation of players, and that’s been a huge focus.”
UN chief urges ‘restraint’ in Iraq after religious leader Moqtada Sadr quits politics
The United Nations:
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called for “restraint” in Iraq and asked all parties to “take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation” as Baghdad’s Green Zone descended into chaos, according to his spokesperson.
The Secretary General “has been following with concern the ongoing demonstrations in Iraq today, during which demonstrators have entered government buildings,” Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
“He calls for calm and restraint, and urges all relevant actors to take immediate action to de-escalate the situation and avoid any violence,” Dujarric added.
“The Secretary-General urges all parties and all actors to overcome their differences and engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward.”
Baghdad’s Green Zone was rocked by violence on Monday after powerful Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr said he was quitting politics, sparking chaos in which 15 of his supporters were killed.
Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months.
The situation escalated sharply after Sadr’s supporters stormed the government palace on Monday following their leader’s announcement.
In the evening, at least seven shells had fallen in the high-security green zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the bombardment, which was followed by the sound of automatic weapons being fired into the Green Zone.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Greenland ice loss expected to raise global sea levels by nearly a foot, new research finds
Researchers from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland observed changes in the volume of the ice sheet in and around Greenland and found that meltwater runoff was the main driver. Using a “well-established theory”, scientists were able to determine that around 3.3% of the Greenland ice sheet – the equivalent of 110 trillion tonnes of ice – will inevitably melt as the ice sheet reacts to the changes that have already happened.
Sea level rise from this melted ice will occur “regardless of any foreseeable future climate trajectory in this century”, according to lead author Jason Box, a scientist with the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. “That water is technically already under the bridge.”
Although the authors did not specify a timeline, they predict that sea level change may occur by the end of the century.
The research was only intended to estimate a minimum, or “a very conservative lower bound”, of sea level rise from melting Greenland, “and in the virtually certain event that the climate continues to warm, l sea level engagement is only increasing,” Box said. .
Massive ice caps can melt quickly when the air temperature is warm, but warmer ocean water also erodes the ice cap at the edges.
Greenland contains enough ice that, if it all melted, it could raise sea levels around the world by about 25 feet. The researchers point out that a sea level rise of 20 feet does not mean it will rise evenly around the globe, leaving some places devastated while sea levels drop in others.
When places like Greenland lose ice, for example, they also lose the gravitational pull of ice on water, which means sea levels in Greenland drop as levels rise elsewhere, a said William Colgan, senior researcher at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. The pace of this change is the problem, Colgan told CNN’s Bill Weir during a research trip in the summer of 2021.
“It will be really difficult to adapt to such rapid changes,” said Colgan, standing at Greenland’s Jakobshavn glacier, where the fjord is full of ice that has broken off from the glacier.
Before human-caused climate change occurred, temperatures near 32 degrees Fahrenheit in Greenland were unheard of. But since the 1980s, the region has warmed at around 1.5 degrees per decade – four times faster than the global rate – making it all the more likely that temperatures will cross the melting threshold.
The amount of ice that melted in Greenland between July 15 and 17 alone – 6 billion tons of water per day – would be enough to fill 7.2 million Olympic swimming pools, according to data from the US National Snow and Ice Data. Center. .
CNN’s René Marsh and Angela Fritz contributed to this report.
Anthony Rizzo moves down to 6 spot in lineup
ANAHEIM — The Yankees hope dropping Anthony Rizzo down in the lineup will help him get back his swing back on track. Monday night, Rizzo was hitting sixth, a spot in the lineup he has not been in since 2011.
“I’ll do anything to help us hit first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth. Just want to help anywhere,” Rizzo said.
The 33-year-old is hitting .223/.337/.480 with an .817 OPS and 28 homers this season, though 22 of those homers came in the first half of the season. That was when Rizzo hit .224/.344/.498 with an .842 OPS. In the second half he is hitting .219/.317/.429 with a .745 OPS and six homers.
“Right now, obviously, I’m not hitting them the way I’d like to be. There’s some bad ones but there’s just gotta keep grinding,” Rizzo said. “I’ve got to compete and just work through going up there knowing I can compete and get that good-feeling swing back.”
Rizzo has been dealing with back issues since right before the All-Star break. He missed four games in July and five in August. Since coming back from his second stint of missed games, Rizzo’s hitting .200/.273/.300 with a .573 OPS and a home run.
“The guy’s got 28 homers and is wildly productive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked about Rizzo’s struggles this year. “He’s just not hitting for a high average. I felt like you know before it went down and missed the five games because of the back, felt like right before that he was really starting to catch fire again. And then it’s just been slow to get rolling, kind of battling through.”
NEXT UP NESTOR
Nestor Cortes, who was placed on the injured list Thursday with a strained left groin, is hoping to get on the mound for the first time on Wednesday and throw a side session.
“If that goes well then he could potentially throw a live (batting practice) at the complex at Tampa on Saturday,” Boone said. “And if that were to go, well, then you’d get slotted back into the rotation on the homestand.”
OLD FRIEND
Phil Nevin was appointed interim manager of the Angels shortly after Anaheim left the Bronx. So Aaron Boone has not had the chance to see in person and manage against his close friend and the Yankees’ former third base coach, yet. Monday night will be the first time they go head-to-head — and it will be a little strange.
“It’s always good to see Phil,” the Yankees manager said Sunday. “Hopefully we can make it tough on them. They are coming off obviously a really good series in Toronto. So it will be good to see him, but hopefully hopefully we can make it tough.
“We can shake hands a little bit I think.”
Nevin was Boone’s third base coach from his hiring in 2018 until his contract was not renewed after last season along with hitting coaches Marcus Thames and PJ Pilittere and first base coach Reggie Willits.
Boone and Nevin have been friends much longer and it was a blow.
“It hurt, honestly,” Boone told reporters in October after he signed a contract extension with the Yankees. “Those are people that I love and care about a lot. But at the same time it’s also the nature of the business. There are tough decisions that have to be made. That’s a reality we have to face every year, some years they hit you a little harder…my relationships with those guys remain strong and I know they’ll land on their feet wherever the road ends up next in their baseball life, but the relationship I have with those guys will last forever.”
Nevin was hired by the Angels to be their third base coach and when Joe Maddon was fired June 7 — five days after they were in the Bronx — he took over as interim manager.
MORE BULLPEN MANEUVERS
After Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the A’s, the Yankees optioned right-hander Luke Bard back to Triple-A Scranton. The Yankees needed to make room on the 26-man roster to activate Clay Holmes off the injured list.
Bard pitched a scoreless inning Sunday. Greg Weissert, the rookie who was the other candidate to be optioned, pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three on Sunday. It was a dramatic rebound from his major league debut on Thursday where he hit two batters with his first two pitches and had a balk in between. He recorded one out in that game and was responsible for three runs.
Boone admitted that Weissert’s performance on Sunday factored into the decision.
“We felt like Weissert was right now,” Boone said.
The Yankees also placed Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list and recalled Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton.
()
Who will debate in major midterm races in battleground states
With the primaries almost all over, it will soon be time for the general election debates – except there might not be many debates to listen to.
In nine key battleground states, four debates for major offices have so far been confirmed for the fall, according to an ABC News tally.
Much of the resistance comes from Republican candidates who they say want to debate on their own terms. While this isn’t a startling split from past cycles — for example, Trump’s team in 2020 tried to make claims about what the final presidential debate covered — it’s more than possible that in at least one handful of crucial races over who holds the balance of power in Washington, such efforts will lead to no official televised debates this fall.
Few swing states have confirmed events on the calendar. In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will debate in late September in the Rio Grande Valley.
In Florida, potential matchups are anticipated, but not certain. The Sunshine State hosted two gubernatorial debates in 2018 and while there was no official word if the candidates agreed to debate this year, the “Before You Vote” host group has begun marketing events in contests for governor and senator.
From there, the logistics become more contentious.
Here is the breakdown of the main battlefields.
Arizona
Arizona Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters – gubernatorial and Senate candidates respectively – deployed a campaign strategy to portray their opponents, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Senator Mark Kelly, as having something to hide instead of debating RSVP, while Democratic teams say they are negotiating terms with the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the state’s top group for the past 20 years. The commission has asked for RSVPs by the end of August.
So far, it’s only in the race for Arizona secretary of state that the two candidates, Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes, have committed to debate.
Lake officially committed to debating Hobbs on Wednesday, October 5, after taunting her in a viral video on Twitter while Hobbs’ team told ABC they “would like to participate” but “are asking them for a few adjustments. format”. Masters has used a similar strategy to Lake’s, challenging Kelly on Twitter to four debates – but so far only committing to one, Thursday, October 6, which Kelly’s team says they will also plans to attend “pending final discussions with the hosts.”
The debate for Arizona attorney general is postponed until August 29 after ABC News asked Republican Abe Hamadeh’s team about their lack of participation, with the commission and his team saying they are now working to secure a date that suits both parties. Democrat Kris Mayes committed to the date weeks ago.
Pennsylvania
Another dispute-ridden state is Pennsylvania. This month, Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate, released a list of five debates he agreed to attend and called on his opponent, Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman, to disclose whether he will participate. . Fetterman’s team remained mostly silent: The candidate, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May, did not answer questions after a recent event in Pittsburgh, but a door Spokesperson Joe Calvello told reporters, “We’re ready to discuss Oz. ”
During the Democratic primary, Fetterman called the debates “an important part of the story” and that “voters deserve no less than three network television debates.”
In late July, a local Pittsburgh station, KDKA, invited the candidates to a debate it plans to hold on September 6, but only heard about the Oz campaign, a station editor said. at ABC News. By comparison, the Keystone State Senate candidates debated twice in 2018.
Meanwhile, Doug Mastriano, the Republican senator from the state running for governor of Pennsylvania, last week proposed rules that would ban news outlets from holding exclusive rights to broadcast proceedings with his opponent, the Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and let each candidate choose a moderator. A spokesperson for Shapiro called the proposal a “stunt” and an excuse to avoid questions from far-right Mastriano, who has shunned nearly all mainstream media as he diverts his campaign message from hard-line stances that he took during the primary – instead, for example, focusing on inflation and economic worries.
No debate was announced publicly.
Ohio
Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, JD Vance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of his plans for the general election debates. The campaign of his Democratic challenger, Rep. Tim Ryan, accepted three televised conversations.
“It’s high time for JD Vance to venture out of his San Francisco mansion, visit Ohio and speak directly to the people he says he wants to represent. And once JD agrees to these three debates, Tim Ryan will debate JD at any other time and place,” Ryan’s campaign manager Dave Chase told ABC News.
Georgia
Another push-and-pull is in Georgia, where Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate, has agreed to take part in a debate on Oct. 14. The deal comes after pressure from his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, who accused him of dodging debate in a campaign ad published last month.
However, the debate Walker is proposing to have is not one that Warnock has previously accepted: Warnock had previously accepted invitations to debate in Savannah, Macon and Atlanta in October, while Walker has not committed to any of these invitations – another layer of contention.
Nevada
Nevada’s gubernatorial and Senate debates have been set — but the candidates’ attendance remains uncertain. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are due to face off on Oct. 2.
Regarding the Senate race, a spokesperson for Republican nominee Adam Laxalt tweeted that while he “can’t wait” to debate Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, Laxalt’s team has “not agreed to d ‘debate invitations at this time and continue to consider all options for debate’.
North Carolina
And Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley has accepted an invitation from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters for a debate in October – but there has been no confirmation from her opponent yet.
Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd told ABC News he was open to debate but would not make a decision until after Labor Day. Budd did not debate any of his main opponents and made no indication that he would accept an invitation to a general election debate.
Michigan
Other disputes linger in Michigan’s gubernatorial race, where Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon are locked in a row over the best dates, with Whitmer’s team confirming to ABC News that she has accepted two debates: October 13 in Grand Rapids and October 25 in Detroit.
Dixon’s team pushed back the dates, however, writing on Twitter that “debates must begin BEFORE voting begins, not after as Whitmer demands.” Dixon further argued that his opponent “wants to hide, but people deserve answers.”
In response to Dixon’s comments, Whitmer’s campaign told ABC News that “for more than a decade, Michigan has hosted one to two televised statewide gubernatorial debates in October. Governor Whitmer looks forward to continuing that tradition with debates on October 13 and 25 so that Michiganders have the opportunity to see the clear contrast between the candidates as they make their decisions in this crucial election.”
Wisconsin
Neither Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes nor Republican incumbent Ron Johnson responded to requests for comment on their debate plans. Johnson has previously debated his opponents in races in 2016 and 2010.
The big picture
Last April, the national branch of the Republican Party withdrew from the Commission on Presidential Debates, cutting ties with the general election debate process and dismantling a bipartisan process that had been in the making for 30 years.
The Republican National Committee voted unanimously at the time to leave the group, which they said was biased.
“We’re going to find new and better platforms for debate to ensure that future candidates don’t have to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. , in a statement at the time.
“The CPD’s plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a strong commitment to helping the American public learn about the candidates and the issues,” the CPD responded at the time.
ABC News
