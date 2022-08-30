News
New rules for digital lenders in Kenya aim to weed out bad actors while bolstering industry growth – TechCrunch
New regulations are have often been met with skepticism from startup founders, but digital lenders in Kenya seem largely optimistic about the new Digital Credit Providers Act, saying it will bring order to the sector.
The President of the Digital Lenders Association of Kenya, Kevin Mutisoexpressed optimism about the impending new regulatory environment, saying it had already boosted investor confidence and would support industry growth.
“Regulation has encouraged investors to enter our market, and I already know of five new big players who have arrived due to the new regulatory field. We look forward to being regulated and having a level playing field,” Mutiso told TechCrunch.
Mutiso added that the association’s 16 members — including market-dominating Tala and Zenka — are awaiting the licenses required to be fully compliant.
The regulations, which are due to come into force on September 18, give Kenya’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Kenya, the authority to police the digital mobile lenders that have flooded the local market in recent years.
Iran ‘still studying’ Biden nuclear deal offer, insists nuclear power ‘cannot be taken away from us’
Iranian officials said on Sunday they were “reviewing” the Biden administration’s latest proposals to revive former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal, even as hardline Islamist President Ebrahim Raisi has withdrawn. mocked the negotiations by insisting that nuclear technology “cannot be taken away from us under any circumstances”. way.”
Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs said Sunday that Iran wants “a good lasting and strong agreement”.
“The response from the US side is being carefully considered,” he said, referring to the Biden administration’s response to Iran’s latest draft amendments.
European Union (EU) officials said last Wednesday, they received Washington’s response and forwarded it to Tehran. The Biden administration has applauded Iran for dropping “some of its non-starting demands,” including a demand for President Joe Biden to rescind the previous administration’s designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). ) as a terrorist organization.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi clarified Monday that Iran still views its nuclear technology as non-negotiable, making the whole concept of renegotiating the nuclear deal somewhat preposterous.
Raisi had very little to say about Iran making concessions during his press conference, instead he listed a list of demands he expects the US to meet. — the removal of sanctions at the top of them — and essentially requiring the world to believe that Iran has no desire to build nuclear weapons.
“We have repeatedly said that nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine. The leader of the Islamic revolution has frequently announced that the acquisition of such armaments is religiously prohibited. We have also declared in our foreign policy that this ammunition has no place in our foreign policy,” Raisi said – a reference to the very demystified claim that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a binding and eternal religious edict against Iran’s possession of nuclear weapons.
Raisi sneered that the “Zionist regime” in Israel wants to deprive Iran of its sacred right to nuclear technology.
“But this know-how has been indigenized in our country and can in no way be taken away from us,” he said.
The Iranian regime has long vacillated between blaming all of its economic problems on the US sanctions reinstated when President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and insisting that the sanctions are just a trifle that doesn’t matter. had no real effect on Iran’s economic power. Raisi took the latter twist, saying the sanctions had no major effect on Iran, but still needed to be lifted immediately.
“The level of our interactions with countries in the region has increased fivefold. Our oil exports are in a state where we feel we need to do our best and continue to export oil and non-oil commodities,” he said.
“We have not left the negotiating table for the lifting of sanctions. The negotiations aim to remove the sanctions. Those who have abandoned their commitments must return and fulfill their obligations. In these negotiations, we are emphasizing the removal of sanctions,” he demanded.
The Iranian president had another specific request: he wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency stop investigating uranium particles found at three uncleared Iranian nuclear sites.
Iran is required under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NFT) to account for traces of uranium, but it has blocked IAEA inspectors for years. In June, after a three-month grace period, the IAEA Board of Governors, made up of 35 countries, massively adopted a resolution reprimanding Iran and demanding its cooperation “without delay”.
“Without a settlement of safeguard issues, talking about a deal is meaningless,” Raisi said, using Iran’s favorite euphemism of “safeguard issues” for Iran’s dispute with the IAEA. .
Raisi dismissed suggestions that he would meet President Biden during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
“Earlier, I said and said again that there would be no benefit for Iran and the Iranian nation in such a meeting with him,” Raisi said of Biden.
Vikings’ Jaylen Twyman vows to ‘keep working’ during comeback regardless of roster status
Regardless of whether Jaylen Twyman makes the Vikings’ 53-man roster, he vows to “keep working.”
Twyman, a defensive lineman selected in the sixth round by Minnesota in 2021, was wounded when shot four times in his native Washington, D.C., in June 2021 and sat out his rookie season. He returned to play in the preseason, his first game action since 2019 considering he sat out 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By the 3 p.m. deadline Tuesday for teams to get down to the NFL 53-man roster limit, Twyman will learn whether he has made it.
“I’m just going to keep my head down and keep working whether I make the 53 or whether I don’t,’’ Twyman said. “I just got to keep working.”
If Twyman doesn’t make the roster, he likely would be a candidate for the 16-man practice squad. Asked about the possibility of being on the squad, he said he will “see where the chips fall.”
Twyman’s play was up and down in training camp and in Minnesota’s three preseason games. Overall, though, he has been pleased with the progress he has made.
“I put a lot of good days together and there are some days I put together that I need to work on,’’ he said. “I feel pretty good about my (play). I kept knocking off the rust and kept building days and doing what the coaches were telling me to do, so I feel like I did OK.”
VILAIN VYES FOR SPOT
When the 53-man roster is set, the Vikings likely will have at least one undrafted rookie on it in punter Ryan Wright. Edge rusher Luiji Vilain could be a second to make it.
Vilain, who had a team-high nine sacks last season for Wake Forest, finished the preseason with a flurry. He had all five of his tackles in the final two games. He returned a fumble for 14 yards on Aug. 20 against San Francisco and returned an interception for five yards last Saturday at Denver.
“It’s been a blessing just taking my coaching and learning from the older guys,’’ Vilain said of the preseason. “I’ve really just been taking it day-by-day. Honestly, I’m just going to try to stay in the moment. It’s just a blessing.”
Vilain said veterans who have been very helpful include edge rushers D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II.
“I try to just listen and watch what they do, just to get my game going,’’ Vilain said.
BRIEFLY
With Bisi Johnson placed Monday on injured reserve, that could open the door for another receiver to make the roster. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are locks to make it and it’s looking good for rookie Jalen Nailor. Battling for a possible sixth spot at the position are Trishton Jackson and Dan Chisena. … Wright, who has been the only punter on Minnesota’s roster since Jordan Berry was released last week, has worn No. 66 in the preseason. With Wright expected to be in uniform for the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay, he will need to switch to an available number between 1-19 since those are the only ones punters can wear in the regular season. … The 58-yard field goal Greg Joseph made Saturday was two yards longer than the Vikings’ regular-season record. Paul Edinger made a 56-yarder in 2005 and Blair Walsh had a similar boot in 2012.
4 Chicago Cubs minor league players to watch as organization nears 40-player roster decisions – The Denver Post
The Chicago Cubs want to build a perennial World Series contender.
The organization is rebuilding due to a failure to develop enough talent to replenish and improve the major league roster. Top talent and the depth of the farming system have improved over the past two years. For the first time since midseason 2015, MLB.com’s pipeline rankings put the Cubs’ minor league system in the top 10.
While the Low-A, High-A, and Double-A seasons end in mid-September, Triple A continues through September 28. The final weeks serve as important assessment tools, especially for players the organization must decide to protect against Draft Rule 5 in December.
As the minor league season draws to a close, here are four players to watch.
1. RHP Hayden Wesneski
Consecutive good starts have the right-hander tending towards the majors.
Wesneski, 24, acquired from the New York Yankees in an Aug. 1 trade for reliever Scott Effross, allowed a run in his last two games (10 innings) for Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs like it Wesneski is a neutral starter in the field with a cutter — a useful weapon against left-handed hitters.
“He’s always been an attacking pitcher who got into stuff, which fits some of the molds of the guys who made it here,” assistant general manager and vice president of pitching Craig Breslow said recently. “He’s also close to being ready for the major league. There aren’t a ton of development opportunities that smack him in the face, what brings him credit and where he comes from.
Wesneski is expected to be in play for a September call-up. The Cubs need to add him to the 40-man roster by early November to shield him from the Rule 5 draft. With injuries and workload management on the line for starters Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson, Wesneski can gain major league experience over time.
2. RHP Jeremiah Estrada
The 23-year-old right-hander is posting some silly numbers this season, throwing out 40.4 percent of batters while boasting a 1.30 ERA between High-A South Bend and Iowa. In six Triple A appearances, Estrada struck out 12 and walked one in six innings.
Hard throwing Estrada, a 2017 sixth-round pick, relies on a nasty fastball-slider combination. He is one of a large group of Rule 5-eligible players whom the Cubs must decide whether or not to protect on the 40-man roster. Estrada is an obvious choice given his work and production. He deserves a look at major league level in September as the Cubs plot bullpen options for 2023.
3. By Alexander Canario
An unconventional start to the season didn’t seem to bother Canario.
Because he was on the 40-player roster after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants last July for Kris Bryant, Canario was unable to participate in the organization’s offseason prospect program during the lockout. Instead of receiving valuable instructions and bats, Canario was barred from reporting to the Cubs compound until the lockdown ended in March.
Canario, 22, traveled to Iowa after opening the season with South Bend. He is one of only four underage players to hit at least 30 homers this season. His 31 home runs are third and he has 24 doubles.
With one month remaining in the Triple-A season, Canario is looking to get back on track with Iowa after being promoted last week. Cubs hitting director Justin Stone praised Canario’s proprioception — the body’s sense of movement, position and orientation, also known as kinesthesia.
“I’m talking to the 1% of 1% that if you give him information, he can make a physical change in one or two shots,” Stone told the Tribune. “So those type of players will always be able to overcome the curve and make quick adjustments. He’s just a different type of athlete.
4. D’Owen Caissie
This season is all about learning for Caissie.
His first taste with South Bend did not start as he had hoped. It posted a .139/.200/.169 slash line throughout its first month. But since hitting his first home run on May 10, Caissie has produced at the level he and the Cubs expected: .285 average, .382 on-base percentage and .842 OPS with 27 extra hits in his last 75. matches (317 plate appearances).
“The first month I was kind of, ‘Oh shit,’ like I was falling apart, but I never lost faith and the Cubs never lost faith in me,” Caissie told the Tribune. Thursday. “I knew I was going to get through this. And nothing changed with my swing. Maybe my approach changed, just seeing more pitches. But in the end, it all came together.”
Caissie, ranked the Cubs’ 8th prospect by Baseball America and 10th by MLB.com, said he learned a lot about how to conduct himself as a professional.
“I would go through some meltdowns last year and I would be really pissed off,” Cassie said. “There will always be ups and downs, it all depends on how well you can control them. It’s something that people don’t see backstage and in the locker room – how I’m doing off the baseball field.
“It’s my job here, but once I go out I don’t want to bring the negative energy with me or whether it’s good or bad. I want to have a life outside. It’s my job, but I don’t want the struggles to affect my day-to-day life.
Caissie, who turned 20 last month, has those numbers despite being one of the youngest players in the Midwest League. The Cubs have been aggressive with their placement of Caissie at High A. A strong finish would set him up well for the offseason, and he plans to spend it at the Cubs facility in Mesa, Arizona.
Elon Musk is focused on mass release of self-driving Teslas by the end of the year
Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Monday he aims to have the electric carmaker’s self-driving technology ready by the end of the year and hopes it could be widely rolled out in the United States and eventually in Europe, subject to regulatory approval.
Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, Musk said his attention is currently focused on his SpaceX Starship spacecraft and self-driving Tesla electric cars.
“The two technologies that I’m focusing on, ideally trying to get done before the end of the year, put our spacecraft in orbit…and then have Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving.
“Have full-scale autonomous driving at least in the United States, and … potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval,” Musk told the audience.
Oil and gas needed
Earlier, Musk said the world must continue to extract oil and gas to sustain civilization, while developing sustainable energy sources.
“Really, I think we have to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will collapse,” Musk told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
When asked if Norway should continue drilling for oil and gas, Musk replied, “I think further exploration is warranted at this time.”
“One of the greatest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and a sustainable economy,” he said. “It will take a few decades to complete.”
He said offshore wind power generation in the North Sea, combined with stationary batteries, could become a key energy source. “It could provide a strong and sustainable power source in the winter,” he said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Why Eric Kripke doesn’t regret the failure of the adaptation of Sandman
Netflix’s adaptation of The sand man was almost not the first.
So here is the story, long before finding success with The boys, Eric Kripke tried to develop a Sand seller series for network television. The project ended up not working and was eventually shelved. And now, over a decade later, Kripke finally explains what happened to his planned adaptation.
“WB gave me a shot at The Sandman but said it had to be a network,” Kripke explained on Twitter August 27. “It was my favorite comic, it inspired me a lot [Supernatural]so I tried. Neil [Gaiman] was kind and patient but, ultimately, it would have been a bad show.”
But we do know one thing, he has nothing but rave reviews for Netflix’s version, as he called the series “lush and breathtaking” in an Aug. 27 tweet.
Gaiman, the author of the popular comic book series, also weighed in on Kripke’s failed attempt, writing about Twitter August 26“It was a great network TV version of Sandman. But when you make a network TV version of Sandman, you lose so much of what makes it Sandman.”
He added that Kripke “did a great job given the limitations.”
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for selling Tom Brady Super Bowl rings
A New Jersey man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for concocting a scam to sell fraudulent Tom Brady Super Bowl LI championship rings in 2017.
Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland, New Jersey, orchestrated and executed a scheme in 2017 that began by defrauding a former New England Patriots player, scamming him out of his championship ring at the Super Bowl LI with an NSF check for $63,000. . Spina then sold the ring to a well-known sports ring broker in Orange County, Calif., according to court documents.
In addition to his fraudulently acquired ring, Spina also obtained sensitive information about the former NFL player, including a way to purchase so-called “family and friend rings” from the company. of original Super Bowl rings. Friends and Family Rings are smaller versions of rings that players receive and only NFL members are allowed to purchase.
“Spina then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified herself as [the former player]and began ordering three Super Bowl LI family and friends rings with the name “Brady” engraved on each, which he falsely represented as gifts for quarterback Tom Brady’s baby,” according to documents. “Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and resell them at a substantial profit.”
BUCCANEERS’ TOM BRADY MINIMIZES FLIRTING WITH RAIDERS: ‘I’VE CHOSEN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ME’
Spina attempted to sell the three rings to the same Orange County broker to whom he sold the first Super Bowl ring from his scam, telling the broker that Tom Brady originally bought them for his nephews. But the broker became suspicious of Spina, considering Tom Brady had no nephews at the time, and tried to back out of the purchase deal.
TOM BRADY ON 11 DAYS AWAY FROM BUCS CAMP: ‘THERE’S A LOT OF S — GOING ON’
Spina then sold the three rings to Golden Auctions, a New Jersey-based sports memorabilia dealer, for $100,000, which Gold Auctions labeled for resale as “authorized by Tom Brady.” One of the rings sold for over $300,000. Representatives for Brady contacted Golden Auction and informed them that the seven-time Super Bowl champion had no connection to the three rings and that they should cease and desist any communication linking Tom Brady to the rings.
Spina was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter, who also ordered him to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former Patriots player who sold him his Super Bowl LI ring .
Spina was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erik M. Silber of the Central District of California. The FBI’s Art Crime team investigated the case.
Representatives for Tom Brady could not immediately be reached for comment.
